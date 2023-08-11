Chiles: Aug. 11-17

OPENING
JULES
Trailer: youtu.be/WYxfoHqTqj4
Milton (Ben Kingsley) lives a quiet life of routine in a small western Pennsylvania town, but finds his day upended when a UFO and its extra-terrestrial passenger crash in his backyard. Before long, Milton develops a close relationship with the extra-terrestrial he calls “Jules.” Things become complicated when two neighbors (Harriet Sansom Harris and Jane Curtin) discover Jules and the government quickly closes in. What follows is a funny, wildly inventive ride as the three neighbors find meaning and connection later in life — thanks to this unlikely stranger. Sci-fi/comedy/drama, rated PG-13, 90 minutes, Violet Crown
LAST VOYAGE OF THE DEMETER
Trailer: youtu.be/6FgUUO9Ztd0
Based on a single chilling chapter from Bram Stoker’s classic novel Dracula, The Last Voyage of the Demeter tells the terrifying story of the merchant ship Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo — 50 unmarked wooden crates — from Carpathia to London. Strange events befall the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a merciless presence on board the ship. When the Demeter finally arrives off the shores of England, it is a charred, derelict wreck. There is no trace of the crew. Horror, rated R, 118 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Violet Crown
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (1946)
Saturday, August 12, and Sunday, August 13
Trailer: youtu.be/IsXkv1mpRUk
The story of a gentle-hearted beast in love with a simple and beautiful girl. She is drawn to the repellent but strangely fascinating Beast, who tests her fidelity by giving her a key, telling her that if she doesn’t return it to him by a specific time, he will die of grief. She is unable to return the key on time, but it is revealed that the Beast is genuinely handsome. A simple tale of tragic love that turns into a surreal vision of death, desire, and beauty. Directed by Jean Cocteau. “Beauty and the Beast remains a profound exploration of the human and animal worlds, light and darkness, and love and art.” (Wall Street Journal) Fantasy, not rated, 95 minutes, in French with subtitles, Jean Cocteau Cinema
NUCLEAR SAVAGE: THE ISLAND EXPERIMENTS OF SECRET PROJECT 4.1
Tuesday, August 15
Trailer: youtu.be/13i09gV7HRk
In conjunction with Oppenheimer and Meridel Rubenstein’s Critical Mass art exhibition, CCA will be showing two films by local filmmaker Adam Horowitz, Nuclear Savage: The Islands of Secret Project 4.1 and Atomic Gods: Creation Myths of the Bomb. The documentary Nuclear Savage (87 minutes) is a heartbreaking and intimate ethnographic portrait of Pacific Islanders struggling for dignity and survival after decades of intentional radiation poisoning at the hands of the American government. Relying on recently declassified U.S. government documents, survivor testimony, and unseen archival footage, this untold and true detective story reveals how U.S. scientists turned a Pacific paradise into a radioactive hell. Atomic Gods (36 minutes) is a surrealistic, black-comedy mockumentary about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the birth of the atomic bomb. A biting satire that is at once both historic and futuristic, this dark episodic series serves as a post-nuclear fairy tale. The screening will be followed by a discussion and Q&A with the audience with the director, Matthew Chase Daniel of Axel Contemporary, and artist Meridel Rubenstein. Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
THE ROOM (2003)
Saturday, August 12, and Sunday, August 13
Trailer: youtu.be/OApQGRkJzkE
Johnny (Tommy Wiseau) is a successful banker who lives happily in a San Francisco townhouse with his fiancée, Lisa. One day, inexplicably, she becomes bored of him and decides to seduce Johnny’s best friend, Mark (Greg Sestero). From there, nothing will be the same again. The evening includes a screening of The Room, a Q&A and meet and greet with Sestero, plus a 25-minute behind-the-scenes documentary of the making of The Room. Drama, rated R, 91 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
THE SHORT FILMS OF JANELLE VANDERKELEN
Friday, August 22
Janelle VanderKelen is an artist, curator, and educator based in Milwaukee. Her films and intermedia installations imagine alternative acts of relation between imperfect bodies (human, vegetal, geological, or otherwise) and make visible the agency of plants through experimental time-based media processes. The night’s program will include works created on 16mm film and digital video from 2015-2023. There will be a post-screening Q&A with the filmmaker. Shorts, not rated, 60 minutes, No Name Cinema
CONTINUING
3 chiles — BARBIE
Trailer: youtu.be/pBk4NYhWNMM
Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans. “The zaniness of Barbie, combined with Gerwig’s interest in skewering the patriarchy, sometimes makes the movie a baggy, tonally dissonant viewing experience. But for the most part, she achieves a pleasing balance between the silly and the serious. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Comedy/drama, rated PG-13, 114 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
HAUNTED MANSION
Trailer: youtu.be/AjLKTz81bj8
A woman and her son enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. Based on the Disney theme park attraction. With LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, Winona Ryder, and Jared Leto. “While the visual effects are surprisingly weak for a film of this scale, the script proves far better than anyone might expect, establishing an emotional foundation for what might otherwise be a gimmick-driven haunted house movie.” (Variety) Fantasy/comedy, rated PG-13, 122 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY
Trailer: youtu.be/eQfMbSe7F2g
Daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a former Nazi who works for NASA. “Time does have a way of catching up with you, especially in a movie that appears to be bending over backward — literally at times — to put a bow on a beloved series of films.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 142 minutes, Violet Crown
MEG 2: THE TRENCH
Trailer: youtu.be/MkXLYE7Ht2E
Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) leads a research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal, prehistoric sharks and relentless environmental plunderers, they must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators. Action/sci-fi, rated PG-13, 116 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
3 chiles — MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: DEAD RECKONING PART ONE
Trailer: youtu.be/avz06PDqDbM
Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the IMF team must track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than the mission — not even the lives of those he cares about most. “Like Top Gun: Maverick last year, Dead Reckoning might be just what we need right now: a two-hour-plus session of cinematic self-care, wherein the chases, fights, mayhem, exegetical speeches, and jaw-dropping derring-do knit together to form a comforting weighted blanket of pure escapism and reassurance.” (Ann Hornaday/ The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 163 minutes, Violet Crown
OPPENHEIMER
Trailer: youtu.be/uYPbbksJxIg
Director Christopher Nolan’s biographical feature film about American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. With Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Gary Oldman, and Florence Pugh. “Murphy embodies Oppenheimer so naturally that you may start thinking you’re watching documentary footage of the real thing. The film humanizes Oppenheimer. … Murphy’s perfect portrayal leaves us with an image of a brilliant mind put to work to kill a nation, a people and maybe the entire world. There’s a price to pay for that kind of knowledge.” (Robert Nott/The New Mexican) Drama, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown. Screening in 35mm film only at CCA.
TALK TO ME
Trailer: youtu.be/PGo4wfCejsk
When a group of friends discovers how to conjure spirits by using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill — until one of them unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. “There’s nothing revolutionary about the premise of naive idiots attempting to get closer to death. (See: Flatliners). But it’s the ingenious combination of horror and human connection that makes Talk to Me, well, something to talk about.” (Olivia McCormack/The Washington Post) Horror, rated R, 95 minutes, Violet Crown
TMNT: MUTANT MAYHEM
Trailer: youtu.be/IHvzw4Ibuho
After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers. Their new friend, April O’Neil, helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is Barbie for teenage boys. Not only is it just as visually innovative and just as funny, but it has a similar mission: to examine and celebrate the complexity of an experience … through the lens of a pop culture phenomenon.” (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post) Action/comedy, rated PG, 99 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
3 chiles — THEATER CAMP
Trailer: youtu.be/puVDIUk0kM8
Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon (The Bear) star as Amos and Rebecca-Diane — lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property (into the ground), Amos, Rebecca-Diane, and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and students to stage a masterpiece and keep their beloved summer camp afloat. “This at times very clever, yet also very niche-y comedy is speaking almost exclusively to [theater nerds] as it makes fun not only of the normies of larger society but also the lovably stage-addicted geeks who populate one tiny corner of it.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Comedy, rated PG-13, 94 minutes, CCA
SOURCES: Google, IMDb.com, RottenTomatoes.com, Vimeo .com, YouTube.com