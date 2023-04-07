Chiles: April 7-13

OPENING
AIR
Trailer: youtu.be/6VEoWb1b-L0
Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) and Nike pursue basketball rookie Michael Jordan, creating a partnership that revolutionizes the world of sports and contemporary culture. Directed by and starring Ben Affleck. With Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker, and Marlon Wayons. “Affleck remains one of the directors who can disguise a powerful parable as giddy, crowd-pleasing entertainment.” (Austin Chronicle) Sports drama, rated R, 112 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
SUPER MARIO BROS: THE MOVIE
Trailer: youtu.be/RjNcTBXTk4I
With help from Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mario (Chris Pratt) gets ready to square off against the all-powerful Bowser (Jack Black) to stop his plans from conquering the world. Also featuring the voices of Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen. Family/comedy, rated PG, 92 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
LA USURPADORA, THE MUSICAL
Trailer: youtu.be/KljstSjRwPs
Identical twin sisters, separated at birth, are complete opposites: one is humble and truly decent, and the other is rich, conniving, and truly destructive. They soon find themselves hopelessly intertwined in each other’s lives. Musical/comedy, rated PG-13, 115 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
AQUA TEEN HUNGER FORCE COLON MOVIE FILM FOR THEATERS (2007)
Trailer: youtu.be/0IOXw6NHCVA
Frylock (Carey Means), Master Shake (Dana Snyder), and Meatwad (Dave Willis), better-known as the Aqua Teen Hunger Force, take appropriate action when an immortal piece of exercise equipment threatens galactic peace. Peril looms ahead when the Plutonians and the Cybernetic Ghost of Christmas Past join forces to seize control of the device. “Its absurdist scenarios serve as little more than a ramshackle frame for bizarre non sequiturs, stoned pop-culture riffing, and some of the weirdest gags ever to make it into a studio-released film.” (AV Club) The screening on Friday, April 7, is followed by a “Reverse Q&A” with Snyder, Willis, and creator Jay Edwards. Comedy/animation, rated R, 120 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
THE EARLY 8MM WORK OF MICHAEL BARNARD
Trailer not available
This exhibition of Santa Fe based artist Michael W. Barnard’s experimental films focuses on some his earliest 8mm works created from 1965-1969. These short, poetic non-narrative films (presented from new 2K digital restorations) are windows into the world of the West Coast 1960s and are the earliest pieces in his ongoing Field Films series. Also included in the night’s program will be Barnard’s 16mm piece Livingfield (1969), Rainbow Light Field (2011), and the world premiere of Running Boy Matrix Field (4K, 2023). Films screen Friday, April 7. A Q&A with the filmmaker follows. Experimental shorts, not rated, run time not available, No Name Cinema
LITTLE RICHARD: I AM EVERYTHING
Trailer: youtu.be/4YC8WUrWtZY
Little Richard: I Am Everything tells the story of the Black queer origins of rock ’n’ roll, exploding the whitewashed canon of American pop music to reveal the innovator Richard Penniman. Through archival and performance footage that brings us into Richard’s complicated inner world, the film unspools the icon’s life story with all its switchbacks and contradictions. In interviews with family, musicians, and Black and queer scholars, the film reveals how Richard created an art form for ultimate self-expression, yet what he gave to the world he was never able to give to himself. “Though he’ll never truly receive the credit or respect he was owed, Little Richard: I Am Everything marks a step in the right direction.” (Rolling Stone) Screens Tuesday, April 11. Documentary, not rated, 98 minutes, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
3 CHILES — CREED III
Trailer: youtu.be/xTaIZo8OJYE
Still dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) is thriving in his career and family life. When Damian (Jonathan Majors), a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, resurfaces after serving time in prison, he’s eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian — a fighter who has nothing to lose. “For the most part, Creed III is a matter of clear, straightforward storytelling, with a well-balanced variety of action, feeling, character development and fan-pleasing callbacks. It’s a good movie. And that’s a knockout punch in its own right.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Sports drama, rated PG-13, 117 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES
Trailer: youtu.be/ODYz0jkj-cQ
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a long lost relic, but their charming adventure goes dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. With Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant. “The film captures the magic of playing Dungeons & Dragons without all the pesky reading that comes with it. The same unpredictability that allows the tabletop game to feel exciting and real occurs throughout the film.” (Olivia McCormack/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 134 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
Trailer: youtu.be/wxN1T1uxQ2g
This sci-fi-inflected meditation on the meaning of life stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, a humble laundromat operator who discovers the multiverse, in which there are uncountable alternate versions of her with amazing skills that she must learn to defeat a malevolent being. It’s hard to know what to make of Everything Everywhere All at Once. It’s a tour de force — but of what? It’s exhausting. It’s funny. It’s confusing. By one measure, Everything is an exhilarating roller-coaster ride of sci-fi gobbledygook. On another, it’s an intergenerational mother-daughter family drama masquerading as a philosophical dissertation on the nature of existence — with martial arts action. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Winner of seven Academy Awards. Sci-fi/action-adventure, rated R, 140 minutes, Violet Crown
1.5 CHILES — A GOOD PERSON
Trailer: youtu.be/phRXBLwcy5I
Taking on such hot topics as distracted driving, substance abuse, and teen pregnancy, A Good Person plays like a two-hour public service announcement. In this wildly uneven melodrama by writer-director Zach Braff, no member of the talented ensemble cast, including Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman, is entirely able to navigate its messy plot. The film’s fraught, tangled relationships are supposed to mirror real life. But Braff writes his characters into too many impossible situations. For the most part, it means well, and underneath all the sensationalism, there’s a valuable message of forgiveness and redemption, albeit one with a caveat: Easier said than done. (Pat Padua/For The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 125 minutes, Violet Crown
HIS ONLY SON
Trailer: youtu.be/zo2V5CQMuJw
Abraham is commanded by God to sacrifice his son, and finds his faith tested during the three-day journey to the mountain of Moriah. Drama, rated PG-13, 101 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
3.5 CHILES — JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4
Trailer: youtu.be/yjRHZEUamCc
With the price on his head ever increasing, legendary hit man John Wick (Keanu Reeves) takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin. At nearly three hours long, John Wick: Chapter 4 is the most John Wick-ian of all the John Wick films, by virtue of the simple fact that there is more time to lavish on the films’ fans exactly what they want, in spectacular fashion. Would that all action films were so well and cleanly choreographed. To be sure, the Wick films are not for everyone. But returning director Chad Stahelski, a former stuntman and stunt coordinator, knows one thing: If you’re going to do something, do it right. If you are an acolyte in the church of chopsocky, samurai swordplay, and gunslinging gangsters, you could do a lot worse than John Wick: Chapter 4. In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to do better. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/neo-noir, rated R, 169 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
1.5 CHILES — SCREAM VI
Trailer: youtu.be/h74AXqw4Opc
Four survivors of the Ghostface murders leave Woodsboro behind for a fresh start in New York City. However, they soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when a new killer embarks on a bloody rampage. With Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox, and Dermot Mulroney. “It’s tempting to call Scream VI less of a fresh idea than a cynical exercise in boosting an existing intellectual property to make a buck. But including a line of dialogue in the new screenplay that does exactly that ... doesn’t inoculate the makers of this latest chapter against accusations of trafficking in lazy formula.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post ) Horror, rated R, 123 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS
Trailer: youtu.be/AIc671o9yCI
Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with their adult superhero alter egos. When a vengeful trio of ancient gods arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Shazam (Zachary Levi) and his allies get thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of the world. “With its wisecracking hero and flippant tone, 2019’s Shazam! arrived as a bolt of inspiration in the gloomy DC Extended Universe. Unfortunately, the new sequel proves an adage: Lightning doesn’t strike twice.” (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, PG-13, 130 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
4 CHILES — A THOUSAND AND ONE
Trailer: youtu.be/wBM0_6JJw1s
Unapologetic and free-spirited Inez kidnaps her 6-year-old son, Terry, from the foster care system. Holding on to their secret and each other, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability in a rapidly changing New York City. “This is a tough, beautiful, honest, and bracingly hopeful movie about mutual care and unconditional love, with a transformative and indelible performance at its core.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 117 minutes, Violet Crown.
Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jean cocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes .com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
SOURCES: Google, IMDb.com, RottenTomatoes.com, Vimeo .com, YouTube.com
STREAMING
SMOKING CAUSES COUGHING
Trailer: youtu.be/qjLanlRto30
From bizarro French auteur Quentin Dupieux comes Smoking Causes Coughing, a predictably nutty film that starts off looking like an unearthed gem of sci-fi action from the 1970s. Centering on the members of the Tobacco Force, a quintet of superheroes wryly named Benzene, Nicotine, Methanol, Mercury, and Ammonia — all toxic compounds found in cigarette smoke — the movie quickly segues away from expectation after an opening battle with a turtle monster. When the TF squad is sent to a rustic retreat to build group cohesion by their leader, the five protagonists kill time by telling scary stories. These campfire tales — the funniest of which involves a lumberyard worker blithely caught in a wood chipper — are the true heart of the film. But the actual scariest story is one told by a little girl who stumbles across the team’s campsite: Hers involves a man pouring a drum of toxic chemicals into a lake. Suddenly, the yuk fest has turned into a meditation on humankind (the real monster?) and its destruction of the planet. Comedy, not rated, in French with subtitles, 80 minutes — M.O.
MURDER MYSTERY 2
Trailer: youtu.be/LM2F56uK0fs
The makers of the sequel Murder Mystery 2 aren’t looking to redefine the mystery genre. Instead, they transpose the bones of a whodunit onto the goofball comedic stylings of Adam Sandler. The result is an entertaining if at times unsurprising story. The film picks up four years after the action of the original film, with would-be private investigators Audrey and Nick Spitz (Jennifer Aniston and Sandler) are still struggling to make a go of their fledgling business. Once again, the story involves travel to an exotic location: this time to a tropical island for a friend’s wedding. After a guest is murdered and another is kidnapped, Audrey and Nick are tasked with communicating with the kidnappers and handing over the ransom money. The supporting cast features some veterans of the 2019 film — Adeel Akhtar and John Kani — along with newcomers Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Mark Strong. For fans of the original, the follow-up will not be a disappointment. Mystery/comedy, rated PG-13, 90 minutes, Netflix — L.T.
RYE LANE
Trailer: youtu.be/SqcF_GI3mOA
The feature debut of director Raine Allen-Miller, who charmed Sundance with this story of two recently dumped young people (Vivian Oparah and David Jonsson) connecting with each other over the course of a day in South London, Rye Lane is a “primary-colored romance bursting with wit, grit and charm,” according to the Guardian. Comedy/romance, rated R, 82 minutes, Hulu
Streaming items by Michael O’Sullivan, Lucas Trevor / The Washington Post