BEAU IS AFRAID
Trailer: youtu.be/XrCg9G_OHAA
A paranoid man (Joaquin Phoenix) embarks on an epic odyssey to get home to his mother in this bold and ingeniously depraved new film from writer/director Ari Aster (Hereditary, Midsommar). “Beau Is Afraid is abrasive and dense, but that’s to be saluted. Aster is cashing in on the success of his first two films to create something daringly vulnerable for a wide audience.” (The Atlantic) Horror, rated R, 179 minutes, Violet Crown
CHEVALIER
Trailer: youtu.be/-LtCIImfSCk
Inspired by the incredible true story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, Bologne (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) rises to improbable heights in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer, complete with an ill-fated love affair and a falling out with Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton) and her court. “Less a definitive portrait than a fascinating departure point for further reading and research.” (Variety) Biopic, rated PG-13, 107 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown. Story Page 16
EVIL DEAD RISE
Trailer: youtu.be/BqQNO7BzN08
A woman finds herself in a fight for her life when an ancient book gives birth to bloodthirsty demons that run amok in a Los Angeles apartment building. “[Director Lee] Cronin successfully delivers a new chapter in the Necronomicon and slays the screen with artistic rigor until the credits roll.” (IndieWire) Horror, rated R, 97 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
GUY RITCHIE’S THE COVENANT
Trailer: youtu.be/02PPMPArNEQ
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant follows U.S. Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim). After an ambush, Ahmed goes to Herculean lengths to save Kinley’s life. When Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve them before the Taliban hunts them down first. Action/thriller, rated R, 123 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — HOW TO BLOW UP A PIPELINE
Trailer: youtu.be/bSb585bGYmQ
A crew of young environmental activists execute a daring mission to sabotage an oil pipeline in Daniel Goldhaber’s taut and timely thriller that is part high-stakes heist, part radical exploration of the climate crisis. Based on the controversial book by Andreas Malm. “Even if cinematic formula and theoretical arguments don’t always mesh, Goldhaber and his collaborators wind up demonstrating impressive courage of their convictions.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Thriller, rated R, 99 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
1341 FRAMES OF LOVE AND WAR
Trailer: youtu.be/4D05JoqANi0
As Israel’s most celebrated war photographer, Micha Bar-Am, mines his extraordinary archive of over half a million negatives, questions and self-doubt surface, in a profound exploration of photography, memory, and the personal cost of a life devoted to recording a conflict. Presented by Santa Fe Jewish Film Festival. Screens 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23. Documentary, not rated, 89 minutes, Violet Crown
AMERICAN HOSPITALS: HEALING A BROKEN SYSTEM
Trailer: youtu.be/DqUs1GUgHB4
American Hospitals takes a deep dive into the out-of-control cost of hospitals and their transformation into a money-driven big business. How can we incentivize hospitals to provide the highest quality care with the lowest affordable cost to the community? Screens Thursday, April 27. Documentary, not rated, 60 minutes, Violet Crown
CHEECH & CHONG’S UP IN SMOKE (1978)
Trailer: youtu.be/zpvv81988v0
An unemployed pot-smoking slacker and amateur drummer, Anthony Stoner (Tommy Chong) ditches his strict parents and hits the road, eventually meeting kindred spirit Pedro de Pacas (Cheech Marin). While the drug-ingesting duo is soon arrested for possession of marijuana, Anthony and Pedro get released on a technicality, allowing them to continue their many misadventures and ultimately compete in a rock band contest, where they perform the raucous tune “Earache My Eye.” Screens Saturday, April 22. Comedy, 86 minutes, rated R, Jean Cocteau Cinema
MAN WITH A MOVIE CAMERA (1929)
Trailer: youtu.be/nGs6klwCjrs
Montopolis will perform a live score to Man with a Movie Camera, a 1929 silent film depicting life in the cities of Odesa and Kyiv, Ukraine. One of the most influential documentaries ever made, the film recently placed eighth on the Sight and Sound greatest films of all time poll. Montopolis is an Austin, Texas, based musical ensemble that performs live scores to silent films. Screens Wednesday, April 26. Documentary/silent film, not rated, 68 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
PURPLE RAIN (1984)
Trailer: youtu.be/AuXK8ZbTmLk
A victim of his own anger, the Kid (Prince) is a Minneapolis musician on the rise with his band, the Revolution, escaping a tumultuous home life through music. While trying to avoid making the same mistakes as his truculent father (Clarence Williams III), the Kid navigates the club scene and a rocky relationship with a captivating singer, Apollonia (Apollonia Kotero). But another musician, Morris (Morris Day), looks to steal the Kid’s spotlight — and his girl. Screens Friday, April 21. Musical, rated R, 111 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
SPIRITED AWAY: LIVE ON STAGE
Trailer: youtu.be/orSsQHqV6Yw
A young girl arriving in a new neighborhood enters the world of spirits, and when her parents are turned into pigs she must go on a quest to rescue them. Hayao Miyazaki’s Academy Award-winning animated feature film comes to life in this first-ever stage adaptation, full of dazzling sets, captivating musical numbers, and wondrous puppets of beloved characters. Filmed during its acclaimed 2022 run at Tokyo’s historic Imperial Theatre, it is screened for the first time in America as part of Studio Ghibli Fest 2023. Screens Sunday, April 23, and Thursday, April 27. Musical/adventure/fantasy, rated PG, 170 minutes, Violet Crown
3 chiles — AIR
Trailer: youtu.be/6VEoWb1b-L0
Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) and Nike pursue basketball rookie Michael Jordan, creating a partnership that revolutionizes the world of sports and contemporary culture. Directed by and starring Ben Affleck. With Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker, and Marlon Wayons. “The modest but gratifying gifts of Air lie in its seeming effortlessness, reassuring viewers that a good movie can still be a good story, well told. It’s a movie that shoots and scores.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Sports drama, rated R, 112 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES
Trailer: youtu.be/ODYz0jkj-cQ
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a long lost relic, but their charming adventure goes dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. With Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant. “The film captures the magic of playing Dungeons & Dragons without all the pesky reading that comes with it. The same unpredictability that allows the tabletop game to feel exciting and real occurs throughout the film.” (Olivia McCormack/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 134 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
THE INNOCENT
Trailer: youtu.be/A2kjh2Z1K0A
Part crime thriller, part family farce, Louis Garrel’s The Innocent shows with panache and pathos the dangerous lengths two men go, and the outlandish lies they tell, for the women they love. Garrel stars as Abel, a museum educator and widower whose mother, Sylvie, marries Michel, one of her drama pupils in the local penitentiary. Once on parole, Michel attempts to start a legitimate life for Sylvie’s sake but soon reverts to his old ways, with the suspicious Abel continually spying on his stepfather until roped into one of the ex-con’s schemes. “Few caper comedies have this much heart, and few romantic dramas offer such an appealingly nutty plot.” (Wall Street Journal) Comedy/drama, not rated, 118 minutes, Violet Crown
3.5 chiles — JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4
Trailer: youtu.be/yjRHZEUamCc
With the price on his head ever increasing, legendary hit man John Wick (Keanu Reeves) takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin. At nearly three hours long, John Wick: Chapter 4 is the most John Wick-ian of all the John Wick films, by virtue of the simple fact that there is more time to lavish on the films’ fans exactly what they want, in spectacular fashion. Would that all action films were so well and cleanly choreographed. To be sure, the Wick films are not for everyone. But returning director Chad Stahelski, a former stuntman and stunt coordinator, knows one thing: If you’re going to do something, do it right. If you are an acolyte in the church of chopsocky, samurai swordplay, and gunslinging gangsters, you could do a lot worse than John Wick: Chapter 4. In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to do better. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/neo-noir, rated R, 169 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
1.5 chiles — MAFIA MAMMA
Trailer: youtu.be/a29h1P66uXc
A mild-mannered suburban mom (Toni Collette) unexpectedly inherits her late grandfather’s mafia empire in Italy. Guided by the firm’s trusted consigliere (Monica Bellucci), she hilariously defies everyone’s expectations as she finds herself stuck in the middle of a deadly mob war. Comedy/action, rated R, 101 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
NEFARIOUS
Trailer: youtu.be/txwrLGAL7Sg
On the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted serial killer gets a psychiatric evaluation during which he claims he is a demon and further claims that before their time is over, the psychiatrist will commit three murders of his own. Horror, rated R, 98 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
THE POPE’S EXORCIST
Trailer: youtu.be/YJXqvnT_rsk
Father Gabriele Amorth (Russell Crowe), chief exorcist for the Vatican, battles Satan and innocent-possessing demons. A detailed portrait of a priest who performed more than 100,000 exorcisms in his lifetime. Horror, rated R, 105 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2 chiles — RENFIELD
Trailer: youtu.be/ICydLkeXq3w
Renfield (Nicholas Hoult), the tortured aide to his narcissistic boss, Dracula (Nicolas Cage), is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding. However, after centuries of servitude, he’s ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of the blood-sucking count. “It’s a horror-comic orgy of gore, with any number of bad guys torn to pieces, but occasionally pauses for poignant moments about the life Renfield lost by submitting to his master and unusual spins on vampire lore.” (Empire Magazine) Comedy/horror, rated R, 93 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — RETURN TO SEOUL
Trailer: youtu.be/7o2V9os63Pw
Freddie, a South Korean adoptee who grew up in France, makes friends with frightening ease in Return to Seoul, a carefully wrought character study of a person who lives life with careless abandon. The trip to Seoul itself was pure whim and she has ended up in the country in which she was born. After declaring she has no intention of tracking down her birth parents, Freddie flips, seeking out a meeting with her birth father. What might have followed the familiar path of culture shock and discovery of one’s roots becomes something else entirely. Playing out over several years, Return to Seoul jumps forward in time with only sporadic on-screen titles, leaving viewers to piece together exactly where and when Freddie is in her life. She seems unmoored, anchorless, neither French nor Korean. It’s that quality — fearless, untethered, and unwilling to put down roots — that makes her so beguiling and unknowable. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 119 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — SUPER MARIO BROS: THE MOVIE
Trailer: youtu.be/RjNcTBXTk4I
With help from Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mario (Chris Pratt) gets ready to square off against the all-powerful Bowser (Jack Black) to stop his plans from conquering the world. Also featuring the voices of Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen. “[The creators deliver] a consistently inventive animated feature that builds its dreams (and nightmares) around that most mundane but essential of grown-up concerns: plumbing.” (Pat Padua/For The Washington Post) Animated family comedy, rated PG, 92 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
SUZUME
Trailer: youtu.be/5pTcio2hTSw
As the skies turn red and the planet trembles, Japan stands on the brink of disaster. However, a determined teenager named Suzume sets out on a mission to save her country. Able to see supernatural forces that others cannot, it’s up to her to close the mysterious doors that are spreading chaos across the land. A perilous journey awaits as the fate of Japan rests on her shoulders. Dubbed and subtitled screenings. Animated action, rated PG, 122 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
