OPENING
MAFIA MAMMA
Trailer: youtu.be/a29h1P66uXc
A mild-mannered suburban mom (Toni Collette) unexpectedly inherits her late grandfather’s mafia empire in Italy. Guided by the firm’s trusted consigliere (Monica Bellucci), she hilariously defies everyone’s expectations as she finds herself stuck in the middle of a deadly mob war. Comedy/action, rated R, 101 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
NEFARIOUS
Trailer: youtu.be/txwrLGAL7Sg
On the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted serial killer gets a psychiatric evaluation during which he claims he is a demon and further claims that before their time is over, the psychiatrist will commit three murders of his own. Horror, rated R, 98 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
THE POPE’S EXORCIST
Trailer: youtu.be/YJXqvnT_rsk
Father Gabriele Amorth (Russell Crowe), chief exorcist for the Vatican, battles Satan and innocent-possessing demons. A detailed portrait of a priest who performed more than 100,000 exorcisms in his lifetime. Horror, rated R, 105 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
RENFIELD
Trailer: youtu.be/ICydLkeXq3w
Renfield (Nicholas Hoult), the tortured aide to his narcissistic boss, Dracula (Nicolas Cage), is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding. However, after centuries of servitude, he’s ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of the blood-sucking count. “It’s a horror-comic orgy of gore, with any number of bad guys torn to pieces, but occasionally pauses for poignant moments about the life Renfield lost by submitting to his master and unusual spins on vampire lore.” (Empire Magazine) Comedy/horror, rated R, 93 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
SUZUME
Trailer: youtu.be/5pTcio2hTSw
As the skies turn red and the planet trembles, Japan stands on the brink of disaster. However, a determined teenager named Suzume sets out on a mission to save her country. Able to see supernatural forces that others cannot, it’s up to her to close the mysterious doors that are spreading chaos across the land. A perilous journey awaits as the fate of Japan rests on her shoulders. Dubbed and subtitled screenings. Animated action, rated PG, 122 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2 chiles — SWEETWATER
Trailer: youtu.be/c9pITIfdLNo
Nathaniel “Sweetwater” Clifton, star attraction of the Harlem Globetrotters, changes the game of basketball when he becomes the first Black player to sign a contract with the NBA in the fall of 1950. “[The film] is competent and informative, but lacks swagger and elegance. Sweetwater is no three-pointer.” (Mark Jenkins/The Washington Post) Sports drama, rated PG-13, 114 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
ESCAPE FROM TEHRAN
Trailer not available
This is the story of Soraya and Isaac Nazarian, their lives in Tehran, and their ultimate, harrowing escape during the time of the Shah through the Revolution into Sharia law. Escape from Tehran is a special premiere screening of a new Jewish play by playwright Stephanie Liss. A lecture by the playwright will follow. 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, Congregation Beit Tikva, 2230 Old Pecos Trail; $20 suggested donation, ticketstripe.com /events/1033382
HAROLD & KUMAR GO TO WHITE CASTLE (2004)
Trailer: youtu.be/PjPSqp12wtk
Nerdy accountant Harold (John Cho) and his irrepressible friend Kumar (Kal Penn) get stoned watching television and find themselves utterly bewitched by a commercial for White Castle. Convinced there must be one nearby, the two set out on a late-night odyssey that takes them deep into New Jersey. Somehow, the boys manage to run afoul of rednecks, cops, and even a car-stealing Neil Patrick Harris before getting anywhere near their beloved sliders. Screens Thursday, April 20. Comedy, rated R, 88 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
LIQUID FORM: WATER IN EXPERIMENTAL FILM
Trailer not available
Two days and two different programs of experimental films that incorporate, are inspired by, or focus on water as material and subject. Featuring the work of luminaries such as Barbara Hammer, David Gatten, Stan Brakhage, Paul Sharits, Jacalyn White, and Will Hindle (all presented on 16mm), as well as short films and videos by Ralph Steiner (1929), Charles Cadkin (Chicago), Luna Galassini (New Mexico), Matt Feldman (London), Vanessa Renwick (Portland, Oregon), Justin Rhody (New Mexico), Sam Drake (Milwaukee), and JC Gonzo (New Mexico). Filmmakers in attendance. Screens Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16. Experimental shorts, not rated, run times vary, No Name Cinema
CONTINUING
3 chiles — AIR
Trailer: youtu.be/6VEoWb1b-L0
Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) and Nike pursue basketball rookie Michael Jordan, creating a partnership that revolutionizes the world of sports and contemporary culture. Directed by and starring Ben Affleck. With Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker, and Marlon Wayons. “The modest but gratifying gifts of Air lie in its seeming effortlessness, reassuring viewers that a good movie can still be a good story, well told. It’s a movie that shoots and scores.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Sports drama, rated R, 112 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES
Trailer: youtu.be/ODYz0jkj-cQ
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a long lost relic, but their charming adventure goes dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. With Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant. “The film captures the magic of playing Dungeons & Dragons without all the pesky reading that comes with it. The same unpredictability that allows the tabletop game to feel exciting and real occurs throughout the film.” (Olivia McCormack/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 134 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
Trailer: youtu.be/wxN1T1uxQ2g
When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero (Michelle Yeoh) must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance. Winner of seven Academy Awards. Sci-fi/action-adventure, rated R, 140 minutes, Violet Crown
HIS ONLY SON
Trailer: youtu.be/zo2V5CQMuJw
Abraham is commanded by God to sacrifice his son, and finds his faith tested during the three-day journey to the mountain of Moriah. Drama, rated PG-13, 101 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
THE INNOCENT
Trailer: youtu.be/A2kjh2Z1K0A
Part crime thriller, part family farce, Louis Garrel’s The Innocent shows with panache and pathos the dangerous lengths two men go, and the outlandish lies they tell, for the women they love. Garrel stars as Abel, a museum educator and widower whose mother, Sylvie, marries Michel, one of her drama pupils in the local penitentiary. Once on parole, Michel attempts to start a legitimate life for Sylvie’s sake but soon reverts to his old ways, with the suspicious Abel continually spying on his stepfather until roped into one of the ex-con’s schemes. “Few caper comedies have this much heart, and few romantic dramas offer such an appealingly nutty plot.” (Wall Street Journal) Comedy/drama, not rated, 118 minutes, Violet Crown
3.5 chiles — JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4
Trailer: youtu.be/yjRHZEUamCc
With the price on his head ever increasing, legendary hit man John Wick (Keanu Reeves) takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin. At nearly three hours long, John Wick: Chapter 4 is the most John Wick-ian of all the John Wick films, by virtue of the simple fact that there is more time to lavish on the films’ fans exactly what they want, in spectacular fashion. Would that all action films were so well and cleanly choreographed. To be sure, the Wick films are not for everyone. But returning director Chad Stahelski, a former stuntman and stunt coordinator, knows one thing: If you’re going to do something, do it right. If you are an acolyte in the church of chopsocky, samurai swordplay, and gunslinging gangsters, you could do a lot worse than John Wick: Chapter 4. In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to do better. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/neo-noir, rated R, 169 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — RETURN TO SEOUL
Trailer: youtu.be/7o2V9os63Pw
Freddie, a South Korean adoptee who grew up in France, makes friends with frightening ease in Return to Seoul, a carefully wrought character study of a person who lives life with careless abandon. The trip to Seoul itself was pure whim and she has ended up in the country in which she was born. After declaring she has no intention of tracking down her birth parents, Freddie flips, seeking out a meeting with her birth father. What might have followed the familiar path of culture shock and discovery of one’s roots becomes something else entirely. Playing out over several years, Return to Seoul jumps forward in time with only sporadic on-screen titles, leaving viewers to piece together exactly where and when Freddie is in her life. She seems unmoored, anchorless, neither French nor Korean. It’s that quality — fearless, untethered, and unwilling to put down roots — that makes her so beguiling and unknowable. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 119 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — THE SUPER MARIO BROS MOVIE
Trailer: youtu.be/RjNcTBXTk4I
With help from Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mario (Chris Pratt) gets ready to square off against the all-powerful Bowser (Jack Black) to stop his plans from conquering the world. Also featuring the voices of Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen. “[The creators deliver] a consistently inventive animated feature that builds its dreams (and nightmares) around that most mundane but essential of grown-up concerns: plumbing.” (Pat Padua/For The Washington Post) Animated family comedy, rated PG, 92 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, santafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jean cocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes .com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
STREAMING
ALAN PAKULA: GOING FOR TRUTH
Trailer: youtu.be/Tji51xMHGaw
In his observant, deeply affecting documentary Alan Pakula: Going for Truth, filmmaker Matthew Miele begins at the end: in 1998, when director Alan J. Pakula lost his life at age 70 in a freak car accident on the Long Island Expressway. Using clips from interviews with stars from Pakula’s movies — Harrison Ford, Kevin Kline, Brian Dennehy, Julia Roberts, and others — Miele captures the enormous loss of Pakula’s premature death, a tragedy that still reduces his collaborators to wordless grief. With the meaning of Pakula’s life and career eloquently established, Miele proceeds to examine the extraordinary career of a director who may not be a household name to most but is worshiped by filmmakers and any film lover who came of age in the 1970s. Documentary, not rated, 98 minutes, Apple TV, Prime Video
BOOM! BOOM! THE WORLD VS. BORIS BECKER
Trailer: youtu.be/hl9-tFmcAso
A two-part docuseries from Alex Gibney, Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker frames the career of the tennis great from two vantage points: first in a 2019 interview, when allegations of financial misdeeds were just starting to surface, and the second in 2022, just before Becker was sentenced to 2½ years in prison for hiding assets to avoid paying debts. Documentary, rated TV-MA, Part 1: 98 minutes, Part 2: 112 minutes, Apple TV Plus
THE FIRST STEP
Trailer: youtu.be/ylz73KzxdlQ
The documentary The First Step looks at lawyer/activist/political commentator Van Jones and the bipartisan coalition that fought to pass the 2018 First Step Act, a piece of landmark criminal justice legislation. Documentary, not rated, 89 minutes
HUNT CLUB
Trailer: youtu.be/aHY9NwszvfA
Mena Suvari, Casper Van Dien, and Mickey Rourke star in Hunt Club, a thriller about a group of captive women who turn the tables on the male hunters who have gathered them together as quarry. Mystery/thriller, rated 16+, 87 minutes
JASON ISBELL: RUNNING WITH OUR EYES CLOSED
Trailer: youtu.be/Op-EEnArgqc
The documentary Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed examines the creative process of the four-time Grammy winner, as well as his relationship with his wife and creative partner, singer, songwriter, and musician Amanda Shires. Documentary, not rated, 96 minutes, HBO Max
JUNIPER
Trailer: youtu.be/XwR4CIeMCzs
Charlotte Rampling stars in Juniper, a drama about the relationship between Rampling’s Ruth, an alcoholic former war correspondent, and her self-destructive teenage grandson (George Ferrier). Drama, not rated, 94 minutes, Apple TV, Prime Video
LIVING WITH CHUCKY
Trailer: youtu.be/jsh3gOTS0JA
Directed by Kyra Elise Gardner, the daughter of special effects artist Tony Gardner — known for his work on horror films, including those in the Child’s Play franchise — the personal documentary Living With Chucky looks at the making of the popular movies about a murderous devil-doll named Chucky. Documentary, not rated, 100 minutes
ONE DAY AS A LION
Trailer: youtu.be/29L6A8IBZfU
Scott Caan, J.K. Simmons, Frank Grillo, and Virginia Madsen star in One Day As a Lion, a crime comedy about an inept hit man (Caan) and his irritated quarry (Simmons). Crime/comedy, rated R, 87 minutes
PRAISE THIS
Trailer: youtu.be/NGGwYIbyDNo
The romantic drama Praise This follows an aspiring musician (Chloe Bailey) who enters a national religious singing competition. Musical comedy, not rated, 113 minutes, Peacock
PRETTY BABY: BROOKE SHIELDS
Trailer: youtu.be/x7KedT6uvus
The two-part docuseries Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields takes a surprisingly broad look at the themes of child sexualization in popular culture, the objectification of women and girls in general, and sex abuse in entertainment — all through the lens of Brooke Shields’ life. Structured around a sit-down interview with the actress and model and moving chronologically through the milestones of Shields’ life — from her role as a child prostitute in Pretty Baby to her adult experience of sexual assault by an unnamed showbiz figure and beyond — the film is more a fascinating exploration of hot-button issues than a glossy celebrity profile. Documentary, not rated, Part 1: 66 minutes, Part 2: 70 minutes, Hulu
YOU’RE KILLING ME
Trailer: youtu.be/QkobOIyTCms
Dermot Mulroney and Anne Heche are featured in You’re Killing Me, a horror comedy about a high school student (McKaley Miller) obsessed with getting into an elite college amid the search for a missing student. Horror/comedy, rated TV-MA, 95 minutes
