BARBARIAN
Trailer: youtu.be/Dr89pmKrqkI
Traveling to Detroit for a job interview, a young woman books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest. Horror/mystery, rated R, 103 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
LIFEMARK
Trailer: youtu.be/bZI9ziz8Azw
David’s comfortable world is turned upside down when his birth mother unexpectedly reaches out to him, longing to meet the 18-year-old son she’s only held once. With Kirk Cameron. Drama, rated PG-13, 120 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6
MEDIEVAL
Trailer: youtu.be/UG7wWuc2KAk
The story of 15th century Czech icon and warlord Jan Zizka, who defeated armies of the Teutonic Order and the Holy Roman Empire. With Ben Foster, Sophie Lowe, Michael Caine, and Matthew Goode. Historical drama/action, rated R, 126 minutes, Violet Crown
PRIVATE DESERT
Trailer: youtu.be/TOsfXrtgzno
Sara is a gender-fluid blue-collar worker who lives as her male birth identity by day while caring for her religious grandmother in a small town in Brazil. Daniel, who teaches in a police academy in southern Brazil, has been placed on unpaid leave after a violent incident that’s all over the news. The only thing holding him together is his online romance with Sara, whom he has never met in person. When she suddenly disappears, Daniel drives 2,000 miles to find her. What follows is a journey of the heart that will change Sara and Daniel forever. Drama/romance/LGBTQ+, not rated, 120 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
THE STORY OF FILM: A NEW GENERATION
Trailer: youtu.be/lHl3Ka5TAtw
Filmmaker Mark Cousins offers hope and optimism while he explores different movies and talks about how technology is changing the course of cinema in a new century and how COVID-19 continues the process. Touching on films like Parasite and The Farewell, Black Panther and Lover’s Rock, Cousins seeks out films, filmmakers, and communities under-represented in traditional film histories. Documentary, not rated, 160 minutes, Violet Crown
UNFAVORABLE ODDS
Trailer: youtu.be/pOX7473zR1I
A neglectful husband makes a bet that a womanizing playboy can’t seduce his wife. Comedy/drama rated PG-13, 80 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
CLERKS III
Trailer: youtu.be/uD3n3GM3Z_0
After suffering a massive heart attack, Randal (Jeff Anderson) enlists friends and fellow clerks Dante (Brian O’Halloran), Elias (Trevor Fehrman), Jay (Jason Mewes), and Silent Bob (writer/director Kevin Smith) to help him make a movie about life at the Quick Stop convenience store. The sequel to Smith’s 1994 and 2006 films. With Rosario Dawson, Ben Affleck, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Fred Armisen. Screens Tuesday, Sept. 13, and Thursday, Sept. 15. Comedy, rated R, 115 minutes, Violet Crown
THE DISCREET CHARM OF THE BOURGEOISIE (1972)
Trailer: youtu.be/T7XNFYdQ8S8
An ambassador of the Latin American republic of Miranda, his wife, and her sister arrive for a dinner party only to learn that they were mistaken about the date. In director Luis Buñuel’s surreal fantasy, the six bourgeois friends repeatedly gather for a dinner that never quite arrives. “It combines a masterful command of the medium with a mischievous, anarchic sense of imaginative freedom.” (New York Times, 2000) Screens Sunday, Sept. 11, and Wednesday, Sept. 14. Comedy, rated PG, 100 minutes, Violet Crown
MONTY PYTHON AND THE HOLY GRAIL (1975)
Trailer: youtu.be/WcsobLUkrQg
A comedic send-up of the grim circumstances of the Middle Ages as told through the story of King Arthur and framed by a modern-day murder investigation. When the mythical king of the Britons leads his knights on a quest for the Holy Grail, they face a wide array of “horrors.” “A marvelously particular kind of lunatic endeavor.” (New York Times, 2005) With Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin. Screens Friday, Sept. 9, through Sunday, Sept. 11. Comedy, rated PG, 90 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
2 CHILES — BEAST
Trailer: youtu.be/oQMc7Sq36mI
The latest entry in the canon of cautionary tales pitting man vs. Mother Nature’s less well-behaved progeny, Beast is elevated by the great Idris Elba playing an American widower on safari in South Africa with his two daughters who must face down a rogue lion bent on, for lack of a better word, revenge. The jump scares are genuinely jumpy, but the film plays out more like a theme park ride than a family drama with teeth. It’s pulse-pounding, in other words, from a cardiac perspective, but not especially engaging as a narrative, despite the earnest efforts of the cast to breathe life into a personal story arc of reconciliation and redemption. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Thriller, rated R, 93 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — BODIES BODIES BODIES
Trailer: youtu.be/cTzGKsZjBOY
In Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, a darkly comic slasher film, a group of 20-somethings gather under the threat of an imminent hurricane at a remote, mansion-like estate to drink, take drugs, and pursue the murder-mystery-style role-playing game of the title, in which players must identify an unknown “killer.” Things take a turn and what follows is an Agatha Christie-esque winnowing of the flock. It’s intentionally chaotic and, now and again, surprisingly funny. The dialogue is sharp, appropriately satirical, and does not go easy on the film’s ridicule-worthy protagonists. There’s also a third-act twist, and it’s not a bad one. Rather than allow these characters to elicit our concern as casualties of a stalker/psychopath, they’re portrayed as fatalities of something far more pernicious: their own stupidity. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Horror/comedy, rated R, 95 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
1.5 CHILES — BULLET TRAIN
Trailer: youtu.be/0IOsk2Vlc4o
If you’re craving one more variation on the well-worn theme of promiscuous bloodlettings accompanied by glib verbal filler, look no further than director David Leitch’s Bullet Train. The chief pleasure to be had here lies in seeing Brad Pitt deliver one of his throwaway left-handed performances as Ladybug, a member of an elite assassination force. Pitt is relaxed, endearingly goofy, and consistently on point. Ladybug’s latest marching orders are to fetch a silver briefcase from an overnight train traveling from Tokyo to Kyoto, a mission that puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe. Bullet Train is a movie that is almost constantly two things at once: breezily lighthearted and overwrought; hyper-energetic and lazy; bracingly fresh and drearily derivative. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) With Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, and Michael Shannon. Action/mystery/thriller, rated R, 126 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS
Trailer: youtu.be/xEbpPP-_1Ig
Krypto the Super-Dog (Dwayne Johnson) and Superman (John Krasinski) are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a ragtag group of animals to master their own newfound powers for a rescue mission. With Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, Natasha Lyonne, and Keanu Reeves. Comedy/adventure/animation, rated PG, 105 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14
DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO
Trailer: youtu.be/tcOxhTpu84w
The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals who carry on its spirit have created the ultimate androids — Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. However, these two androids call themselves superheroes and start attacking Piccolo and Gohan. “The film, while nothing groundbreaking, mostly finds a sweet spot between fan service and narrative heft.” (Variety) Action/fantasy, rated PG-13, 100 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14
1.5 CHILES — ELVIS
Trailer: youtu.be/Gp2BNHwbwvI
The best way to appreciate Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s audacious, frenetic, occasionally astonishing, and ultimately confounding movie about Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), is simply to surrender to it. The story of Presley’s life is narrated by his manager, Col. Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), a sulfurous and tiresome guide through Presley’s life story, which Luhrmann illustrates with a bricolage of musical numbers, set pieces, and melodramatic encounters. Elvis is aware that the audience knows exactly where this story is going: In rapid succession, using dramatized and real-life news clips, Luhrmann revisits the highs, lows, and most dismal depths of Presley’s life. The result is a dizzying, almost hallucinatory experience. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Musical/drama, rated PG-13, 159 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
THE GOOD BOSS
Trailer: youtu.be/GkVrs6navBs
Awaiting a visit by a committee that could give his company an award for excellence, the owner (Javier Bardem) of a Spanish industrial scales manufacturing business pulls out all the stops as he tries to resolve any problems with his workers in enough time, crossing every imaginable line in the process. “Bardem gives the kind of stately, anchoring performance that can just about make up for any shortcomings the film might otherwise face.” (Globe and Mail) Comedy/drama, not rated, 120 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown
4 CHILES — HALLELUJAH
Trailer: youtu.be/11IPQYZMXjc
Co-directors Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine trace the evolution of Leonard Cohen’s iconic “Hallelujah,” following its history from inception and recording to international phenomenon. Hallelujah is a rousing portrait of an artist who, outside of his seminal achievement in song, flies under the radar. (Michael Abatemarco/The New Mexican) Documentary, rated PG-13, 118 minutes, CCAC
2 CHILES — HONK FOR JESUS. SAVE YOUR SOUL.
Trailer: youtu.be/YuI_R9JEkRg
Regina Hall stars in this satirical comedy as Trinitie Childs — the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, who together with her husband, Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), once served a congregation in the tens of thousands. After a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, Trinitie and Lee-Curtis plan must reopen their church and rebuild their congregation for the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen. “What starts out as a giddy comedy ends on a note of tonally bizarre sobriety. Yes, Honk picks some low-hanging fruit. But it also, as it turns out, leaves a sour aftertaste in the mouth.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Comedy, rated R, 102 minutes, Regal Stadium 14. Review
THE INVITATION
Trailer: youtu.be/5bL1ftuxgOE
After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie takes a DNA test and discovers a cousin she never knew she had. Invited by her newfound family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, Evie’s at first seduced by the sexy aristocratic host. However, she’s soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets about her family history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity. “For audiences who’d rather RSVP to horror-lite moviegoing, The Invitation is a bloody good time—sans the blood.” (AV Club) Horror, rated PG-13, 104 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14
JAWS 3D (Reissue, 1975)
Trailer: youtu.be/YIhxgIZJSbk
After a young woman is killed by a shark near the New England tourist town of Amity Island, Mayor Larry Vaughn (Murray Hamilton) forces police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) to keep the beaches open. Ichthyologist Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss) and grizzled ship captain Quint (Robert Shaw) offer to help Brody capture the killer beast, and the trio engage in an epic battle of man vs. nature. “A film that sealed Steven Spielberg’s talent as a master entertainer.” (BBC.com, 2000) Adventure/horror, rated PG, 124 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
A LOVE SONG
Trailer: youtu.be/NysYn89m5y4
Faye (Dale Dickey) is a lone traveler biding her time fishing, birding, and stargazing at a rural Colorado campground as she awaits the arrival of Lito (Wes Studi), a figure from her past who is navigating his own tentative and nomadic journey across the rugged West. “Both Dickey and Studi deliver deeply spiritual performances, harmonizing their gazes and bodily moves in an achingly restrained dance, against nature’s mystical grandeur.” (Harper’s Bazaar) Drama/romance, rated PG, 81 minutes, Violet Crown
MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU
Trailer: youtu.be/pN1HNkoL2QA
In the 1970s, young Gru (Steve Carrell) tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader— the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run and find an unlikely source of guidance — Wild Knuckles himself. They soon discover that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. “Audiences know what to expect, and Illumination delivers, offering another feel-good dose of bad behavior.” (Variety) Comedy, rated PG, 90 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — NOPE
Trailer: youtu.be/HUgmq_8PlRY
Set on a remote ranch in a picturesque California desert town, Oscar-winner Jordan Peele’s Nope centers on siblings OJ and Emerald Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer), Hollywood horse trainers who experience an unearthly visitation. They decide they need to document — and monetize — some of the unexplained aerial phenomena they have begun encountering around their ranch. When it becomes clear that they’re dealing with something much stranger and deadlier than they originally thought, their plan evolves from making a quick buck to saving the Earth. Nope is an old-school creature feature with a contemporary twist and is quintessential Peele: memorably surreal, spooky, and a little bit silly. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Horror/thriller, rated R, 131 minutes, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME (Reissue)
Trailer: youtu.be/JfVOs4VSpmA
With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger (Tom Holland) is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. As much fun as this movie is, it is, at heart, a story of loss and letting go. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 148 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER
Trailer: youtu.be/Go8nTmfrQd8
Chris Hemsworth as Thor has distinguished himself as one of the funniest, most self-aware players in the Avengers, a group known for a cheerful brand of winking irreverence. The title character of Thor: Love and Thunder arrives on-screen with scads of goodwill in a film that is out for a good time, even if the journey doesn’t feel quite so novel or giddily buoyant as director Taika Waititi’s 2017 Thor: Ragnarok. Love and Thunder may not define a high point in the MCU’s ongoing mission of world domination, but it’s not a low point either. It gets the job done, with a smile, a tear, and the promise — or is it a threat? — that this story is far from over. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action, rated PG-13, 120 minutes, Violet Crown
1.5 CHILES — THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING
Trailer: youtu.be/TWGvntl9itE
After purchasing a bottle at a market in Istanbul where she is attending a conference, scholar Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) encounters a djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. What ensues is a dialogue in Alithea’s hotel room wherein the djinn recalls his exploits with his tales illustrated in flashbacks that director George Miller (Mad Max) stages as elaborate tableaux, complete with special effects and stylized storybook-like designs. Alithea and the djinn joust about whether science has replaced myth, whether fate exists, and the nature of desire, contentment, and purpose. But at the end of the day, and despite its metaphysical ambitions and air of epic romance, Three Thousand Years of Longing is essentially two people in a room conversing. What should be a cinematic journey into amazement and otherworldly adventure instead becomes a tedious, word-heavy slog. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Fantasy/drama, rated R, 108 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — TOP GUN: MAVERICK
Trailer: youtu.be/g4U4BQW9OEk
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is a test pilot dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him but is called back to the Top Gun aviator school, where he’s tasked with teaching a new class of elite pilots to fly a tactically impossible mission. Top Gun: Maverick doesn’t feel like a video game or a three-dimensional comic book or an ad for a TV show. It splashes extravagantly across the screen in its own battle against obsolescence, as if to say: This is what movies looked like, once. And this is what they can look like again. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 137 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING
Trailer: youtu.be/ZRXAYFfRs4M
In 1969 Louisiana, police are investigating the death of a young man named Chase Andrews and the prime suspect is Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a recluse who has spent much of her young life living alone in the woods. Most townspeople know the “Marsh Girl” had been romantically involved with Chase. Fortunately, gentleman lawyer Tom Milton (David Strathairn) comes out of retirement to defend Kya. London-born Edgar-Jones (Cold Feet) convincingly portrays Kya’s haunted shyness. With Strathairn’s gentle gravitas suggesting an elderly Atticus Finch, much of Crawdads seems like a misty-eyed look at an innocent American past. It’s not. “It’s Southern-fried The Blue Lagoon meets Murder, She Wrote — and topped off with a sprinkling of To Kill a Mockingbird.” (Pat Padua/The Washington Post) Drama, rated PG-13, 125 minutes, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jean cocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie- theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
ABOUT FATE
Trailer: youtu.be/BVtN9rwoGpw
Margot Hayes (Emma Roberts) and Griffin Reed (Thomas Mann) may well be the perfect couple. The only trouble is they’ve never met, and each is about to tie the knot with someone else. When both of their engagement proposals are a bust, the hopeless romantics find themselves together on New Year’s Eve and set out on a magical and comedic journey together, only to quickly realize that the love they’ve been searching for this whole time might be right in front of them. Comedy/romance, rated R, 100 minutes
THE AMUSEMENT PARK
Trailer: youtu.be/uWweFYuvf2Y
An elderly gentleman goes for what he assumes will be an ordinary day at the amusement park, only to find himself in the middle of a hellish nightmare instead in horror master George A. Romero’s recently discovered and restored 1975 film. Released years after its completion by the George A. Romero Foundation and produced by Suzanne Desrocher-Romero, The Amusement Park stars Lincoln Maazel (Martin) as the disoriented and increasingly isolated gentleman in a film that reflects the pains, tragedies, and humiliations of aging in America. Commissioned by the Lutheran Society, the film is perhaps Romero’s wildest and most imaginative movie, an allegory about the nightmarish realities of growing older. “The Amusement Park is sharp social commentary rooted in brutal reality, a clear cousin to Romero’s Living Dead movies despite the fact that it was a work-for-hire project.” (Film Comment) Available on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Drama/horror, not rated, 54 minutes
END OF THE ROAD
Trailer: youtu.be/202KkD12AuI
A cross-country road trip becomes a highway to hell for Brenda (Queen Latifah), her two kids, and her brother Reggie (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges). After witnessing a brutal murder, the family finds themselves in the crosshairs of a mysterious killer. Now alone in the New Mexico desert and cut off from any help, Brenda is pulled into a deadly fight to keep her family alive. Action/thriller, rated R, 89 minutes, Netflix
OUR AMERICAN FAMILY
Trailer: youtu.be/Boldti8-5N4
Addiction is an all-encompassing force, not only for the afflicted, but also those around them. Our American Family provides an honest, unfiltered look at a close-knit Philadelphia family dealing with generational substance abuse. Captured over the course of one year at a pivotal “nothing to lose” moment, five family members, tired of living with addiction, struggle to transcend their crippling histories. “Addiction is a complex, challenging topic, and Our American Family, in its sharp specificity, handles it with grace.” (New York Times) Documentary, not rated, 87 minutes, Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu
THE RETALIATORS
Trailer: youtu.be/aEAaINbTJB0
Bishop (Michael Lombardi), an upstanding pastor, uncovers a dark and twisted underworld as he searches for answers surrounding his daughter’s brutal murder. A high-octane original soundtrack and cameos from some of the biggest names in rock music set the tone as this horror-thriller reveals a game of revenge played using a new set of rules. Marc Menchaca (Ozark) and Joseph Gatt (Game of Thrones) co-star along with appearances and music by Five Finger Death Punch, Tommy Lee, Papa Roach, and others. “Despite the grim tone of the majority of the film, The Retaliators bursts to life as a riotous, air-punching, gory thrill ride, twisting it into a crowd-pleaser.” (Starburst) Available on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Horror/thriller, not rated, 97 minutes
— Streaming chiles compiled by Michael Abatemarco