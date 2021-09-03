Chile Pages: Sept. 3-9

OPENING
BROADWAY WEEK
On Broadway > https://youtu.be/2oiB4pSBjlw
An American in Paris > https://youtu.be/o2WAMZRCbpU
The Producers > https://youtu.be/u36iNj52rac
The New Mexico premiere of the documentary On Broadway (2019) kicks off Center for Contemporary Art Cinema’s celebration of the Technicolor musical. The documentary from Oscar-nominee Oren Jacoby is a celebration of the history and legacy of the famed performance mecca. To pay tribute to the past, a vibrant restoration of An American in Paris (1951), starring Gene Kelly, will be presented via laser projection. And to respect the present and hope for a brighter future, The Producers (2005) showcases the vibrancy, longevity, and sheer lunacy of the exhibition business. CCAC (screened Sept. 3-9)
FLEMING + STRAUSS: ARABELLA
Trailer > https://youtu.be/yTrgcJMXhcs
This Salzburg Festival production of Arabella marks the first time Renée Fleming and Thomas Hampson perform Strauss’ opera together in its entirety. Concert, not rated, CCAC (Sept. 4 and 8)
SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS (2-D and 3-D)
Trailer > https://youtu.be/8YjFbMbfXaQ
Martial-arts master Shang-Chi confronts the past he thought he left behind when he’s drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. Adventure/action, rated PG-13, 134 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
YAKUZA PRINCESS
Trailer > https://youtu.be/N2JUyVd9I6s
The heiress to half of the Yakuza crime syndicate forges an uneasy alliance with an amnesiac stranger who believes an ancient sword binds their two fates. She must unleash war against the other half of the syndicate who wants her dead. Thriller/mystery, rated R, 112 minutes, 1h 52m, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
CANDYMAN
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=TPBH3XO8YEU
In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, Anthony and his partner move into a loft in the now gentrified Cabrini. A chance encounter with an old-timer exposes Anthony to the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to use these macabre details as fresh grist for paintings, he unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence. Horror/thriller, rated R, 120 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place Review
4 CHILES — CODA
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=0pmfrE1YL4I
Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing member of a deaf family from Gloucester, Massachusetts. At 17, she works mornings before school to help her parents and brother keep their fishing business afloat. But in joining her high school’s choir club, Ruby finds herself drawn to both her duet partner and her latent passion for singing. Drama/comedy, rated PG-13, 111 minutes, Violet Crown
FLAG DAY
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=2D-3fxTLmS8
Jennifer Vogel’s father, John (Sean Penn), is larger than life. As a child, Jennifer (Dylan Frances Penn) marveled at his magnetizing energy and ability to make everything feel like a grand adventure. John teaches her so much about love and joy, but he also happens to be the most notorious counterfeiter in U.S. history. Jennifer now struggles to rise above the wreckage of the past while reconciling the inescapable bond between a daughter and her father. Drama/thriller, rated R, 108 minutes, Violet Crown Review
FREE GUY
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=X2m-08cOAbc
A bank teller, Guy (Ryan Reynolds), realizes he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City which will soon go offline. Comedy/action, PG-13, 115 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
4 CHILES — THE GREEN KNIGHT
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=sS6ksY8xWCY
Pete’s Dragon director David Lowery’s somber and mischievous The Green Knight is full of magic, witchcraft, haunted settings, and enchanted, mist-shrouded landscapes. In this episodic retelling of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, Gawain (Dev Patel) accepts the challenge from the towering Green Knight: any man who can deliver a blow against him with his sword must meet him in a year to receive a strike in turn. It’s a thought-provoking fantasy that trades action for dark suspense, and a pervasive sense of dread. (Michael Abatemarco) Fantasy/adventure, rated R, 125 minutes, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — JUNGLE CRUISE
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=f_HvoipFcA8
Frank is hired by Lily (Emily Blunt), who, along with her reluctant brother (Jack Whitehall), is searching the Brazilian jungle for a legendary tree. Its petals are said to possess miraculous healing powers and, for no extra charge, the ability to break curses. Johnson manages to carry the film to a (more or less) satisfying conclusion — assuming you’re a small child in need of constant distraction. For older teens, adults, or anyone with higher storytelling standards, there’s a romantic subplot involving Lily and Frank. Like the ride itself, it requires no more mental engagement than you would devote to any theme park visit (excluding the thrill rides, which actually raise a pulse). (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Adventure, rated PG-13, 158 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
NIGHT HOUSE
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=2Tshycci2ZA
Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep it together — but then the dreams come. Disturbing visions of a presence in the house call to her, beckoning with a ghostly allure. But the harsh light of day washes away any proof of a haunting. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into his belongings, yearning for answers. Horror/thriller, rated R, 110 minutes, Violet Crown
PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=LRMTr2VZcr8
When their biggest rival, Humdinger, starts wreaking havoc as the mayor of Adventure City, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge. Armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol joins forces with a savvy dachshund to save the citizens of Adventure City. Family/adventure, rated G, 90 minutes, Violet Crown
LA PISCINE
Trailer > youtu.be/QdiJg9PjGrM
Jean-Paul (Alain Delon) and Marianne (Romy Schneider) indulge in their passion for each other while borrowing a friend’s luxurious villa in the south of France. When the friend (Maurice Ronet) and his daughter (Jane Birkin) arrive unexpectedly, rivalries and insecurities surface and events take a sinister turn. Released in 1969. Drama/thriller, rated PG, 124 minutes, French with English subtitles, CCAC
3 CHILES — RESPECT
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=PBfVR_u_lGQ
As a movie, Respect resides in a clearly delineated corner: This is cinematic portraiture of Aretha Franklin (Jennifer Hudson) at its most conventional. The movie begins in 1952 and trundles through the life of the Queen of Soul, who remains still and obedient, her eyes downcast even as the men in her life battle over her fate. In many ways, Respect is just as taciturn as its subject: an artistic genius who throughout the film remains a deeply enigmatic, largely unreachable figure. So, while viewers watch the inevitable rock-bottom redemption arc on screen — all set against an attractive period backdrop and embodied by an able cast of supporting actors — they may find themselves craving the next of Respect’s meticulously staged musical numbers. As a platform for Hudson’s prodigious gifts — and as a vehicle through which to experience Aretha’s, again — it not only gets the job done, but it gains in potency and feeling. Drama/music, rated PG-13, 145 minutes, Violet Crown.
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), and Violet Crown (106 Alcadesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com) for movie times.
CHILES STREAMING
CINDERELLA
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=T1NeHRuPpoM
A musically-driven bold new take on the familiar story features former Fifth Harmony lead singer Camila Cabello in the title role as an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow. With the help of her Fab G (fabulous godmother), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true in a film that “has all you could want from a classic fairy tale, including a faux-Medieval setting, a wicked stepmother (Idina Menzel), a snooty king (Pierce Brosnan) and queen (Minnie Driver), and mice who transform into footmen (one is played by the film’s producer, James Corden).” (BBC.com) Comedy/fantasy, PG, 113 minutes, Amazon Prime
GREAT WHITE
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=Nwnd4NWHHIY
A blissful tourist trip quickly turns into a nightmare when five passengers on a seaplane become stranded miles from shore. In a desperate bid for survival, the group try to make it to land before they either run out of supplies or are taken by a menacing terror lurking just beneath the surface. “What distinguishes ‘Great White’ from numerous ‘Jaws’ wannabes is that we do feel an emotional investment about who lives and who becomes chum.” (San Jose Mercury News) Available on Sept. 7.
WORTH
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=OOAemeB9CAw
Congressionally appointed attorney Ken Feinberg (Michael Keaton) battles cynicism, bureaucracy, and politics to help the victims of 9/11. Based on a true story, Feinberg locks horns with Charles Wolf (Stanley Tucci), a community organizer mourning the death of his wife, and his initial cynicism turns to compassion as he begins to learn the true human costs of the tragedy. “In the end, this Netflix film is a restrained yet unmistakable call for compassion, and it makes a case for the value of every human life.” (San Francisco Chronicle) Biography/drama, rated PG-13, 118 minutes, Netflix
ZONE 414
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=A7GYp9VLcow
Guy Pearce (Memento, L.A. Confidential) stars as David Carmichael, a detective in the near future hired to investigate the case of a missing person: the daughter of the creator of a colony of robots. Carmichael, along with his highly advanced and self-aware A.I. companion Jane (Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz) uncover a crime that leads them to question the origin and true nature of the robot city, Zone 414. Science fiction/thriller, rated R, 98 minutes, Spectrum
