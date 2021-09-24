Chile Pages: Sept. 24-30

OPENING
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Evan Hansen (Tony award-winner Ben Platt) is an anxious, isolated high-school student who’s aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social media age. He embarks on a journey of self-discovery when a letter he wrote for a writing exercise falls into the hands of a grieving couple whose son took his own life. Musical/drama, rated PG-13, 137 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
THE CAPOTE TAPES
Using tapes, animation, and new on-camera interviews with people who knew him, the film explores the impact of Truman Capote’s explosive unfinished novel Answered Prayers. Documentary, not rated, 91 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
VINCENT VAN GOGH: A NEW WAY OF SEEING
Perhaps more than any other artist, Van Gogh’s life has long captured the imagination of storytellers. Delving deep into his fascinating and sometimes deeply troubled world comes this definitive, award-winning documentary directed by David Bickerstaff, showcasing Van Gogh’s iconic works like never before and featuring exclusive interviews with the curatorial team at the Van Gogh Museum. Documentary, not rated, 90 minutes, CCAC (screened Sept. 25 and 29)
CONTINUING
THE ALPINIST
The life of Canadian mountain climber Marc-André Leclerc, who lives an elusive and nomadic lifestyle while attempting extremely difficult climbs. Among these is an expedition to Patagonia that pushes the boundaries of climbing possibilities. Documentary, rated PG-13, 93 minutes, Violet Crown
BLUE BAYOU
Antonio LeBlanc is a Korean adoptee raised in a small town in the Louisiana bayou. He’s married to the love of his life, Kathy, and raising his beloved stepdaughter, Jessie. Struggling to make a better life for his family, he must soon confront the ghosts of his past after learning that he could be deported from the only country he’s ever called home. Drama, rated R, 112 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — CANDYMAN
A chance encounter with an old-timer exposes Anthony, a Black visual artist, to the true story behind Candyman, the titular boogeyman in the 1992 horror film resurrected by director Jordan Peele (Get Out) for 2021 audiences. Anxious to use the haunted history he unearths as fresh grist for his paintings, Anthony unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence. Peele toys with many intriguing notions — ideas about gentrification, systemic racism, the figurative ghosts of White America’s haunted past — in this scary story/social critique, but the blurring of boundaries between villain and hero, victim and avenger, leaves one wondering if the film is meant to scare you or make you think. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Horror/thriller, rated R, 120 minutes, Violet Crown. Review
THE CARD COUNTER
Gambler and former serviceman William Tell’s spartan existence on the casino trail is shattered when he is approached by Cirk, a vulnerable and angry young man seeking help to execute his plan for revenge on a military colonel. Tell (Oscar Isaac) sees a chance at redemption through his relationship with Cirk (Tye Sheridan). Drama/crime, rated R, 112 minutes, Violet Crown
COPSHOP
Screaming through the Nevada desert in a bullet-riddled car, wily con artist Teddy Murretto (Frank Grillo) hatches a plan to hide out from assassin Bob Viddick (Gerard Butler). So, he punches rookie officer Valerie Young to get himself arrested and locked up in a small-town police station. However, jail can’t protect Murretto for long as Viddick schemes his own way into detention, biding his time in a nearby cell until he can complete his mission. Action/thriller, rated R, 107 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
CRY MACHO
In 1978, a onetime rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder (Clint Eastwood) accepts a job from an ex-boss to take the man’s young son from his alcoholic mom. Crossing rural Mexico on their back way to Texas, the unlikely pair face an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman may find his own sense of redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man. Western/drama, rated PG-13, 104 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE
In the 1970s, Tammy Faye Bakker and her husband, Jim, rise from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park. Tammy Faye (Jessica Chastain) becomes legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and a scandal soon threaten to topple their carefully constructed empire. Drama, biography, rated PG-13, 126 minutes, Violet Crown
FREE GUY
A bank teller, Guy (Ryan Reynolds), realizes he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City which will soon go offline. Comedy/action, PG-13, 115 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
2 chiles — JUNGLE CRUISE
Frank is hired by Lily (Emily Blunt), who, along with her reluctant brother (Jack Whitehall), is searching the Brazilian jungle for a legendary tree. Its petals are said to possess miraculous healing powers and, for no extra charge, the ability to break curses. Johnson manages to carry the film to a (more or less) satisfying conclusion — assuming you’re a small child in need of constant distraction. For older teens, adults, or anyone with higher storytelling standards, there’s a romantic subplot involving Lily and Frank. Like the ride itself, it requires no more mental engagement than you would devote to any theme park visit (excluding the thrill rides, which actually raise a pulse). (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Adventure, rated PG-13, 158 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
THE LOST LEONARDO
The inside story of the painting that seduced the world. It’s not just art. It’s power, politics, and greed. Documentary/drama, rated PG-13, 96 minutes, CCAC
MALIGNANT
In the latest film from director James Wan (Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring), Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities. Horror/thriller, rated R, 111 minutes, Violet Crown
MY NAME IS PAULI MURRAY
A look at the life and ideas of Pauli Murray, a non-binary Black lawyer, activist, and poet who influenced both Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Thurgood Marshall. Documentary, rated PG-13, 91 minutes, CCAC
SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS
Martial-arts master Shang-Chi confronts the past he thought he left behind when he’s drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. Adventure/action, rated PG-13, 134 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com) for movie times.
CHILES STREAMING
EAST OF THE MOUNTAINS
After years of playing supporting roles, Tom Skerritt (Alien, Contact) appears in his first lead film role as retired heart surgeon Ben Givens. A recent widower with terminal cancer, Givens travels to his boyhood home in Eastern Washington with only his dog in tow. He’s determined to end his life on his own terms, but his journey takes an unexpected turn when memories triggered by the familiar landscape and a connection made with a kindly stranger (Annie Gonzalez) lead to new insights. The film is based on David Guterson’s best-selling novel, and the story unfolds against the scenic vistas of the Pacific Northwest. “Despite its solemn tone and themes, this is a movie whose heart and decency are irresistible.” (Film Legacy) Drama, not rated, 93 minutes
NO ONE GETS OUT ALIVE
Ambar (Cristina Rodlo) is a Mexican immigrant in search of the American dream. Desperate and without documentation, she’s forced to take a room in a boarding house in Cleveland, Ohio. When she begins hearing unsettling cries and seeing eerie visions, she finds herself in a nightmare from which she can’t escape. Available on Sept. 29. Horror/thriller, rated R, 85 minutes, Netflix
SOLITARY
When Issac Havelock (Johnny Sachon) wakes up in a strange room with no memory of how he got there, he soon discovers he’s actually a prisoner who’s been sent into space to start Earth’s first off-world colony. His unpredictable cellmate, Alana (Lottie Tolhurst), is hell-bent on preventing them from reaching their destination, even if it means their destruction. “Solitary is worth a recommendation on its excellent story, accomplished special effects, and stellar performances from the lead actors.” (Film Threat) Science fiction/thriller, not rated, 89 minutes
THE STARLING
When a territorial starling takes up residence in the garden of grief-stricken Lilly (Melissa McCarthy), her battle with the feisty bird provides an unlikely outlet for her sorrow, giving her the courage to heal and rediscover her capacity for love. The Starling features McCarthy’s Bridesmaids (2011) co-star Chris O’Dowd and Kevin Kline as a therapist-turned-veterinarian. “McCarthy, who long ago proved her ability to craft dramatic performances alongside her comedic ones, is wonderful both when she’s alone (which is often) and when she’s facing her myriad problems with Dr. Larry.” (IndieWire) Comedy/drama, rated PG-13, 102 minutes, Netflix
— Michael Abatemarco
