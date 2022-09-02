OPENING
THE GOOD BOSS
Trailer: youtu.be/GkVrs6navBs
Awaiting a visit by a committee that could give his company an award for excellence, the owner (Javier Bardem) of a Spanish industrial scales manufacturing business pulls out all the stops as he tries to resolve any problems with his workers in enough time, crossing every imaginable line in the process. “Bardem gives the kind of stately, anchoring performance that can just about make up for any shortcomings the film might otherwise face.” (Globe and Mail) Comedy/drama, not rated, 120 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema, Violet Crown
HONK FOR JESUS. SAVE YOUR SOUL.
Trailer: youtu.be/YuI_R9JEkRg
Regina Hall stars in this satirical comedy as Trinitie Childs — the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, who together with her husband, Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), once served a congregation in the tens of thousands. After a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must reopen their church and rebuild their congregation for the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen. “A winning combination of the divine and the horrific, a takedown of not just fervent religiosity but our own worst human impulses.” (IndieWire) Comedy, rated R, 102 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
JAWS 3D (Reissue, 1975)
Trailer: youtu.be/YIhxgIZJSbk
When a young woman is killed by a shark near the New England tourist town of Amity Island, Mayor Larry Vaughn (Murray Hamilton) forces police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) to keep the beaches open. Ichthyologist Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss) and grizzled ship captain Quint (Robert Shaw) offer to help Brody capture the killer beast, and the trio engage in an epic battle of man vs. nature. “A film that sealed Steven Spielberg’s talent as a master entertainer.” (BBC.com) Adventure/horror, rated PG, 124 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
1.5 CHILES — SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME (Reissue)
Trailer: youtu.be/JfVOs4VSpmA
With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger (Tom Holland) is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. As much fun as this movie is, it is, at heart, a story of loss and letting go. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 148 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
THE BLOB (1958)
Trailer: youtu.be/J-heIT3L9Qg
This drive-in favorite follows teenagers Steve (Steven McQueen) and his best girl, Jane (Aneta Corseaut), as they try to protect their hometown from a gelatinous alien life form that engulfs everything it touches. The first to discover the substance and live to tell about it, Steve and Jane witness the blob destroying an elderly man and grow to a terrifying size. But no one else has seen the goo, and the police refuse to believe the kids without proof. Screens Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3 and 4. Sci-fi, not rated, 82 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KHAN (1982)
Trailer: youtu.be/oJ7BZ30CAoc
As Adm. James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and Capt. Spock (Leonard Nimoy) monitor trainees at Starfleet Academy, another vessel from the United Federation of Planets plans to try out the planet-creating Genesis Device in a seemingly deserted portion of space. In the process, two of Kirk’s officers are captured by Khan (Ricardo Montalban), an enemy Kirk thought he’d never see again, and they engage in an intergalactic showdown. “Star Trek II is a very satisfying space adventure, closer in spirit and format to the popular TV series than to its big-budget predecessor.” (Variety) Screens Sunday, Sept. 4. Sci-fi/adventure, rated PG, 113 minutes, Violet Crown
STREETS OF FIRE (1984)
Trailer: youtu.be/m24qnel86Fw
Raven Shaddock (Willem Dafoe), along with his gang of merciless biker friends, kidnaps rock singer Ellen Aim (Diane Lane). In an attempt to save his star act, Ellen’s manager, Billy Fish (Rick Moranis), hires Ellen’s former lover, soldier-for-hire Tom Cody (Michael Paré), to rescue Ellen. Billy and Tom, along with former soldier McCoy (Amy Madigan), battle through dangerous cityscapes, determined to get Ellen back. Screens Thursday, Sept. 8. Action/crime/fantasy, rated PG, 93 minutes, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
2 CHILES — BEAST
Trailer: youtu.be/oQMc7Sq36mI
Recently widowed Dr. Nate Daniels (Idris Elba) and his two teenage daughters travel to a South African game reserve managed by Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley), an old family friend and wildlife biologist. However, what begins as a journey of healing soon turns into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of bloodthirsty poachers, begins stalking them. “The jump scares are genuinely jumpy, but the film plays out more like a theme park ride than a family drama with teeth.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Thriller, rated R, 93 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — BODIES BODIES BODIES
Trailer: youtu.be/cTzGKsZjBOY
In Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, a darkly comic slasher film, a group of 20-somethings gather under the threat of an imminent hurricane at a remote, mansion-like estate to drink, take drugs, and pursue the murder-mystery-style role-playing game of the title, in which players must identify an unknown “killer.” Things take a turn and what follows is an Agatha Christie-esque winnowing of the flock. It’s intentionally chaotic and, now and again, surprisingly funny. The dialogue is sharp, appropriately satirical, and does not go easy on the film’s ridicule-worthy protagonists. There’s also a third-act twist, and it’s not a bad one. Rather than allow these characters to elicit our concern as casualties of a stalker/psychopath, they’re portrayed as fatalities of something far more pernicious: their own stupidity. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Horror/comedy, rated R, 95 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
1.5 CHILES — BULLET TRAIN
Trailer: youtu.be/0IOsk2Vlc4o
If you’re craving one more variation on the well-worn theme of promiscuous bloodlettings accompanied by glib verbal filler, look no further than director David Leitch’s Bullet Train. The chief pleasure to be had watching this film lies in seeing Brad Pitt deliver one of his throwaway left-handed performances as Ladybug, a member of an elite assassination force. Pitt is relaxed, endearingly goofy, and consistently on point. Ladybug’s latest marching orders are to fetch a silver briefcase from an overnight train traveling from Tokyo to Kyoto, a mission that puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe. Bullet Train is a movie that is almost constantly two things at once: breezily lighthearted and overwrought; hyper-energetic and lazy; bracingly fresh and drearily derivative. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) With Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, and Michael Shannon. Action/mystery/thriller, rated R, 126 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS
Trailer: youtu.be/xEbpPP-_1Ig
Krypto the Super-Dog (Dwayne Johnson) and Superman (John Krasinski) are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a ragtag group of animals to master their own newfound powers for a rescue mission. With Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, Natasha Lyonne, and Keanu Reeves. Comedy/adventure/animation, rated PG, 105 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14
DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO
Trailer: youtu.be/tcOxhTpu84w
The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals who carry on its spirit have created the ultimate androids — Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. However, these two androids call themselves superheroes and start attacking Piccolo and Gohan. “The film, while nothing groundbreaking, mostly finds a sweet spot between fan service and narrative heft.” (Variety) Action/fantasy, rated PG-13, 100 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14
2.5 CHILES — EASTER SUNDAY
Trailer: youtu.be/YIixb42aJPg
You don’t have to be of Filipino descent to get the movie Easter Sunday, loosely based on the life experience of Filipino American stand-up comic Jo Koy and centering on a man trying to navigate the fractured dynamic of a holiday with his extended family. Despite its broad comedy, the film has some tender and wise moments. And even if you don’t get all the ethnic jokes, there’s plenty of family drama that anybody will recognize, no matter their background. (Pat Padua/The Washington Post) Comedy, rated PG-13, 96 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
1.5 CHILES — ELVIS
Trailer: youtu.be/Gp2BNHwbwvI
The best way to appreciate Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s audacious, frenetic, occasionally astonishing, and ultimately confounding movie about Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), is simply to surrender to it. The story of Presley’s life is narrated by his manager, Col. Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), a sulfurous and tiresome guide through Presley’s life story, which Luhrmann illustrates with a bricolage of musical numbers, set pieces, and melodramatic encounters. Elvis is aware that the audience knows exactly where this story is going: In rapid succession, using dramatized and real-life news clips, Luhrmann revisits the highs, lows, and most dismal depths of Presley’s life. The result is a dizzying, almost hallucinatory experience. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Musical/drama, rated PG-13, 159 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
3 CHILES — EMILY THE CRIMINAL
Trailer: youtu.be/Xzf1YCEkLDI
As a 30-something art school graduate trying to pay off $70,000 in college loans, Emily discovers the lucrative world of credit card fraud with escalating risks. A kind of gravitational pull emanates from Aubrey Plaza as the title character in Emily the Criminal, a passably diverting crime thriller where, in place of a moral center, Plaza delivers a performance that is entertainingly blackhearted. She draws and holds our focus as Emily reveals herself to possess an untapped reservoir of badassery. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Crime/drama/thriller, rated R, 95 minutes, CCAC
2 CHILES — FALL
Trailer: youtu.be/aa5MXOMN1lM
In the thriller Fall, two young women are stranded atop a decommissioned, 2,000-foot-tall TV tower in the middle of nowhere. Hunter and Becky are supposed to be expert climbers, but as they’re mounting this death trap, they seem not to notice all the rusted, rattling rivets that are about to come loose from the ladder they’re ascending. Fall feels like a hyper-coaster of a movie: It ratchets up the tension to an almost unbearable degree, before releasing it in a torrent of nausea and nerves. Lots of people pay good money to endure the kinds of thrill rides that make them wish they were back on solid ground. Fall does the same thing, but with the added benefit of being entirely vicarious. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Mystery/thriller, rated PG-13, 107 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
4 CHILES — HALLELUJAH
Trailer: youtu.be/11IPQYZMXjc
Co-directors Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine trace the evolution of Leonard Cohen’s iconic “Hallelujah,” following its history from inception and recording to international phenomenon. Hallelujah is a rousing portrait of an artist who, outside of his seminal achievement in song, flies under the radar. (Michael Abatemarco/The New Mexican) Documentary, rated PG-13, 118 minutes, CCAC
THE INVITATION
Trailer: youtu.be/5bL1ftuxgOE
After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie takes a DNA test and discovers a cousin she never knew she had. Invited by her newfound family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, Evie’s at first seduced by the sexy aristocratic host. However, she’s soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets about her family history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity. Horror, rated PG-13, 104 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
A LOVE SONG
Trailer: youtu.be/NysYn89m5y4
Faye (Dale Dickey) is a lone traveler biding her time fishing, birding, and stargazing at a rural Colorado campground as she awaits the arrival of Lito (Wes Studi), a figure from her past who is navigating his own tentative and nomadic journey across the rugged West. “Both Dickey and Studi deliver deeply spiritual performances, harmonizing their gazes and bodily moves in an achingly restrained dance, against nature’s mystical grandeur.” (Harper’s Bazaar) Drama/romance, rated PG, 81 minutes, Violet Crown
MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU
Trailer: youtu.be/pN1HNkoL2QA
In the 1970s, young Gru (Steve Carrell) tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader— the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails and find an unlikely source of guidance — Wild Knuckles himself — and soon discover that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. “Audiences know what to expect, and Illumination delivers, offering another feel-good dose of bad behavior.” (Variety) Comedy, rated PG, 90 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — NOPE
Trailer: youtu.be/HUgmq_8PlRY
Set on a remote ranch in a picturesque California desert town, Oscar winner Jordan Peele’s Nope centers on siblings OJ and Emerald Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer), Hollywood horse trainers who experience an unearthly visitation. They decide they need to document — and monetize — some of the unexplained aerial phenomena they have begun encountering around their ranch. When it becomes clear that they’re dealing with something much stranger and deadlier than they originally thought, their plan evolves from making a quick buck to saving the Earth. Nope is an old-school creature feature with a contemporary twist and is quintessential Peele: memorably surreal, spooky, and a little bit silly. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Horror/thriller, rated R, 131 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER
Trailer: youtu.be/Go8nTmfrQd8
Chris Hemsworth as Thor has distinguished himself as one of the funniest, most self-aware players in the Avengers, a group known for a cheerful brand of winking irreverence. The title character of Thor: Love and Thunder arrives on-screen with scads of goodwill in a film that is out for a good time, even if the journey doesn’t feel quite so novel or giddily buoyant as director Taika Waititi’s 2017 Thor: Ragnarok. Christian Bale joins this installment as bad guy Gorr the God Butcher, and Natalie Portman returns as Jane. Love and Thunder may not define a high point in the MCU’s ongoing mission of world domination, but it’s not a low point either. It gets the job done, with a smile, a tear, and the promise — or is it a threat? — that this story is far from over. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action, rated PG-13, 120 minutes, Violet Crown
1.5 CHILES — THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING
Trailer: youtu.be/TWGvntl9itE
While attending a conference in Istanbul, Dr. Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) encounters a djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. This presents two problems: first, she doubts that he’s real, and second, because she’s a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong. The djinn pleads his case by telling her fantastical stories of his past. Eventually, she’s beguiled and makes a wish that surprises them both. “Sentimental, fantastical, and unabashedly moony, it’s a romance and a storytelling apologia all in one.” (Vox) Fantasy/drama, rated R, 108 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — TOP GUN: MAVERICK
Trailer: youtu.be/g4U4BQW9OEk
Top Gun: Maverick knows exactly what it’s doing and how to execute the plan, with finesse, unfussy style, and more than a few sneak attacks of emotion. After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is a test pilot dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him but is called back to the Top Gun aviator school in San Diego, where he’s tasked with teaching a new class of elite pilots to fly a tactically impossible mission. Top Gun: Maverick doesn’t feel like a video game or a three-dimensional comic book or an ad for a TV show. It splashes extravagantly across the screen in its own battle against obsolescence, as if to say: This is what movies looked like, once. And this is what they can look like again. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 137 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING
Trailer: youtu.be/ZRXAYFfRs4M
In 1969 Louisiana, police are investigating the death of a young man named Chase Andrews and the prime suspect is Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a recluse who has spent much of her young life living alone in the woods. Most townspeople know the “Marsh Girl” had been romantically involved with Chase. Fortunately , gentleman lawyer Tom Milton (David Strathairn) comes out of retirement to defend Kya. “It’s Southern-fried The Blue Lagoon meets Murder, She Wrote — and topped off with a sprinkling of To Kill a Mockingbird.” (Pat Padua/The Washington Post) Drama, rated PG-13, 125 minutes, Violet Crown
STREAMING
THE FESTIVAL OF TROUBADOURS
Trailer: youtu.be/_WxDu0rxSUU
Attorney Yusuf (Kivanç Tatlitug) and his musician father Heves Ali (Settar Tanriögen) cross paths after 25 years of separation. Father and son try to solve their problems with their past on the one hand and their future on the other. On this touching path to forgive and be forgiven, to hold on to life again, The Festival of Troubadours is a journey to the soul of a person saddled with regrets. Drama, not rated, 102 minutes, in Turkish with subtitles, Netflix
THE HORROR CROWD
Trailer: youtu.be/bPJ5q9IC4AU
A revealing, intimate documentary from veteran actor-insider Ruben Pla (Insidious, Malignant), The Horror Crowd spotlights the Hollywood horror community and covers such wide-ranging topics as women in horror, race relations, film festivals, and more. Together, this “crowd” dishes on horror creators, actors, and fans. They also discuss why they choose to be involved with the horror genre and its community. Despite the dark and scary implications of the genre, the community behind it is rather warm and generous amongst its own, a chosen family bonded by living their lives as weird kids and outliers. “If horror is your thing, it’s liable to leave you with a warm, fuzzy feeling.” (Eye for Film) Documentary, not rated, 89 minutes
MCENROE
Trailer: youtu.be/Hndp9LDPIO4
Traverse the streets of New York City with famed tennis player John McEnroe as he retraces the triumphs and controversies surrounding his life and career. Using previously unseen archival footage, McEnroe covers his upbringing in Douglaston, New York, to a Wimbledon semifinals run as an 18-year-old qualifier, to his sole year at Stanford University winning the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championships, and his Hall of Fame professional career where he captured seven Grand Slam singles titles. “[Director] Barney Douglas’s doc about tennis maverick John McEnroe belongs to that rare handful of portraits that should find an audience far beyond just fans of the game itself.” (Observer) Documentary, rated TV-MA, 104 minutes, Showtime
ONE WAY
Trailer: youtu.be/ExEl3sjAz8s
No wrong turn goes unpunished in this action-packed thrill ride starring Colson Baker (The Dirt), Travis Fimmel (Vikings), and Kevin Bacon (Mystic River, The Woodsman). After stealing from the biggest mob boss in town, Freddy (Baker) is badly wounded and on the run with a one-way ticket to salvage what is left of his crime-ridden life and for one last shot at redemption with his family. Action/thriller, rated R, 96 minutes
TINY CINEMA
Trailer: youtu.be/KyKoi_JFvHw
A mysterious stranger tells the twisted tale of seemingly unconnected strangers whose lives will change in incredible and bizarre ways. As reality unravels, each person must battle incredible challenges from a multiverse seeking answers on the essential questions of life, death, love, and the fate of our future. Six stories unfold in this weird, fun, and twisted look at humanity. “A cohesive collection of crazy stories that befuddle, amuse, and walk the tightrope of taste, Tiny Cinema is a strong example of how to make a singular-voiced anthology work well.” (THN) Available on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Comedy/sci-fi/horror, not rated, 89 minutes, Apple TV
