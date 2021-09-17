Chile Pages: Sept. 17-24

OPENING
Trailer: youtu.be/Jh59H_d19Kg
Antonio LeBlanc is a Korean adoptee raised in a small town in the Louisiana bayou. He’s married to the love of his life, Kathy, and raising his beloved stepdaughter, Jessie. Struggling to make a better life for his family, he must soon confront the ghosts of his past after learning that he could be deported from the only country he’s ever called home. Drama, rated R, 112 minutes, Violet Crown
COPSHOP
Trailer: youtu.be/ezHiQwwzEjU
Screaming through the Nevada desert in a bullet-riddled car, wily con artist Teddy Murretto (Frank Grillo) hatches a plan to hide out from assassin Bob Viddick (Gerard Butler). So, he punches rookie officer Valerie Young to get himself arrested and locked up in a small-town police station. However, jail can’t protect Murretto for long as Viddick schemes his own way into detention, biding his time in a nearby cell until he can complete his mission. Action/thriller, rated R, 107 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
CRY MACHO
Trailer: youtu.be/JVc8SI5CAKw
In 1978, a onetime rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder (Clint Eastwood) accepts a job from an ex-boss to take the man’s young son from his alcoholic mom. Crossing rural Mexico on their back way to Texas, the unlikely pair face an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman may find his own sense of redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man. Western/drama, rated PG-13, 104 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE
Trailer: youtu.be/eMMLRnXPPJk
In the 1970s, Tammy Faye Bakker and her husband, Jim, rise from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park. Tammy Faye (Jessica Chastain) becomes legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and a scandal soon threaten to topple their carefully constructed empire. Drama, biography, rated PG-13, 126 minutes, Violet Crown
MOGUL MOWGLI
Trailer: youtu.be/cqG6qdDjD6g
On the brink of his first international tour, British Pakistani rapper Zed (Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal) decides to visit the family he has not seen in two years. In the midst of trying to reconnect with his parents, he is suddenly struck down by an autoimmune disease. As his condition worsens and his big breakthrough moment is in danger of vanishing into thin air, Zed descends into a physical and emotional crisis, amplified by vivid hallucinations. Drama, not rated, 90 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
MY NAME IS PAULI MURRAY
Trailer: youtu.be/Uh4r95VBU2Q
A look at the life and ideas of Pauli Murray, a non-binary Black lawyer, activist, and poet who influenced both Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Thurgood Marshall. Documentary, rated PG-13, 91 minutes, CCAC
THE NINTH SYMPHONY (BALLET FROM NHK HALL, JAPAN)
Trailer: youtu.be/V2xbhimlWug
“Alle Menschen werden Brüder” (All men will be brothers) is the powerful and topical message communicated by the unforgettable music and choreography in Maurice Béjart’s compelling staging of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. From the stage of the NHK Hall in Tokyo, 250 dancers and musicians send this message out into the world. Performance, not rated, 83 minutes, CCAC
CONTINUING
THE ALPINIST
Trailer: youtu.be/wwCKy1CCbn0
The life of Canadian mountain climber Marc-André Leclerc, who lives an elusive and nomadic lifestyle while attempting extremely difficult climbs. Among these is an expedition to Patagonia that pushes the boundaries of climbing possibilities. Documentary, rated PG-13, 93 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — CANDYMAN
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=TPBH3XO8YEU
A chance encounter with an old-timer exposes Anthony, a Black visual artist, to the true story behind Candyman, the titular boogeyman in the 1992 horror film resurrected by director Jordan Peele (Get Out) for 2021 audiences. Anxious to use the haunted history he unearths as fresh grist for his paintings, Anthony unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence. Peele toys with many intriguing notions — ideas about gentrification, systemic racism, the figurative ghosts of White America’s haunted past — in this scary story/social critique, but the blurring of boundaries between villain and hero, victim and avenger, leaves one wondering if the film is meant to scare you or make you think. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Horror/thriller, rated R, 120 minutes, Violet Crown
THE CARD COUNTER
Trailer: youtu.be/7RvVT1cDiNc
Gambler and former serviceman William Tell’s spartan existence on the casino trail is shattered when he is approached by Cirk, a vulnerable and angry young man seeking help to execute his plan for revenge on a military colonel. Tell (Oscar Isaac) sees a chance at redemption through his relationship with Cirk (Tye Sheridan). Drama/crime, rated R, 112 minutes, Violet Crown
FREE GUY
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=X2m-08cOAbc
A bank teller, Guy (Ryan Reynolds), realizes he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City which will soon go offline. Comedy/action, PG-13, 115 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
2 chiles — JUNGLE CRUISE
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=f_HvoipFcA8
Frank is hired by Lily (Emily Blunt), who, along with her reluctant brother (Jack Whitehall), is searching the Brazilian jungle for a legendary tree. Its petals are said to possess miraculous healing powers and, for no extra charge, the ability to break curses. Johnson manages to carry the film to a (more or less) satisfying conclusion — assuming you’re a small child in need of constant distraction. For older teens, adults, or anyone with higher storytelling standards, there’s a romantic subplot involving Lily and Frank. Like the ride itself, it requires no more mental engagement than you would devote to any theme park visit (excluding the thrill rides, which actually raise a pulse). (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Adventure, rated PG-13, 158 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
THE LOST LEONARDO
Trailer: youtu.be/j0lXLGgQjYY
The inside story of the painting that seduced the world. It’s not just art. It’s power, politics, and greed. Documentary/drama, rated PG-13, 96 minutes, CCAC
MALIGNANT
Trailer: youtu.be/Gczt0fhawDs
In the latest film from director James Wan (Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring), Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities. Horror/thriller, rated R, 111 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS
Trailer: youtu.be/8YjFbMbfXaQ
Martial-arts master Shang-Chi confronts the past he thought he left behind when he’s drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. Adventure/action, rated PG-13, 134 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), and Violet Crown (106 Alcadesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com) for movie times.
CHILES STREAMING
BEST SELLERS
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=13ixGoK_MgY
Lucy Stanbridge (Aubrey Plaza) inherits her father’s publishing house, but the ambitious would-be editor nearly sinks it with failing titles. She discovers that she is owed a book by Harris Shaw (two-time Oscar winner Michael Caine), a reclusive, cantankerous, booze-addled author who originally put the company on the map decades earlier. In a last-ditch effort to save the company, Lucy and Harris release his new book and embark on a book tour from hell that changes them both in ways they didn’t expect. “Best Sellers aims to provide succor to any viewers fearful that nobody cares for the written word anymore: Here, it’s bound paper that finally holds drifting generations together.” (Variety) Comedy/drama, not rated, 100 minutes
CRUELLA
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=gmRKv7n2If8
Walt Disney Studio’s live-action prequel to One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961) features Emma Stone (La La Land, The Help) as Estella, an aspiring fashion designer destined to become the notorious Cruella de Vil. She befriends a duo of petty thieves, honing her fashion skills by designing their disguises. This crime comedy features Emma Thompson as Estella’s fashion mogul nemesis, Baroness von Hellman. “Cruella shines as quite possibly one of the strongest new-era live-action Disney films.” (Salon.com) Available on Sept. 21. Comedy/crime, rated PG-13, 134 minutes, Disney Plus
NIGHT OF THE ANIMATED DEAD
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=KP_Az90Uiks
Director Jason Axinn’s animated remake of George Romero’s horror classic Night of the Living Dead (1968) features the voice work of Katharine Isabelle (Ginger Snaps) as Barbara, who flees a remote cemetery in Pennsylvania after a zombie attack and takes refuge in an abandoned farmhouse along with a small band of survivors. Together, the group struggles against the zombie horde while confronting their own fears and prejudices. Available on Sept. 21. Animation/horror, rated R, 70 minutes
PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=1I6p1yxZ_LE
The first English language feature from acclaimed Japanese director Sion Sono (Suicide Club, Cold Fish) stars Nicolas Cage (Mandy, Color Out of Space) as Hero, a notorious criminal who’s sent to rescue an abducted girl (Sofia Boutella) only to find himself trapped in a dark supernatural universe. Hero and his quarry must break the evil curse that binds them and escape the mysterious revenants that rule the Ghostland. “It is an excellent introduction to the director for anyone who hasn’t dipped into his filmography. And Cage? It’s another solid, snarling turn from the hardest working action man in Hollywood.” (Little White Lies) Action/horror/thriller, not rated, 103 minutes — Michael Abatemarco
