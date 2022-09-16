OPENING
CLERKS III
Trailer > youtu.be/uD3n3GM3Z_0
After suffering a massive heart attack, Randal (Jeff Anderson) enlists friends and fellow clerks Dante (Brian O’Halloran), Elias (Trevor Fehrman), Jay (Jason Mewes), and Silent Bob (writer/director Kevin Smith) to help him make a movie about life at the Quick Stop convenience store. The sequel to Smith’s 1994 and 2006 films. With Rosario Dawson, Ben Affleck, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Fred Armisen. Comedy, rated R, 115 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
DOS ESTACIONES
Trailer > youtu.be/TyvbKTdBxbc
Maria Garcia is the owner of a once majestic tequila factory, one of the last not owned by foreign corporations. After a persistent plague and unexpected flood threaten her business, Maria does everything she can to save it. Drama, not rated, 99 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
GOD’S COUNTRY
Trailer > youtu.be/0g-fjsluqN4
A college professor is drawn into an escalating battle of wills after she catches two hunters trespassing on her property in the remote mountains of the American West. With Thandiwe Newton. Thriller, rated R, 103 minutes,CCAC
PEARL
Trailer > youtu.be/yT069_R5PeU
Filmmaker Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of X, in this follow-up to the acclaimed horror film. Trapped on her family’s isolated farm, Pearl must tend to her ailing father under the bitter and overbearing watch of her devout mother. Lusting for a glamorous life like she’s seen in the movies, Pearl finds her ambitions, temptations, and repressions all colliding in this technicolor-inspired origin story of X‘s iconic villain. Horror, rated R, 102 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6
RUNNING THE BASES
Trailer > youtu.be/g0nlx_Fjdlk
When a small-town baseball coach gets the offer of a lifetime from a larger 6A high school, he uproots his family and leaves the only home he’s ever known. But as a man of faith, he soon faces extreme opposition to his coaching methods from the school superintendent. Family/drama, rated PG, 127 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
SEE HOW THEY RUN
Trailer > youtu.be/Q00qh7Ab6Mk
In 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When a world-weary inspector and an eager rookie constable take on the case, they find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid world of underground theater, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril. With Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell, Adrian Brody. Mystery/Crime, rated PG, 138 minutes, Violet Crown
THE SILENT TWINS
Trailer > youtu.be/lEN2rk__Xms
June and Jennifer Gibbons are twins from the only Black family in a small town in Wales in the 1970s and ‘80s. Feeling isolated from the community, the pair turn inward and reject communication with everyone but each other, retreating into their own fantasy world of inspiration and adolescent desires. After a spree of vandalism, the girls are sentenced to Broadmoor, an infamous psychiatric hospital, where they face the choice to separate and survive or die together. Drama/thriller, rated R, 112 minutes, Violet Crown
THE WOMAN KING
Trailer > youtu.be/3RDaPV_rJ1Y
The Woman King is the story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar-winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Drama, rated PG-13, 135 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
CONTINUING
3 chiles - BARBARIAN
Trailer > youtu.be/Dr89pmKrqkI
Traveling to Detroit for a job interview, a young woman books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest. Horror/mystery, rated R, 103 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
2 chiles - BEAST
Trailer > youtu.be/oQMc7Sq36mI
The latest entry in the canon of cautionary tales pitting man vs. Mother Nature’s less well-behaved progeny, Beast is elevated by the great Idris Elba playing an American widower on safari in South Africa with his two daughters who must face down a rogue lion bent on, for lack of a better word, revenge. The jump scares are genuinely jumpy, but the film plays out more like a theme park ride than a family drama with teeth. It’s pulse-pounding, from a cardiac perspective, but not especially engaging as a narrative, despite the efforts of the cast to breathe life into a personal story arc of reconciliation and redemption. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Thriller, rated R, 93 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14
2.5 chiles - BODIES BODIES BODIES
Trailer > youtu.be/cTzGKsZjBOY
In Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, a darkly comic slasher film, a group of 20-somethings gather under the threat of an imminent hurricane at a remote, mansion-like estate to drink, take drugs, and pursue the murder-mystery-style role-playing game of the title, in which players must identify an unknown “killer.” Things take a turn and what follows is an Agatha Christie-esque winnowing of the flock. It’s intentionally chaotic and, now and again, surprisingly funny. The dialogue is sharp, appropriately satirical, and does not go easy on the film’s ridicule-worthy protagonists. There’s also a third-act twist, and it’s not a bad one. Rather than allow these characters to elicit our concern as casualties of a stalker/psychopath, they’re portrayed as fatalities of something far more pernicious: their own stupidity. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Horror/comedy, rated R, 95 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
1.5 chiles - BULLET TRAIN
Trailer > youtu.be/0IOsk2Vlc4o
If you’re craving one more variation on the well-worn theme of promiscuous bloodlettings accompanied by glib verbal filler, look no further than director David Leitch’s Bullet Train. The chief pleasure to be had here lies in seeing Brad Pitt deliver one of his throwaway left-handed performances as Ladybug, a member of an elite assassination force. Pitt is relaxed, endearingly goofy, and consistently on point. Ladybug’s latest marching orders are to fetch a silver briefcase from an overnight train traveling from Tokyo to Kyoto, a mission that puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe. Bullet Train is a movie that is breezily lighthearted and overwrought; hyper-energetic and lazy; bracingly fresh and drearily derivative. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) With Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Michael Shannon. Action/mystery/thriller, rated R, 126 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS
Trailer > youtu.be/xEbpPP-_1Ig
Krypto the Super-Dog (Dwayne Johnson) and Superman (John Krasinski) are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a ragtag group of animals to master their own newfound powers for a rescue mission. With Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, Natasha Lyonne, and Keanu Reeves. Comedy/adventure/animation, rated PG, 105 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14
DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO
Trailer > youtu.be/tcOxhTpu84w
The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals who carry on its spirit have created the ultimate androids — Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. However, these two androids call themselves superheroes and start attacking Piccolo and Gohan. “The film, while nothing groundbreaking, mostly finds a sweet spot between fan service and narrative heft.” (Variety) Action/fantasy, rated PG-13, 100 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
1.5 chiles - ELVIS
Trailer >youtu.be/Gp2BNHwbwvI
The best way to appreciate Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s audacious, frenetic, osionally astonishing, and ultimately confounding movie about Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), is simply to surrender to it. The story of Presley’s life is narrated by his manager, Col. Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), a sulfurous and tiresome guide through Presley’s life story, which Luhrmann illustrates with a bricolage of musical numbers, set pieces, and melodramatic encounters. In rapid succession, using dramatized and real-life news clips, Luhrmann revisits the highs, lows, and most dismal depths of Presley’s life. The result is a dizzying, almost hallucinatory experience. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Musical/drama, rated PG-13, 159 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
4 chiles - HALLELUJAH
Trailer > youtu.be/11IPQYZMXjc
Co-directors Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine trace the evolution of Leonard Cohen’s iconic “Hallelujah,” following its history from inception and recording to international phenomenon. Hallelujah is a rousing portrait of an artist who, outside of his seminal achievement in song, flies under the radar. (Michael Abatemarco/The New Mexican) Documentary, rated PG-13, 118 minutes, CCAC
2 chiles - HONK FOR JESUS. SAVE YOUR SOUL.
Trailer > youtu.be/YuI_R9JEkRg
Regina Hall stars in this satirical comedy as Trinitie Childs — the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, who together with her husband, Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), once served a congregation in the tens of thousands. After a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, Trinitie and Lee-Curtis plan must reopen their church and rebuild their congregation for the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen. “What starts out as a giddy comedy ends on a note of tonally bizarre sobriety. Yes, Honk picks some low-hanging fruit. But it also, as it turns out, leaves a sour aftertaste in the mouth.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Comedy, rated R, 102 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
THE INVITATION
Trailer > youtu.be/5bL1ftuxgOE
After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie takes a DNA test and discovers a cousin she never knew she had. Invited by her newfound family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, Evie’s at first seduced by the sexy aristocratic host. However, she’s soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets about her family history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity. “For audiences who’d rather RSVP to horror-lite moviegoing, The Invitation is a bloody good time—sans the blood.” (AV Club) Horror, rated PG-13, 104 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6
JAWS 3D (Reissue, 1975)
Trailer > youtu.be/YIhxgIZJSbk
After a young woman is killed by a shark near the New England tourist town of Amity Island, Mayor Larry Vaughn (Murray Hamilton) forces police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) to keep the beaches open. Ichthyologist Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss) and grizzled ship captain Quint (Robert Shaw) offer to help Brody capture the killer beast, and the trio engage in an epic battle of man vs. nature. “A film that sealed Steven Spielberg’s talent as a master entertainer.” (BBC.com, 2000) Adventure/horror, rated PG, 124 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
LIFEMARK
Trailer > youtu.be/bZI9ziz8Azw
David’s comfortable world is turned upside down when his birth mother unexpectedly reaches out to him, longing to meet the 18-year-old son she’s only held once. With Kirk Cameron. Drama, rated PG-13, 120 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6
A LOVE SONG
Trailer > youtu.be/NysYn89m5y4
Faye (Dale Dickey) is a lone traveler biding her time fishing, birding, and stargazing at a rural Colorado campground as she awaits the arrival of Lito (Wes Studi), a figure from her past who is navigating his own tentative and nomadic journey across the rugged West. “Both Dickey and Studi deliver deeply spiritual performances, harmonizing their gazes and bodily moves in an achingly restrained dance, against nature’s mystical grandeur.” (Harper’s Bazaar) Drama/romance, rated PG, 81 minutes, Violet Crown
MEDIEVAL
Trailer > youtu.be/UG7wWuc2KAk
The story of 15th century Czech icon and warlord Jan Zizka, who defeated armies of the Teutonic Order and the Holy Roman Empire. With Ben Foster, Sophie Lowe, Michael Caine, and Matthew Goode. Historical drama/action, rated R, 126 minutes, Violet Crown
MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU
Trailer > youtu.be/pN1HNkoL2QA
In the 1970s, young Gru (Steve Carrell) tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader— the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run and find an unlikely source of guidance — Wild Knuckles himself. They soon discover that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. “Audiences know what to expect, and Illumination delivers, offering another feel-good dose of bad behavior.” (Variety) Comedy, rated PG, 90 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
3.5 chiles - NOPE
Trailer > youtu.be/HUgmq_8PlRY
Set on a remote ranch in a picturesque California desert town, Oscar-winner Jordan Peele’s Nope centers on siblings OJ and Emerald Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer), Hollywood horse trainers who experience an unearthly visitation. They decide they need to document — and monetize — some of the unexplained aerial phenomena they have begun encountering around their ranch. When it becomes clear that they’re dealing with something much stranger and deadlier than they originally thought, their plan evolves from making a quick buck to saving the Earth. Nope is an old-school creature feature with a contemporary twist and is quintessential Peele: memorably surreal, spooky, and a little bit silly. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Horror/thriller, rated R, 131 minutes, Violet Crown
3.5 chiles - SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME (Reissue)
Trailer > youtu.be/JfVOs4VSpmA
With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger (Tom Holland) is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. As much fun as this movie is, it is, at heart, a story of loss and letting go. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 148 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14
2.5 chiles - THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER
Trailer > youtu.be/Go8nTmfrQd8
Chris Hemsworth as Thor has distinguished himself as one of the funniest, most self-aware players in the Avengers, a group known for a cheerful brand of winking irreverence. The title character of Thor: Love and Thunder arrives on-screen with scads of goodwill in a film that is out for a good time, even if the journey doesn’t feel quite so novel or giddily buoyant as director Taika Waititi’s 2017 Thor: Ragnarok. Love and Thunder may not define a high point in the MCU’s ongoing mission of world domination, but it’s not a low point either. It gets the job done, with a smile, a tear, and the promise — or is it a threat? — that this story is far from over. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action, rated PG-13, 120 minutes, Violet Crown
1.5 chiles - THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING
Trailer > youtu.be/TWGvntl9itE
After purchasing a bottle at a market in Istanbul where she is attending a conference, scholar Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) encounters a djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. What ensues is a dialogue in Alithea’s hotel room wherein the djinn recalls his exploits with his tales illustrated in flashbacks that director George Miller (Mad Max) stages as elaborate tableaux, complete with special effects and stylized storybook-like designs. Alithea and the djinn joust about whether science has replaced myth, whether fate exists, and the nature of desire, contentment, and purpose. But at the end of the day, and despite its metaphysical ambitions and air of epic romance, Three Thousand Years of Longing is essentially two people in a room conversing. What should be a cinematic journey into amazement and otherworldly adventure instead becomes a tedious, word-heavy slog. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Fantasy/drama, rated R, 108 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3.5 chiles - TOP GUN: MAVERICK
Trailer > youtu.be/g4U4BQW9OEk
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is a test pilot dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him but is called back to the Top Gun aviator school, where he’s tasked with teaching a new class of elite pilots to fly a tactically impossible mission. Top Gun: Maverick doesn’t feel like a video game or a three-dimensional comic book or an ad for a TV show. It splashes extravagantly across the screen in its own battle against obsolescence, as if to say: This is what movies looked like, once. And this is what they can look like again. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 137 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING
Trailer > youtu.be/ZRXAYFfRs4M
In 1969 Louisiana, police are investigating the death of a young man named Chase Andrews and the prime suspect is Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a recluse who has spent much of her young life living alone in the woods. Most townspeople know the “Marsh Girl” had been romantically involved with Chase. Fortunately, gentleman lawyer Tom Milton (David Strathairn) comes out of retirement to defend Kya. London-born Edgar-Jones (Cold Feet) convincingly portrays Kya’s haunted shyness. With Strathairn’s gentle gravitas suggesting an elderly Atticus Finch, much of Crawdads seems like a misty-eyed look at an innocent American past. It’s not. “It’s Southern-fried The Blue Lagoon meets Murder, She Wrote — and topped off with a sprinkling of To Kill a Mockingbird.” (Pat Padua/The Washington Post) Drama, rated PG-13, 125 minutes, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, santafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jean cocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie- theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
SOURCES: Google, IMDb.com, RottenTomatoes.com, Vimeo.com, YouTube.com
STREAMING
CONFESS, FLETCH
Trailer > youtu.be/pb2Pu5EjC1s
Jon Hamm (Mad Men, The Town) stars as the roguishly charming and endlessly troublesome Fletch, who becomes the prime suspect in a murder case while searching for a stolen art collection. The only way to prove his innocence? Find out which of the long list of suspects is the culprit — from the eccentric art dealer and a missing playboy to a crazy neighbor and Fletch’s Italian girlfriend. Crime has never been this disorganized. Comedy/crime, rated R, 99 minutes
DRIFTING HOME
Trailer > youtu.be/BSE2KGU5png
Kosuke (Mutsumi Tamura) and Natsume (Asami Seto) have been friends since childhood, but as time goes on the relationship between the two sixth graders seems strained as they keep avoiding one another. One day during their summer vacation, they go to a housing complex that is scheduled to be demolished. While playing they suddenly are caught up in a mysterious phenomenon. “Drifting Home is a fine, imaginative adventure tale, but the film’s sturdy and thoughtful emotional core elevates it beyond that.” (Mark Reviews Movies) Animation/adventure, rated PG,CQ 119 minutes, in Japanese with subtitles, Netflix
JANE
Trailer > youtu.be/2C9TjrSa2Cs
Seemingly perfect high school senior Olivia (Madelaine Petsch) struggles with grief from the recent loss of a friend. When she gets deferred from her dream college, she begins to spiral and embarks on a social media-fueled rampage against those that stand in the way of her success. But as things escalate, she is forced to confront — and ultimately embrace — her darkest impulses in order to get ahead. “While the film can be viewed as a cautionary tale, it is also a movie that will have viewers discussing its story and characters for a while after the credits role.” (Culturess) Thriller, rated R, 83 minutes
GOODNIGHT MOMMY
Trailer > youtu.be/3lKm2Vct3x4
Twin brothers Elias and Lucas (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti) arrive at the country home of their mother (Naomi Watts) to discover her face covered in bandages — the result, she explains, of recent cosmetic surgery — and they immediately sense that something doesn’t add up. She sets strange new house rules, smokes in her bathroom, and secretly rips up a drawing they gave her — things their loving mother would never do. As her behavior grows increasingly bizarre and erratic, a horrifying thought takes root in the boys’ minds: the sinking suspicion that the woman beneath the gauze, who’s making their food and sleeping in the next room, isn’t their mother at all. Mystery/thriller, rated R, 91 minutes, Amazon
MIJA
Trailer > youtu.be/LtxeORZkatk
Doris Muñoz and Jacks Haupt, two daughters of undocumented immigrants from Mexico, are both navigating their careers in the music industry. Seeking to provide for their families while achieving their dreams, they bond over the ever-present guilt of being the first American-born members of their undocumented families and the financial risks of pursuing their dreams.ngs of a new generation of Mexican Americans making music that reflects the nuances of their realities on both sides of the border.” (New York Times) Documentary/music, 85 minutes, in English and Spanish with subtitles, Disney+
— Streaming compiled by Michael Abatemarco