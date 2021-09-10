Chile Pages: Sept. 10-Sept.17

OPENING
THE ALPINIST
Trailer: youtu.be/wwCKy1CCbn0
The life of Canadian mountain climber Marc-André Leclerc, who lives an elusive and nomadic lifestyle while attempting extremely difficult climbs. Among these is an expedition to Patagonia that pushes the boundaries of climbing possibilities. Documentary, rated PG-13, 93 minutes, Violet Crown
THE CARD COUNTER
Trailer: youtu.be/7RvVT1cDiNc
Gambler and former serviceman William Tell’s spartan existence on the casino trail is shattered when he is approached by Cirk, a vulnerable and angry young man seeking help to execute his plan for revenge on a military colonel. Tell (Oscar Isaac) sees a chance at redemption through his relationship with Cirk (Tye Sheridan). Drama/crime, rated R, 112 minutes, Violet Crown
DAVID BYRNE’S AMERICAN UTOPIA
Trailer: youtu.be/lg4hcgtjDPc
Singer David Byrne and a group of international musicians perform songs from the hit Broadway musical American Utopia. Musical/concert, not rated, 120 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
THE IMPRESSIONISTS AND THE MAN WHO MADE THEM
Trailer: youtu.be/OqfxIgkWzzs
The story of art’s greatest revolutionaries. Documentary, not rated, 91 minutes, CCAC (screened Sept. 11 and 15)
THE LOST LEONARDO
Trailer: youtu.be/j0lXLGgQjYY
The inside story of the painting that seduced the world. It’s not just art. It’s power, politics, and greed. Documentary/drama, rated PG-13, 96 minutes, CCAC
MALIGNANT
Trailer: youtu.be/Gczt0fhawDs
In the latest film from director James Wan (Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring), Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities. Horror/thriller, rated R, 111 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
THE YEAR OF THE EVERLASTING STORM
Trailer: youtu.be/BrGpBZijCzA
Seven stories from seven directors from around the world chronicle the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. Anthology, not rated, 120 minutes, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
2.5 CHILES — CANDYMAN
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=TPBH3XO8YEU
A chance encounter with an old-timer exposes Anthony, a Black visual artist, to the true story behind Candyman, the titular boogeyman in the 1992 horror film resurrected by director Jordan Peele (Get Out) for 2021 audiences. Anxious to use the haunted history he unearths as fresh grist for his paintings, Anthony unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence. Peele toys with many intriguing notions — ideas about gentrification, systemic racism, the figurative ghosts of White America’s haunted past — in this scary story/social critique, but the blurring of boundaries between villain and hero, victim and avenger, leaves one wondering if the film is meant to scare you or make you think. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Horror/thriller, rated R, 120 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
4 CHILES — CODA
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=0pmfrE1YL4I
As a child of deaf adults (CODA), high school senior Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the chief interpreter and go-between for her family and the hearing world. Their dependence becomes stifling as Ruby’s latent singing talent becomes her passion, and she is torn between loyalty to family and pursuing her dreams of college and a career in music. This formulaic coming-of-age comedy-drama, adapted from the 2014 French film La Famille Bélier, pushes our buttons shamelessly, but also with enough sincerity, warmth, and finesse to forestall accusations of rank manipulation. Writer/director Sian Heder has made a movie about the universal values of first love, family ties, and the tug of an unknown future, within a highly specific but immediately comprehensible context. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama/comedy, rated PG-13, 111 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — FLAG DAY
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=2D-3fxTLmS8
Jennifer Vogel (Dylan Frances Penn) struggles to rise above the wreckage of the past while reconciling the inescapable bond between a daughter and her father, John Vogel (Sean Penn), a con artist, counterfeiter, arsonist, and loving parent with a magical pull on his daughter. Based on Jennifer Vogel’s memoir Flim-Flam Man and directed by the elder Penn, Flag Day opens with Jennifer meeting with a U.S. marshal about John’s latest scam and then goes back in time to demonstrate the toxic but seductive pull that John exerted on his family. Subtle flourishes and evanescent feeling abound throughout Flag Day, in which Vogel’s idealized vision of her father feels simultaneously shining and impossibly tarnished. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama/thriller, rated R, 108 minutes, Violet Crown
FREE GUY
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=X2m-08cOAbc
A bank teller, Guy (Ryan Reynolds), realizes he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City which will soon go offline. Comedy/action, PG-13, 115 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
4 CHILES — THE GREEN KNIGHT
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=sS6ksY8xWCY
Pete’s Dragon director David Lowery’s somber and mischievous The Green Knight is full of magic, witchcraft, haunted settings, and enchanted, mist-shrouded landscapes. In this episodic retelling of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, Gawain (Dev Patel) accepts the challenge from the towering Green Knight: any man who can deliver a blow against him with his sword must meet him in a year to receive a strike in turn. It’s a thought-provoking fantasy that trades action for dark suspense, and a pervasive sense of dread. (Michael Abatemarco) Fantasy/adventure, rated R, 125 minutes, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — JUNGLE CRUISE
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=f_HvoipFcA8
Frank is hired by Lily (Emily Blunt), who, along with her reluctant brother (Jack Whitehall), is searching the Brazilian jungle for a legendary tree. Its petals are said to possess miraculous healing powers and, for no extra charge, the ability to break curses. Johnson manages to carry the film to a (more or less) satisfying conclusion — assuming you’re a small child in need of constant distraction. For older teens, adults, or anyone with higher storytelling standards, there’s a romantic subplot involving Lily and Frank. Like the ride itself, it requires no more mental engagement than you would devote to any theme park visit (excluding the thrill rides, which actually raise a pulse). (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Adventure, rated PG-13, 158 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
NIGHT HOUSE
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=2Tshycci2ZA
Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep it together — but then the dreams come. Disturbing visions of a presence in the house call to her, beckoning with a ghostly allure. But the harsh light of day washes away any proof of a haunting. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into his belongings, yearning for answers. Horror/thriller, rated R, 110 minutes, Violet Crown
ON BROADWAY
Trailer: youtu.be/2oiB4pSBjlw
Actors Hugh Jackman, Helen Mirren, Alec Baldwin, and others reveal how Broadway came back from the brink to help save New York City in this 2019 film from Oscar-nominee Oren Jacoby. Documentary, not rated, 85 minutes, CCAC
PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=LRMTr2VZcr8
When their biggest rival, Humdinger, starts wreaking havoc as the mayor of Adventure City, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge. Armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol joins forces with a savvy dachshund to save the citizens of Adventure City. Family/adventure, rated G, 90 minutes, Violet Crown
SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS (2-D and 3-D)
Trailer: youtu.be/8YjFbMbfXaQ
Martial-arts master Shang-Chi confronts the past he thought he left behind when he’s drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. Adventure/action, rated PG-13, 134 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), and Violet Crown (106 Alcadesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com) for movie times.
CHILES STREAMING
COME FROM AWAY
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=Af77C4zUkjs
The Tony Award-winning musical, filmed live at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theater in New York City, tells the remarkable true story of the 38 flights grounded in a small Canadian town on 9/11, stranding 7,000 passengers. As the local residents become host to these “come from aways,” they find love and hope in the aftermath of tragedy. “Come From Away may be the best filmed version of a musical I have seen.” (Paste Magazine) Musical, rated TV-14, 106 minutes, Apple TV
KATE
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=MysGjRS9jFU
After being poisoned, and with less than 24 hours left to live, a ruthless criminal operative (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) exacts revenge on her enemies. In the process, she forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims. “Winstead makes you believe, however improbably, that if a woman like Kate actually existed outside a screenwriter’s imagination, she wouldn’t be far off from this portrayal: isolated, mule-headed and ready for a change.” (Variety) Action/crime, rated R, 106 minutes, Netflix
4 CHILES — NO MAN OF GOD
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=gPFN2rvJOp0
From acclaimed independent filmmaker Amber Sealey (No Light and No Land Anywhere) comes the harrowing true account of serial killer Ted Bundy and the strange and complicated relationship that developed between him and FBI agent Bill Hagmaier. During his incarceration on death row, Bundy agreed to a series of interviews with Hagmaier that impacted both their lives. This dramatic retelling is an acting tour de force that features a subdued but stoic performance from Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings trilogy) as Hagmaier, who co-produced the film, and an equally menacing and emotionally fragile Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Bundy. Sealey manages to keep the tension amped up in this dialogue-heavy drama. The film’s strength is in the ways it reflects the human undercurrent present in even the most damaged of souls. Conversely, No Man of God turns that notion on the audience, giving us pause to reflect on our own monstrous natures. Most of the action is set inside a claustrophobic interview room in a Florida state prison, but screenwriter Kit Lesser’s intelligent and thought-provoking script offers compelling narrative arcs for both protagonists within that restricted setting. Biography/crime/drama, not rated, 100 minutes, Google Play, Apple TV
THE VOYEURS
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=_fiCdELSwwI
After moving into a beautiful loft apartment in Downtown Montreal, a young couple (Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith) find themselves increasingly interested in the sex life of their eccentric neighbors across the street (Ben Hardy and Natasha Liu Bordizzo). What starts out as an innocent curiosity slowly turns into an unhealthy obsession. Temptation and desire cause their lives to become tangled in unexpected ways, leading to deadly consequences. Director Michael Mohan’s erotic thriller breathes new life into a forgotten genre. Mystery/thriller, rated R, 120 minutes, Amazon Prime Video
