Chile Pages: Oct. 8-14

OPENING
CEZANNE: PORTRAITS OF A LIFE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/P4L_0PUMeb8
Part of the Exhibition on Screen series, Cézanne: Portraits of a Life offers a unique and fascinating exploration of the life and times of Paul Cézanne. One cannot appreciate 20th-century art without understanding the significance and genius of Paul Cézanne. Filmed on location at the National Portrait Gallery in London, National Gallery of Art in Washington, and Musée d’Orsay in Paris, this film features interviews with curators and experts and correspondence from the artist himself, taking us beyond Cézanne’s portraits to the places he lived and worked, shedding light on an artist who is perhaps the least known of all the impressionists — until now. Documentary, not rated, 85 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (screened Oct. 9 and 13)
LAMB
Trailer: https://youtu.be/hnEwJKVWjFM
In rural Iceland, a childless couple discover a strange and unnatural newborn in their sheep barn. They decide to raise her as their own, but sinister forces are determined to return the creature to the wilderness that birthed her. Horror/drama, rated R, 106 minutes, Violet Crown
I’M YOUR MAN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/ioFMvGu05_k
A scientist at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin is persuaded to participate in a study to get funding for her research. For three weeks, she must live with a humanoid robot (Dan Stevens, Downton Abbey) designed to be the perfect life partner for her. Sci-fi/romance, rated R, 102 minutes, Violet Crown
NO TIME TO DIE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/vw2FOYjCz38
James Bond (Daniel Craig) is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service. However, his peace is short-lived when his old CIA friend, Felix Leiter, shows up and asks for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain who’s armed with a dangerous new technology. Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 163 minutes, CCAC, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2
Trailer: https://youtu.be/946LiJiMQrQ
Hoping to get closer as a family, Gomez, Morticia, and the rest of the Addams clan embark on an adventurous road trip in a hideous and humongous camper. Comedy/animation, rated PG, 93 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
3 chiles — DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/g_c_Jd-hP-s
Not much is going right for Evan when we meet him. Sporting a cast on his recently broken arm, he is a bundle of tics and trembles as he pops prescription meds, wanders his school’s hallways alone, and pens a therapist-assigned letter to himself. When irritable outcast Connor Murphy pockets the letter and later takes his own life, the boy’s parents mistake it for a suicide note addressed to Evan. That grim misunderstanding sets off an unintended chain of events, entangling Evan in a well-meaning lie that spirals and goes viral, with online communities revealing themselves as beacons of compassion and havens for vitriol. In adapting his hit Broadway production for the screen, playwright-turned-screenwriter Steven Levenson doesn’t just refine Dear Evan Hansen. He reconsiders and restructures nearly every scene from the show. But amid Levenson’s overhaul and director Stephen Chbosky’s grounded aesthetic, Dear Evan Hansen‘s foundation thankfully survives the stage-to-screen remodeling and still strikes a chord. (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Musical/drama, rated PG-13, 137 minutes, Violet Crown.
1.5 chiles — THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK
Trailer: https://youtu.be/d9Em4ckh878
Young Anthony Soprano (Michael Gandolfini, in a role originated by his father, the late James Gandolfini, in The Sopranos) is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark, New Jersey, history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters start to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, whose influence over his nephew will help shape the impressionable teenager into all-powerful mob boss Tony Soprano. Crime/drama, rated R, 120 minutes, Violet Crown.
SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/8YjFbMbfXaQ
Martial-arts master Shang-Chi confronts the past he thought he left behind when he’s drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. Adventure/action, rated PG-13, 134 minutes, Violet Crown
THAT MAN FROM RIO
Trailer: https://youtu.be/ceB4bqJVEYg
In this 1964 film from director Philippe de Broca, French military man Adrien Dufourquet (Jean-Paul Belmondo) gets an eight-day furlough to visit his fiancée, Agnes (Françoise Dorléac). But when he arrives in Paris, he learns that her late father’s partner, museum curator Professor Catalan (Jean Servais), has just been kidnapped by a group of Amazon tribesmen who have also stolen a priceless statue from the museum. Adrien and Agnes pursue the kidnappers to Brazil, where they learn that the statue is the key to a hidden Amazon treasure. Adventure/romance, not rated, 110 minutes, CCAC
TITANE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Q5_w2W5G9OM
Titane, a 2021 body horror film written and directed by Julia Ducournau, stars Agathe Rousselle as a mentally disturbed woman who becomes pregnant after having sex with a car. A review from the BBC called it “the most shocking film of 2021.” Thriller/horror, rated R, 104 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown
3 chiles — VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/-ezfi6FQ8Ds
After finding a host body in investigative reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), the alien symbiote must face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson). Adventure/superhero, rated PG-13, 120 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown.
WIFE OF A SPY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/UtrxaTEi0Zs
In this old-school Hitchockian thriller from Japanese filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa, the population of Japan is divided over its entry into World War II. Satoko, the wife of a fabric merchant, is devoted to her husband but is beginning to suspect he’s up to something. Soon she allows herself to be drawn into a game in which she enigmatically conceals her intentions. Drama/romance, not rated, 116 minutes, CCAC
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com) for movie times.
SOURCE: Google, YouTube.com
STREAMING
AILEEN WUORNOS: AMERICAN BOOGEYWOMAN
Peyton List (27 Dresses, Cobra Kai) stars as Aileen Wuornos in this dramatic retelling of the notorious serial killer’s early life. Seeking to escape her tragic past, a young Wuornos arrives in Florida and marries the wealthy president of a yacht club. But her chance to start again as a member of Florida’s high society is overshadowed by her murderous impulses. Thriller, not rated, 100 minutes
CONVERGENCE: COURAGE IN A CRISIS
While COVID-19 exacerbates vulnerabilities across the world, unsung heroes in all levels of society help the tide turn toward a brighter future. Available Oct. 12. Documentary, rated R, 113 minutes, Netflix
MADRES
Beto (Tenoch Huerta) and Diana (Ariana Guerra), a Mexican American couple expecting their first child, relocate to a migrant farming community in 1970’s California. When the wife begins to experience strange symptoms and terrifying visions, she tries to determine if it’s related to a legendary curse or something more nefarious in this Amazon original. Horror, not rated, Amazon Prime
SPIRAL
A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in the terrifying new chapter in the Saw franchise. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. “Director Darren Lynn Bousman, on his fourth Saw film, keeps things fresh while also nodding, via the pig mask and a scene involving handcuffs and a hacksaw, to where it all began in 2004.” (The Australian) Horror/crime/mystery, rated R, 93 minutes, Starz
SURVIVE THE GAME
When David, a police officer (Bruce Willis), is injured in a drug bust gone wrong, his partner, Cal (Swen Temmel), pursues the two criminals who shot him to a remote farm owned by a troubled vet named Eric (Chad Michael Murray). As more members of the gang show up, Eric, Cal, and David find themselves outnumbered and mount a desperate defense using stealth, smarts, and marksmanship to take them down. Action thriller, rated R, 97 minutes, Apple TV — Michael Abatemarco
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.