Chile Pages: Oct. 29-Nov. 4

OPENING
ANTLERS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/dSDDgpeSNTE
A small-town Oregon teacher and her brother, the local sheriff, discover that a young student is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences. Horror/thriller, rated R, 100 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
THE DOORS: LIVE AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL ‘68
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Lu5K1PnH6_E
Live at the Hollywood Bowl, the third official live album by the American rock band The Doors, was released in May 1987 by Elektra Records. Recorded on July 5, 1968, at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, The Doors’ hometown, it is the only surviving full-length concert footage of the band. Performance, not rated, 105 minutes, Violet Crown (Screened Thursday, Nov. 4)
THE FRENCH DISPATCH
Trailer: https://youtu.be/TcPk2p0Zaw4
A love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in The French Dispatch. Romance/comedy, rated R, 103 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema, Violet Crown
LAST NIGHT IN SOHO
Trailer: https://youtu.be/tB9WUIv9KH8
An aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s, where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. However, the glamour is not all it appears to be, and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker. Psychological horror, rated R, 116 minutes, Violet Crown
MY HERO ACADEMIA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/XGUh4WeOJFw
When a cult of terrorists ruins a city by releasing a toxin that causes people’s abilities to spiral out of control, Japan’s greatest heroes spread around the world in an attempt to track down the mastermind and bring him to justice. Anime/action/adventure, rated PG-13, 104 minutes, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2
Trailer: https://youtu.be/946LiJiMQrQ
Hoping to get closer as a family, Gomez, Morticia, and the rest of the Addams clan embark on an adventurous road trip in a hideous and humongous camper. Comedy/animation, rated PG, 93 minutes, Violet Crown
BECOMING COUSTEAU
Trailer: https://youtu.be/pIcSJaRWyoU
A look at the life, passions, achievements, and tragedies surrounding the famous explorer and environmentalist Jacques Cousteau, featuring an archive of his newly restored footage. Documentary, rated PG-13, 93 minutes, Violet Crown
DUNE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/w0HgHet0sxg
Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence, only those who can conquer their own fear will survive. Sci-fi/adventure, rated PG-13, 155 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown. Review
HALLOWEEN KILLS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/hL6R3HmQfPc
The nightmare isn’t over as unstoppable killer Michael Myers escapes from Laurie Strode’s trap to continue his ritual bloodbath. Injured and taken to the hospital, Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) fights through the pain as she inspires residents of Haddonfield, Illinois, to rise up against Myers. Taking matters into their own hands, Strode and other survivors form a vigilante mob to hunt down Michael and end his reign of terror once and for all. Horror, rated R, 105 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
THE HARDER THEY FALL
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Poc55U2RPMw
When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison, he rounds up his gang to track Buck down and get his revenge. Love’s gang includes his former love interest, Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), the hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi), and the fast-drawing Jim Beckworth (RJ Cyler). But Buck has his own fearsome crew, and they are not a group that knows how to lose. “If The Harder They Fall doesn’t make Westerns popular again, I don’t know what can.” (San Francisco Chronicle) Western, rated R, 130 minutes, Violet Crown, streaming on Netflix Wednesday, Nov. 3
3 chiles — THE LAST DUEL
Trailer: https://youtu.be/mgygUwPJvYk
Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) is a respected knight known for his skill on the battlefield. Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) is one of the most admired nobles in court. When Le Gris assaults Carrouges’ wife (Jodie Comer), she steps forward to accuse her attacker, an act of bravery and defiance that puts her life in jeopardy. De Carrouges challenges Le Gris to a fight to the death; the survivor will by definition be in the right, with God on his side, and if de Carrouges dies, Marguerite must be burned alive for having lied about her assault. As a portrayal of preening male vanity and misogynistic hypocrisy, The Last Duel reaches at relevancy with admirable ambition. It is entertaining, but audiences might be forgiven for thinking, upon leaving the theater, that they’ve just been very nobly and very honorably mansplained. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 153 minutes, Violet Crown
3 chiles — NO TIME TO DIE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/vw2FOYjCz38
Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as the secret MI6 superagent James Bond is a fittingly complicated and ultimately satisfying send-off for the actor. The film kicks off with Bond on holiday with his honey, sexy psychiatrist Madeleine Swann, whom we met in Spectre. No Time to Die‘s villain comes in the form of Rami Malek’s Lyutsifer Safin, whose motivation in seeking a genetically programmable bioweapon is murky. An old friend from earlier films, CIA handler Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), shows up to help, while Bond’s replacement at MI6 (a delightful Lashana Lynch) is briefly our hero’s rival. Years of loss and betrayal have hardened Bond’s psychic armor, and this chapter-closing installment in the action-thriller saga culminates in an act of not just trust, but something more profound — something both vulnerable and powerful. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 163 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
THE RESCUE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/_-Kw5kAPSbk
Documentary filmmakers Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelvi (Meru, Free Solo) tell the story of a team of recreational divers recruited to assist the Thai Navy and other international volunteers in the 2018 rescue of a team of 12 youth soccer players and their coach from a flooded cave in rural Thailand. The Rescue isn’t just a movie about cave divers or a recap of a well-reported humanitarian operation. It’s ultimately a film about the triumph of altruism, ingenuity, and perseverance in the face of almost impossible odds by people you might initially have dismissed as not up to the task. In short, as cliche as it sounds, The Rescue is about the triumph of the human spirit. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Documentary, rated PG, 124 minutes, CCAC
RON’S GONE WRONG
Trailer: https://youtu.be/8I8nMtzN05s
Barney is a socially awkward schoolboy who receives a robot named Ron — a walking, talking, digitally connected device that’s supposed to be his best friend. Barney is excited to finally have his own robot, until his new toy starts to hilariously malfunction, drawing the attention of a shady executive who wants to protect his company’s stock price at all costs. Comedy/animation, rated PG, 106 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown. Review
3 chiles — VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/-ezfi6FQ8Ds
Reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) shares his body — and brain — with a symbiotic alien with a taste for human brains called Venom. Eddie is tired of his corporeal roommate badgering him about the lack of head-eating; Venom is frustrated with Eddie’s lack of ambition and is sure that breaking a big story is just what Eddie needs. That story arrives in the form of unhinged serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson). Eventually Kasady ends up infected by a Venom-like symbiote named Carnage, and the fight is on. This sequel inhabits the same comfortably dumb space as its predecessor, Venom. If you liked the first one, you’ll like this one. (Kristen Page-Kirby/For The Washington Post) Adventure/superhero, rated PG-13, 120 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
SOURCE: Google, YouTube.com
STREAMING
PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: NEXT OF KIN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/DuunLbnTh6c
In this seventh entry in the Paranormal Activity franchise, a “documentary filmmaker” follows Margot (Emily Bader) as she heads to a secluded Amish community in the hopes of meeting and learning about her long-lost mother and extended family. Following a string of strange occurrences and discoveries, she soon realizes that the community that welcomed them into their homes might be hiding something sinister. Horror/mystery, rated R, 120 minutes, Paramount+
SNAKEHEAD
Sister Tse (Shuya Chang), a Chinese immigrant who comes to New York through a human smuggler, or Snakehead, gains favor with the matriarch of a crime family and quickly rises in the ranks. But she must reconcile her success with her real reason for coming to America. “If your heart can take it, this is an incredibly raw and full experience.” (What She Said) Drama/crime thriller, not rated, 89 minutes
THE SPINE OF NIGHT
Trailer: https://youtu.be/iJRiRkExqM0
Featuring the vocal talents of Richard E. Grant (Gosford Park), Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess), and Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille), this ultra-violent, animated, epic fantasy follows heroes of different eras and cultures battling against a malevolent force. “With its fusion of naive, old-school character rotoscoping and lavishly airbrushed world-building, the film’s visuals aim squarely for geek nostalgia and hit their target.” (Variety) Animation/fantasy, not rated, 93 minutes — Michael Abatemarco
