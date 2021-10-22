Chile Pages: Oct. 22-Oct. 28

OPENING
BECOMING COUSTEAU
Trailer: https://youtu.be/pIcSJaRWyoU
A look at the life, passions, achievements, and tragedies surrounding the famous explorer and environmentalist Jacques Cousteau, featuring an archive of his newly restored footage. Documentary, rated PG-13, 93 minutes, Violet Crown
DUNE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/w0HgHet0sxg
Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence, only those who can conquer their own fear will survive. Sci-fi/adventure, rated PG-13, 155 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
THE HARDER THEY FALL
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Poc55U2RPMw
When an outlaw discovers his enemy is being released from prison, he reunites his gang to seek revenge. Starring Idris Elba and Regina King. Western, rated R, 130 minutes, Violet Crown
LEONARDO: THE WORKS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/mfFG4LMnIX8
This Exhibition On Screen presentation takes a close look at one of the most crucial elements of Leonardo da Vinci’s legacy — his art. Key works examined are the Mona Lisa, The Last Supper, Lady with an Ermine, Ginevra de’ Benci, Madonna Litta, Virgin of the Rocks, and more than a dozen others. Released in honor of the 500th anniversary of his death, every one of his peerless paintings and drawings — never seen before on the big screen — burst in Ultra HD quality. Documentary, not rated, 102 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (Screened Saturday, Oct. 23, and Wednesday, Oct. 27)
RON’S GONE WRONG
Trailer: https://youtu.be/8I8nMtzN05s
Barney is a socially awkward schoolboy who receives a robot named Ron — a walking, talking, digitally connected device that’s supposed to be his best friend. Barney is excited to finally have his own robot, until his new toy starts to hilariously malfunction, drawing the attention of a shady executive who wants to protect his company’s stock price at all costs. Comedy/animation, rated PG, 106 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
SIXTEEN CANDLES
Trailer: https://youtu.be/HGLtBJupFFM
With the occasion all but overshadowed by her sister’s upcoming wedding, angst-ridden Samantha (Molly Ringwald) faces her 16th birthday with typical adolescent dread. Samantha pines for studly older boy Jake (Michael Schoeffling) but worries that her chastity will be a turnoff for the popular senior. Meanwhile, she must constantly rebuff the affections of Geek aka Farmer Ted (Anthony Michael Hall), the only boy in the school, unfortunately, who seems to take an interest in her. Hall will introduce the film and participate in a Q&A following the 5:35 p.m. special presentation of the 1984 John Hughes classic. Comedy, rated PG, 93 minutes, Violet Crown (Screened Sunday, Oct. 24)
CONTINUING
THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2
Trailer: https://youtu.be/946LiJiMQrQ
Hoping to get closer as a family, Gomez, Morticia, and the rest of the Addams clan embark on an adventurous road trip in a hideous and humongous camper. Comedy/animation, rated PG, 93 minutes, Violet Crown
HALLOWEEN KILLS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/hL6R3HmQfPc
The nightmare isn’t over as unstoppable killer Michael Myers escapes from Laurie Strode’s trap to continue his ritual bloodbath. Injured and taken to the hospital, Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) fights through the pain as she inspires residents of Haddonfield, Illinois, to rise up against Myers. Strode and other survivors form a vigilante mob to hunt down Michael and end his reign of terror once and for all. Actor Anthony Michael Hall will introduce the film and participate in a Q&A after the 5 p.m. screening Horror, rated R, 105 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown (Screened at Violet Crown Sunday, Oct. 24)
3 chiles — THE LAST DUEL
Trailer: https://youtu.be/mgygUwPJvYk
Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) is a respected knight known for his bravery and skill on the battlefield. Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) is a squire whose intelligence and eloquence make him one of the most admired nobles in court. When Le Gris viciously assaults Carrouges’ wife (Jodie Comer), she steps forward to accuse her attacker, an act of bravery and defiance that puts her life in jeopardy. The ensuing trial by combat, a grueling duel to the death, places the fate of all three in question. Drama, rated R, 153 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
3 chiles — NO TIME TO DIE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/vw2FOYjCz38
Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as the secret MI6 superagent James Bond is a fittingly complicated and ultimately satisfying send-off for the actor, whose character as the film gets underway isn’t even Agent 007 any more, but a retiree. The film kicks off with Bond on holiday with his honey, sexy psychiatrist Madeleine Swann, whom we met in Spectre. No Time to Die‘s villain comes in the form of Rami Malek’s Lyutsifer Safin, whose motivation in seeking a genetically programmable bioweapon is murky. An old friend from earlier films, CIA handler Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), shows up to help, while Bond’s replacement at MI6 (a delightful Lashana Lynch) is briefly our hero’s rival. There are a few other surprises along the way, the most meaningful of which involve Bond himself. Years of loss and betrayal have hardened his psychic armor. This chapter-closing installment in the action-thriller saga culminates in an act of not just trust, but something more profound — something both vulnerable and powerful. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 163 minutes, CCAC, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
THE RESCUE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/_-Kw5kAPSbk
Members of a rescue team try to save 12 boys and their soccer coach who are trapped inside a flooded cave in Thailand. Documentary, rated PG, 124 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown
THE VELVET UNDERGROUND
Trailer: https://youtu.be/3CieRtiwESY
The Velvet Underground creates a new sound that changes the world of music, cementing its place as one of rock ‘n’ roll’s most revered bands. Documentary/music, rated R, 120 minutes, Violet Crown
3 chiles — VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/-ezfi6FQ8Ds
Reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) shares his body — and brain — with a symbiotic alien with a taste for human brains called Venom. Eddie is tired of his corporeal roommate constantly badgering him about the lack of head-eating; Venom is frustrated with Eddie’s lack of ambition and is sure that breaking a big story is just what Eddie needs. That story arrives in the form of unhinged serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson). Eventually Kasady ends up infected by a Venom-like symbiote named Carnage: he’s redder, he’s meaner, and he has way more arms. And the fight is on. It’s a fun fight, to be sure. What the script lacks in originality it makes up for with a streamlined story, a sharp pace, and quips galore. This sequel inhabits the same comfortably dumb space as its predecessor. If you liked the first one, you’ll like this one. (Kristen Page-Kirby/For The Washington Post) Adventure/superhero, rated PG-13, 120 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com) for movie times.
SOURCE: Google, YouTube.com
STREAMING
HORROR NOIRE
Shudder’s anthology horror follow-up to the acclaimed 2019 documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror features six original stories of Black horror from established and emerging talents. Available on Oct. 28. Horror, not rated, 120 minutes, Shudder, AMC+
HYPNOTIC
Kate Siegel, Jason O’Mara, and Dulé Hill star in this thriller about a young woman who enlists the help of a renowned hypnotherapist in her search for self improvement. But after a handful of intense sessions, she discovers unexpected and deadly consequences. Available on Oct. 27. Drama/Horror/thriller, not rated, 88 minutes, Netflix
LANGUAGE LESSONS
When Adam’s (Mark Duplass) husband surprises him with weekly Spanish lessons, he’s unsure about where or how this new element will fit into his already structured life. But when tragedy strikes, his Spanish teacher, Cariño (Natalie Morales), becomes a lifeline he didn’t know he needed. Adam develops an unexpected and complicated emotional bond with Cariño — but do you really know someone just because you’ve experienced a traumatic moment with them? “A warm, lovely film about platonic affection and the human need for connection.” (The Wrap) Available on Oct. 26. Drama, not rated, 91 minutes
NO FUTURE
Stranger Things‘ Charlie Heaton is Will, a recovering addict with a steady job and a supportive girlfriend. But he’s haunted by a troubled past, one that comes back to light when an estranged friend fatally overdoses. Returning home, he reunites with Claire (Catherine Keener), his friend’s grieving mother, and together they hope to heal the past and mend their damaged lives. “Through the unpredictability of its two leads, Keener especially, and in the knotty connection between their characters, the movie gets under the skin and goes beyond the bromide-laden playbook.” (Hollywood Reporter) Drama, not rated, 89 minutes
SURGE
Ben Whishaw (Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, No Time To Die) plays Joseph, a man trapped in a soulless job, living a life devoid of emotion and meaning. After an impulsive act of rebellion, he unleashes a wilder version of himself and is propelled on a reckless journey through London, ultimately experiencing what it feels like to be alive. Whishaw won the Special Jury Award for his performance at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. “A ferocious showcase for Whishaw, who’s never been nervier, and a promising first feature from a filmmaker with energy to spare.” (RogerEbert.com) Available on Oct. 25. Thriller, not rated, 105 minutes, DirecTV, Dish, Sling TV — Michael Abatemarco
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.