Chile pages: Oct. 21-27

OPENING
BLACK ADAM
Trailer: youtu.be/mkomfZHG5q4
Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 124 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
SARDAR
Trailer: youtu.be/8OQzz_i3KFE
In this Tamil language film, a spy who is estranged from his family due to a mission suddenly meets his police officer son. Action/drama, not rated, 140 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
4 chiles — TÁR
Trailer: youtu.be/Na6gA1RehsU
Renowned musician Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett) is days away from recording the symphony that will elevate her career. When all elements seem to conspire against her, Lydia’s adopted daughter Petra becomes an integral emotional support for her struggling mother. “The adjectives that come to mind to describe Tár apply also to its protagonist: Todd Field’s third film is magisterial, enigmatic, self-contradictory, and wickedly seductive.” (Slate) Drama, rated R, 153 minutes, Violet Crown. Review
TICKET TO PARADISE
Trailer: youtu.be/hkP4tVTdsz8
Academy Award winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from making the same mistake they once made. “While far from a classic of its kind, this is likely to be just the Ticket for general viewers relishing the chance to watch Roberts and Clooney trade poisonous barbs, before being struck by Cupid’s arrow all over again.” (Variety) Romance/comedy, rated PG-13, 104 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
DECISION TO LEAVE
Trailer: youtu.be/d9BR3Z_-Hh8
From a mountain peak in South Korea, a man plummets to his death. Did he jump, or was he pushed? When detective Hae-joon (Park Hae-il) arrives on the scene, he begins to suspect the dead man’s wife Seo-rae. But as he digs deeper into the investigation, he finds himself trapped in a web of deception and desire. “One of the many pleasures of the feverish Decision to Leave is that the director Park Chan-wook (Old Boy) clearly had as much fun making the movie as you will have watching it.” (New York Times). Preview screening Thursday, Oct. 27. Mystery/romance, not rated, 138 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
DON’T LOOK NOW (1973)
Trailer: youtu.be/BI9bYR0SoMs
Still grieving over the accidental death of their daughter, Christine (Sharon Williams), John (Donald Sutherland) and Laura Baxter (Julie Christie) head to Venice, Italy, where John’s been commissioned to restore a church. There Laura meets two sisters who claim to be in touch with the spirit of the Baxters’ daughter. Laura takes them seriously, but John scoffs until he himself catches a glimpse of what looks like Christine running through the streets of Venice. “It’s a ghost story; it’s a meditation on time, memory and the poignancy of married love. And it’s a masterpiece.” (Guardian, 2013) Screens Thursday, Oct. 27. Thriller, rated R, 110 minutes, Violet Crown
MONSTERS MARATHON
Trailer: youtu.be/8Px43Z748UI
The television series Monsters aired 1988-1991 with 22-minute episodes featuring celebrity cameos and various directors. In the show’s self-referencing title sequence, a suburban family of monsters look for something to watch on television before finally settling on Monsters, their favorite show. Each episode is a stand-alone tale; none of the episodes connect with each other and they feature a variety of monsters, from vicious man-eating plants to friendly aliens from outer space. The marathon screens Friday, Oct. 21. Horror anthology, rated TV-14, run time not available, No Name Cinema
NEXT EXIT
Trailer: youtu.be/0EwMQVTQrI8
After humanity confirms the existence of an afterlife, a research scientist launches a study in which volunteers commit painless suicide. Traveling from New York to San Francisco, two strangers (Katie Parker and Rahul Kohli) share a rental car as they go to end their lives. “Next Exit is a loose, horror-adjacent showcase for Parker and Kolhi’s talents.” (Bloody Disgusting) Writer/director Mali Elfman will attend the Tuesday, Oct. 25, screening. Sci-fi, not rated, 106 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
TRIANGLE OF SADNESS
Trailer: youtu.be/lHJ39WKbXp8
In Ruben Östlund’s wickedly funny Palme d’Or winner, social hierarchy is turned upside down, revealing the tawdry relationship between power and beauty. Celebrity model couple Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean) are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged boat captain (Woody Harrelson). What first appeared instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island and fighting for survival. Preview screening Thursday, Oct. 27. Comedy, rated R, 149 minutes, CCAC
TRICK ‘R TREAT (2007)
Trailer: youtu.be/NJ66Htmmq4M
Interwoven stories demonstrate that some traditions are best not forgotten as the residents (Anna Paquin, Brian Cox, Dylan Baker) of a small town face real ghosts and goblins on Halloween. Tales of terror reveal the consequences of extinguishing a jack-o’-lantern before midnight and a grumpy hermit’s encounter with a sinister trick-or-treater. Screens Tuesday, Oct. 25. Horror, rated R, 100 minutes, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
2 chiles — AMSTERDAM
Trailer: youtu.be/GLs2xxM0e78
In the 1930s, three friends witness a murder, are framed for it, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history. Directed by David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook), the film features three Oscar winners (Christian Bale, Rami Malek, and Robert DeNiro) and two Oscar nominees (Margot Robbie and Michael Shannon). With John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers, and Taylor Swift. “In its own bless-this-mess way, Amsterdam pays appropriate homage to the eras it invokes, both past and present. It’s so wild, so dreamlike, so utterly preposterous that it could only be a little bit true.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 134 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — BROS
Trailer: youtu.be/BQIeBB9XMe8
From the comic mind of Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street, Impeachment: American Crime Story) and filmmakers Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and Judd Apatow (Trainwreck) comes Bros, a smart, swoony, and heartfelt comedy about how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with. Eichner and Luke MacFarlane star as two men with commitment problems attempting a relationship. “What begins as a laugh-out-loud comedy that promises to present a different, more real kind of gay love ends up as a super-traditional rom-com dressed up with a tiny bit of non-traditional sex.” (James Tarmy/Bloomberg) Romantic comedy, rated R, 115 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
1.5 chiles — DON’T WORRY DARLING
Trailer: youtu.be/FgmnKsED-jU
A 1950s housewife (Florence Pugh) living with her husband (Harry Styles) in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company could be hiding disturbing secrets. Directed by Olivia Wilde. With Chris Pine. “Don’t Worry Darling teases provocative ideas about gender roles and expectations but never achieves [The Twilight Zone writer Rod] Serling’s heights of suspense and social commentary. ... There turns out to be a doozy of a twist ... that feels both facile and like a wasted opportunity. There might have been some good ideas in here about ambition and ambivalence, desire and self-deception. But they turn out to be as fleeting as a tumbleweed blowing through suburbia by a Santa Ana wind.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Thriller/mystery, rated R, 123 minutes, Violet Crown
HALLOWEEN ENDS
Trailer: youtu.be/s0vtbxLa-N8
Four years after her last encounter with masked killer Michael Myers, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is living with her granddaughter and trying to finish her memoir. Myers hasn’t been seen since, and Laurie finally decides to liberate herself from rage and fear and embrace life. However, when a young man stands accused of murdering a boy that he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that forces Laurie to confront the evil she can’t control. Horror, rated R, 110 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE
Trailer: youtu.be/s0W6O7mSlaU
When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son, Josh, struggles to adapt to his new school and friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile that loves baths, caviar, and great music. The two become fast friends, but when evil neighbor Mr. Grumps threatens Lyle’s existence, the Primms must band together to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places. With Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, and Shawn Mendes. Comedy/musical/animation, rated PG, 106 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown. Review
3 chiles — MOONAGE DAYDREAM
Trailer: youtu.be/QUvjaPIEIBs
Moonage Daydream is a documentary film about English singer-songwriter David Bowie. Written, directed, produced, and edited by Brett Morgen, the film uses previously unreleased footage from Bowie’s personal archives, including live concert footage. It is the first film to be officially authorized by Bowie’s estate, and it takes its title from the 1971 Bowie song of the same name. “[Brett] Morgen relies on image, music, and editing to produce something that doesn’t bother to explain Bowie as much as channel his energy into a new form. It’s an insanely ambitious movie. It shouldn’t work. It feels like a minor miracle that it does.” (rogerebert.com) Documentary/musical, rated PG-13, 134 minutes, CCAC
SMILE
Trailer: youtu.be/BcDK7lkzzsU
After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. “Everything Smile is doing is familiar enough at this point to be considered old-fangled, but the striking precision of its craft sloughs away any sensations of déjà vu.” (Slant Magazine) Horror, rated R, 115 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
STARS AT NOON
Trailer: youtu.be/Yg3EQ1_zRow
A young American journalist (Margaret Qualley) stranded in present-day Nicaragua seduces an enigmatic Englishman (Joe Alwyn) who seems like her best chance of escape. She soon realizes, though, that their torrid affair has only put her in more danger. “Stars at Noon has some interesting ideas, and a general fatalistic malaise creates a perversely appealing Le Carre-esque mood.” (San Francisco Chronicle) Romance/mystery, rated R, 135 minutes, CCAC
TERRIFIER 2
Trailer: youtu.be/6KkONLf_ZKU
After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night. “Terrifier 2 is an utterly brutal and relentless macabre of mayhem that solidifies Art the Clown as one of horror’s elite slashers.” (Reel Talk Inc.) Horror, rated R, 138 minutes, Violet Crown
3.5 chiles — THE WOMAN KING
Trailer: youtu.be/3RDaPV_rJ1Y
From the moment she appears on the screen, Viola Davis owns The Woman King, a movie every bit as majestic and monumental as its title implies. Davis plays Nanisca, the ferocious, forbidding general of the Agojie, the legendary female fighting force that helped defend the West African kingdom of Dahomey. Set in 1823, The Woman King spins a fictional tale rooted in the real-life Dahomey Amazons who were among the most feared warriors of the era. In the hands of director Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King pulses with energy, tightly coiled intensity, and Shakespearean filial drama. It may be a fable, but its power is real: Her name is Viola Davis, and she’s nothing less than magnificent. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated PG-13, 135 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, santafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jean cocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
