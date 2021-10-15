Chile Pages: Oct. 15-Oct. 21

OPENING
BERGMAN ISLAND
Two American filmmakers (Tim Roth and Vicky Krieps) retreat to Fårö island for the summer and hope to find inspiration where Ingmar Bergman shot his most celebrated films. As the days pass, the lines between fantasy and reality blur, and the couple is torn apart. Drama/comedy, rated R, 113 minutes, Violet Crown
HALLOWEEN KILLS
The nightmare isn’t over as unstoppable killer Michael Myers escapes from Laurie Strode’s trap to continue his ritual bloodbath. Injured and taken to the hospital, Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) fights through the pain as she inspires residents of Haddonfield, Illinois, to rise up against Myers. Taking matters into their own hands, Strode and other survivors form a vigilante mob to hunt down Michael and end his reign of terror once and for all. Horror, rated R, 105 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
THE LAST DUEL
Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) is a respected knight known for his bravery and skill on the battlefield. Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) is a squire whose intelligence and eloquence make him one of the most admired nobles in court. When Le Gris viciously assaults Carrouges’ wife (Jodie Comer), she steps forward to accuse her attacker, an act of bravery and defiance that puts her life in jeopardy. The ensuing trial by combat, a grueling duel to the death, places the fate of all three in question. Drama, rated R, 153 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
3 chiles - THE MUSTANGS
This film looks at the efforts to stem the unsustainable tide of population growth among America’s wild horses and to help ensure their survival. Actor, director, and activist Robert Redford is an executive producer of and also narrates The Mustangs. Documentary, not rated, 90 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
THE RESCUE
Members of a rescue team try to save 12 boys and their soccer coach who are trapped inside a flooded cave in Thailand. The film’s editor, Bob Eisenhardt (Free Solo, Meru), will participate in a Q&A following the 6:35 p.m. show on Friday, Oct. 15. Local Santa Fe documentarian Glenn Silber will moderate. Documentary, rated PG, 124 minutes, Violet Crown
STRAUSS + FLEMING: DER ROSENKAVALIER
Starring Renee Fleming, Diana Damrau, and Jonas Kaufmann, it would be hard to find a more ideal cast for this late-Romantic Rococo pastiche. Leading his Munich Philharmonic, acclaimed Romantic specialist Christian Thielemann revels in Strauss’s lustrous melancholy and obtains a rarely heard transparency from the brass and woodwinds. Bolstered by these solid orchestral underpinnings, Herbert Wernicke’s Salzburg Festival production has been polished and trimmed here by Alejandro Stadler, placing the cast of fabulous singers in a sumptuous setting of timeless elegance. Performance, not rated, CCAC (Screened Oct. 16 and Oct. 20)
THE VELVET UNDERGROUND
The Velvet Underground creates a new sound that changes the world of music, cementing its place as one of rock ‘n’ roll’s most revered bands. Documentary/music, rated R, 120 minutes, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2
Hoping to get closer as a family, Gomez, Morticia, and the rest of the Addams clan embark on an adventurous road trip in a hideous and humongous camper. Comedy/animation, rated PG, 93 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
3 chiles — DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Sporting a cast on his recently broken arm, Evan Hansen is a bundle of tics and trembles as he pops prescription meds, wanders his school alone, and pens a therapist-assigned letter to himself. When irritable outcast Connor Murphy pockets the letter and later takes his own life, the boy’s parents mistake it for a suicide note addressed to Evan. That grim misunderstanding sets off an unintended chain of events, entangling Evan in a well-meaning lie that spirals and goes viral, with online communities revealing themselves as beacons of compassion and havens for vitriol. In adapting his hit Broadway production for the screen, playwright-turned-screenwriter Steven Levenson doesn’t just refine Dear Evan Hansen. He reconsiders and restructures nearly every scene from the show. But amid Levenson’s overhaul and director Stephen Chbosky’s grounded aesthetic, Dear Evan Hansen‘s foundation thankfully survives the stage-to-screen remodeling and still strikes a chord. (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Musical/drama, rated PG-13, 137 minutes, Violet Crown
3.5 chiles — I’M YOUR MAN
A scientist hosts a humanoid robot in her home in order to evaluate his abilities as a romantic partner designed especially for her. Alma isn’t looking for a mate and is repulsed by the idea of warming up to a machine, but Tom is eager to please and a quick study in both her sense of humor and her academic discipline. As the robot, Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey) morphs from almost animatronic in his bearing to Cary Grant-levels of charming, and he begins to crack Alma’s icy exterior, even as she refuses to be seduced by trite, one-size-fits-all romantic overtures. I’m Your Man is Hermann Hesse meets The X-Files, complete with subtle humor, truth-seeking, and deep existential questioning. (Jennifer Levin) Sci-fi/comedy/romance, rated R, 108 minutes, in German with subtitles, Violet Crown, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV/iTunes, Vudu
3 chiles — LAMB
In rural Iceland, a childless couple discover a strange and unnatural newborn in their sheep barn. They decide to raise her as their own, but sinister forces are determined to return the creature to the wilderness that birthed her. Horror/drama, rated R, 106 minutes, Violet Crown
1.5 chiles — THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK
When The Sopranos went black in 2007, concluding a six-year run by famously withholding any definitive conclusion, it felt like a challenge to the audience. Storytellers are expected to provide happy endings or at the very least a sense of closure. Creator David Chase gave us neither. That’s one of the many reasons The Many Saints of Newark, the disjointed prequel film to the award-winning HBO series, feels so off. Set in the late 1960s and early 1970s with a time jump in between, Many Saints centers on mobster Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), Tony’s uncle and Christopher’s father. Focusing on Dickie theoretically offers a new lens through which to view the members of the Soprano and Moltisanti families. But like virtually every character in the film, Dickie is an unengaging archetype. Tony first appears as a young scofflaw (William Ludwig) and later a clever but aimless high schooler (Michael Gandolfini, son of James Gandolfini) with an equal chance of joining the family business or escaping it. Many Saints — stuffed with cameos, callbacks, and character details that aren’t just negligible in insight but as entertainment — is disappointingly eager to please but ultimately fails to answer fans’ prayers. (Inkoo Kang/The Washington Post) Crime/drama, rated R, 120 minutes, Violet Crown
3 chiles — NO TIME TO DIE
James Bond (Daniel Craig) is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service. However, his peace is short-lived when his old CIA friend, Felix Leiter, shows up and asks for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain who’s armed with a dangerous new technology. Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 163 minutes, CCAC, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS
Martial-arts master Shang-Chi confronts the past he thought he left behind when he’s drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. Adventure/action, rated PG-13, 134 minutes, Violet Crown
TITANE
Titane, a 2021 body horror film written and directed by Julia Ducournau, stars Agathe Rousselle as a mentally disturbed woman who becomes pregnant after having sex with a car. A review from the BBC called it “the most shocking film of 2021.” Thriller/horror, rated R, 104 minutes, CCAC
3 chiles — VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE
Venom: Let There Be Carnage is like the sequel to a buddy-cop movie (Venom, 2018), the kind where the buddies are getting irritated with each other and could use some alone time. Reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) shares his body — and brain — with a symbiotic alien, Venom, with a taste for human brains. Eddie is tired of his corporeal roommate badgering him about the lack of head-eating; Venom is frustrated with Eddie’s lack of ambition and is sure that breaking a big story is just what Eddie needs. That story arrives in the form of serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson). Eventually Kasady ends up infected by a Venom-like symbiote named Carnage and the fight is on. What the script lacks in originality it makes up for with a streamlined story, a sharp pace, and quips galore. (Kristen Page-Kirby/For The Washington Post) Adventure/superhero, rated PG-13, 120 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com) for movie times.
STREAMING
THE BLAZING WORLD
Decades after the accidental death of her twin sister, a self-destructive young woman (director Carlson Young, who also co-wrote the script) returns to her family home and finds herself drawn to an alternate dimension where her sister may still be alive. “The Blazing World is bursting at the seams with color, oddness, and attitude, a bold proclamation that Young has arrived as a filmmaker to watch.” (RogerEbert.com) Adventure/fantasy, not rated, 101 minutes
THE FORGOTTEN BATTLE
In November 1944, during the Battle of the Scheldt when thousands of Allied forces faced off against the Germans, three young lives tragically intersect: a Dutch boy fighting for the Germans, an English glider pilot, and a reluctant Resistance fighter from Zeeland. Drama/war, not rated, 124 minutes, in English, Dutch, and German with subtitles, Netflix
JOE BELL
Mark Wahlberg (Boogie Nights, The Fighter) stars as Joe Bell in this emotional true story of an Oregonian father who embarks on a walk across America on a crusade against bullying and as a tribute to his gay teenage son. “Joe Bell is painful, sincere. It’s most optimistic and substantial strand is its belief in the possibility of, not forgiveness for the unaccepting, but acceptance in itself.” (Rolling Stone) Available on Oct. 19. Biography/drama, rated R, 94 minutes, Google Play, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Vudu
MY LITTLE SISTER
Switzerland’s Official Selection for Best International Film at the 93rd Academy Awards centers on Lisa (Nina Hoss), a once successful playwright who sacrifices her life and career for her dying brother, Sven (Lars Eidinger), a famous stage actor. At the risk of losing her husband, Lisa does everything in her power to bring Sven back to the stage. “Written and directed by Stéphanie Chuat and Véronique Reymond with superb control and insight, My Little Sister never goes precisely where the audience expects.” (The Washington Post) Drama, not rated, 99 minutes, in English, German, and French with subtitles, Film Movement Plus
NEEDLE IN A TIMESTACK
Nick (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Janine (Cynthia Erivo) live in marital bliss, until Janine’s ex-husband (Orlando Bloom) warps time to try to tear them apart in this sci-fi outing from Oscar-winning director John Ridley (12 Years a Slave). As Nick’s memories and reality disappear, he must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice in order to hold on to (or let go of) everything he loves. Can love endure in a future where time is fluid and all of life may be just an illusion?Romance/science fiction, rated R, 111 minutes — Michael Abatemarco
