Chile pages: Oct. 14-20

OPENING
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT
Trailer: youtu.be/A5ztzPasgTI
All Quiet on the Western Front tells the gripping story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I. Paul and his comrades experience first-hand how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives, and with each other, in the trenches. The film from director Edward Berger is based on the world-renowned novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque. “A wrenching, visceral adaptation of a work that is almost a century old, written when ruined veterans could still hear the sound of the gunfire in their dreams.” (Screen International) War/drama, rated R, 147 minutes, Violet Crown
HALLOWEEN ENDS
Trailer: youtu.be/s0vtbxLa-N8
Four years after her last encounter with masked killer Michael Myers, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is living with her granddaughter and trying to finish her memoir. Myers hasn’t been seen since, and Laurie finally decides to liberate herself from rage and fear and embrace life. However, when a young man stands accused of murdering a boy that he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that forces Laurie to confront the evil she can’t control. Horror, rated R, 110 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
STARS AT NOON
Trailer: youtu.be/Yg3EQ1_zRow
A young American journalist (Margaret Qualley) stranded in present-day Nicaragua seduces an enigmatic Englishman (Joe Alwyn) who seems like her best chance of escape. She soon realizes, though, that their torrid affair has only put her in more danger. “Stars at Noon has some interesting ideas, and a general fatalistic malaise creates a perversely appealing Le Carre-esque mood.” (San Francisco Chronicle) Romance/mystery, rated R, 135 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
GOOD NIGHT AND GOOD LUCK (2005)
Trailer: youtu.be/Pv4s0wdDOK0
When Senator Joseph McCarthy begins his foolhardy campaign to root out Communists in America, CBS News impresario Edward R. Murrow (David Strathairn) dedicates himself to exposing the atrocities being committed by McCarthy’s Senate “investigation.” Murrow is supported by a news team that includes long-time friend and producer Fred Friendly (George Clooney, also directing). The CBS team does its best to point out the senator’s lies and excesses, despite pressure from CBS’ corporate sponsors to desist. “It’s a modest but powerful affair, and a fantastic mood piece.” (Time Out, 2006) Screens Friday, Oct. 14. Drama/history, rated PG, 93 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
THE LOVED ONES (2009)
Trailer: youtu.be/7465nwL04z8
After a classmate (Xavier Samuel) declines her invitation to the school dance, a teenager (Robin McLeavy) kidnaps him and makes him the guest of honor at her own twisted prom. “Transcends mere torture porn — though there’s plenty for the squeamish to squirm over here — in its deftly controlled mix of empathy, grotesquerie, and sardonic humor.” (Variety) Screens Tuesday, Oct. 18. Horror, rated R, 84 minutes, Violet Crown
SMUT WITHOUT SMUT: SATANIC HORROR NIGHT
Trailer: youtu.be/zPBdXlWHcM0
A feature-length mix culled from 16mm prints, featuring “Smut Without Smut” edited versions (i.e. all porn scenes removed) of six Satan-themed adult films from various directors, as well as commercials, trailers, and ephemera from the vaults. Demon killers wearing makeup in the style of the band KISS! Sacrificial rites performed on kitchen tables! Credits like “Co-starring Raquel Belch!” Dreamy, outrageous, and filled with naked people wearing velvet capes! Light your black candles and start the chant! Screens Friday, Oct. 14. Horror, not rated, approx. 70 minutes, No Name Cinema
TALES FROM THE CRYPT: DEMON NIGHT (1995)
Trailer: youtu.be/40bOBBbjbIQ
Ex-soldier Frank Brayker (William Sadler) is the guardian of an ancient key that can unlock tremendous evil; the sinister but charming Collector (Billy Zane) is a demon who wants the key so he can initiate the apocalypse. On the run from wicked mercenaries for almost 90 years, Brayker finally stops in at a boarding house in New Mexico where — with the help of its quirky residents — he plans to face off against the Collector and his band of ghouls, preventing them from ever seizing the key. Screens Thursday, Oct. 20. Horror/fantasy, rated R, 93 minutes, Violet Crown
TRUMBO (2015)
Trailer: youtu.be/n0dZ_2ICpJE
In 1947, successful screenwriter Dalton Trumbo (Bryan Cranston) and other Hollywood figures get blacklisted for their political beliefs. “The logistics of how Trumbo survived, fronting a stable of other blacklisted writers and churning out his own work under various aliases, make for a great yarn.” (The Washington Post, 2015) Screens Sunday, Oct. 16. Biopic, rated R, 124 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
CONTINUING
2 chiles — AMSTERDAM
Trailer: youtu.be/GLs2xxM0e78
In the 1930s, three friends witness a murder, are framed for it, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history. Directed by David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook), the film features three Oscar winners (Christian Bale, Rami Malek, and Robert DeNiro) and two Oscar nominees (Margot Robbie and Michael Shannon). With John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers, and Taylor Swift. “In its own bless-this-mess way, Amsterdam pays appropriate homage to the eras it invokes, both past and present. It’s so wild, so dreamlike, so utterly preposterous that it could only be a little bit true.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 134 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown. Review
3 chiles — BARBARIAN
Trailer: youtu.be/Dr89pmKrqkI
Traveling to Detroit for a job interview, a young woman books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest. “Barbarian does something unusual. Writer-director Zach Cregger’s script takes these various paint-by-number horror elements — a vulnerable debutante, an unfamiliar house, a hidden room — and colors outside the lines.” (Pat Padua/For The Washington Post) Horror/mystery, rated R, 103 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6
BRILLIANT DISGUISE: THE SAMADHI OF KC TEWARI
Trailer: youtu.be/fXe9d2kI_Pc
In the late ’60s, a small group of Westerners followed Ram Dass to India to meet Neem Karoli Baba, a great Saint of the last century. There, they met his disciple, KC Tewari, disguised as a headmaster of a boys school in the foothills of the Himalayas. Tewari, secretly a High Yogi able to go into altered states of trance, known as Samadhi, at any moment, became key to the spiritual quest of the Westerners, who later try to bring these teachings home. Here, these same thought leaders tell their amazing and often humorous tales of an exceptional family man and secret Yogi. Documentary, not rated, 77 minutes, CCAC
BROMATES
Trailer: youtu.be/1mXnx_MKKGY
When best friends — and polar opposites — Jonesie (Lil Rel Howery) and Sid (Josh Brener) break up with their girlfriends at the same time, they decide to move in together in a misguided attempt to help each other through their respective breakups. Alongside their friends Angry Mike (Asif Ali) and Runway Dave (Brendan Scannell), things move quickly from heartbreak to hilarity, to life, and, potentially, death. Comedy, rated R, 98 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2.5 chiles — BROS
Trailer: youtu.be/BQIeBB9XMe8
From the comic mind of Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street, Impeachment: American Crime Story) and filmmakers Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and Judd Apatow (Trainwreck) comes Bros, a smart, swoony, and heartfelt comedy about how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with. Eichner and Luke MacFarlane star as two men with commitment problems attempting a relationship. “What begins as a laugh-out-loud comedy that promises to present a different, more real kind of gay love ends up as a super-traditional rom-com dressed up with a tiny bit of non-traditional sex.” (James Tarmy/Bloomberg) Romantic comedy, rated R, 115 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS
Trailer: youtu.be/xEbpPP-_1Ig
Krypto the Super-Dog (Dwayne Johnson) and Superman (John Krasinski) are best friends, and when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a ragtag group of animals to master their own newfound powers for a rescue mission. Comedy/adventure/animation, rated PG, 105 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
1.5 chiles — DON’T WORRY DARLING
Trailer: youtu.be/FgmnKsED-jU
A 1950s housewife (Florence Pugh) living with her husband (Harry Styles) in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company could be hiding disturbing secrets. Directed by Olivia Wilde. With Chris Pine. “Don’t Worry Darling teases provocative ideas about gender roles and expectations but never achieves [The Twilight Zone writer Rod] Serling’s heights of suspense and social commentary. ... There turns out to be a doozy of a twist ... that feels both facile and like a wasted opportunity. There might have been some good ideas in here about ambition and ambivalence, desire and self-deception. But they turn out to be as fleeting as a tumbleweed blowing through suburbia by a Santa Ana wind.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Thriller/mystery, rated R, 123 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE
Trailer: youtu.be/s0W6O7mSlaU
When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son, Josh, struggles to adapt to his new school and friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile that loves baths, caviar, and great music. The two become fast friends, but when evil neighbor Mr. Grumps threatens Lyle’s existence, the Primms must band together to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places. With Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, and Shawn Mendes. Comedy/musical/animation, rated PG, 106 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU
Trailer: youtu.be/pN1HNkoL2QA
In the 1970s, young Gru (Steve Carrell) tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader— the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run and find an unlikely source of guidance — Wild Knuckles himself. They soon discover that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. “Audiences know what to expect, and Illumination delivers, offering another feel-good dose of bad behavior.” (Variety) Animated/comedy, rated PG, 90 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
3 chiles — MOONAGE DAYDREAM
Trailer: youtu.be/QUvjaPIEIBs
Moonage Daydream is a documentary film about English singer-songwriter David Bowie. Written, directed, produced, and edited by Brett Morgen, the film uses previously unreleased footage from Bowie’s personal archives, including live concert footage. It is the first film to be officially authorized by Bowie’s estate, and it takes its title from the 1971 Bowie song of the same name. “[Brett] Morgen relies on image, music, and editing to produce something that doesn’t bother to explain Bowie as much as channel his energy into a new form. It’s an insanely ambitious movie. It shouldn’t work. It feels like a minor miracle that it does.” (rogerebert.com) Documentary/musical, rated PG-13, 134 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown
3 chiles — SEE HOW THEY RUN
Trailer: youtu.be/Q00qh7Ab6Mk
Starring Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan as a pair of odd-couple Scotland Yard officers investigating a theater-world murder in 1950s London, this meta-whodunit both subverts and pays homage to The Mousetrap, Agatha Christie’s famously long-running play. The colorful lead characters of Stoppard and Stalker loom large here, but even larger is the shadow cast by Christie’s 1952 play, which provides a fun backdrop for this diverting puzzle within a puzzle. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Mystery/crime, rated PG, 138 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
SMILE
Trailer: youtu.be/BcDK7lkzzsU
After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. “Everything Smile is doing is familiar enough at this point to be considered old-fangled, but the striking precision of its craft sloughs away any sensations of déjà vu.” (Slant Magazine) Horror, rated R, 115 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2 chiles — THE STORIED LIFE OF A.J. FIKRY
Trailer: youtu.be/4dDTHI67SLk
Based on The New York Times best-selling novel, bookstore owner A.J. Fikry’s (Kunal Nayyar, The Big Bang Theory) life is not turning out as he expected. After his wife’s tragic death, he feels lost and left behind in the rapidly evolving world. As he tries to keep his store afloat, he begins to drink his sorrows away, ultimately hitting rock bottom when his most prized possession, a series of Edgar Allen Poe poems, is stolen. But when a mysterious package appears at the bookstore, the unexpected arrival gives Fikry a new lease on life — and love — that is greater than he ever imagined. “Plotting is one thing, but it’s not the only thing, as any literary critic will tell you. In The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, deeper meaning is left by the wayside, in a tale with way too much story and not nearly enough life.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Romance/comedy, rated PG-13, 105 minutes, Regal Stadium 14. Review
3.5 chiles — THE WOMAN KING
Trailer: youtu.be/3RDaPV_rJ1Y
From the moment she appears on the screen, Viola Davis owns The Woman King, a movie every bit as majestic and monumental as its title implies. Davis plays Nanisca, the ferocious, forbidding general of the Agojie, the legendary female fighting force that helped defend the West African kingdom of Dahomey. Set in 1823, The Woman King spins a fictional tale rooted in the real-life Dahomey Amazons who were among the most feared warriors of the era. In the hands of director Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King pulses with energy, tightly coiled intensity, and Shakespearean filial drama. It may be a fable, but its power is real: Her name is Viola Davis, and she’s nothing less than magnificent. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated PG-13, 135 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, santafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jean cocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
SOURCES: Google, IMDb.com, RottenTomatoes.com, Vimeo.com, YouTube.com
STREAMING
THE ACCURSED
Trailer: youtu.be/_29_wx6LjtU
Elly (Sarah Grey) is asked by a family friend (Mena Suvari) to spend a few days looking after an elderly woman (Meg Foster) living in a remote cabin. She readily agrees, thinking a short trip to the woods will be a nice escape. The cabin turns out to be anything but relaxing as Elly begins hallucinating in ways that blur reality with her dreams. As the visions take over, Elly realizes that she was lured there by a demonic presence hiding inside of the woman and waiting to break free. Horror, not rated, 97 minutes
THE CURSE OF BRIDGE HOLLOW
Trailer: youtu.be/Y-eYqE_X9N8
After accidentally unleashing an ancient and mischievous spirit, “Jack,” who causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc, Priah Ferguson (Stranger Things) is forced to team up with the last person she’d want to in order to save the town of Bridge Hollow — her father (Marlon Wayans). If they can’t stop Jack by midnight, then every day will be Halloween. “Like all spooky family movies, The Curse of Bridge Hollow is a fun adventure, even if it is totally daft.” (Nextflicks.tv) Comedy/fantasy/adventure, not rated, 89 minutes, Netflix
THE LONELIEST BOY IN THE WORLD
Trailer: youtu.be/I-zrxpmpF-g
In a film billed as a modern fairy tale with zombies, sheltered and under-socialized Oliver (Max Harwood) is tasked with making new friends after the death of his mother. So he goes out to dig some up — literally. Only in the morning, his newly acquired friends have mysteriously come to life overnight. A series of misadventures ensues as Oliver tries to keep his secret safe from neighbors, classmates, and social workers alike. “It’s a simple yet charming story that uses the sitcom format to satirize the nuclear family while offering the protagonist a chance for growth through escapism.” (Bloody Disgusting) Available on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Horror/comedy, rated R, 90 minutes
OLD MAN
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=bdhxdt6scTU
Deep in the woods, a lost hiker (Marc Senter) stumbles upon the cabin of an erratic and reclusive old man (Stephen Lang). What starts off as a cordial conversation soon turns dangerous as it becomes clear that one or both of them might be hiding a terrifying secret in this absorbing thriller from veteran horror filmmaker Lucky McKee (May, The Woman). “Incredible performances from Stephen Lang and Marc Senter are reason enough to check out Lucky McKee’s latest, but the wringer this jaw-dropper puts you through is icing on the cake.” (The Scariest Things) Thriller, not rated, 97 minutes
V/H/S/99
Trailer: youtu.be/_W-3mVazkhQ
The acclaimed found footage anthology franchise continues in this follow up to Shudder’s most-watched premiere of 2021. In V/H/S/99, a thirsty teenager’s home video leads to a series of horrifying revelations. Featuring five new stories from filmmakers Maggie Levin (Into The Dark: My Valentine), Johannes Roberts (Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City), Flying Lotus (Kuso), Tyler MacIntyre (Tragedy Girls), and Joseph and Vanessa Winter (Deadstream), V/H/S/99 harkens back to the final punk rock analog days of VHS, while taking one giant leap forward into the hellish new millennium. “V/H/S/99 understands the ‘90s assignment and crafts low-budget chaos that delivers a unified anthology slathered in guts, heavy on nostalgia, and with a punk-as-hell attitude.” (IGN Movies) Available on Thursday, Oct. 20. Horror, not rated, 99 minutes, Shudder
WEREWOLF BY NIGHT
Trailer: youtu.be/bLEFqhS5WmI
Jack Russell, one of two lycanthropic incarnations from Marvel Comics’ Werewolf by Night, comes from a long bloodline of werewolves. But, in Marvel fashion, he uses his abilities in order to fight crime. This special presentation features Gael García Bernal (Y tu mamá también, The Motorcycle Diaries) as the superhero werewolf. “Utilizing elements of dark comedy, light romance, and friendship, Werewolf by Night is successfully able to balance fun and fright.” (IndieWire) Action/adventure/fantasy, rated TV-14, 52 minutes, Disney+
— Streaming items compiled by Michael Abatemarco/For The New Mexican