Chile Pages: Oct. 1-7

OPENING
THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2
Trailer: https://youtu.be/946LiJiMQrQ
Hoping to get closer as a family, Gomez, Morticia, and the rest of the Addams clan embark on an adventurous road trip in a hideous and humongous camper. Comedy/animation, rated PG, 93 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK
Trailer: https://youtu.be/d9Em4ckh878
Young Anthony Soprano (Michael Gandolfini, in a role originated by his father, the late James Gandolfini, in The Sopranos) is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark, New Jersey, history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters start to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, whose influence over his nephew will help shape the impressionable teenager into all-powerful mob boss Tony Soprano. Crime/drama, rated R, 120 minutes, Violet Crown
RUSALKA (TEATRO REAL, MADRID)
Trailer not available
The libretto of possibly the best-known opera by Dvořák, which premiered in Prague in 1901, is inspired by the Czech version of the Central European folktale, one we also know as Undine (1811) or The Little Mermaid (1837). The original story is perfectly translated into a musical score full of color and magic where it is possible to perceive a Wagnerian influence. Performance, not rated, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (screened Oct. 2 and 6)
THAT MAN FROM RIO
Trailer: https://youtu.be/ceB4bqJVEYg
In this 1964 film from director Philippe de Broca, French military man Adrien Dufourquet (Jean-Paul Belmondo) gets an eight-day furlough to visit his fiancée, Agnes (Françoise Dorléac). But when he arrives in Paris, he learns that her late father’s partner, museum curator Professor Catalan (Jean Servais), has just been kidnapped by a group of Amazon tribesmen who have also stolen a priceless statue from the museum. Adrien and Agnes pursue the kidnappers to Brazil, where they learn that the statue is the key to a hidden Amazon treasure. Adventure/romance, not rated, 110 minutes, CCAC
TITANE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Q5_w2W5G9OM
Titane, a 2021 body horror film written and directed by Julia Ducournau, stars Agathe Rousselle as a mentally disturbed woman who becomes pregnant after having sex with a car. A review from the BBC called it “the most shocking film of 2021.” Thriller/horror, rated R, 104 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown
VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/-ezfi6FQ8Ds
After finding a host body in investigative reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), the alien symbiote must face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson). Adventure/superhero, rated PG-13, 120 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
WIFE OF A SPY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/UtrxaTEi0Zs
In this old-school Hitchockian thriller from Japanese filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa, the population of Japan is divided over its entry into World War II. Satoko, the wife of a fabric merchant, is devoted to her husband but is beginning to suspect he’s up to something. Soon she allows herself to be drawn into a game in which she enigmatically conceals her intentions. Drama/romance, not rated, 116 minutes, CCAC
CONTINUING
2.5 chiles — CANDYMAN
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=TPBH3XO8YEU
A chance encounter with an old-timer exposes Anthony, a Black visual artist, to the true story behind Candyman, the titular boogeyman in the 1992 horror film resurrected by director Jordan Peele (Get Out) for 2021 audiences. Anxious to use the haunted history he unearths as fresh grist for his paintings, Anthony unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence. Peele toys with many intriguing notions — ideas about gentrification, systemic racism, the figurative ghosts of White America’s haunted past — in this scary story/social critique, but the blurring of boundaries between villain and hero, victim and avenger, leaves one wondering if the film is meant to scare you or make you think. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Horror/thriller, rated R, 120 minutes, Violet Crown
CRY MACHO
Trailer: https://youtu.be/JVc8SI5CAKw
In 1978, a onetime rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder (Clint Eastwood) accepts a job from an ex-boss to take the man’s young son from his alcoholic mom. Crossing rural Mexico on their back way to Texas, the unlikely pair face an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman may find his own sense of redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man. Western/drama, rated PG-13, 104 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
3 chiles — DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/g_c_Jd-hP-s
Evan Hansen (Tony winner Ben Platt) is an anxious, isolated high school student who’s aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social media age. He embarks on a journey of self-discovery when a letter he wrote for a writing exercise falls into the hands of a grieving couple whose son took his own life. Musical/drama, rated PG-13, 137 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown. Review page 22
THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/eMMLRnXPPJk
In the 1970s, Tammy Faye Bakker and her husband, Jim, rise from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park. Tammy Faye (Jessica Chastain) becomes legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and a scandal soon threaten to topple their carefully constructed empire. Drama/biography, rated PG-13, 126 minutes, Violet Crown
FREE GUY
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=X2m-08cOAbc
A bank teller, Guy (Ryan Reynolds), realizes he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City which will soon go offline. Comedy/action, PG-13, 115 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
2 chiles — JUNGLE CRUISE
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=f_HvoipFcA8
Frank is hired by Lily (Emily Blunt), who, along with her reluctant brother (Jack Whitehall), is searching the Brazilian jungle for a legendary tree. Its petals are said to possess miraculous healing powers and the ability to break curses. Johnson manages to carry the film to a (more or less) satisfying conclusion — assuming you’re a small child in need of constant distraction. For older teens, adults, or anyone with higher storytelling standards, there’s a romantic subplot involving Lily and Frank. Like the ride itself, it requires no more mental engagement than you would devote to any theme park visit (excluding the thrill rides, which actually raise a pulse). (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Adventure, rated PG-13, 158 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/8YjFbMbfXaQ
Martial-arts master Shang-Chi confronts the past he thought he left behind when he’s drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. Adventure/action, rated PG-13, 134 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com) for movie times.
SOURCE: Google, YouTube.com
STREAMING
DIANA: THE MUSICAL
Filmed at the Longacre Theatre in New York City in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, this live recording of the Broadway musical, based on the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, features Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camila Parker Bowles, and two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth. Musical/drama/biography, rated PG-13, 117 minutes, Netflix
THE GUILTY
Directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen), This American remake of the 2018 Danish film follows troubled police detective Joe Baylor (Jake Gyllenhaal), who’s been demoted to a 911 dispatch call center. Taking place over the course of a single morning, Baylor scrambles to save a distressed caller, who’s in grave danger. But nothing is as it seems during a harrowing day of revelations and reckonings. “The plot has many twists and stomach-turning revelations that keeps the viewer in a similar state of stress. You have to remind yourself occasionally to not let your imagination go too far picturing the nightmare that’s happening outside.” (Associated Press) Crime/thriller, rated R, 90 minutes, Netflix
THE SURVIVALIST
Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Yakuza Princess) and John Malkovich (Burn After Reading, Dangerous Liaisons) headline a post-apocalyptic tale about a former FBI agent forced to protect a young woman immune to the disease that wiped out most of civilization from the gang leader who’s hunting her. Action/thriller, rated R, 91 minutes
WHAT WE LEFT UNFINISHED
The incredible story of five unfinished feature films from Communist-era Afghanistan (1978-1991) is also a story about a tight-knit group of Afghan filmmakers who loved cinema enough to risk government interference, censorship, arrest, and armed opposition for the sake of their art. Director Mariam Ghani’s acclaimed 2019 documentary includes newly discovered and restored footage from these lost films and interviews with the casts and crews. “While it might sound dense and only appealing to a niche demographic, Ghani’s immersive record is a curiosity that will satisfy any inquiring cinematic mind.” (Film Inquiry) Documentary, not rated, 71 minutes, Google Play, Vudu — Michael Abatemarco
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.