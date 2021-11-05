Chile Pages: Nov. 5-11

OPENING
BEANS
Beans (Kiawentiio), a Mohawk girl on the Kahnawà:ke reservation in Quebec, is the loving big sister to her constant sidekick, Ruby (Violah Beauvais). Her father, Kania’Tariio (Joel Montgrand), rides her hard because he worries her sensitivity is a dangerous weakness. When Beans’ community joins an armed standoff to protect an Indigenous burial ground from desecration, she turns to the toughest girl she knows in order to transform herself into a brave Mohawk warrior. But she isn’t prepared for the racism and violence she witnesses and spirals into darkness, putting everyone she cares about in peril. “This is, at its heart, a coming-of-age story, and a reminder that the times and tides in which we stretch out toward adulthood will forever mark us, as individuals and as a people.” (National Post) Drama, not rated, 92 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema, streaming
BREATHLESS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/WCDEAu4R8hA
In this 1960 film directed by Jean-Luc Godard, petty thug Michel (Jean-Paul Belmondo) considers himself a suave bad guy in the manner of Humphrey Bogart but panics and impulsively kills a policeman while driving a stolen car. On the lam, he turns to his aspiring journalist girlfriend, Patricia (Jean Seberg), hiding out in her Paris apartment while he tries to put together enough money to get the pair to Italy. But when Patricia learns that her boyfriend is being investigated for murder, she begins to question her loyalties. Drama/crime, not rated, 90 minutes, CCAC
ETERNALS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/GmdmOtnroY4
The Eternals, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, reunite to battle the evil Deviants. Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 157 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
EXHIBITION ON SCREEN: FRIDA KAHLO
Trailer: https://youtu.be/D76y2YhjV8A
Take a journey through the life of Frida Kahlo, discover her art, and uncover the truth behind her often turbulent life. Using letters Kahlo wrote to guide us, this definitive film reveals her deepest emotions and unlocks the secrets and symbolism contained within her art. This personal and intimate film highlights the sources of her feverish creativity, her resilience, and her unmatched lust for life, politics, men, and women. Documentary, unrated, 90 minutes, CCAC (Screened Saturday, Nov. 6, and Wednesday, Nov. 10)
SPENCER
Trailer: https://youtu.be/WllZh9aekDg
In 1991, while spending the Christmas holiday with the royal family at Sandringham House, Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart) decides to leave Prince Charles. Historical drama, rated R, 111 minutes, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
ANTLERS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/dSDDgpeSNTE
A small-town Oregon teacher and her brother, the local sheriff, discover that a young student is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences. Horror/thriller, rated R, 100 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
3 chiles — DUNE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/w0HgHet0sxg
Director Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of novelist Frank Herbert’s beloved, legendarily unadaptable 1965 sci-fi opus, Dune is almost purely pleasurable and rarely tedious, despite its gargantuan running time and minor imperfections. The movie is eye candy, to be sure, but with a substantial cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson. Zendaya and Javier Bardem. Set in the year 10191, on the inhospitable desert planet of Arrakis, it might help to think of the whole thing as a kind of Mafia turf war set in space, with malevolent forces exploding into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence: “spice.” Fans of the novel shouldn’t expect full closure; they’ll have to wait for the conclusion in the film’s next chapter. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Sci-fi/adventure, rated PG-13, 155 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown.
2 chiles — THE FRENCH DISPATCH
Trailer: https://youtu.be/TcPk2p0Zaw4
A love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in The French Dispatch. Romance/comedy, rated R, 103 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown.
HALLOWEEN KILLS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/hL6R3HmQfPc
The nightmare isn’t over as unstoppable killer Michael Myers escapes from Laurie Strode’s trap to continue his ritual bloodbath. Injured and taken to the hospital, Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) fights through the pain as she inspires residents of Haddonfield, Illinois, to rise up against Myers. Taking matters into their own hands, Strode and other survivors form a vigilante mob to hunt down Michael and end his reign of terror once and for all. Horror, rated R, 105 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — LAST NIGHT IN SOHO
Trailer: https://youtu.be/tB9WUIv9KH8
An aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s, where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. However, the glamour is not all it appears to be, and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker. Psychological horror, rated R, 116 minutes, Violet Crown.
3 chiles — NO TIME TO DIE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/vw2FOYjCz38
Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as the secret MI6 superagent James Bond is a complicated and satisfying send-off for the actor. The film kicks off with Bond on holiday with his honey, sexy psychiatrist Madeleine Swann, whom we met in Spectre. No Time to Die‘s villain comes in the form of Rami Malek’s Lyutsifer Safin, whose motivation in seeking a genetically programmable bioweapon is murky. An old friend from earlier films, CIA handler Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), shows up to help, while Bond’s replacement at MI6 (a delightful Lashana Lynch) is briefly our hero’s rival. Years of loss and betrayal have hardened Bond’s psychic armor, and this chapter-closing installment in the saga culminates in an act of not just trust, but something both vulnerable and powerful. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 163 minutes, Violet Crown
3 chiles — RON’S GONE WRONG
Trailer: https://youtu.be/8I8nMtzN05s
This animated feature has plenty of slapstick and potty humor for kids, but adults will also be intrigued by its frequently scathing (albeit somewhat conflicted) critique of consumerism. Socially awkward schoolboy Barney receives a robot best friend, but his new toy starts to hilariously malfunction, drawing the attention of a shady executive who wants to protect his company’s stock price at all costs. Ron’s Gone Wrong is a cute cautionary tale about a horrifying near-future that is much like our present. (Pat Padua/For The Washington Post) Comedy/animation, rated PG, 106 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place
3 chiles — VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/-ezfi6FQ8Ds
Reporter Eddie Brock shares his body — and brain — with a symbiotic alien with a taste for human brains called Venom. Eddie is tired of his corporeal roommate badgering him about the lack of head-eating; Venom is frustrated with Eddie’s lack of ambition and is sure that breaking a big story is just what Eddie needs. That story arrives in the form of serial killer Cletus Kasady, who eventually ends up infected by a Venom-like symbiote named Carnage. This sequel inhabits the same comfortably dumb space as its predecessor, Venom. If you liked it, you’ll like this one. (Kristen Page-Kirby/For The Washington Post) Adventure/superhero, rated PG-13, 120 minutes, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/ regal-santa-fe-13482), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
SOURCE: Google, YouTube.com
STREAMING
A COP MOVIE
Director Alonso Ruizpalacios takes us deep into the Mexican police force with the story of Teresa and Montoya, together known as “the love patrol.” Through a bold experiment of narrative and documentary storytelling, A Cop Movie propels the viewer into an unusual cinematic space, giving voice to one of Mexico’s most controversial institutions. “It’s a movie bristling with ideas and ingenuity.” (Guardian) Crime/drama, rated R, 107 minutes, Netflix
CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG
When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little red puppy, she never anticipates waking up to find a giant 10-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive Uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character. Available Wednesday, Nov. 10. Comedy/adventure, rated PG, 97 minutes, Paramount+
DANGEROUS
Ex-con and reformed sociopath Dylan Forrester (Scott Eastwood) is trying to quietly serve out his parole — with the help of a steady supply of antidepressants and his eccentric psychiatrist (Mel Gibson). But when his brother dies under mysterious circumstances, Dylan breaks parole and, with a dogged FBI agent (Famke Janssen) on his trail, goes to uncover the truth. Action/thriller, rated R, 99 minutes
THE ELECTRICAL LIFE OF LOUIS WAIN
Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock, Star Trek Into Darkness) stars as English artist Louis Wain, who rose to prominence at the end of the 19th century for surreal paintings of cats that seemed to reflect his declining sanity. “Cumberbatch excels once again at breathing life into a sorrowful genius.” (Globe and Mail) Biography/drama, rated PG-13, 111 minutes, Amazon Prime
IDA RED
Crime boss Ida “Red” Walker (Melissa Leo) turns to her son, Wyatt (Josh Hartnett), to pull off one last heist. But with the FBI closing in, Wyatt must choose between family and freedom in this high-octane thriller. “Writer-director John Swab continues his quest to put his midwestern home town of Tulsa on the cinematic map with Ida Red, a brooding, occasionally bloody crime-thriller with noir and Western undertones that is chiefly notable for a strong ensemble cast.” (Screen International) Action/crime/thriller, rated R, 111 minutes
PASSING
Adapted from the celebrated 1929 novel by Nella Larsen, Passing tells the story of two Black women, Irene Redfield (Tessa Thompson) and Clare Kendry (Academy Award nominee Ruth Negga), who can “pass” as white but choose to live on opposite sides of the color line during the height of the Harlem Renaissance. The unexpected reunion of the former friends ignites a mutual obsession that threatens their carefully constructed realities. “Passing is among the most major films that came out of this year’s Sundance with its incisive lens focused on a gray area of racial identity rarely spelled out in contemporary cinema.” (Harper’s Bazaar) Available Wednesday, Nov. 10. Drama, rated PG-13, 98 minutes, Netflix
VIOLET
The debut narrative feature from actress Justine Bateman (Family Ties, Desperate Housewives) follows Violet Calder (Olivia Munn), whose daily barrage of self-criticisms (voiced by Justin Theroux) causes her to make fear-based decisions and holds her back from the kind of professional, personal, and romantic life she knows she wants. To become her authentic self, she realizes she must do everything differently. “It’s made all the more powerful by Munn’s performance, which cuts through Bateman’s occasionally fussy flourishes to deliver the most substantial work of her career.” (IndieWire) Available Tuesday, Nov. 9. Drama, rated R, 92 minutes — Michael Abatemarco
