Chile Pages: Nov. 26-Dec. 3

OPENING
C’MON C’MON
Trailer: https://youtu.be/7mzushAOM88
Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) is an emotionally stunted and soft-spoken radio journalist who travels the country interviewing a variety of kids about their thoughts concerning their world and their future. Then Johnny’s saddled with caring for his young nephew Jesse who brings a new perspective and, as they travel from state to state, effectively turns the emotional tables on Johnny. “Unguarded and achingly truthful.” (TheWrap) Drama, rated R, 108 minutes, Violet Crown
ENCANTO
Trailer: https://youtu.be/CaimKeDcudo
The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift — every child except Mirabel. However, she could be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger. “Encanto delivers a poignant message about not focusing so much on our own burdens that we miss the fact that others around us have them too.” (AV Club) Musical/comedy, rated G, 109 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
HOUSE OF GUCCI
Trailer: https://youtu.be/eGNnpVKxV6s
When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and, ultimately, murder. “House of Gucci is Ridley Scott’s angry version of a fairy tale, in which glory walks hand in hand with treachery.” (The Atlantic) Crime/drama, rated R, 158 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
3 chiles — JULIA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/aon49topYHo
PERFORMANCE ON FILM: FALSTAFF
Trailer not available
Director Clixto Bieito, whose surprise-packed productions can be relied upon to attract attention, stages Verdi’s Falstaff at Hamburg Opera in Germany, reinterpreting the comic opera as an apocalyptic satire on entertainment with his take exposing the tragicomic aspect of human existence. Falstaff is the composer’s last work for the stage and shows us Verdi the tragedian smiling wisely as he takes his final bow. The opera even ends with the words “Tutto nel mondo è burla” (“All the world’s a joke”). The new Hamburg production boasts a world-class cast with Ambrogio Maestri in the title role and Maija Kovalevska as Alice Ford. Performance, not rated, Center for Contemporary Arts (Screened Saturday, Nov. 27, and Wednesday, Dec. 1)
4 chiles — THE POWER OF THE DOG
Trailer: https://youtu.be/LRDPo0CHrko
A domineering rancher (Benedict Cumberbatch) responds with mocking cruelty when his brother (Jesse Plemons) brings home a new wife (Kirsten Dunst) and her son, until the unexpected comes to pass. Jane Campion (The Piano, Bright Star) directs. “The Power of the Dog is an ensemble piece in which all the actors are working at the top of their game ... but this is Cumberbatch’s movie.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 128 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown
RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/4q6UGCyHZCI
The exodus of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corp. leaves Raccoon City a wasteland with evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night. “It’s the first watchable entry in the series. For once, you don’t envy the lucky people who get killed by zombies.” (New York Post) Horror/action, rated R, 107 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
3.5 chiles — BELFAST
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Ja3PPOnJQ2k
This semi-autobiographical film directed by Kenneth Branagh chronicles the life of a working-class family and their young son’s childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland capital. “For its frequently painful contours, there’s an abundance of pleasures to be had in Belfast, Kenneth Branagh’s irresistible memoir about growing up amid the Troubles in Northern Ireland.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated PG-13, 97 minutes, Violet Crown
3 chiles — CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG
When Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little red puppy, she never anticipates waking up to find a 10-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive Uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character. “The overarching message about how difference is a strength isn’t particularly original, but it’s one that should resonate with any kid who feels like the odd one out.” (Kristen Page-Kirby/For The Washington Post) Comedy/adventure, rated PG, 97 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
3 chiles — DUNE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/w0HgHet0sxg
Director Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of novelist Frank Herbert’s beloved, legendarily unadaptable 1965 sci-fi opus, Dune is almost purely pleasurable and rarely tedious, despite its gargantuan running time and minor imperfections. The movie is eye candy, to be sure, but with a substantial cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Javier Bardem. Set in the year 10191 on the inhospitabledesert planet of Arrakis, it might help to think of the whole thing as a kind of Mafia turf war set in space, with malevolent forces exploding into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence: “spice.” Fans of the novel shouldn’t expect full closure; they’ll have to wait for the conclusion in the film’s next chapter.(Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Sci-fi/adventure, rated PG-13, 155 minutes, Violet Crown
2 chiles — ETERNALS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/GmdmOtnroY4
Eternals is a Marvel Cinematic Universe origin story that suffers from all the baggy, convoluted drawbacks of the form, introduces a new, post-Avengers cast of franchise players: the titular band of immortals who were sent to Earth thousands of years ago to banish the evil Deviants. Having apparently vanquished the baddies, the Eternals have taken on human form, absorbing into normal, everyday life. When a Deviant unexpectedly appears, the band gets back together to rally allies and again wage battle against evil. Eternals is a choppy, whipsawing affair, and even director Chloe Zhao, a filmmaker fresh off winning two Oscars (Nomadland), can’t overcome the structural realities of the behemoth she’s been tasked with piloting. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 157 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — THE FRENCH DISPATCH
Trailer: https://youtu.be/TcPk2p0Zaw4
Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch pays oblique but ferociously detailed tribute to The New Yorker, with Bill Murray as Arthur Howitzer Jr., the Harold Ross-like editor of the titular magazine published in the fictional French town of Ennui-sur-Blasé. The inciting incident of the film is Howitzer’s demise, with the rest of the movie making up a special edition of his most memorable collaborations with his stable of famously eccentric writers. A love letter to journalists, The French Dispatch bears the Anderson signatures that have made his movies an artisanal cottage industry. It is undeniably delightful to look at but keeps things on an attractive but shallow surface. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Romance/comedy, rated R, 103 minutes, Violet Crown
2 chiles — GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/ahZFCF--uRY
When a single mother and her two children move to a new town, they soon discover they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife dusts off the PKE meter ... from the 1984 Ghostbusters, pulls a corpse or two from the fridge — along with some plot leftovers — and throws together a fat, filling, yet only modestly satisfying nostalgia sandwich.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/comedy, rated PG-13, 124 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
3.5 chiles — KING RICHARD
Trailer: https://youtu.be/yniEzTfcjo8
Armed with a clear vision and a brazen, 78-page plan, Richard Williams (Will Smith) is determined to write his two daughters, Venus and Serena, into history. Together, the Williams family defies seemingly insurmountable odds and the prevailing expectations of them. “Will Smith delivers a ferocious, all-consuming performance in King Richard, a thoroughly entertaining portrait of Richard Williams.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Biopic/drama, rated PG-13, 144 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
3 chiles — SPENCER
Trailer: https://youtu.be/WllZh9aekDg
This cinematic portrait of the titular Diana Spencer by director Pablo Larraín (Jackie) is best approached with a healthy skepticism. Starring Kristen Stewart, who sinks her teeth into the role of a woman tortured, isolated, and confined, the story comes at its protagonist as if she were trapped in The Shining‘s Overlook Hotel. The actual setting of Spencer is 1991, Sandringham Estate, the queen’s Christmas retreat, where Diana has reached a breaking point and decides to leave Charles. The film has style and performance in spades, but those strengths aren’t matched by the screenplay, which is both overly on-the-nose and peppered with metaphors. Yet mostly it all works. Compared with biopics that sand off rough edges, perpetuating a subject’s deification, it’s refreshing to watch a film that isn’t afraid to get messy. (Hau Chu/The Washington Post) Historical drama, rated R, 111 minutes, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
SOURCE: Google, YouTube.com
STREAMING
7 PRISONERS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/vupNkHJGBQ8
Eighteen-year-old Mateus (Christian Malheiros) hopes to provide a better life for his working-class family in the Brazilian countryside. Accepting a new job in São Paolo, he is shuttled into the city with a handful of other teenage boys from his town, unaware of what awaits them: exhausting work in a scrapyard and their identity cards seized by a vicious taskmaster and exploiter, Luca (Rodrigo Santoro), who threatens them with the unthinkable if they try to escape. It’s a searing look at the dangerous world of human trafficking. “This film about modern slavery is as emotionally grueling as you might expect, with a story you need to be ready for. It is also one that will brilliantly wrongfoot you.” (Financial Times) Crime/drama, rated R, 93 minutes, in Portuguese with English subtitles, Netflix
14 PEAKS: NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/8QH5hBOoz08
Fearless Nepali mountaineer Nimsdai Purja embarks on a seemingly impossible quest to summit all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks. Purja dubs his venture “Project Possible” and hopes to break a seven-year record in just seven months. With a team of skilled Sherpas, he traverses Mount Everest, K2, and other peaks in extreme weather, facing life or death decisions and the emotional weight of his mother’s illness back home. 14 Peaks is an action-packed story about courage, perseverance, and pushing the limits of human endurance. Available on Nov. 29. Documentary, not rated, 101 minutes, Netflix
THE LAST DUEL
Helmed by director Ridley Scott (Alien, Blade Runner), The Last Duel is a thought-provoking drama set in the midst of the Hundred Years War. Based on actual events, the film unravels long-held assumptions about France’s last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), two friends turned bitter rivals. Carrouges is a respected knight known for his bravery and skill on the battlefield. Le Gris is an intelligent and eloquent Norman squire of noble bearing. The film reunites Damon with his Good Will Hunting costar and co-screenwriter, Ben Affleck. “The story’s action is visceral and relentless; the atmosphere gray and thick with intrigue,” (New York Times) Available on Nov. 30. Action/drama/history, rated R, 152 minutes
MONTFORD: THE CHICKASAW RANCHER
Trailer: https://youtu.be/237G0w7FvRM
Inspired by the life of historic Chickasaw rancher Montford Johnson, the film portrays the great hardships and tragedy that Johnson (Martin Sensmeier) and those close to him overcame to establish a vast ranching empire along the famous cattle highway of the American West, the Chisholm Trail. The film features Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding, The Family Stone) as English-born Shakespearean actor Charles “Boggy” Johnson, who married into a Chickasaw family. Biography/drama, rated TV-14, 96 minutes, Netflix
‘TWAS THE FIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/o1hhiACv1vc
An Idaho neighborhood is turned upside down by one man’s obsession with bringing Christmas cheer to all through the biggest community Christmas event America has ever seen. Christmas-loving lawyer Jeremy Morris’ plan hits a snag when the homeowners association informs him that the event violates neighborhood rules. A contentious fight over the festivities erupts and things snowball out of control. As the situation escalates, the film asks the question: who wins when different rights and interests collide? Documentary, not rated, 91 minutes, Apple TV — Michael Abatemarco
