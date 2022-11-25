Chile pages: Nov. 25-Dec. 1

OPENING
BONES AND ALL
Trailer: youtu.be/0Nu7Z9AxGNg
Love blossoms between a young woman (Taylor Russell) on the margins of society and a disenfranchised drifter (Timothée Chalamet) as they embark on a 3,000-mile odyssey through the backroads of America. However, despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their differences. With Mark Rylance. “There’s real pleasure in Bones and All, an insistent sweetness that somehow both nourishes and cleanses away the horror.” (Los Angeles Times) Drama/mystery/thriller, rated R, 130 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
DEVOTION
Trailer: youtu.be/nIvBBd8pU1s
Elite fighter pilots Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors) and Tom Hudner (Glen Powell) become the U.S. Navy’s most celebrated wingmen during the Korean War. “Sturdy if unexceptional, this prime cut of dad-bait hangs on the performances of Majors and Powell, two abundantly charming men hamstrung by straightforward material.” (Guardian) Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
THE FABELMANS
Trailer: youtu.be/D1G2iLSzOe8
Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see The Greatest Show on Earth. Armed with a camera, Sammy starts to make his own films at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother (Michelle Williams). With Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Judd Hirsch. “A love letter from director Steven Spielberg to the people and the art form that made him who he is.” (Newsday) Drama, rated PG-13, 151 minutes, Violet Crown
GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY
Trailer: youtu.be/gj5ibYSz8C0
Tech billionaire Miles Bron (Ed Norton) invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is put on the case. With Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, David Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., and Janelle Monáe. “If you loved Benoit Blanc in Knives Out ... seeing him tossed into the deep end of yet another wacky-rich whodunit will only further bewitch you.” (IndieWire) Mystery/crime, rated PG-13, 139 minutes, Violet Crown
STRANGE WORLD
Trailer: youtu.be/bKh2G73gCCs
The Clades are a legendary family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission into uncharted and treacherous territory alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog, and a slew of ravenous creatures. Featuring the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal, Alan Tudyk, Dennis Quaid, Gabrielle Union, and Lucy Liu. “The film is cute and funny, but it’s also action-packed and much more thrilling than you might expect from a Disney movie, with the same heartwarming lessons you would expect. It’s a gem in Disney’s new catalog.” (Arizona Republic) Adventure/animation, rated PG, 102 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
CASINO (1995)
Trailer: youtu.be/j-D0QiMpGKc
In early-1970s Las Vegas, low-level mobster Sam “Ace” Rothstein (Robert De Niro) gets tapped by his bosses to head the Tangiers Casino. At first, he’s a great success in the job, but over the years, problems with his loose-cannon enforcer Nicky Santoro (Joe Pesci), his ex-hustler wife Ginger (Sharon Stone), her con-artist ex Lester Diamond (James Woods), and a handful of corrupt politicians put Sam in ever-increasing danger. Martin Scorsese directed this adaptation of Nicholas Pileggi’s book. Screens Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25 and 26. Crime/drama, rated R, 178 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
ENMITY.
Trailer not available
Two dishwashers from Santa Fe attempt to steal a painting on Canyon Road. Written and directed by Peter Lujan. Free screening Friday, Nov. 25. Drama/short, not rated, runtime not available, Jean Cocteau Cinema
FILMMAKER SHOWCASE
The short films of Eric Leiser from New York plus an analog laser illuminated transmission Agfa film hologram light show. Post screening Q&A with the filmmaker. Friday, Nov. 25. No Name Cinema
CONTINUING
AFTERSUN
Trailer: youtu.be/G9jOaggGPKQ
Twenty years after their last holiday at a fading vacation resort, Sophie reflects on the rare time spent with her loving and idealistic father, Calum. At 11-years-old, as the world of adolescence creeps into Sophie’s view, Calum struggles under the weight of life outside of fatherhood. Sophie’s recollections become a powerful and heartrending portrait of their relationship, as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t. “It’s hard to explain exactly how writer-director Charlotte Wells’s feature debut, Aftersun, pulls off the wave of emotion it instills in the viewer.” (Boston Globe) Drama, rated R, 96 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
2 CHILES — THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN
Trailer: youtu.be/uRu3zLOJN2c
The Banshees of Inisherin, Irish writer-director Martin McDonagh’s latest portrait of human frailty taken to its most perverse lengths, finds the filmmaker in a gentler allegorical space than his previous films (In Bruges, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri). But viewers shouldn’t mistake the story’s fairytale-like contours for reassurance. It’s still McDonagh’s world, shot through with rhetorical curlicues, unfettered absurdism, and lashings of sudden, lacerating violence. On a remote island off the coast of Ireland, Pádraic (Colin Farrell) is devastated when his buddy Colm (Brendan Gleeson) suddenly puts an end to their lifelong friendship. With help from his sister and a troubled young islander, Pádraic sets out to repair the damaged relationship by any means necessary. However, as Colm’s resolve only strengthens, he soon delivers an ultimatum that leads to shocking consequences. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama/comedy, rated R, 109 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — BLACK ADAM
Trailer: youtu.be/mkomfZHG5q4
DC Comics’ Black Adam is the origin story of the title character (Dwayne Johnson), a nearly 5,000-year-old former enslaved person with powers beyond those of any mortal. Opening in the fictional land of Kahndaq in the year 2600 B.C., the film introduces us to a man given superpowers by a bunch of wizards. Activated by uttering the word “Shazam,” a champion rises up to defeat the evil king of Kahndaq and then goes promptly back to sleep. Fast forward to more-or-less the present day in which the residents of a modernized Kahndaq have been oppressed by a cabal of violent imperialist mercenaries. An underground group of Kahndaqi partisans is seeking a long-buried relic, but so are the mercenaries. In the squabbling process, they awaken Adam. Black Adam proceeds with predictable action sequences, tiresome fight scenes, and the now-requisite sacrifice of a major character. But it’s the seasoning of radical politics — the theme, expressed in the film as a question of whether freedom fighters should have to play by the rules of war — that gives it a bit of spice. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 124 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14
2 CHILES — BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
Trailer: youtu.be/_Z3QKkl1WyM
In the wake of King T’Challa’s death, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for their kingdom. Wakanda Forever addresses, head on, the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa in 2018’s Black Panther and died of colon cancer in 2020, but this sequel turns out to be one long eulogy, toggling between overbusy storytelling and coping with sadness and loss. It winds up feeling hopelessly stalled, covering up an inability to move on by resorting to repetitive, over-familiar action sequences, maudlin emotional beats, and an uninvolving, occasionally incoherent story. Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 161 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3 CHILES — LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE
Trailer: youtu.be/s0W6O7mSlaU
When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son, Josh, struggles to adapt to his new school and friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile that loves baths, caviar, and great music. The two become fast friends, but when evil neighbor Mr. Grumps threatens Lyle’s existence, the Primms must band together to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places. With Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, and Shawn Mendes. “The title character of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile may be a coldblooded reptile — in this case, one who sings — but never you worry: This family flick delivers enough pulse-quickening earworms and warmth to melt even the iciest of hearts.” (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Comedy/musical/animation, rated PG, 106 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
THE MENU
Trailer: youtu.be/CAWZMssP3gM
A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. “‘Eat the rich’ might be a popular theme this movie season, but The Menu takes the idea to extremes that finally overpower the palate.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Comedy/horror, rated R, 106 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
PREY FOR THE DEVIL
Trailer: youtu.be/OkEnG6inG4c
The Roman Catholic Church combats a global rise in demonic possessions by reopening schools to train priests to perform exorcisms. Although nuns are forbidden to perform this ritual, a professor recognizes Sister Ann’s gifts and agrees to train her. Thrust onto the spiritual frontline, she soon finds herself in a battle for the soul of a young girl who’s possessed by the same demon that tormented her own mother years earlier. Horror, rated PG-13, 93 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14
3.5 CHILES — SHE SAID
Trailer: youtu.be/i5pxUQecM3Y
The New York Times journalists Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan) and Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) publish a report that exposes sexual abuse allegations against powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. The shocking story also serves as a launching pad for the #MeToo movement, shattering decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault and harassment. “The cat-and-mouse game of doing battle with one of the film business’ most notorious knife fighters would have made for a suitably intriguing movie. But the power of She Said lies in its moments of potent moral clarity.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 135 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown. Review Page 34
SPIRITED
Trailer: youtu.be/Tq6mXhFZIlU
A musical version of Charles Dickens’ story of a miserly misanthrope who is taken on a magical journey. With Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, and Octavia Spencer. “Spirited owes its buoyancy primarily to the lively rapport of Ferrell and Reynolds, ultimately playing out the movie’s most convincing love story.” (Hollywood Reporter) Holiday musical/comedy, rated PG-13, 127 minutes, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — TICKET TO PARADISE
Trailer: youtu.be/hkP4tVTdsz8
In Ticket to Paradise, George Clooney and Julia Roberts play a divorced couple who reunite in Bali for the marriage of their daughter. Can the bickering parents stop their daughter from making what they consider to be a huge mistake? Or maybe the mistake was theirs, in splitting up? For the most part, Ticket to Paradise goes down as easy as a mai tai, with swooning camerawork suitable for a travel ad. As the sparring couple, Clooney and Roberts are perfectly watchable. If their character-development arc isn’t entirely convincing, at least they have one. This light comedy may have its heart in the right place, generating just enough sparks to light up a dark movie theater. But even the lush scenery never quite makes you forget that the writing is skimpier than a bikini. (Pat Padua/For The Washington Post) Romance/comedy, rated PG-13, 104 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
TILL
Trailer: youtu.be/MjYw3NNmhBQ
The true story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who was brutally lynched in 1955 while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. “As Mamie Till, the previously little-known actress Danielle Deadwyler gives an astonishing performance, shimmering first with tenderness and later with the kind of agony no mother should ever have to contemplate, much less bear.” (Wall Street Journal) Drama, rated PG-13, 130 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, santafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jean cocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
