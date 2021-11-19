Chile Pages: Nov. 19-25

OPENING
GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE
Trailer: http://youtu.be/ahZFCF--uRY
When a single mother and her two children move to a new town, they soon discover they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. “Afterlife‘s engaging cast has the comic beats down, and they also play more fully fleshed people than the first film offered, reflecting the director’s interest in character-driven stories.” (Hollywood Reporter) Action/comedy, rated PG-13, 124 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
HIVE
Trailer: http://youtu.be/39cIMHLPFMU
Hive tells the true story of a group of widows who start a business to sell a local food product in order to provide for their families after the women’s husbands went missing in the Kosovo War. Together, they find healing and solace in the new venture, but their will to live independently is soon met with hostility. “Hive seizes and holds your interest simply through the drama created by sympathetic characters trying to surmount awful, unfair hurdles.” (New York Times) Drama, not rated, 84 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
KING RICHARD
Trailer: http://youtu.be/yniEzTfcjo8
Armed with a clear vision and a brazen, 78-page plan, Richard Williams (Will Smith) is determined to write his two daughters, Venus and Serena, into history. Training on tennis courts in Compton, California, Richard shapes the girls’ unyielding commitment and keen intuition. Together, the Williams family defies seemingly insurmountable odds and the prevailing expectations of them. “It is far from a perfect film, but it tantalizes, thanks to the strong subject matter and the sharp characterizations and performances.” (Hollywood Reporter) Drama, rated PG-13, 144 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
THE POWER OF THE DOG
Trailer: http://youtu.be/LRDPo0CHrko
A domineering rancher (Benedict Cumberbatch) responds with mocking cruelty when his brother (Jesse Plemmons) brings home a new wife (Kirsten Dunst) and her son, until the unexpected comes to pass. Jane Campion (The Piano, Bright Star) directs. “It’s cinematic poetry, if there ever was one, bourgeoning in meaning the more you linger in its shadow.” (The Playlist) Drama, rated R, 127 minutes, CCAC. (Opens Wednesday, Nov. 24)
2.5 chiles — THE SOUVENIR PART II
Trailer: http://youtu.be/3PR_ZK57c54
In the aftermath of her tumultuous relationship with a charismatic but manipulative older man, Julie begins to untangle her fraught love for him by making her graduation film and sorting fact from his elaborately constructed fiction. “The best kind of sequel, not merely enhancing or deepening its predecessor but also recasting it in a revelatory new light.” (Los Angeles Times) Drama/romance, rated R, 108 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown. Review at pasatiempomagazine.com
CONTINUING
3.5 chiles — BELFAST
Trailer: http://youtu.be/Ja3PPOnJQ2k
This semi-autobiographical film directed by Kenneth Branagh chronicles the life of a working-class family and their young son’s childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland capital. “For its frequently painful contours, there’s an abundance of pleasures to be had in Belfast, Kenneth Branagh’s irresistible memoir about growing up amid the Troubles in Northern Ireland.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated PG-13, 97 minutes, Violet Crown.
3 chiles — CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG
When Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little red puppy, she never anticipates waking up to find a 10-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive Uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character. “The overarching message about how difference is a strength isn’t particularly original, but it’s one that should resonate with any kid who feels like the odd one out.” (Kristen Page-Kirby/For The Washington Post) Comedy/adventure, rated PG, 97 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown.
3 chiles — DUNE
Trailer: http://youtu.be/w0HgHet0sxg
Director Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of novelist Frank Herbert’s beloved, legendarily unadaptable 1965 sci-fi opus, Dune is almost purely pleasurable and rarely tedious, despite its gargantuan running time and minor imperfections. The movie is eye candy, to be sure, but with a substantial cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Javier Bardem. Set in the year 10191, on the inhospitable desert planet of Arrakis, it might help to think of the whole thing as a kind of Mafia turf war set in space, with malevolent forces exploding into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence: “spice.” Fans of the novel shouldn’t expect full closure; they’ll have to wait for the conclusion in the film’s next chapter. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Sci-fi/adventure, rated PG-13, 155 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
2 chiles — ETERNALS
Trailer: http://youtu.be/GmdmOtnroY4
Eternals, a Marvel Cinematic Universe origin story that suffers from all the baggy, convoluted drawbacks of the form, introduces a new, post-Avengers cast of franchise players: the titular band of immortals who were sent to Earth thousands of years ago to banish the evil Deviants. Having apparently vanquished the baddies, the Eternals have taken on human form, absorbing into normal, everyday life. When a Deviant unexpectedly appears, the band gets back together to rally allies and again wage battle against evil. Eternals is a choppy, whipsawing affair, and even director Chloe Zhao, a filmmaker fresh off winning two Oscars (Nomadland), can’t overcome the structural realities of the behemoth she’s been tasked with piloting. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 157 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
2 chiles — THE FRENCH DISPATCH
Trailer: http://youtu.be/TcPk2p0Zaw4
Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch pays oblique but ferociously detailed tribute to The New Yorker, with Bill Murray as Arthur Howitzer Jr., the Harold Ross-like editor of the titular magazine published in the fictional French town of Ennui-sur-Blasé. The inciting incident of the film is Howitzer’s demise, with the rest of the movie making up a special edition of his most memorable collaborations with his stable of famously eccentric writers. A love letter to journalists, The French Dispatch bears the Anderson signatures that have made his movies an artisanal cottage industry. It is undeniably delightful to look at but keeps things on an attractive but shallow surface. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Romance/comedy, rated R, 103 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown
3 chiles — NO TIME TO DIE
Trailer: http://youtu.be/vw2FOYjCz38
Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as the secret MI6 superagent James Bond is a fittingly complicated and ultimately satisfying send-off for the actor. The film kicks off with Bond on holiday with his honey, sexy psychiatrist Madeleine Swann, whom we met in Spectre. No Time to Die‘s villain comes in the form of Rami Malek’s Lyutsifer Safin, whose motivation in seeking a genetically programmable bioweapon is murky. An old friend from earlier films, CIA handler Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), shows up to help, while Bond’s replacement at MI6 (a delightful Lashana Lynch) is briefly our hero’s rival. Years of loss and betrayal have hardened Bond’s psychic armor, and this chapter-closing installment in the action-thriller saga culminates in an act of not just trust, but something more profound — something both vulnerable and powerful. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 163 minutes, Violet Crown
3 chiles — SPENCER
Trailer: http://youtu.be/WllZh9aekDg
This cinematic portrait of the titular Diana Spencer by director Pablo Larraín (Jackie) is best approached with a healthy skepticism. Starring Kristen Stewart, who sinks her teeth into the role of a woman tortured, isolated, and confined, the story comes at its protagonist as if she were trapped in The Shining‘s Overlook Hotel. The actual setting of Spencer is 1991, Sandringham Estate, the queen’s Christmas retreat, where Diana has reached a breaking point and decides to leave Charles. The film has style and performance in spades, but those strengths aren’t matched by the screenplay, which is both overly on-the-nose and peppered with metaphors. Yet mostly it all works. Compared with biopics that sand off rough edges, perpetuating a subject’s deification, it’s refreshing to watch a film that isn’t afraid to get messy. (Hau Chu/The Washington Post) Historical drama, rated R, 111 minutes, Violet Crown
3 chiles — VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE
Trailer: http://youtu.be/-ezfi6FQ8Ds
Reporter Eddie Brock shares his body — and brain — with a symbiotic alien with a taste for human brains called Venom. Eddie is tired of his corporeal roommate badgering him about the lack of head-eating; Venom is frustrated with Eddie’s lack of ambition and is sure that breaking a big story is just what Eddie needs. That story arrives in the form of unhinged serial killer Cletus Kasady, who eventually ends up infected by a Venom-like symbiote named Carnage: he’s redder, he’s meaner, and he has way more arms. This sequel inhabits the same comfortably dumb space as its predecessor, Venom. If you liked it, you’ll like this one. (Kristen Page-Kirby/For The Washington Post) Adventure/superhero, rated PG-13, 120 minutes, Violet Crown. Streaming Tuesday, Nov. 23, Amazon Prime
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/ regal-santa-fe-13482), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
SOURCE: Google, YouTube.com
STREAMING
A BOY CALLED CHRISTMAS
An ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover Elfhelm, the fabled village of the elves. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny in a story that proves nothing is impossible. “A charming gem that starts the holiday season in lush style.” (The Jam Report) Available on Nov. 24. Family/adventure, rated PG, 106 minutes, Netflix
ALPHA RIFT
A magic helmet is delivered to game store worker Nolan Parthmore (Aron Dalla Villa) with no note or description. When he puts it on, he’s thrust into a world of modern-day knights fighting supernatural evil, and he’s forced to become the hero he was destined to be. Parthmore discovers that he’s the heir to a long line of mystical knights who’ve been fighting the forces of darkness since the Dark Ages. Action/fantasy/science fiction, rated PG-13, 94 minutes
TICK, TICK…BOOM!
Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with tick, tick...BOOM! Adapted from the autobiographical musical by Rent creator Jonathan Larson, the film follows Jon (Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield), an aspiring composer waiting tables at a New York City diner while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he’s due to showcase his work, he’s feeling the pressure from everywhere. “Garfield is good at portraying the needy, borderline-desperate world of the theatrical writer: always charming, always on, always looking for creative inspiration, always on the verge of exhaustion.” (Guardian) Biography/drama/musical, rated PG-13, 115 minutes, Netflix
ZEROS AND ONES
Ethan Hawke (Training Day) and director Abel Ferrara (Bad Lieutenant) join forces for this gritty, tense political thriller set in one deadly night in Rome. Called to the city to stop an imminent terrorist bombing, soldier J.J. (Hawke) desperately seeks news of his imprisoned rebel brother, Justin (also Hawke), who holds knowledge that could thwart the attack. Navigating the capital’s darkened streets, J.J. races to a series of ominous encounters, hoping to keep the Vatican from being blown to bits. “Ferrara keeps the audience in a constant state of alertness disputing what is actually unfolding in front of their eyes.” (ScreenAnarchy) Thriller/war, rated R, 86 minutes, Apple TV — Michael Abatemarco
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.