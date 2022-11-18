Chile pages: Nov. 18-24

OPENING
AFTERSUN
Trailer: youtu.be/G9jOaggGPKQ
Twenty years after their last holiday at a fading vacation resort, Sophie reflects on the rare time spent with her loving and idealistic father, Calum. At 11-years-old, as the world of adolescence creeps into Sophie’s view, Calum struggles under the weight of life outside of fatherhood. Sophie’s recollections become a powerful and heartrending portrait of their relationship, as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t. “It’s hard to explain exactly how writer-director Charlotte Wells’s feature debut, Aftersun, pulls off the wave of emotion it instills in the viewer.” (Boston Globe) Drama, rated R, 96 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
THE MENU
Trailer: youtu.be/CAWZMssP3gM
A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. “The Menu‘s straight-faced depiction of absurd culinary violence may not be imaginative or thrilling, but the film is rarely boring. It’s deep-fried junk disguised as gastronomy; it may not fully satisfy, but it’ll fill a hole.” (Empire Magazine) Comedy/horror, rated R, 106 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
SHE SAID
Trailer: youtu.be/i5pxUQecM3Y
The New York Times journalists Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan) and Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) publish a report that exposes sexual abuse allegations against powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. The shocking story also serves as a launching pad for the #MeToo movement, shattering decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault and harassment. “She Said is a tense, fraught, and absorbing movie, one that sticks intriguingly close to the nuts and bolts of what reporters do.” (Variety) Drama, rated R, 135 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
SPIRITED
Trailer: youtu.be/Tq6mXhFZIlU
A musical version of Charles Dickens’ story of a miserly misanthrope who is taken on a magical journey. With Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, and Octavia Spencer. “Spirited owes its buoyancy primarily to the lively rapport of Ferrell and Reynolds, ultimately playing out the movie’s most convincing love story.” (Hollywood Reporter) Holiday musical/comedy, rated PG-13, 127 minutes, Violet Crown
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
AWAKENING IN TAOS: THE MABEL DODGE LUHAN STORY
Trailer: vimeo.com/142393227
Awakening in Taos tells the story of Mabel Dodge Luhan’s personal evolution as a writer, salon host, art patron, social activist, and a resident of New Mexico. A special screening and Q & A with director Mark Gordon will be held Friday, Nov. 18. Documentary, not rated, 90 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
FILM DIARY NYC 2.0
Trailer not available
Festival selections of experimental nonfiction films that capture the personal history and daily experiences of the filmmaker and the world they encounter. The Friday, Nov. 18, showcase highlights the most heartfelt but most overlooked cinema: diary films, home movies, and personal documentary. Experimental shorts, not rated, runtime not available, No Name Cinema
GRAB A HUNK OF LIGHTNING
Trailer: vimeo.com/87549512
Grab A Hunk of Lightning is narrated and directed by the legendary photographer Dorothea Lange’s granddaughter, award-winning filmmaker Dyanna Taylor, telling the compelling story of the passion, vision, and drive that made Lange one of the most important documentary photographers of the 20th century. Taylor will be in attendance for a Q&A at the Saturday, Nov. 19, special screening, presented in conjunction with 2022 CENTER Review Santa Fe Photo Symposium. Documentary, not rated, 90 minutes, CCAC
CONTINUING
2 CHILES — THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN
Trailer: youtu.be/uRu3zLOJN2c
The Banshees of Inisherin, Irish writer-director Martin McDonagh’s latest portrait of human frailty taken to its most perverse lengths, finds the filmmaker in a gentler allegorical space than his previous films (In Bruges, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri). But viewers shouldn’t mistake the story’s fairytale-like contours for reassurance. It’s still McDonagh’s world, shot through with rhetorical curlicues, unfettered absurdism, and lashings of sudden, lacerating violence. On a remote island off the coast of Ireland, Pádraic (Colin Farrell) is devastated when his buddy Colm (Brendan Gleeson) suddenly puts an end to their lifelong friendship. With help from his sister and a troubled young islander, Pádraic sets out to repair the damaged relationship by any means necessary. However, as Colm’s resolve only strengthens, he soon delivers an ultimatum that leads to shocking consequences. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama/comedy, rated R, 109 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — BLACK ADAM
Trailer: youtu.be/mkomfZHG5q4
DC Comics’ Black Adam is the origin story of the title character (Dwayne Johnson), a nearly 5,000-year-old former enslaved person with powers beyond those of any mortal. Opening in the fictional land of Kahndaq in the year 2600 B.C., the film introduces us to a man given superpowers by a bunch of wizards. Activated by uttering the word “Shazam,” a champion rises up to defeat the evil king of Kahndaq and then goes promptly back to sleep. Fast forward to more-or-less the present day in which the residents of a modernized Kahndaq have been oppressed by a cabal of violent imperialist mercenaries. An underground group of Kahndaqi partisans is seeking a long-buried relic, but so are the mercenaries. In the squabbling process, they awaken Adam. Black Adam proceeds with predictable action sequences, tiresome fight scenes, and the now-requisite sacrifice of a major character. But it’s the seasoning of radical politics — the theme, expressed in the film as a question of whether freedom fighters should have to play by the rules of war — that gives it a bit of spice. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 124 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
Trailer: youtu.be/_Z3QKkl1WyM
Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 161 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown. Review
3 CHILES — LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE
Trailer: youtu.be/s0W6O7mSlaU
When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son, Josh, struggles to adapt to his new school and friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile that loves baths, caviar, and great music. The two become fast friends, but when evil neighbor Mr. Grumps threatens Lyle’s existence, the Primms must band together to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places. With Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, and Shawn Mendes. “The title character of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile may be a coldblooded reptile — in this case, one who sings — but never you worry: This family flick delivers enough pulse-quickening earworms and warmth to melt even the iciest of hearts.” (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Comedy/musical/animation, rated PG, 106 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
PREY FOR THE DEVIL
Trailer: youtu.be/OkEnG6inG4c
The Roman Catholic Church combats a global rise in demonic possessions by reopening schools to train priests to perform exorcisms. Although nuns are forbidden to perform this ritual, a professor recognizes Sister Ann’s gifts and agrees to train her. Thrust onto the spiritual frontline, she soon finds herself in a battle for the soul of a young girl who’s possessed by the same demon that tormented her own mother years earlier. Horror, rated PG-13, 93 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14
4 CHILES — TÁR
Trailer: youtu.be/Na6gA1RehsU
Watching Cate Blanchett inhabit the most indelible character to materialize on-screen this year is to witness a fascinating feat of artistic doubling, wherein Blanchett brings her angular physicality and a quick, slashing intelligence to bear on a woman, Lydia Tár, who’s creating herself in real time. Lydia is so impressively competent, the social space she moves in so stylish and discrete, that it has no option but to come crashing down. Tár is less a movie than a seductive deep dive into an unraveling psyche of a woman who’s simultaneously defined by and apart from the world she has so confidently by the tail. That world, in Lydia’s case, is classical music, a rarefied universe of transcendence and transaction that comes to hushed, high-stakes life in the hands of writer-director Todd Field, who has made a film about exploitation and self-loathing and compulsion, but with an extravagant eye for beauty and surface polish that makes it deeply pleasurable to watch. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 153 minutes, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — TICKET TO PARADISE
Trailer: youtu.be/hkP4tVTdsz8
In Ticket to Paradise, George Clooney and Julia Roberts play a divorced couple who reunite in Bali for the marriage of their daughter. Can the bickering parents stop their daughter from making what they consider to be a huge mistake? Or maybe the mistake was theirs, in splitting up? For the most part, Ticket to Paradise goes down as easy as a mai tai, with swooning camerawork suitable for a travel ad. As the sparring couple, Clooney and Roberts are perfectly watchable. If their character-development arc isn’t entirely convincing, at least they have one. This light comedy may have its heart in the right place, generating just enough sparks to light up a dark movie theater. But even the lush scenery never quite makes you forget that the writing is skimpier than a bikini. (Pat Padua/For The Washington Post) Romance/comedy, rated PG-13, 104 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
TILL
Trailer: youtu.be/MjYw3NNmhBQ
The true story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who was brutally lynched in 1955 while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. “As Mamie Till, the previously little-known actress Danielle Deadwyler gives an astonishing performance, shimmering first with tenderness and later with the kind of agony no mother should ever have to contemplate, much less bear.” (Wall Street Journal) Drama, rated PG-13, 130 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
TRIANGLE OF SADNESS
Trailer: youtu.be/lHJ39WKbXp8
In Ruben Östlund’s wickedly funny Palme d’Or winner, social hierarchy is turned upside down, revealing the tawdry relationship between power and beauty. Celebrity model couple Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean) are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged boat captain (Woody Harrelson). What first appeared instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island and fighting for survival. Comedy, rated R, 149 minutes, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, santafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jean cocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
SOURCES: Google, IMDb.com, RottenTomatoes.com, Vimeo.com, YouTube.com
STREAMING
IS THAT BLACK ENOUGH FOR YOU?!?
Trailer: youtu.be/ElWKkC0h42w
Former New York Times film critic Elvis Mitchell is the writer and director of Is That Black Enough for You??!, a highly personal yet deeply informed documentary essay that argues that the 1970s — the heyday of blaxploitation and beyond — was a golden age for Black film: “Why did these movies stop getting made?” he laments rhetorically, referring to stories showcasing the new kind of raw, swaggering confidence of such films as Shaft. It’s a great question, but I’m not sure Mitchell ever really answers it — or wants to. Mitchell races through a laundry list of 1970s movies, well-known and obscure — Super Fly, Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song, Buck and the Preacher, The Wiz and many more — devoting mere seconds of commentary to some. But he certainly gives viewers food for thought: Mitchell remembers thinking, as a teenager, that 1974’s Three the Hard Way, a thriller about a plot to poison the U.S. water supply with a toxin targeting Black people, was the “most laughable” thing he had ever seen. Then his father told him about the Tuskegee experiment, in which Black men were deliberately infected with syphilis without consent. There’s such a thing as justifiable paranoia, Mitchell notes, joking that the condition is the “scientific term for African American.” Documentary, rated R, 125 minutes, Netflix
AQUA TEEN FOREVER: PLANTASM
Trailer: youtu.be/UnYHRG0x1N0
Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm is a feature-length animated comedy based on the now-canceled Adult Swim series Aqua Teen Hunger Force, centering on a group of anthropomorphic food items: Frylock (voice of Carey Means), a box of french fries; Master Shake (Dana Snyder), a milkshake; and Meatwad (Dave Willis), a ball of ground meat. Animated comedy, rated R, 76 minutes
CAPTURING THE KILLER NURSE
Trailer: youtu.be/mAxeD7QuZ44
If The Good Nurse, Netflix’s true-crime thriller starring Eddie Redmayne as serial killer Charlie Cullen, only whetted your appetite for more killer-nurse content, then allow me to suggest Capturing the Killer Nurse. The new Netflix documentary about Cullen, a New Jersey R.N. whose killings, committed while on duty at several hospitals, may have numbered in the hundreds, includes interviews with the nurses who helped alert detectives to his crimes, as well as audio from Cullen himself. Crime documentary, rated TV-14, 95 minutes, Netflix
PARADISE CITY
Trailer: youtu.be/G7Txpeg7HMI
Pulp Fiction co-stars John Travolta and Bruce Willis reunite in Paradise City, a thriller about bounty hunter Ian Swan (Willis) in pursuit of a Maui mob boss known as el Gringo Narco (Travolta). When Ian is shot and presumed dead, his son (Blake Jenner), his ex-partner (Stephen Dorff), and a local detective (Praya Lundberg) set out to find Ian’s killers. Slant magazine calls it an “inept schlockfest.” Mystery/action, rated R, 94 minutes
SELL/BUY/DATE
Trailer: youtu.be/VvDWspnUtzk
Baltimore-born actress, comedian, writer, and activist Sarah Jones, who won a special Tony Award in 2006 for her performance in the one-woman show Bridge & Tunnel, is the writer, director, and star of Sell/Buy/Date, a hybrid narrative and documentary film (executive-produced by Meryl Streep) exploring the theme of sex work. “On her quest, Jones checks in with some friends — Rosario Dawson, Ilana Glazer, and Bryan Cranston, among them,” The New York Times writes. “She also brings along four of her characters, which she plays herself: bubbe Lorraine; Bella, a sex-work studies major; Rashid, an Uber driver; and Nereida, a women’s rights advocate. The quartet provide comic relief, and more.” Documentary/drama, not rated, 97 minutes
— Streaming items by Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post