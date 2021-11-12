Chile Pages: Nov. 12-18

OPENING
ARREBATO
Trailer: https://youtu.be/THr0r_mHXKU
In this 1979 film, horror movie director José is adrift in a sea of doubt and drugs. As his belated second feature nears completion, his reclusive bubble is popped by the sudden reappearance fof an ex-girlfriend and a package from a past acquaintance: a reel of Super-8 film, an audiotape, and a door key. “Arrebato invokes cinema as an otherworldly entity that possesses, just as addictive and destructive as mind-altering substances injected into the bloodstream.” (RogerEbert.com) Drama/fantasy, unrated, 114 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
BELFAST
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Ja3PPOnJQ2k
A semi-autobiographical film directed by Kenneth Branagh which chronicles the life of a working-class family and their young son’s childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland capital. “This film has such emotional generosity and wit, and it tackles a dilemma of the times not often understood.” (The Guardian) Drama, rated PG-13, 97 minutes, Violet Crown
CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG
When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little red puppy, she never anticipates waking up to find a 10-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive Uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character. “As agreeable as Clifford himself, as simultaneously cute and in-your-face, and as genially random in its ability to create chaos.” (Variety) Comedy/adventure, rated PG, 97 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
PERFORMANCE ON FILM: THE SLEEPING BEAUTY
Trailer not available
With choreography by Rudolf Nureyev and starring Polina Semionova and Timofey Andrijashenko, the La Scala Ballet Company in Italy performs Tchaikovsky’s The Sleeping Beauty. It was to La Scala in 1966 that Nureyev entrusted the debut of “his” Sleeping Beauty, and now his masterpiece returns to the stage with sets created by Oscar winner Franca Squarciapino at La Scala in 1993 and Felix Korobov conducting the score. Performance, not rated, 210 minutes, CCAC. (Screened Saturday, Nov. 13, and Wednesday, Nov. 17)
CONTINUING
3 chiles — ANTLERS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/dSDDgpeSNTE
A small-town Oregon teacher and her brother, the local sheriff, discover that a young student is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences. “Antlers obeys the rules of horror … while also bending them.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Horror/thriller, rated R, 100 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place.
BEANS
Beans (Kiawentiio), a Mohawk girl on the Kahnawà:ke reservation in Quebec, is the loving big sister to her constant sidekick, Ruby (Violah Beauvais). Her father, Kania’Tariio (Joel Montgrand), rides her hard because he worries her sensitivity is a dangerous weakness. When Beans’ community joins an armed standoff to protect an Indigenous burial ground from desecration, she turns to the toughest girl she knows in order to transform herself into a brave Mohawk warrior. But she isn’t prepared for the racism and violence she witnesses and spirals into darkness, putting everyone she cares about in peril. “This is, at its heart, a coming-of-age story, and a reminder that the times and tides in which we stretch out toward adulthood will forever mark us, as individuals and as a people.” (National Post) Drama, not rated, 92 minutes, CCAC
3 chiles — DUNE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/w0HgHet0sxg
Director Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of novelist Frank Herbert’s beloved, legendarily unadaptable 1965 sci-fi opus, Dune is almost purely pleasurable and rarely tedious, despite its gargantuan running time and minor imperfections. The movie is eye candy, to be sure, but with a substantial cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Javier Bardem. Set in the year 10191, on the inhospitable desert planet of Arrakis, it might help to think of the whole thing as a kind of Mafia turf war set in space, with malevolent forces exploding into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence: “spice.” Fans of the novel shouldn’t expect full closure; they’ll have to wait for the conclusion in the film’s next chapter. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Sci-fi/adventure, rated PG-13, 155 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
2 chiles — ETERNALS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/GmdmOtnroY4
The Eternals, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, reunite to battle the evil Deviants. “Director Chloe Zhao [Nomadland] … gracefully handles a thankless job with Eternals, a Marvel Cinematic Universe origin story that suffers from all the baggy, convoluted drawbacks of the form.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 157 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
2 chiles — THE FRENCH DISPATCH
Trailer: https://youtu.be/TcPk2p0Zaw4
Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch pays oblique but ferociously detailed tribute to The New Yorker, with Bill Murray as Arthur Howitzer Jr., the Harold Ross-like editor of the titular magazine published in the fictional French town of Ennui-sur-Blasé. The inciting incident of the film is Howitzer’s demise, with the rest of the movie making up a special edition of his most memorable collaborations with his stable of famously eccentric writers. A love letter to journalists, The French Dispatch bears the Anderson signatures that have made his movies an artisanal cottage industry. It is undeniably delightful to look at but keeps things on an attractive but shallow surface. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Romance/comedy, rated R, 103 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — LAST NIGHT IN SOHO
Trailer: https://youtu.be/tB9WUIv9KH8
An homage to 1960s London, a compelling psychological thriller, a love story, an intriguing time-travel crime drama, and an only serviceable slasher flick, Last Night in Soho bears the hallmarks of director Edgar Wright’s particular passions, including a fascination with genre cinema. Through some sort of psychic portal she can access while sleeping, aspiring fashion designer Ellie (Thomasin McKenzie) travels back to the swinging ‘60s every night, where she begins to virtually inhabit the character of aspiring singer Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy). However, the glamour is not all it appears to be, and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker. Soho is a bit all over the map; there’s lots to like about its constituent parts, but not much time to genuinely savor any of them. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Psychological horror, rated R, 116 minutes, Violet Crown
3 chiles — NO TIME TO DIE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/vw2FOYjCz38
Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as the secret MI6 superagent James Bond is a fittingly complicated and ultimately satisfying send-off for the actor. The film kicks off with Bond on holiday with his honey, sexy psychiatrist Madeleine Swann, whom we met in Spectre. No Time to Die‘s villain comes in the form of Rami Malek’s Lyutsifer Safin, whose motivation in seeking a genetically programmable bioweapon is murky. An old friend from earlier films, CIA handler Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), shows up to help, while Bond’s replacement at MI6 (a delightful Lashana Lynch) is briefly our hero’s rival. Years of loss and betrayal have hardened Bond’s psychic armor, and this chapter-closing installment in the action-thriller saga culminates in an act of not just trust, but something more profound — something both vulnerable and powerful. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 163 minutes, Violet Crown
3 chiles — RON’S GONE WRONG
Trailer: https://youtu.be/8I8nMtzN05s
This animated feature has plenty of slapstick and potty humor for kids, but adults will also be intrigued by its frequently scathing (albeit somewhat conflicted) critique of consumerism. Socially awkward schoolboy Barney receives a robot best friend, but his new toy starts to hilariously malfunction, drawing the attention of a shady executive who wants to protect his company’s stock price at all costs. Ron’s Gone Wrong is a cute cautionary tale about a horrifying near-future that is much like our present. (Pat Padua/For The Washington Post) Comedy/animation, rated PG, 106 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place
3 chiles — SPENCER
Trailer: https://youtu.be/WllZh9aekDg
In 1991, while spending the Christmas holiday with the royal family at Sandringham House, Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart) decides to leave Prince Charles. “Compared with biopics that sand off rough edges, ... it’s refreshing to watch a film that isn’t afraid to get messy.” (Hau Chu/The Washington Post) Historical drama, rated R, 111 minutes, Violet Crown
3 chiles — VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/-ezfi6FQ8Ds
Reporter Eddie Brock shares his body — and brain — with a symbiotic alien with a taste for human brains called Venom. Eddie is tired of his corporeal roommate badgering him about the lack of head-eating; Venom is frustrated with Eddie’s lack of ambition and is sure that breaking a big story is just what Eddie needs. That story arrives in the form of unhinged serial killer Cletus Kasady, who eventually ends up infected by a Venom-like symbiote named Carnage: he’s redder, he’s meaner, and he has way more arms. This sequel inhabits the same comfortably dumb space as its predecessor, Venom. If you liked it, you’ll like this one. (Kristen Page-Kirby/For The Washington Post) Adventure/superhero, rated PG-13, 120 minutes, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/ regal-santa-fe-13482), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
SOURCE: Google, YouTube.com
STREAMING
MAYOR PETE
Get an inside look at Pete Buttigieg’s campaign to be the youngest U.S. president. The film follows Buttigieg’s campaign from its earliest days to his triumphant victory in the Iowa caucuses as the first openly gay candidate and beyond. Director Jesse Moss takes you on an unprecedented, intimate journey into the heart of the campaign. “In contrast to viscerally electric or culturally essential documentaries like The War Room and All In: The Fight for Democracy, Mayor Pete is a doggedly traditional behind-the-scenes glimpse at a solemnly earnest political candidate.” (The Wrap) Documentary, rated R, 96 minutes, Amazon Prime
MURDERED AND MISSING IN MONTANA
The disappearance and mysterious deaths of three Indigenous girls leaves their families and community with many unanswered questions and without any closure. The film brings awareness to the ongoing crimes against Indigenous girls and women in Montana, which has one of the highest rates of missing and murdered Indigenous women in the country. It exposes the limited resources given to investigations due to unclear jurisdiction but also explores what can be done to protect the vulnerable. Documentary, not rated, 90 minutes, Oxygen
RED NOTICE
An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring art heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Dwayne Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen. Crime/comedy, rated PG-13, 118 minutes, Netflix
SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS
In Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, martial arts expert Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film features Tony Leung (In the Mood for Love), Awkwafina (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), Ben Kingsley (Ghandi, Sexy Beast), and Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon). “It’s fresh, it’s alive, it’s not the same old Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are also awesome dragons.” (New York Post) Action/fantasy/adventure, rated PG-13, 132 minutes, Disney+
SIMPLE AS WATER
A meditation on the elemental bonds between parents and children, told through portraits of four Syrian families, Simple as Water is a masterful look at the impact of war, separation, and displacement. It was filmed over five years in the nations of Turkey, Greece, Germany, Syria, and the United States. Available on Tuesday, Nov. 16. Documentary, not rated, 97 minutes, HBO Max — Michael Abatemarco
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.