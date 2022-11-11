Chile pages: Nov. 11-17

OPENING
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 161 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
GABBY GIFFORDS WON’T BACK DOWN
Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down tells the extraordinary story of former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords: her relentless fight to recover following an assassination attempt in 2011 and her new life as one of the most effective activists in the battle against gun violence. Featuring extensive vérité filming of Gabby and her husband, astronaut-turned-Senator Mark Kelly; interviews with Barack Obama and other friends and colleagues; and exclusive access to stunning videos taken in the weeks following her near-death, this film is the story of a rising star transformed by gun violence and a close-up portrait of the marriage that sustains her. Screens Tuesday, Nov. 15. Director of Photography Dyanna Taylor will be in attendance for a Q&A session along with special pre-recorded videos of Senator Mark Kelly and others. Documentary, rated PG-13, 98 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
MARS ATTACKS (1996)
A fleet of Martian spacecraft surrounds the world’s major cities and all of humanity waits to see if the extraterrestrial visitors have, as they claim, “come in peace.” U.S. President James Dale (Jack Nicholson) receives assurance from science professor Donald Kessler (Pierce Brosnan) that the Martians’ mission is a friendly one. But when a peaceful exchange ends in the total annihilation of the U.S. Congress, military men call for a full-scale nuclear retaliation. “A giddily madcap, surreal, sardonic satire that sets out to be deliberately cheesy.” (Empire Magazine) Screens Friday, Nov. 11. Comedy/sci-fi, rated PG-13, 106 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (1962)
Atticus Finch (Gregory Peck), a widowed lawyer in Depression-era Alabama, defends a black man against an undeserved rape charge, and his children against prejudice. “To Kill A Mockingbird is a product of American realism, and it is a rare and worthy treasure.” (Hollywood Reporter, 2008) Screens Sunday, Nov. 13, and Wednesday, Nov. 16. Drama/mystery, not rated, 129 minutes, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
3 CHILES — ARMAGEDDON TIME
From acclaimed filmmaker James Gray, Armageddon Time is a deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream. The film features an all-star cast, including Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway, and Jeremy Strong. “Armageddon Time is a pungent, disarmingly honest evocation of love and loyalty, striving and struggle, and how identity morphs from one generation to the next.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 114 minutes, Violet Crown. Review
2 CHILES — THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN
On a remote island off the coast of Ireland, Pádraic (Colin Farrell) is devastated when his buddy Colm (Brendan Gleeson) suddenly puts an end to their lifelong friendship. With help from his sister and a troubled young islander, Pádraic sets out to repair the damaged relationship by any means necessary. However, as Colm’s resolve only strengthens, he soon delivers an ultimatum that leads to shocking consequences. “Presumably, one of [writer-director Martin] McDonagh’s themes is the fatal cost of masculine reserve, as well as the futility of petty squabbles that can so easily metastasize into the fraternal battles that rage beyond Inisherin’s sleepy shores. The Banshees of Inisherin is also about artistic ego at its most monstrous and selfishly all-consuming.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama/comedy, rated R, 109 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown. Review
2.5 CHILES — BLACK ADAM
DC Comics’ Black Adam is the origin story of the title character (Dwayne Johnson), a nearly 5,000-year-old former enslaved person with powers beyond those of any mortal. Opening in the fictional land of Kahndaq in the year 2600 B.C., the film introduces us to a man given superpowers by a bunch of wizards. Activated by uttering the word “Shazam,” a champion rises up to defeat the evil king of Kahndaq and then goes promptly back to sleep. Fast forward to more-or-less the present day in which the residents of a modernized Kahndaq have been oppressed by a cabal of violent imperialist mercenaries. An underground group of Kahndaqi partisans is seeking a long-buried relic, but so are the mercenaries. In the squabbling process, they awaken Adam. Black Adam proceeds with predictable action sequences, tiresome fight scenes, and the now-requisite sacrifice of a major character. But it’s the seasoning of radical politics — the theme, expressed in the film as a question of whether freedom fighters should have to play by the rules of war — that gives it a bit of spice. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 124 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — DECISION TO LEAVE
From a mountain peak in South Korea, a man plummets to his death. Did he jump, or was he pushed? When detective Hae-joon (Park Hae-il) arrives on the scene, he begins to suspect the dead man’s wife Seo-rae. But as he digs deeper into the investigation, he finds himself trapped in a web of deception and desire. “If the setup sounds noirish, it should. But director Park Chan-wook) doubles down on both the best and the worst attributes of the genre it hopes to evoke. ... But Decision to Leave is also needlessly complicated and at times almost impossible to follow, its narrative inscrutability often coming across less as the result of nonlinear storytelling than as simply a cinematic affectation.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post). Mystery/romance, not rated, 138 minutes, CCAC
3 CHILES — LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE
When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son, Josh, struggles to adapt to his new school and friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile that loves baths, caviar, and great music. The two become fast friends, but when evil neighbor Mr. Grumps threatens Lyle’s existence, the Primms must band together to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places. With Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, and Shawn Mendes. “The title character of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile may be a coldblooded reptile — in this case, one who sings — but never you worry: This family flick delivers enough pulse-quickening earworms and warmth to melt even the iciest of hearts.” (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Comedy/musical/animation, rated PG, 106 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
ONE PIECE FILM: RED
Uta is a beloved singer, renowned for concealing her own identity when performing. Her voice is described as “otherworldly.” Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 115 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14
PREY FOR THE DEVIL
The Roman Catholic Church combats a global rise in demonic possessions by reopening schools to train priests to perform exorcisms. Although nuns are forbidden to perform this ritual, a professor recognizes Sister Ann’s gifts and agrees to train her. Thrust onto the spiritual frontline, she soon finds herself in a battle for the soul of a young girl who’s possessed by the same demon that tormented her own mother years earlier. Horror, rated PG-13, 93 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14
4 CHILES — TÁR
Watching Cate Blanchett inhabit the most indelible character to materialize on-screen this year is to witness a fascinating feat of artistic doubling, wherein Blanchett brings her angular physicality and a quick, slashing intelligence to bear on a woman, Lydia Tár, who’s creating herself in real time. Lydia is so impressively competent, the social space she moves in so stylish and discrete, that it has no option but to come crashing down. Tár is less a movie than a seductive deep dive into an unraveling psyche of a woman who’s simultaneously defined by and apart from the world she has so confidently by the tail. That world, in Lydia’s case, is classical music, a rarefied universe of transcendence and transaction that comes to hushed, high-stakes life in the hands of writer-director Todd Field, who has made a film about exploitation and self-loathing and compulsion, but with an extravagant eye for beauty and surface polish that makes it deeply pleasurable to watch. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 153 minutes, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — TICKET TO PARADISE
In Ticket to Paradise, George Clooney and Julia Roberts play a divorced couple who reunite in Bali for the marriage of their daughter. Can the bickering parents stop their daughter from making what they consider to be a huge mistake? Or maybe the mistake was theirs, in splitting up? For the most part, Ticket to Paradise goes down as easy as a mai tai, with swooning camerawork suitable for a travel ad. As the sparring couple, Clooney and Roberts are perfectly watchable. If their character-development arc isn’t entirely convincing, at least they have one. This light comedy may have its heart in the right place, generating just enough sparks to light up a dark movie theater. But even the lush scenery never quite makes you forget that the writing is skimpier than a bikini. (Pat Padua/For The Washington Post) Romance/comedy, rated PG-13, 104 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
TILL
The true story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who was brutally lynched in 1955 while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. “As Mamie Till, the previously little-known actress Danielle Deadwyler gives an astonishing performance, shimmering first with tenderness and later with the kind of agony no mother should ever have to contemplate, much less bear.” (Wall Street Journal) Drama, rated PG-13, 130 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
TRIANGLE OF SADNESS
In Ruben Östlund’s wickedly funny Palme d’Or winner, social hierarchy is turned upside down, revealing the tawdry relationship between power and beauty. Celebrity model couple Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean) are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged boat captain (Woody Harrelson). What first appeared instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island and fighting for survival. Comedy, rated R, 149 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown
STREAMING
GOD FORBID: THE SEX SCANDAL THAT BROUGHT DOWN A DYNASTY
This documentary begins with Giancarlo Granda sitting down to tell his story directly to the camera: a lurid tale of how, in 2012, the 20-year-old pool attendant at Miami Beach’s Fontainebleau hotel met Jerry Falwell Jr. — then president of Liberty University — and his wife, Becki, beginning a years-long affair with Becki in which he would have sex with her while Jerry watched. The tale, narrated alternately by Granda and Mark Ebner, author of Off the Deep End: Jerry and Becki Falwell and the Collapse of an Evangelical Dynasty, gets more icky still: Eventually, Granda says, Granda and Falwell would take turns. Gradually, the saga grows to involve a $4.5 million investment in Miami real estate with some shady partners and a meeting with — wait for it — Donald Trump. This is when the film by Billy Corben (director of the Netflix docuseries Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami) starts to get a lot more interesting, attempting to connect the dots between the sex scandal and the political “king-making” of the Falwell family. Eventually, Corben attempts to draw a line between the Fontainebleau and the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court and the rise of white nationalism. It may be a stretch, but the connection is strengthened by the sober commentary and context provided by the University of Pennsylvania’s Anthea Butler, an authority on history, race, politics, evangelicalism, gender and sexuality, media, and popular culture. Documentary, TV-MA, 109 minutes, Hulu
CAUSEWAY
Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry star in this drama about a veteran of the war in Afghanistan (Lawrence) who finds solace in a friendship with a traumatized auto mechanic (Henry) after returning home with a brain injury. Variety says the downbeat film belongs to a familiar genre: “the slow-burn nonverbal indie gloomfest.” Drama, rated R, 92 minutes, Apple TV Plus
DEAR ZOE
Based on Philip Beard’s 2004 young adult novel by the same name, this drama stars Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) as a teenager struggling with the emotional fallout of the hit-and-run death of her younger half-sister. Collider says the film “has its heart in the right place, but its reliance on creating one too many schmaltzy moments for the characters and trying to be too many things at once hold it back from being anything noteworthy.” With Jessica Capshaw, Justin Bartha, and Theo Rossi. Drama, rated R, 94 minutes
DEBORAH
Sophia Bush stars in Deborah, which is about a group of young friends who are spending the weekend in a house equipped with an AI device that allows them to manipulate time in small increments. Sci-fi, rated TV-MA, 86 minutes
ENOLA HOLMES 2
Millie Bobby Brown reprises the title role in this sequel to the 2020 film about the kid sister of Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill). Mystery, rated PG-13, 130 minutes, Netflix
GRATITUDE REVEALED
From the director of Fantastic Fungi, Gratitude features interviews with Norman Lear, Deepak Chopra, Jack Kornfield, and others which examine the ways in which the practice of gratitude can lead to a more meaningful life. Documentary, unrated, 82 minutes
THE MINUTE YOU WAKE UP DEAD
Morgan Freeman plays a Southern sheriff investigating a murder in the wake of investment losses — blamed on a shady stockbroker (Cole Hauser) — and an insurance scam involving the stockbroker’s girlfriend (Jaimie Alexander). Mystery/thriller, rated R, 90 minutes
ON THE LINE
Mel Gibson plays the host of an overnight call-in radio show who learns — while on the air — that his family has been kidnapped by someone who is threatening to kill them and blow up the station. Thriller, rated R, 104 minutes
WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY
Daniel Radcliffe stars, playing a heavily fictionalized, tongue-in-cheek version of the man who made a career out of singing his own parodies of popular songs. Variety calls it a “winningly daffy-droll postmodern satirical biopic.” Biopic, rated TV-14, 108 minutes, Roku
