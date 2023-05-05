Chile pages: May 5-11

OPENING
2 CHILES — GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOLUME 3
Trailer: youtu.be/br4CsE-w8pA
Still reeling from the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them. “It’s a sweet and savory morsel of storytelling, drowning in a puddle of special-effects sauce.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action, rated PG-13, 149 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
LOVE AGAIN
Trailer: youtu.be/CQDXtD2HJAs
Coping with the loss of her fiance, Mira Ray (Priyanka Chopra) sends a series of romantic texts to his old cellphone number, not realizing it was reassigned to journalist Rob Burns (Sam Heughan). Rob becomes captivated by the honesty of her words in the beautifully constructed texts. When he’s assigned to write a profile of superstar Celine Dion, he enlists her help to figure out how to meet Mira in person — and win her heart. Drama, rated PG-13, 102 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
R.M.N.
Trailer: youtu.be/LmU-ShGse-c
Matthias returns to his parents’ mountain village in Transylvania, longing to see his ex-girlfriend Csilla again. Arriving on the scene, he notices the unrest caused by Csilla offering two foreigners work in her bakery. Award-winning director Cristian Mungiu’s (4 Months, 3 Weeks, 2 Days) gripping portrait of ethnic and economic resentments tearing at the fabric of a small mountain town. “A rigorous, naturalistic, and devastating cross-section of xenophobia.” (Vox) Drama, Romanian with subtitles, not rated, 128 minutes, Violet Crown
SISU
Trailer: youtu.be/d2k4QAItiSA
During the last days of World War II, a solitary prospector crosses paths with Nazis on a scorched-Earth retreat in northern Finland. When the soldiers decide to steal his gold, they quickly discover they just tangled with no ordinary miner. “A splashy popcorn action piece unconcerned with credibility, pushing well-worn ideas to outlandish, and outrageously entertaining, ends.” (Variety) Action, rated R, 91 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT?
Trailer: youtu.be/dKHsFmtSjgA
Zoe (Lily James) is a documentary filmmaker who uses a dating app that only delivers an endless stream of Mr. Wrongs. For Zoe’s childhood friend and neighbor, Kaz, the answer is to follow his parents’ example and opt for an arranged marriage to a bright and beautiful bride from Pakistan. As Zoe films his hopeful journey to marry a stranger, she begins to wonder if she might have something to learn from a profoundly different approach to finding love. With Emma Thompson. Romantic comedy, rated PG-13, 90 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
ARMAGEDDON (1998) and DEEP IMPACT (1998)
Trailer: youtu.be/8-8eEniEfgU
Trailer: youtu.be/W80IY4i6u4A
In Armageddon, an asteroid threatens to collide with Earth, and NASA honcho Dan Truman (Billy Bob Thornton) determines the only way to stop it is to drill into its surface and detonate a nuclear bomb. This leads him to renowned driller Harry Stamper (Bruce Willis), who agrees to helm the dangerous space mission provided he can bring along his own hotshot crew. Among them is the cocksure A.J. (Ben Affleck), who Harry thinks isn’t good enough for his daughter (Liv Tyler), until the mission proves otherwise. Also released in 1998 was Deep Impact, in which a comet is hurtling toward Earth and could mean the end of all human life. The U.S. government keeps the crisis under wraps, but crack reporter Jenny Lerner (Tea Leoni) uncovers the truth — forcing U.S. President Beck (Morgan Freeman) to announce his plan. Grizzled astronaut Spurgeon “Fish” Tanner (Robert Duvall) and his team will land on the comet and lay explosives, hopefully deterring the object from its doomsday course. If not, humanity will have to prepare for the worst. This double feature screens Thursday, May 11. Armageddon, sci-fi/action, rated PG-13, 151 minutes; Deep Impact, sci-fi/action, rated PG-13, 120 minutes; Jean Cocteau Cinema
PONYO (2008)
Trailer: youtu.be/pfGDfDjAdSE
During a forbidden excursion to see the surface world, a goldfish princess encounters a human boy named Sosuke, who gives her the name Ponyo. Ponyo longs to become human, and as her friendship with Sosuke grows, she becomes more humanlike. Ponyo’s father brings her back to their ocean kingdom, but so strong is Ponyo’s wish to live on the surface that she breaks free, and in the process, spills a collection of magical elixirs that endanger Sosuke’s village. From director Hayao Miyazaki. Screens Sunday, May 7 (dubbed), and Monday, May 6 (subtitled). Fantasy/adventure, rated G, 111 minutes, Violet Crown
VERTIGO (1958)
Trailer: youtu.be/Geu4LXm_GlY
An ex-police officer (James Stewart) who suffers from an intense fear of heights is hired to prevent an old friend’s wife from committing suicide, but all is not as it seems. Alfred Hitchcock’s haunting, compelling masterpiece is uniquely revelatory about the director’s own predilections and hang-ups and is widely considered to be one of his masterworks. Part of CCA Cinema’s Closer Looks series, presented by Paul Barnes on Thursday, May 11 at 6 p.m. A panel and audience discussion follows the screening. Mystery/thriller, rated PG, 129 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
CONTINUING
3 CHILES — AIR
Trailer: youtu.be/6VEoWb1b-L0
Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) and Nike pursue basketball rookie Michael Jordan, creating a partnership that revolutionizes the world of sports and contemporary culture. Directed by and starring Ben Affleck. With Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker, and Marlon Wayons. “The modest but gratifying gifts of Air lie in its seeming effortlessness, reassuring viewers that a good movie can still be a good story, well told. It’s a movie that shoots and scores.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Sports drama, rated R, 112 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT’S ME, MARGARET
Trailer: youtu.be/LzRzojHC3iE
In this big-screen adaptation of Judy Blume’s beloved book, 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York City for the suburbs of New Jersey, going through the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school. She relies on her mother, Barbara (Rachel McAdams), who is also struggling to adjust to life outside the big city, and her adoring grandmother, Sylvia (Kathy Bates), who isn’t happy they moved away and likes to remind them every chance she gets. “The film version is an utter delight, a loving adaptation that’s both true to the book and endearingly fresh.” (Entertainment Weekly) Comedy/drama, rated PG-13, 105 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6. Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
BIG GEORGE FOREMAN: THE MIRACULOUS STORY
Trailer: youtu.be/GDhbYxggbss
From Olympic gold medalist to world heavyweight champion, boxer George Foreman leads a remarkable life. He finds his faith, retires and becomes a preacher. When financial hardship hits his family and church, George steps back in the ring and regains the championship at age 45, becoming the oldest heavyweight champion in boxing history. Biography, sports drama, rated PG-13, 128 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — CHEVALIER
Trailer: youtu.be/-LtCIImfSCk
Inspired by the incredible true story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, Bologne (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) rises to improbable heights in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer, complete with an ill-fated love affair and a falling out with Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton) and her court. “The movie itself has the virtues and vices of opera: It’s grand, sweeping, and lavishly appointed, but also bombastic and contrived.” (Mark Jenkins/For The Washington Post) Biopic, rated PG-13, 107 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES
Trailer: youtu.be/ODYz0jkj-cQ
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a long lost relic, but their charming adventure goes dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. With Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant. “The film captures the magic of playing Dungeons & Dragons without all the pesky reading that comes with it. The same unpredictability that allows the tabletop game to feel exciting and real occurs throughout the film.” (Olivia McCormack/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 134 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
EVIL DEAD RISE
Trailer: youtu.be/BqQNO7BzN08
In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A apartment. The sisters’ reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie’s building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable. “A crowd-pleasing new chapter that opens the door to a connected universe uniting the previous films and series.” (Los Angeles Times) Horror, rated R, 97 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3 CHILES — GUY RITCHIE’S THE COVENANT
Trailer: youtu.be/02PPMPArNEQ
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant follows U.S. Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim). After an ambush, Ahmed goes to Herculean lengths to save Kinley’s life. When Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve them before the Taliban hunts them down first. “This movie does not feel like a Guy Ritchie film, even though the film is officially titled, unnecessarily, Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant. Compared with most of Ritchie oeuvre, from the outrageous Snatch to the rambunctious The Gentlemen, this one is quiet, introspective, contemplative.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/thriller, rated R, 123 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
3.5 CHILES — JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4
Trailer: youtu.be/yjRHZEUamCc
With the price on his head ever increasing, legendary hit man John Wick (Keanu Reeves) takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin. At nearly three hours long, John Wick: Chapter 4 is the most John Wick-ian of all the John Wick films, by virtue of the simple fact that there is more time to lavish on the films’ fans exactly what they want, in spectacular fashion. Would that all action films were so well and cleanly choreographed. To be sure, the Wick films are not for everyone. But returning director Chad Stahelski, a former stuntman and stunt coordinator, knows one thing: If you’re going to do something, do it right. If you are an acolyte in the church of chopsocky, samurai swordplay, and gunslinging gangsters, you could do a lot worse than John Wick: Chapter 4. In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to do better. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/neo-noir, rated R, 169 minutes, Violet Crown
POLITE SOCIETY
Trailer: youtu.be/TRFM7HQmkH0
A martial artist-in-training believes she must save her older sister from her impending marriage. After enlisting the help of her friends, she tries to pull off the most ambitious of all wedding heists in the name of independence and sisterhood. “Polite Society is a winsome blend of family drama, coming-of-age anxiety, comedic kung-fu action, female empowerment and fantasy elements that is lightweight but never less than entertaining.” (Houston Chronicle) Comedy/adventure, rated PG-13, 104 minutes, Violet Crown
RENFIELD
Trailer: youtu.be/ICydLkeXq3w
As the title character, Nicholas Hoult plays a World War I-era lawyer who has traveled to Transylvania and crosses paths with wealthy recluse Count Dracula (Nicolas Cage), who promises eternal life to Renfield in exchange for becoming Dracula’s servant. Now more than a century old, Renfield has fetched up in New Orleans, where he’s tasked with finding fresh prey for his bloodsucking boss and where he has begun attending self-help meetings for codependency. He also meets-not-very-cute with a NOLA police officer named Rebecca (Awkwafina), whose vendetta against a local crime family entangles her with Dracula’s own evil enterprise. Although Hoult does an admirable job of lightly carrying his title-role duties in Renfield, the real draw of the movie is Cage, who with films like The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is making the most of twitting his own screen persona. Cheesy, strident, ridiculous, and sometimes disarmingly, stupidly funny, Renfield doesn’t go for the jugular as much as give it a playful and quickly forgotten love bite. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Comedy/horror, rated R, 93 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2.5 CHILES — SUPER MARIO BROS: THE MOVIE
Trailer: youtu.be/RjNcTBXTk4I
With help from Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mario (Chris Pratt) gets ready to square off against the all-powerful Bowser (Jack Black) to stop his plans from conquering the world. Also featuring the voices of Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen. “[The creators deliver] a consistently inventive animated feature that builds its dreams (and nightmares) around that most mundane but essential of grown-up concerns: plumbing.” (Pat Padua/For The Washington Post) Animated family comedy, rated PG, 92 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, santafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jean cocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes .com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
