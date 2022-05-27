Chile pages: May 27—June 2

OPENING
THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE
A ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope as they try to get back behind the counter. Comedy/musical, rated PG-13, 102 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
FIRE IN THE MOUNTAINS
A woman competes with her neighbors for business while battling the strictures of patriarchy, a local infrastructure from Hell, and religious superstitions to save money to build a road in a mountainous Himalayan village to take her son to physiotherapy. Yet her husband, who believes that a shamanic ritual is the remedy, stands in her way. “Its criticisms of patriarchal authority, bureaucratic corruption, and superstition in rural India are sharp and unsparing, but its political themes are embedded in a humanism that is at once expansive and specific.” (The New York Times) Screened Friday, May 27. Drama, not rated, 85 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
FREAKSCENE — THE STORY OF DINOSAUR JR.
An homage to one of the most influential bands on the American East Coast, Dinosaur Jr., inspired the grunge rock scene and laid the foundation for the entire “slacker” culture of Generation X. It is also the story of the eloquent and eccentric guitarist and bandleader J. Mascis, the bassist Lou Barlow, and drummer Murph: a band that does not talk to each other. Communication takes place exclusively through music. “Part home movie, part slick documentary, this is a nostalgic ride through archival footage of shambolic gigs, music videos and new interviews with aging rock peers.” (The Sun UK) Screened Tuesday, May 31. Music documentary, not rated, 82 minutes, Violet Crown
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH
In this 2001 film, a German emigrant living in a trailer in Kansas is the victim of a botched sex-change operation. Adapted from the critically acclaimed off-Broadway rock-theater hit, Hedwig and the Angry Inch tells the story of the “internationally ignored” rock singer, Hedwig, and her search for stardom and love. “The film’s not only funny and weird, it’s oddly poignant.” (The Washington Post) Screened Wednesday, June 1. LGBTQ+/musical, rated R, 95 minutes, Violet Crown
HIT THE ROAD
A middle-aged couple and their two sons embark on a road trip across the Iranian countryside. Over the course of their journey, they bond over memories of the past, grapple with fears of the unknown, and fuss over their sick dog. Screened Friday, May 27. “There’s both humor and heartache in this saga about one clan’s journey toward escape and, with it, disconnection.” (The Daily Beast) Drama, not rated, 93 minutes, CCAC
LIVE EXPANDED CINEMA PERFORMANCES
No Name Cinema will host visiting artists Gretchen Korsmo and Andrew Weathers of Littlefield, Texas, in a unique, one-off audio-visual performance on Friday, May 27. Wind Tide, the sound, visual art, and architectural practices of Weathers and Korsmo, will be performing with synthesizers, lap steel, and voice to accompany films/videos by Aaron Oppenheim and J. Eric Simpson. Opening the first half of the night will be a performance piece by the Kujawsk/Smith/Rhody Trio for multiple 16mm projectors, violin, accordion, flute, lap steel, piano, harmonica and metal objects. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; films begin at 8 p.m. Free, with donations accepted. Performance, not rated, no run time available, No Name Cinema
TOP GUN: MAVERICK
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. “The action sequences are tense and exuberant, reminders that flight has been one of the great thrills of cinema almost from the beginning. The story is a mixed bag.” (The New York Times) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 137 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
3.5 chiles - THE BAD GUYS
Based on a series of graphic novels by Aaron Blabey, this animated comedy follows a group of animal criminals who are having a really great time stealing stuff. The Bad Guys addresses an intriguing question: Why are the bad guys bad? They have no choice, says Wolf (voice of Sam Rockwell), the leader of the pack. After years as the world’s most-wanted villains, the gang is finally caught, and Wolf brokers a deal to save them all from prison: The Bad Guys will go good. The moral of the story doesn’t pack a huge wallop. Still, The Bad Guys is clever, visually interesting, and very, very funny. It’s a heist film with heart and humor, and where’s the crime in that? (Kristen Page-Kirby/For The Washington Post) Comedy/ animation, rated PG, 100 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles - DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS
Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle. There’s stuff to like in Multiverse, such as amazing effects and surprise cameos. But there’s also stuff that’s just, for lack of a better word, annoying. Much of this has to do with the film’s obsessive focus on delivering for its hardest-core fan base. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post). With Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong. Adventure/action, rated PG-13, 126 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3 chiles - DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA
While Lady Mary remains at Downton to oversee a movie crew that has rented Downton for the filming of a talkie, the rest of the Crawley family goes on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess’s newly inherited villa. “The subtitle refers not only to the twilight of the 1920s but to a changing of the guard in this entertainment franchise as well.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama/comedy, rated PG, 124 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown. Review Page 30
THE DUKE
In 1961, a 60-year-old taxi driver (Jim Broadbent) steals Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London. He sends ransom notes saying that he will return the painting if the government invests more in care for the elderly. “Broadbent is darned near perfect as a man whose Robin Hood-like principles won out in the most unlikely of scenarios.” (Associated Press) Drama/comedy, rated R, 96 minutes, CCAC
2.5 chiles - EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
This sci-fi-inflected meditation on the meaning of life stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, a humble laundromat operator who discovers the multiverse, in which there are uncountable alternate versions of her with amazing skills that she must learn to defeat a malevolent being. It’s hard to know what to make of Everything Everywhere All at Once. It’s a tour de force — but of what? It’s exhausting. It’s funny. It’s confusing. By one measure, Everything is an exhilarating roller-coaster ride of sci-fi gobbledygook. On another, it’s an intergenerational mother-daughter family drama masquerading as a philosophical dissertation on the nature of existence — with martial arts action. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Sci-fi/action-adventure, rated R, 140 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles - FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE
The latest installment of movie prequels based on characters from the Harry Potter universe, The Secrets of Dumbledore is only nominally about Dumbledore family secrets. Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches. It may not be the most spellbinding of the prequels so far, but it does advance this saga in an entertaining, if less than fantastic way. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Fantasy/adventure, rated PG-13, 143 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
3.5 chiles - MEMORIA
In filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s eerily poetic, unforgettable Memoria, Tilda Swinton plays Jessica, a British botanist in Colombia who awakens one night to a mysterious, loud boom that, over the course of successive days or weeks, seems to haunt her.. She seeks help, but is left with more questionable impressions of her life, including the complete erasure of her friend from the world. But beneath this straightforward (if enigmatic) premise, it’s as if the plate tectonics of Weerasethakul’s seemingly solid medical/mental mystery were subtly rearranging themselves. As they lose their narrative mooring, the various parts of the whole have the effect of rearranging your own consciousness, in a way that leaves your perceptions feeling profoundly altered. Is that not the measure of all great art? Memoria won the Palme d’Or at last year’s Cannes Film Festival. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama/fantasy, rated PG, 136 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
3 chiles - MEN
In the aftermath of a personal tragedy and as part of her healing process, Harper rents a remote, 500-year-old cottage from a member of the rustic gentry. Soon, Harper is running for her life, as every manifestation of the film’s title seems bent on tormenting her, physically or psychologically. As problematic as it is provocative, the film is a visually gorgeous, heady, deeply unsettling horror film that could be said, broadly, to be about toxic masculinity. One thing is sure: The movie will infuriate some.Given its provenance, there’s little reason to think of Men as anything other than a cultural critique of patriarchy, but it’s not an overt or easy one. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama/horror, rated R, 100 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
MISSISSIPPI MASALA
After Mina’s (Sarita Choudhury) Indian family is ousted from their home in Uganda by dictator Idi Amin, they relocate to Mississippi to start a new life. Mina falls for Demetrius (Denzel Washington), a young carpet cleaner, despite the protestations of their families over their racial difference. The families and their surrounding communities begin to feud, putting even more pressure on the couple’s romance. “An utterly infectious romance between an African American and an Indian African emigre, this seductively funny film measures the pull of roots against the tug of heartstrings.” (Washington Post) Presented as part of Restorations, a series of films recently restored to experience once again on the big screen. Screened Saturday, May 28. Romance/drama, rated R, 117 minutes, Violet Crown
2 chiles - SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2
In Sonic the Hedgehog 2, there is no problem that can’t be outrun by its titular speed demon. With that in mind, it’s perplexing that this video game-inspired sequel should be, of all things, a bit sluggish. Though the follow-up to the 2020 original gets bogged down in some muddled franchise bloat, there’s no denying that kids will delight in Sonic 2‘s zany antics, explosive set pieces, and commendable lessons, while older viewers should get a kick out of the punning dialogue and meta-humor. (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Adventure/comedy, rated PG, 122 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2 chiles - THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT
Nicolas Cage is at the top of his protean, in-for-a-penny game in this giddy exercise in self-referential humor run gloriously amok. Cage plays Nick Cage, a version of himself who is facing financial ruin. His agent (Neil Patrick Harris) sets up a private gig with a billionaire who will pay Nick $1 million just to hang out with him. It turns out that Javi (Pedro Pascal) is not just an olive mogul but a Nicke Cage superfan. As the film gains momentum, it shape-shifts from a winking critique of actorly excess and celebrity worship to a playful cri de coeur about the state of American cinema. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/comedy, rated R, 106 minutes, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jeancocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
