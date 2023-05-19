Chile pages: May 19-25

OPENING
FAST X
Trailer: youtu.be/aOb15GVFZxU
Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they must confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced. Fueled by revenge, a terrifying threat emerges from the shadows of the past to shatter Dom’s world and destroy everything — and everyone — he loves. Action, rated PG-13, 141 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
MASTER GARDENER
Trailer: youtu.be/wzuJ9tv1eM0
A meticulous horticulturist (Joel Edgerton) is devoted to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate owned by a wealthy dowager (Sigourney Weaver). When he’s told to take on her troubled great-niece as an apprentice, his life is thrown into chaos and dark secrets from his past emerge. “This is a spare film, crisply performed and quietly staged. Weaver’s crackling grande dame imperiousness may be enough to carry the viewer away.” (Vanity Fair) Thriller, rated R, 110 minutes, Violet Crown
MONICA
Trailer: youtu.be/Q7VH-VzlAZU
The intimate portrait of a woman who returns home to care for her dying mother. A delicate and nuanced story of a fractured family, the story explores universal themes of abandonment, aging, acceptance, and redemption. “With uncommon sensitivity toward the interior lives of its characters, as well as to the shifting codes of trans representation, Monica is a film about making amends, where the person who deserves the apology is also the one doing all the work.” (Variety) Drama, rated R, 106 minutes, Violet Crown
RAGING BULL (1980)
Trailer: youtu.be/F2UKuKxCJqc
The story of middleweight boxer Jake La Motta (Robert De Niro) as he rises through ranks to earn his first shot at the middleweight crown. He falls in love with a gorgeous girl from the Bronx, but the inability to express his feelings enters the ring and ultimately takes over his life, sending him into a downward spiral that costs him everything. “This is a masterpiece. It proves that a film can have violent undertones and overtones, but still illuminate and comment upon violence in a moving, poetic, and profound way.” (Boston Globe, 2018). Director Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-winning film is presented in a brand new 4K restoration. Drama, rated R, 129 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
FREE CINEMA DAY AT CCA
In appreciation of the community’s cinema-saving donations, eight of CCA’s greatest hits will be shown free of charge on Sunday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Screening (in order) are: Dying to Know, Beasts of the Southern Wild, Buck, Parasite, Moonlight, The Rider, El Norte, and Koyaanisqatsi. Special guests may appear at some screenings. A food truck will be on site. See the CCA website for the full descriptions of the films and the schedule.
THE SECRET LIFE OF LANCE LETSCHER
Trailer: youtu.be/2SSc0RryHbI
A portrait of internationally known collage artist Lance Letscher, following him as he prepares for his departure from intricately designed paper collage to metal, creating a large outdoor mural on the iconic stretch of South Congress Avenue in his hometown of Austin, Texas. “The film does a remarkably good job of capturing an artist’s process, while making a satisfying connection between Letscher’s not always easy life and his art.” (IndieWire) Screens Thursday, May 25, at 6 p.m., followed by a Q&A with artist Lance Letscher and director Sandra Adair. Documentary, not rated, 95 minutes, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
3 chiles— AIR
Trailer: youtu.be/6VEoWb1b-L0
Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) and Nike pursue basketball rookie Michael Jordan, creating a partnership that revolutionizes the world of sports and contemporary culture. Directed by and starring Ben Affleck. With Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker, and Marlon Wayons. “The modest but gratifying gifts of Air lie in its seeming effortlessness, reassuring viewers that a good movie can still be a good story, well told. It’s a movie that shoots and scores.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Sports drama, rated R, 112 minutes, Violet Crown
ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT’S ME, MARGARET
Trailer: youtu.be/LzRzojHC3iE
In this big-screen adaptation of Judy Blume’s beloved book, 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York City for the suburbs of New Jersey, going through the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school. She relies on her mother, Barbara (Rachel McAdams), who is also struggling to adjust to life outside the big city, and her adoring grandmother, Sylvia (Kathy Bates), who isn’t happy they moved away and likes to remind them every chance she gets. “The film version is an utter delight, a loving adaptation that’s both true to the book and endearingly fresh.” (Entertainment Weekly) Comedy/drama, rated PG-13, 105 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
BLACKBERRY
Trailer: youtu.be/fOj0lRfKiVE
BlackBerry tells the story of Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie, the two men that charted the course of the spectacular rise and catastrophic demise of the world’s first smartphone. ”One can imagine the film being screened for MBA students as a cautionary tale — frequently very funny, but often disheartening, too.” (New Yorker) Comedy/drama, rated R, 119 minutes, Violet Crown
BOOK CLUB: THE NEXT CHAPTER
Trailer: youtu.be/i9k213d5FU0
Four best friends (Candice Bergen, Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, and Mary Steenburgen) take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure. “A movie that proves that it’s possible to make an entertaining, full-length picture with practically no story.” (San Francisco Chronicle) Comedy, rated PG-13, 107 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
FOOL’S PARADISE
Trailer: youtu.be/ajioU4MCYks
A down-on-his-luck publicist discovers a former mental health patient (Charlie. Day) who looks just like a misbehaving movie star. He soon becomes an unlikely celebrity when he gets thrown into the bright lights and behind-the-scenes bustle of Hollywood. With Ken Jeong, Kate Beckinsale, Adrien Brody. Jason Bateman, Common, John Malkovich, Edie Falco, and the late Ray Liotta. Comedy, rated R, 97 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2 chiles — GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOLUME 3
Trailer: youtu.be/br4CsE-w8pA
Still reeling from the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them. With Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, John C. Reilly, Glenn Close, and Benicio Del Toro, and the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper. “It’s a sweet and savory morsel of storytelling, drowning in a puddle of special-effects sauce.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action, rated PG-13, 149 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
HYPNOTIC
Trailer: youtu.be/FEnsn7CIay0
Determined to find his missing daughter, Austin detective Danny Rourke (Ben Affleck) finds himself spiraling down a rabbit hole investigating a series of reality-bending crimes where he will ultimately call into question his most basic assumptions about everything and everyone in his world. Aided by Diana Cruz (Alice Braga), a gifted psychic, Rourke simultaneously pursues and is pursued by a lethal specter — the one man he believes holds the key to finding the missing girl — only to discover more than he ever bargained for. Robert Rodriguez directs. “This slick mix of special effects and practical ingenuity puts Affleck in a fun position, and the slightly grizzled star’s still got the clench-jawed charisma to pull it off.” (Variety) Mystery/thriller, rated R, 93 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
LOVE AGAIN
Trailer: youtu.be/CQDXtD2HJAs
Coping with the loss of her fiance, Mira Ray (Priyanka Chopra) sends a series of romantic texts to his old cellphone number, not realizing it was reassigned to journalist Rob Burns (Sam Heughan). Rob becomes captivated by the honesty of her words in the texts. When he’s assigned to write a profile of superstar Celine Dion, he enlists her help to figure out how to meet Mira in person . “Perhaps a rare instance where an entire movie has been crafted around an extended cameo, Dion’s presence at least enhances the soundtrack, if not the woefully predictable plot.” (Cinemalogue) Drama, rated PG-13, 102 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
OTHER PEOPLE’S CHILDREN
Trailer: youtu.be/As11q4VM_Jw
Rachel is 40 years old, with no children. She loves her life: her high school students, her friends, her ex, her guitar lessons. When she falls in love with Ali, she becomes attached to Leila, his 4-year-old daughter. She tucks her into bed, cares for her, loves her like her own. But to love other people’s children is risky. “Other People’s Children sneaks up on you, with a depth and complexity of feeling that throws those glossy, idyllic opening moments into bittersweet relief.” (Los Angeles Times) Drama/comedy, not rated, 104 minutes, French with English subtitles, CCAC
3.5 chiles — SHOWING UP
Trailer: youtu.be/wELPTxJ2YZY
A sculptor (Michelle Williams) preparing to open a new show must balance her creative life with the daily dramas of family and friends, in Kelly Reichardt’s vibrant and captivatingly funny portrait of art and craft. “The film is certainly not the first to hold the creative process up to scrutiny: its agonies and ecstasies, false starts, and alchemical transformation of abject failure into — well, more interesting failure. But it is one of the best, in a medium that consistently gets art dead wrong.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Comedy/drama, rated R, 108 minutes, CCAC
SISU
Trailer: youtu.be/d2k4QAItiSA
During the last days of World War II, a solitary prospector crosses paths with Nazis on a scorched-Earth retreat in northern Finland. When the soldiers decide to steal his gold, they quickly discover they just tangled with no ordinary miner. “A splashy popcorn action piece unconcerned with credibility, pushing well-worn ideas to outlandish, and outrageously entertaining, ends.” (Variety) Action, rated R, 91 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2.5 chiles — SUPER MARIO BROS: THE MOVIE
Trailer: youtu.be/RjNcTBXTk4I
With help from Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mario (Chris Pratt) gets ready to square off against the all-powerful Bowser (Jack Black) to stop his plans from conquering the world. Also featuring the voices of Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen. “[The creators deliver] a consistently inventive animated feature that builds its dreams (and nightmares) around that most mundane but essential of grown-up concerns: plumbing.” (Pat Padua/For The Washington Post) Animated family comedy, rated PG, 92 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
WILD LIFE
Trailer: youtu.be/yJL-OAPBDa8
After falling in love in mid-life, Kris Tompkins and the outdoorsman and entrepreneur Doug Tompkins left behind the world of the massively successful outdoor brands they’d helped pioneer — Patagonia, The North Face, and Esprit — and turned their attention to a visionary effort to create National Parks throughout Chile and Argentina. The film chronicles the highs and lows of their journey to effect the largest private land donation in history. “Wild Life is committed in equal measure to the formidable challenges of land preservation and self-preservation.” (Los Angeles Times) Documentary, rated PG-13, 93 minutes, Violet Crown
