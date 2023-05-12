OPENING
BLACKBERRY
Trailer: youtu.be/fOj0lRfKiVE
BlackBerry tells the story of Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie, the two men that charted the course of the spectacular rise and catastrophic demise of the world’s first smartphone. ”One can imagine the film being screened for MBA students as a cautionary tale — frequently very funny, but often disheartening, too.” (New Yorker) Comedy/drama, rated R, 119 minutes, Violet Crown
BOOK CLUB: THE NEXT CHAPTER
Trailer: youtu.be/i9k213d5FU0
Four best friends (Candice Bergen, Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, and Mary Steenburgen) take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure. “A movie that proves that it’s possible to make an entertaining, full-length picture with practically no story.” (San Francisco Chronicle) Comedy, rated PG-13, 107 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
HYPNOTIC
Trailer: youtu.be/FEnsn7CIay0
Determined to find his missing daughter, Austin detective Danny Rourke (Ben Affleck) finds himself spiraling down a rabbit hole investigating a series of reality-bending crimes where he will ultimately call into question his most basic assumptions about everything and everyone in his world. Aided by Diana Cruz (Alice Braga), a gifted psychic, Rourke simultaneously pursues and is pursued by a lethal specter — the one man he believes holds the key to finding the missing girl — only to discover more than he ever bargained for. Robert Rodriguez directs. “This slick mix of special effects and practical ingenuity puts Affleck in a fun position, and the slightly grizzled star’s still got the clench-jawed charisma to pull it off.” (Variety) Mystery/thriller, rated R, 93 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
JOYLAND
Trailer: youtu.be/-9S6hr_SRvE
The Ranas — a happily patriarchal joint family — yearn for the birth of a baby boy to continue the family line. Their youngest son secretly joins an erotic dance theater and falls for an ambitious trans starlet. Their impossible love story slowly illuminates the entire Rana family’s desire for sexual rebellion. “Its richly textured, effortlessly compassionate portrait of LGBTQ identity and desire.” (Los Angeles Times) Drama, not rated, Urdu with English subtitles, 126 minutes, Violet Crown
OTHER PEOPLE’S CHILDREN
Trailer: youtu.be/As11q4VM_Jw
Rachel is 40 years old, with no children. She loves her life: her high school students, her friends, her ex, her guitar lessons. When she falls in love with Ali, she becomes attached to Leila, his 4-year-old daughter. She tucks her into bed, cares for her, loves her like her own. But to love other people’s children is risky. “Other People’s Children sneaks up on you, with a depth and complexity of feeling that throws those glossy, idyllic opening moments into bittersweet relief.” (Los Angeles Times) Drama/comedy, not rated, 104 minutes, French with English subtitles, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
RALLY ROAD RACERS
Trailer: youtu.be/6S1oRHIpV3w
Zhi, a rookie race-car driver, gets the opportunity to compete against the reigning champion of the rally car circuit. With help from a former driver-turned mechanic, Zhi must overcome treacherous terrain, rival racers, and unexpected obstacles to prove he has what it takes. Animated comedy, rated PG, 93 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3.5 chiles — SHOWING UP
Trailer: youtu.be/wELPTxJ2YZY
A sculptor (Michelle Williams) preparing to open a new show must balance her creative life with the daily dramas of family and friends, in Kelly Reichardt’s vibrant and captivatingly funny portrait of art and craft. “The film is certainly not the first to hold the creative process up to scrutiny: its agonies and ecstasies, false starts, and alchemical transformation of abject failure into — well, more interesting failure. But it is one of the best, in a medium that consistently gets art dead wrong.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Comedy/drama, rated R, 108 minutes, CCAC
WILD LIFE
Trailer: youtu.be/yJL-OAPBDa8
After falling in love in mid-life, Kris Tompkins and the outdoorsman and entrepreneur Doug Tompkins left behind the world of the massively successful outdoor brands they’d helped pioneer — Patagonia, The North Face, and Esprit — and turned their attention to a visionary effort to create National Parks throughout Chile and Argentina. The film chronicles the highs and lows of their journey to effect the largest private land donation in history. “Wild Life is committed in equal measure to the formidable challenges of land preservation and self-preservation.” (Los Angeles Times) Documentary, rated PG-13, 93 minutes, Violet Crown
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
GREASE (1978)
Trailer: youtu.be/THd96gHV7Tg
Experience the friendships, romances, and adventures of a group of high school kids in the 1950s. Welcome to the singing and dancing world of Grease, the most successful movie musical of all time. A wholesome exchange student (Olivia Newton-John) and a leather-clad Danny (John Travolta) have a summer romance, but will it cross clique lines? Screens Sunday, May 14, and Wednesday, May 17. “What makes it work is its youthful vitality, the tremendous energy and imagination expended on its virtually wall-to-wall song and dance number.” (Hollywood Reporter, 2015) Musical/romance, rated PG, 110 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
JENNIFER WEST: FILM TITLE POEM (2016)
Book: MEDIA ARCHAEOLOGY
No Name Cinema presents a film screening, discussion, and celebration of Jennifer West’s debut monograph, Media Archaeology, which “brings together nearly a decade of ‘analogital’ experiments in film, sculpture, and installation by one of the most committed artists working on the West Coast today.” Film Title Poem, co-presented by Radius Books, investigates the way in which fiction works its way into our memories, but also demonstrates how our viewing experience has changed with digital technology. The filmmaker will be in attendance for a post-screening Q&A at the Thursday, May 18, event. Doors 7 p.m., films 7:30 p.m.; $5-$15 suggested donation; No Name Cinema
NNC OPEN SCREEN v.3
No trailer available
A showcase of shorts by local artists working in experimental, documentary, animation, and personal filmmaking/moving image art. Friday, May 12; doors 7 p.m., films 7:30 p.m.; $5-$15 suggested donation; No Name Cinema
CONTINUING
3 chiles — AIR
Trailer: youtu.be/6VEoWb1b-L0
Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) and Nike pursue basketball rookie Michael Jordan, creating a partnership that revolutionizes the world of sports and contemporary culture. Directed by and starring Ben Affleck. With Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker, and Marlon Wayons. “The modest but gratifying gifts of Air lie in its seeming effortlessness, reassuring viewers that a good movie can still be a good story, well told. It’s a movie that shoots and scores.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Sports drama, rated R, 112 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT’S ME, MARGARET
Trailer: youtu.be/LzRzojHC3iE
In this big-screen adaptation of Judy Blume’s beloved book, 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York City for the suburbs of New Jersey, going through the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school. She relies on her mother, Barbara (Rachel McAdams), who is also struggling to adjust to life outside the big city, and her adoring grandmother, Sylvia (Kathy Bates), who isn’t happy they moved away and likes to remind them every chance she gets. “The film version is an utter delight, a loving adaptation that’s both true to the book and endearingly fresh.” (Entertainment Weekly) Comedy/drama, rated PG-13, 105 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6. Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
BIG GEORGE FOREMAN: THE MIRACULOUS STORY
Trailer: youtu.be/GDhbYxggbss
From Olympic gold medalist to world heavyweight champion, boxer George Foreman leads a remarkable life. He finds his faith, retires and becomes a preacher. When financial hardship hits his family and church, George steps back in the ring and regains the championship at age 45, becoming the oldest heavyweight champion in boxing history. “It’s prosaic and conventional and a touch stolid, but it stays true to the facts and the spirit of the man (he’s both sinner and saint), and the saga they add up to is singular in the history of sports.” (Variety) Biography, sports drama, rated PG-13, 128 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
EVIL DEAD RISE
Trailer: youtu.be/BqQNO7BzN08
In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A apartment. The sisters’ reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie’s building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable. “A crowd-pleasing new chapter that opens the door to a connected universe uniting the previous films and series.” (Los Angeles Times) Horror, rated R, 97 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2 chiles — GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOLUME 3
Trailer: youtu.be/br4CsE-w8pA
Still reeling from the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them. With Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, John C. Reilly, Glenn Close, and Benicio Del Toro, and the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper. “It’s a sweet and savory morsel of storytelling, drowning in a puddle of special-effects sauce.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action, rated PG-13, 149 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3 chiles — GUY RITCHIE’S THE COVENANT
Trailer: youtu.be/02PPMPArNEQ
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant follows U.S. Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim). After an ambush, Ahmed goes to Herculean lengths to save Kinley’s life. When Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve them before the Taliban hunts them down first. “This movie does not feel like a Guy Ritchie film, even though the film is officially titled, unnecessarily, Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant. Compared with most of Ritchie oeuvre, from the outrageous Snatch to the rambunctious The Gentlemen, this one is quiet, introspective, contemplative.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/thriller, rated R, 123 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
LOVE AGAIN
Trailer: youtu.be/CQDXtD2HJAs
Coping with the loss of her fiance, Mira Ray (Priyanka Chopra) sends a series of romantic texts to his old cellphone number, not realizing it was reassigned to journalist Rob Burns (Sam Heughan). Rob becomes captivated by the honesty of her words in the beautifully constructed texts. When he’s assigned to write a profile of superstar Celine Dion, he enlists her help to figure out how to meet Mira in person — and win her heart. “Perhaps a rare instance where an entire movie has been crafted around an extended cameo, Dion’s presence at least enhances the soundtrack, if not the woefully predictable plot.” (Cinemalogue) Drama, rated PG-13, 102 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
SISU
Trailer: youtu.be/d2k4QAItiSA
During the last days of World War II, a solitary prospector crosses paths with Nazis on a scorched-Earth retreat in northern Finland. When the soldiers decide to steal his gold, they quickly discover they just tangled with no ordinary miner. “A splashy popcorn action piece unconcerned with credibility, pushing well-worn ideas to outlandish, and outrageously entertaining, ends.” (Variety) Action, rated R, 91 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2.5 chiles — SUPER MARIO BROS: THE MOVIE
Trailer: youtu.be/RjNcTBXTk4I
With help from Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mario (Chris Pratt) gets ready to square off against the all-powerful Bowser (Jack Black) to stop his plans from conquering the world. Also featuring the voices of Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen. “[The creators deliver] a consistently inventive animated feature that builds its dreams (and nightmares) around that most mundane but essential of grown-up concerns: plumbing.” (Pat Padua/For The Washington Post) Animated family comedy, rated PG, 92 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, santafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jeancocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Piñon St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
