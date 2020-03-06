OPENING THIS WEEK
￼3 chiles - AND THEN WE DANCED
Drama, not rated, 113 minutes, in Georgian with subtitles, Center for Contemporary Arts. See review.
BEDLAM
A psychiatrist makes rounds in ERs, jails, and homeless camps to tell the intimate stories behind one of the greatest social crises of our time. A personal and intense journey into the world of the seriously mentally ill. (Source: Google) Documentary, not rated, 86 minutes, Violet Crown. (Not reviewed)
￼3 chiles - EMMA
Period drama, rated PG, 122 minutes, Violet Crown. See review.
￼2 chiles - GREED
Comedy-drama, rated R, 104 minutes, Violet Crown. See review.
ONWARD
Two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, go on a journey to discover if there is still a little magic left out there in order to spend one last day with their father, who died when they were too young to remember him. (Source: Google) Animation drama-fantasy, rated PG, 102 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6 (in 2D), Regal Stadium 14 (2D and 3D), and Violet Crown.
THE WAY BACK
A widowed, former basketball all-star lost family foundation in a struggle with addiction and attempts to come back by becoming the coach of a disparate, ethnically mixed high school basketball team at his alma mater. Starring Ben Affleck. (Source: Google) Sports drama, rated R, 108 minutes, Regal Stadium 14 and Violet Crown.
NOW IN THEATERS
￼3 chiles - 1917
British director Sam Mendes’ slice of life and death in The Great War is based on war tales told to Mendes by his grandfather, a World War II vet. The story is an odyssey, one that sends two young lance corporals on a probable suicide mission to carry an urgent dispatch to a company preparing to launch a disastrous attack. Mendes’ characters go through scenes that carry the unmistakable whiff of screenwriting. But what is truly magnificent about this movie is Roger Deakins’ cinematography, which reaches its peak in a scene amidst the smoldering ruins of a blasted French town at night, with flares and bombs bursting in air, to create a fabulous nightmare-scape of jagged walls and terrifying shadows. The two corporals are Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) and Schofield (George MacKay). The screen is mostly theirs alone, though the cast is filled out with a few name actors like Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch. Winner of three Academy Awards, including Best Cinematography. Military drama, rated R, 119 minutes, Regal Stadium 14 and Violet Crown. (Jonathan Richards)
BAD BOYS FOR LIFE
Seventeen years after Bad Boys II, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return as Michael Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively — two maverick police officers. On the verge of retirement, they’re pulled back into action to take down a vengeful mob boss (Jacob Scipio). Action-comedy, rated R, 123 minutes, Regal Stadium 14. (Not reviewed)
BRAHMS: THE BOY 2
Terror strikes when a young family moves to the Heelshire’s residence, and a boy from the family discovers a doll called Brahms that appears to be eerily human. (Source: Google) Mystery-horror, rated PG-13, 120 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 14. (Not reviewed)
3 chiles - THE CALL OF THE WILD
It’s easy to view The Call of the Wild cynically: There goes Hollywood again, sanding the edges off a beloved novel — this time about the human-canine bond — to create disposable entertainment. The latest screen adaptation of Jack London’s 1903 adventure saga transforms the novel’s menacing gold prospector into a cartoon, played by a sniveling Dan Stevens. Harrison Ford’s droning voice-over, as fellow prospector John Thornton, is sleep-inducing. And the CGI dogs look ... very computer-generated. But there is no trace of such cynicism in the movie itself. In an age of children’s entertainment that’s snarky, self-referential, and even meta, The Call of the Wild, stands out for its earnest effort to entertain without commenting on itself or the modern world. In it, a dog named Buck (performed in motion-capture by Terry Notary and digitally rendered later) is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the wilds of the Alaskan Yukon in the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail-delivery dogsled team, Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime as he ultimately finds his true place in the world. Ford and his robust white beard don’t appear onscreen until deep into the movie, but when he arrives, the actor expresses John’s grief with enough tenderness that children watching might learn something about how to handle their own emotions. They’ll need those tools for the movie’s jarring climax, which, while fairly true to the book, will be nonetheless grim for the youngest viewers. Drama-adventure, rated PG, 110 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 14 and Violet Crown. (Mark Lieberman/Special to The Washington Post)
DOLITTLE
With Iron Man behind him, Robert Downey Jr. occupies his time by playing Hugh Lofting’s literary doctor with the ability to speak with animals. In this telling, Dolittle is a hermit who, when Queen Victoria (Jessie Buckley) takes ill, embarks on an epic adventure to find the cure. Antonio Banderas and Michael Shannon also star, while Ralph Fiennes, Tom Holland, Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, and Emma Thompson voice animals in Dolittle’s menagerie. Family comedy-adventure, rated PG, 106 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6. (Not reviewed)
FANTASTIC FUNGI
Brie Larson narrates this documentary that shows us inside the world of mushrooms, molds, and other fungi. Director Louie Schwartzberg takes viewers on a time-lapse journey that describes the ancient history of the organisms and their power in the present to heal and sustain life. Some of the world’s most renowned mycologists also offer their thoughts on the potential of fungi to help humans across a wide variety of uses. Documentary, not rated, 81 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts. (Not reviewed)
FANTASY ISLAND
In this horror remake of the 1970s cotton-candy-colored TV staple, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke (Michael Peña) makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. Horror, PG-13, 110 minutes, Regal Stadium 14. (Not reviewed)
￼3 chiles - HARLEY QUINN: BIRDS OF PREY
Margot Robbie reprises her role as the mallet-wielding antihero Harley Quinn from the 2016 film Suicide Squad in this spinoff based on the long-running comic book. This time, fortunately, she has a new squad: Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez). Her erstwhile beau the Joker, though he is frequently invoked, is never seen. Supervillain duties are taken up by the Gotham billionaire and venal sadist Roman Sionis (a gleeful Ewan McGregor). Now that Harley no longer has the immunity of being Joker’s moll, Roman can dispose of her at will. Like Joker, Birds of Prey is sincere in its commitment to nihilism but coy about the implications of that commitment. Unlike Joker, this exercise in R-rated fan-flattery allows itself, and the audience, to have some fun with its noisy, hectic, self-conscious riffing on the conventions of comic-book-based entertainment. Like other big-studio exercises in pseudo-subversion (very much including Deadpool), Birds of Prey is happy to play at provocation with swear words and violence while carefully declining to provoke anything like a thought. Superhero action, rated R, 109 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6, Regal Stadium 14. (A.O. Scott/The New York Times)
￼
IMPRACTICAL JOKERS: THE MOVIE
The four pranksters from TruTV’s hidden camera show and other comedic ventures make their debut on the big screen. (Source: Google) Reality-comedy, PG-13, 92 minutes, Regal Stadium 14. (Not reviewed)
￼1.5 chiles - INVISIBLE MAN
It’s never fair to judge a movie based on what you want it to be. But when that movie sets an explicit goal and then fails to meet it — heck, doesn’t even try to meet it — it’s open season. That’s Invisible Man, part of Universal’s attempt to reboot the studio’s classic monster flicks that started with 2017 flop starring Tom Cruise called The Mummy. At first, Elisabeth Moss brings a nice, handmaid-ish energy to the role of Cecilia, a woman who leaves her abusive husband, Adrian (Oliver Jackson Cohen, of The Haunting of Hill House), a Tony Stark-like tech entrepreneur with a specialization in optics, and who comes to believe that his subsequent suicide is a fake. While wearing an invisibility suit, he is now stalking her. Or so she says. In short, there’s an intriguing mystery. Is Cecilia so traumatized by her past that she’s seeing — or fantasizing — things that aren’t there? Or is Adrian, or someone else, trying to gaslight her into doing something rash? But all this tingling psychological horror evaporates as quickly as the phantom breath we see next to Cecilia as she stands outside — supposedly alone — one chilly night. What replaces it is a far more plodding and pedestrian kind of movie, the parameters of which can be revealed because they’re all laid out in the trailer: Yes, there’s someone in an invisibility suit tormenting her. So what does that leave us with? A supervillain movie. Not that that’s a bad thing by definition. But Invisible Man has a hole at its center: something that was there for a brief, tantalizing second, and that is gone. Horror-sci-fi-thriller, rated R, 124 minutes, Regal Stadium 14 and Violet Crown. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post)
￼
3 chiles - JOJO RABBIT
Writer and director Taika Waititi presents a twee version of World War II-era Berlin in Jojo Rabbit that is seen through the eyes of a child. Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) is an only child whose father, he thinks, is off fighting the war for Germany. He lives with his mother, Rosie (Oscar-nominated actress Scarlett Johansson), in a middle-class section of Berlin. His only friend is imaginary: a fatherly Adolf Hitler with a tendency to fly off the handle whenever Jews are mentioned. Ten-year-old Jojo is one of the Hitlerjugend, or Hitler Youth, and decorates his room with swastikas and posters of the Führer. The comedy is fast-paced, at times approaching slapstick. It takes its time to find its emotional core and, as it does, the humor settles down and the drama mostly takes over, edging, at times, into rank sentimentalism. Jojo Rabbit may strain your credulity, but never at the expense of its young protagonists, who shine throughout. Won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. Comedy, rated PG-13, 108 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema. (Michael Abatemarco)
￼2.5 chiles - JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL
This sequel brings together the same director, writers, and actors who made the 2017 Jumanji reboot so fun and then layers in more stars — Danny Glover, Danny DeVito, and Awkwafina — plus more locations and special effects. The result is a successful if unbalanced ride. It starts like the first, with four mismatched young people getting sucked into a video game. There, they transform into avatars played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan. Glover and DeVito, playing two estranged friends, also get pulled into the game, and everyone has a new avatar. The Rock employs a honking “Noo Yawk” accent and an elderly man’s befuddlement at what’s happening, since he’s controlled by DeVito. Meanwhile, Glover gets handed Hart. The plot is insane, as you might expect from a video-game quest, and it takes the ragtag group from deserts to snowy mountains in search of a jewel. Like all sequels, the second suffers from not having the delicious surprise of the first. Family adventure, rated PG-13, 123 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6. (Mark Kennedy/The Washington Post)
3 chiles - ONCE WERE BROTHERS: ROBBIE ROBERTSON AND THE BAND
For a collective expression of prodigious musicianship and an almost telepathic creative bond, you’d be hard-pressed to do better than the Band, the five-man group whose eight years performing under that name simultaneously sent rock music back to its past and catapulted it into the future. And while it includes observations by heavy-hitters like Martin Scorsese, Bruce Springsteen, Jann Wenner, and Van Morrison, it is mostly one man’s story: After all, the subtitle is Robbie Robertson and the Band. Members Rick Danko, Levon Helm, and Richard Manuel are no longer with us to share their perspective, and Garth Hudson isn’t talking. Still, Once Were Brothers wouldn’t have suffered from a few more dissenting voices to balance Robertson’s version of events, which even at its most generous and compassionate can’t help but feel self-serving. Director Daniel Roher makes resourceful use of archival footage, including vintage interviews with Band members who have since died, and cutting still photographs together with whiplash speed. But the most delicious moments are simply listening to those great songs, like “The Weight” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie.” Even at its most painful, the Band’s story captures something golden, incendiary, and wistfully beautiful — “so beautiful,” Robertson reflects, “that it went up in flames.” Music documentary, rated R, 102 minutes, The Screen. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post)
3 chiles - PARASITE
Director Bong Joon Ho creates specific spaces and faces that are in service to universal ideas about human dignity, class, and life itself. That’s a good way of telegraphing the larger catastrophe represented by the cramped, gloomy, and altogether disordered basement apartment where Kim Ki-taek (the great Song Kang Ho) benignly reigns. A sedentary lump, Ki-taek doesn’t have a lot obviously going for him. Fortunes change after the son, Ki-woo (Choi Woo Shik), lands a lucrative job as an English-language tutor for the teenage daughter, Da-hye (Jung Ziso), of the wealthy Park family. The other Kims soon secure their positions as art tutor, housekeeper, and chauffeur. In outsourcing their lives, all the cooking and cleaning and caring for their children, the Parks are as parasitical as their humorously opportunistic interlopers. Winner of the Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Director. Drama, rated R, 132 minutes, in Korean with subtitles, Jean Cocteau Cinema and Violet Crown. (Manohla Dargis/ The New York Times)
LAS PILDORAS DE MI NOVIO (MY BOYFRIEND’S MEDS)
Hank is a charming store owner who takes an endless assortment of prescription drugs for his multiple personality disorder. He’s delightfully surprised when his new girlfriend invites him to an island resort for a business retreat — then horrified upon his arrival to learn that he forgot to bring his medication. Unable to control his symptoms, Hank soon finds his relationship in jeopardy as he suddenly transforms into a wild and obnoxious loudmouth. (Source: Google) Comedy, rated R, 100 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 14. (Not reviewed)
￼4 chiles - PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE
“Do all lovers feel they’re inventing something?” asks Héloïse, a young woman experiencing romantic passion for the first time. It’s a beautiful line, but it’s also emblematic of the spirit of Portrait of a Lady on Fire, a film in which everything feels stunningly fresh, raw, and new. French director Céline Sciamma, known for far more gritty and contemporary films, has found a way to make a film set in the 18th century feel so vital, at times it seems it could spontaneously combust. Marianne (a vibrant Noémie Merlant) has been hired by a widow to paint a portrait of her daughter Héloïse (the appealing Adèle Haenel), as a calling card for her prospective husband. But because Héloïse has refused to be painted, Marianne must pose as a companion by day, while painting in secret at night. They grow close, and the way their ardor is allowed to slowly unfold onscreen is both heartwarming and, given the dismal prospects for a future together, heartbreaking. Period drama, rated R, 119 minutes, Center for Contemporary Art and Violet Crown. (Jocelyn Noveck/Associated Press)
￼3.5 chiles - SONIC THE HEDGEHOG
Inspired by the popular series of video games, Sonic tells the eternal tale of a blue hedgehog from another planet who runs at near-warp speed. After a relatively pointless exposition, Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) arrives in a small Montana town named Green Hills, where he has to hide his speed for fear someone will steal it. But after inadvertently causing a power outage, he’s targeted by government forces and the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) for capture. Enter his only friend: Sheriff Tom (James Marsden). These shaky plot elements exist only to set up Sonic and Tom’s westward odyssey. Luckily, the destination is worth the journey. Sonic’s engaging and expressive face, combined with Schwartz’s always-excellent voice acting, creates a character worth rooting for. Marsden is charming as he goes through the traditional arc usually found in this type of movie: bewilderment, empathy, and friendship. While most of the secondary characters are so lightly written that they nearly float, Carrey’s Robotnik — played by the hyper-energetic actor operating at maximum strength — makes for an egotistical, slightly unhinged villain, whose fundamental weirdness is fun to watch, without ever being really scary (a boon to parents with younger kids). Fans of the video games will find a host of allusions, but there’s plenty to please any moviegoer who can’t tell a Sega from a Switch. In the end, Sonic is quippy without being mean, and sweet without being sappy, making this a trip that’s well worth taking. Adventure animation, PG, 99 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6, Regal Stadium 14, and Violet Crown. (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post)
TREAD
Pushed to his breaking point, a master welder quietly fortifies a bulldozer and uses it to systematically destroy numerous businesses and homes in the small mountain town of Granby, Colorado. (Source: Google) Documentary, not rated, 89 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema. (Not reviewed)
WEATHERING WITH YOU
The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka leaves his island home and runs away to Tokyo, where he quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong-willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky. Directed by Makoto Shinkai and produced by Genki Kawamura, the team behind Your Name. (Source: gkids.com) Anime drama-fantasy, rated PG-13, 111 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema. (Not reviewed)
PERFORMANCE AND OTHER SCREENINGS
Center for Contemporary Art
▼ 9 a.m. Sunday, March 8: A Conversation with Paper Routes, New Mexico Women to Watch artists
▼ Friday-Sunday, March 6-8: In Search of Chopin
▼ Friday-Sunday, March 6-8: Exhibition on Screen: Lucien Freud: A Self Portrait
Jean Cocteau Cinema
▼ 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8: Author S.M. Stirling
The Screen
▼ 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11: Julie & Julia presented by NOW
Violet Crown
▼ 11 a.m. Sunday, March 8: English National Ballet presents Akram Khan’s Giselle
▼ 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11: Wisdom Archive Triple Feature
▼ 8:15 p.m. Thursday, March 12: Wendy
