Chile Pages: March 4-10

OPENING
THE BATMAN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/mqqft2x_Aa4
Batman (Robert Pattinson) ventures into Gotham City’s underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans become clear, the Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued the metropolis. “At its best, The Batman is a helluva tough-guy yarn — an entertaining pulp-fiction epic under the guise of sure-thing blockbuster. At its worst, it’s the cinematic equivalent of a mixtape.” (Rolling Stone) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 176 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
POLY STYRENE: I AM A CLICHÉ
Trailer: https://youtu.be/stXSFuUOdeU
Featuring unseen archive material and rare diary entries narrated by Oscar-nominee Ruth Negga, this documentary on Poly Styrene from her daughter, Celeste Bell, and co-director Paul Sng follows Celeste as she examines her mother’s unopened artistic archive and traverses three continents to better understand Styrene the icon and Styrene the mother. Styrene was the first woman of color in the UK to front a successful rock band and used her unconventional voice to sing about identity, consumerism, postmodernism, and events unfolding in late 1970s Britain. As the frontwoman of X-Ray Spex, the Anglo-Somali punk musician was also a key inspiration for the riot grrrl and Afropunk movements. Documentary/biography/music, not rated, 134 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts
SHORTBUS: 15TH ANNIVERSARY RESTORATION
Trailer: https://youtu.be/txkMNU6wnak
John Cameron Mitchell’s Shortbus explores the lives of several emotionally challenged characters as they navigate the comic and tragic intersections between love and sex in and around a modern-day underground salon called Shortbus. Set in a post-9/11, Bush-exhausted New York City, Shortbus (2006) tells its story with sexual frankness, suggesting new ways to reconcile questions of the mind, pleasures of the flesh, and imperatives of the heart. After 15 years, Shortbus still shines as a bold and fearless exploration of love, sex, and everything in between. Romance/drama, not rated, 102 minutes, CCAC
CONTINUING
2022 OSCAR NOMINATED SHORTS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/ckTmBX5qUOI
For the 17th consecutive year, ShortsTV and Magnolia Pictures present the 2022 Oscar-nominated short films in all three categories offered: animated, live action and documentary. Not rated, 140 minutes, Violet Crown
CYRANO
Trailer: https://youtu.be/5e8apSFDXsQ
Cyrano de Bergerac (Peter Dinklage) dazzles everyone with his brilliant wordplay and swordplay, but he’s convinced his appearance renders him unworthy of the affections of the luminous Roxanne (Haley Bennett), a devoted friend in love with someone else. “Dinklage gives you his appeal and his sense of self-loathing. It’s both the single most sorrowful and the sexiest take on Cyrano you’ve ever seen.” (Rolling Stone) Musical/romance, rated PG-13, 123 minutes, Violet Crown.
2.5 CHILES — DEATH ON THE NILE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/dZRqB0JLizw
Death on the Nile is an undeniably handsome, old-fashioned affair — a classic “locked room” murder mystery set on a photogenic river boat in Egypt where a cluster of well-dressed guests have gathered to celebrate the marriage of two pretty people (Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer), until someone gets killed. Make that several someones. Director Kenneth Branagh does double duty as the eccentric Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. It’s a surprisingly intimate portrayal, in a tale that has two mysteries at its center: one involving a killing and the other having to do with a human enigma. The crime’s solution is fine and dandy, but it’s Poirot himself who most fascinates. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Mystery/crime, rated PG-13, 127 minutes, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — DOG
Trailer: https://youtu.be/V4tAtp-TyzQ
With a dog named Lulu by his side, Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) races down the Pacific Coast to make it to a soldier’s funeral on time. Along the way, Briggs and Lulu drive each other completely crazy, break a handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards to have a fighting chance of finding happiness. While Dog is often funny, it’s not a comedy. Though it’s often sad, it’s not a tragedy either. Instead, it’s a sensitive, engaging, realistic look at what happens when a soldier’s toughest battle starts when they come home. (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post) Comedy, rated PG-13, 90 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
4 CHILES — DRIVE MY CAR
Trailer: https://youtu.be/6BPKPb_RTwI
Yusuke, an aging, widowed actor, seeks a chauffeur and turns to his go-to mechanic, who recommends 20-year-old Misaki. Despite their initial misgivings, a special relationship develops between them. Both are broken; Yusuke’s wife has died, having betrayed him before that. We don’t learn about Misaki’s wounds until much later, as the driver and her passenger discover what they share. In its quiet way, Drive My Car is a story about listening, or, in a larger sense, paying attention, and it invites you to do the same. It isn’t just about listening, but healing, and the transformative, terrifying, awesome power of art. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama, not rated, 179 minutes, CCAC
3.5 CHILES — SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
Trailer: https://youtu.be/JfVOs4VSpmA
No Way Home is a Spider-Man sundae with extra cherries. The concept of a multiverse is the engine that drives narrative, but the high-test rocket fuel that powers it are its performances. Guided by director Jon Watts, whose credits include both of Tom Holland’s previous headlining performances as the wall-crawler, Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s supporting cast has so much fun here that it’s infectious. With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. As much fun as this movie is, it is, at heart, a story of loss and letting go. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 148 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
STUDIO 666
Trailer: https://youtu.be/_Ho_VPTQLA4
Members of the rock band Foo Fighters move into a mansion to record their 10th album. Once in the house, singer Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the band members’ lives. “That the Foo Fighters don’t take themselves seriously makes for an infectiously fun, if uneven, time full of gleefully deranged horror moments, surprise cameos, and a new appreciation for the band.” (Bloody Disgusting) Horror/music, rated R, 108 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — UNCHARTED
Trailer: https://youtu.be/4wCH1K-ckZw
Nathan Drake and his wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan embark on a dangerous quest to find the greatest treasure never found while also tracking clues that may lead to Nate’s long-lost brother. What transpires is part heist flick, part Mission: Impossible-lite, with a dollop of Dan Brown (for the puzzles), the DNA of Nicolas Cage in National Treasure, and mildly zingy buddy-banter dressed up with a bit of The Treasure of the Sierra Madre‘s existential darkness. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 116 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD
Trailer: https://youtu.be/TDLptdrP-74
A young woman battles indecisiveness as she traverses the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path. “The Worst Person in the World, Norwegian director Joachim Trier’s latest film, hits on a universal truth: None of us know what the hell we’re doing.” (Observer) Romance/drama, rated R, 128 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
SOURCE: Google, YouTube.com
STREAMING
AFTER YANG
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Kwp32zLc08c
When his young daughter’s beloved companion — an android named Yang — malfunctions, Jake (Colin Farrell) searches for a way to repair him. In the process, Jake discovers the life that has been passing in front of him, reconnecting with his wife (Jodie Turner-Smith) and daughter across a distance he didn’t know was there. “After Yang moves slowly and quietly and then comes in like a tidal wave, exploring grief and love and memory with aching poignance.” (Rolling Stone) Drama/science fiction, rated PG, 101 minutes, Showtime
FRESH
Trailer: https://youtu.be/wKk5VAK1GZQ
Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) meets the alluring Steve (Sebastian Stan) at a grocery store and, given her frustration with dating apps, takes a chance and gives him her number. After their first date, Noa is smitten and accepts Steve’s invitation to a romantic weekend getaway, only to find that her new paramour has been hiding some unusual appetites. “Writing about Fresh without giving away its secrets is pretty much impossible, so let’s leave it at this: See it. Have fun. And maybe don’t eat first.” (Fox 10 Phoenix) Comedy/horror, rated R, 114 minutes, Hulu
HUDA’S SALON
Trailer: https://youtu.be/3xsJRrlqGKA
Reem (Maisa Abd Elhadi), a young mother married to a jealous man, goes to Huda’s salon in Bethlehem. But this ordinary visit turns sour when Huda (Manal Awad), after having put Reem in a shameful situation, blackmails her to have her work for the secret service of the occupiers and thus betray her people. “Huda’s Salon is a humble offering to the existing, and incredibly diverse, tradition of art that understands that the garden of liberation will not thrive without eradicating its patriarchal weeds.” (Hollywood Reporter) Thriller, rated R, 91 minutes, in Arabic with subtitles
NIGHTRIDE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/04EMi4TrVHY
This wry, real-time, one-shot thriller is set on the midnight streets of Belfast. Budge (Moe Dunford), a smalltime dealer, tries to pull one last deal with cash borrowed from a dangerous loan shark. When the handover goes catastrophically wrong, Budge finds himself in a race against time to find his missing product and get a new buyer before the loan shark tracks him down. Crime/drama/thriller, not rated, 97 minutes
ROADRUNNER: A FILM ABOUT ANTHONY BOURDAIN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/ihEEjwRlghQ
Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?) directs this intimate, behind-the-scenes look at chef, adventurer, and provocateur Anthony Bourdain, revealing how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. The film takes an unflinching look at Bourdain, who committed suicide in 2018, shocking his many fans, and it reverberates with his presence and impact on the world around him. “If you miss Anthony Bourdain — and for many, the celebrity chef’s death in 2018 felt like the loss of a close and troubled friend — Morgan Neville’s Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain is a salve.” (Boston Globe) Available on Sunday, March 6. Documentary, rated R, 119 minutes, CNN — Streaming items compiled by Michael Abatemarco
