OPENING
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT
Trailer: youtu.be/qFqgmaO15x4
The gripping story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I. Paul and his comrades experience first-hand how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives, and each other, in the trenches. “A film that feels both aesthetically dazzling and full of necessary truths: an antiwar drama that transcends the bombast of propaganda mostly just because it’s so artfully and indelibly made.” (Entertainment Weekly) Oscar nominee, war/drama, rated R, 143 minutes, Violet Crown
CREED III
Trailer: youtu.be/xTaIZo8OJYE
Still dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) is thriving in his career and family life. When Damian (Jonathan Majors), a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, resurfaces after serving time in prison, he’s eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian — a fighter who has nothing to lose. Sports drama, rated PG-13, 117 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
DEMON SLAYER: TO THE SWORDSMITH VILLAGE
Trailer: youtu.be/U9Br9QWyq9s
After the vicious murder of his family, a boy named Tanjiro Kamado resolves to become a demon slayer in hopes of turning his younger sister back into a human. Subtitled and dubbed versions. Fantasy/adventure/anime, rated R, 110 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6
ONE FINE MORNING
Trailer: youtu.be/VRI2_9IZEc8
Sandra (Léa Seydoux), a young mother raising her daughter alone, pays regular visits to her sick father. While she and her family fight tooth and nail to get him the care he requires, Sandra reconnects with Clément, a friend she hasn’t seen in a while. Although he is in a relationship, the two begin a passionate affair. “With a subject matter like this, “One Fine Morning” could only be a French film, but it’s no routine French film. In its quiet, no-fuss way, it constitutes something of a breakthrough.” (San Francisco Chronicle) Drama/romance, rated R, 112 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
OPERATION FORTUNE: RUSE DE GUERRE
Trailer: youtu.be/WdZ-BWWQcWQ
Elite spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). Reluctantly teamed up with some of the world’s best operatives, Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood’s biggest movie star, Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett), to help them on their globe-trotting mission to save the world. Guy Ritchie directs. Action/comedy, rated R, 114 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
RRR (Hindi)
Trailer: youtu.be/f_vbAtFSEc0
A fictional story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s. Oscar nominee, action/drama, rated PG-13, Telugu with subtitles, 187 minutes, Violet Crown
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
ALIEN (1979)
Trailer: youtu.be/jQ5lPt9edzQ
In deep space, the crew of the commercial starship Nostromo is awakened from their cryo-sleep capsules halfway through their journey home to investigate a distress call from an alien vessel. The terror begins when the crew encounters a nest of eggs inside the alien ship. An organism from inside an egg leaps out and attaches itself to one of the crew, causing him to fall into a coma. With Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver, and John Hurt. Screens Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4. Sci-fi/horror, rated R, 120 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
BORN IN FLAMES (1983)
Trailer: youtu.be/qQnYxdXbaY4
In a future where a socialist government gains power, a group of women decides to organize and rebel. “Lizzie Borden’s 1983 feminist-revolutionary docu-fiction film is set in a dystopian near-future New York 10 years after the ‘social-democratic war of liberation.’ During this time diverse groups of women begin to organize militant direct action groups in response to the unfulfilled promise of equality. Born In Flames intelligently addresses intersectionality and remains an inspiring call to arms in the modern era of drastic setbacks to the individual freedoms of women and continued systemic racism in the United States. (Justin Clifford Rhody/No Name Cinema) Part of the Closer Looks: Cinema + Conversation series. Screens Thursday, March 9. Drama/sci-fi, not rated, 80 minutes, CCAC
THE FILMS OF BRETTA C. WALKER & JEAN-JACQUES MARTINOD
Trailer not available
Martinod is an Ecuadorian filmmaker, radio DJ, and media artist whose works endeavor to interrogate sensory cognition in relation to the natural world, potential planes, and parapoetic territories. Walker’s work is that of a deeply personal practice grounded in healing, drawing cues from the resilience and sublimity of nature and its intrinsic relation to the female condition and form. The filmmakers will be in attendance for a post-screening Q&A. Screens Saturday, March 4. Film shorts, not rated, run-time not available, No Name Cinema
ITHAKA (2021)
Trailer: youtu.be/tKOu8ej0ewQ
An intimate portrayal of one father’s fight to save his son, Ithaka exposes the brutal realities of the campaign to free Julian Assange, the world’s most famous political prisoner. The WikiLeaks founder has become an emblem of an international arm wrestle over freedom of journalism, government corruption, and unpunished war crimes. Now, with Julian facing a 175-year sentence if extradited to the U.S., his family members are confronting the prospect of losing him forever to the abyss of the US justice system. This David-and-Goliath struggle is personal – and, with Julian’s health declining in a British maximum-security prison, the clock is ticking. Filmmaker Gabriel Shipton, Julian’s brother, will be in attendance for a Q & A. Screens Sunday, March 5. Documentary, not rated, 106 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
CONTINUING
2 chiles — 80 FOR BRADY
Trailer: youtu.be/-UeGXB2NjR8
A serviceable mash-up of sitcom and sports flick, 80 for Brady should please fans of Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, and/or Tom Brady. The movie is almost entirely fiction, but its central characters were inspired by a group of Boston-area women of a certain age who faithfully followed the New England Patriots and were Brady superfans. They plan a trip to Houston for the epochal 2017 Super Bowl, encountering predictable roadblocks along the way, but the trip plays as a series of triumphs. Ultimately, the women insist on a pivotal role in the outcome of the big game, which is condensed into a few highlights of official NFL footage. 80 for Brady suggests a simple moral: Golden girls just wanna have fun. (Mark Jenkins/The Washington Post) Comedy/drama, rated PG-13, 98 minutes, Violet Crown
1.5 chiles — ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA
Trailer: youtu.be/ZlNFpri-Y40
Superhero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. In Quantumania, sprightly pacing and lighthearted humor have succumbed to the turgid seriousness that plagues so much of the comic book canon. Here, we meet Kang, played with mournful menace by the superb Jonathan Majors. But his Shakespearean gravitas feels woefully out of place in one of the Ant-Man movies with their cheerful, wholesome tone. Quantumania will most likely work as dutiful, if not particularly original, fan service. The endearing sweetness of the early Ant-Man movies, which tapped Rudd’s ineffable charm, has been bigfooted into a noisy, smash-and-grab extravaganza that, for all its self-conscious bigness, feels smaller and less ambitious than its predecessors. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 125 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2 chiles — AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
Trailer: youtu.be/d9MyW72ELq0
This sequel catches up with Avatar‘s protagonist, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a decade after he’s decided to retire from service with the Marines and take up residence on Pandora (the planet he was sent to colonize), become a member of the native Na’vi tribe, and marry Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans. The Way of Water is frequently clunky and ham-handed in its storytelling, and the words spoken by its characters aren’t particularly memorable. But there’s no denying the power of images that can only be described as transporting — literally and figuratively. With Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Oscar nominee, sci-fi/action, rated PG-13, 192 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
4 chiles — CLOSE
Trailer: youtu.be/6EJGnU2AmV4
Leo and Remi are two 13-year-old best friends whose seemingly unbreakable bond is suddenly, tragically torn apart. Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, Lukas Dhont’s second film is an emotionally transformative and unforgettable portrait of the intersection of friendship and love, identity and independence, and heartbreak and healing. “Dhont tells a familiar story in what feels like a fresh and urgently new way, with sensitivity, sadness and promising glimmers of hope.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Oscar nominated, drama, rated PG-13, 105 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown
1.5 chiles — COCAINE BEAR
Trailer: youtu.be/DuWEEKeJLMI
Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow ... and blood. “Cocaine Bear isn’t so much a movie as an idea — a synopsis, an elevator pitch, a thumbnail description: bear + cocaine. ... If you’ve seen the viral trailer — heck, if you’ve read the title — you’ve already gotten the joke.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Thriller/action, rated R, 95 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14
3 chiles — EMILY
Trailer: youtu.be/xaL90sMAzbY
Emily imagines Emily Brontë’s own Gothic story that inspired her seminal novel, Wuthering Heights. Haunted by the death of her mother, Emily struggles within the confines of her family life and yearns for artistic and personal freedom and so begins a journey to channel her creative potential into one of the greatest novels of all time. “Emily is less a portrait of an artist as a young woman than the finding and freeing of a rebel heart.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Biography/drama, rated R, 130 minutes, Violet Crown
JESUS REVOLUTION
Trailer: youtu.be/07eXfF6Zw44
In the 1970s, Greg Laurie and a sea of young people descend on sunny Southern California to redefine truth through all means of liberation. Inadvertently, Laurie meets a charismatic street preacher and a pastor who open the doors to a church to a stream of wandering youth. What unfolds is a counterculture movement that becomes the greatest spiritual awakening in American history. Drama, not rated, 120 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2.5 chiles — KNOCK AT THE CABIN
Trailer: youtu.be/gv_QhoUy-xc
M. Night Shyamalan may have made the politest — and the most provocative — home-invasion horror movie you’ll ever see. Four strangers show up uninvited at a rustic getaway in the Pennsylvania woods, spouting biblical pronouncements about Armageddon and toting scary-looking homemade weapons as they barge in on and terrorize a family. The world is about to end — by tsunami, disease, storm, and a blizzard of aviation accidents — unless the residents of the cabin, for reasons that are never explained because they are, quite frankly, cuckoo — sacrifice one of themselves. Based on the book The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay , Knock is satisfyingly atmospheric and tense. It’s also moderately bloody, but the intruders clean up after themselves. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Mystery/horror, rated R, 100 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
4 chiles — LIVING
Trailer: youtu.be/OVo5kLt_-BU
A veteran civil servant (Bill Nighy) receives a medical diagnosis that inspires him to move to the south coast and cram some fun into his remaining days. He meets a sunny young female colleague who seems to have the pep that had previously escaped him. “Nighy’s finest move is the way he turns Williams’ face with the smallest of smiles or flicker of understanding in the eyes. You can see his character both remembering who he was as a child and becoming a whole new person as he stumbles towards death.” (Jennifer Levin/For The New Mexican) Oscar nominee, drama, rated PG-13, 102 minutes, CCAC
1.5 chiles — MAGIC MIKE’S LAST DANCE
Trailer: youtu.be/pBIGdw-BRxw
Mike Lane (Channing Tatum) takes to the stage once again when a business deal that went bust leaves him broke and bartending in Florida. Hoping for one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Salma Hayak Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse — and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, he soon finds himself trying to whip a hot new roster of talented dancers into shape. “Tatum has laid-back charm in spades, but he works so strenuously to be likable, supportive, nurturing, deferential in this role — and let’s not forget, an object of sexual desire, flipping the dynamic of the male gaze 180 degrees — that he’s practically overheating.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Comedy/drama, rated R, 112 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — A MAN CALLED OTTO
Trailer: youtu.be/eFYUX9l-m5I
As the title character in A Man Called Otto, Tom Hanks plays a cantankerous widower with an affinity for home repair. When it comes to this tear-jerker’s own makeover — it’s based on Hannes Holm’s 2016 Swedish film A Man Called Ove, inspired by Fredrik Backman’s 2012 novel — some sanded-off edges threaten to throw the project out of whack. But in the end, they don’t quite compromise a sturdy foundation. When a lively young family moves in next door, the grumpy Otto meets his match in a quick-witted, pregnant woman named Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world upside down. Even if A Man Called Otto loses some of its soul in translation, Hanks’ innate warmth adds heart to this affecting depiction of longing for the past and finding purpose in the present. (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Drama/comedy, rated PG-13, 126 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
OSCAR NOMINATED SHORTS
Trailer: youtu.be/E_sWJNh4Zqk
This special theatrical release showcases the 2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films in live action, animated, and documentary categories. The Academy Awards ceremony happens on Sunday, March 12th. Screen live action (not rated, 110 minutes), documentary (not rated, 165 minutes) and animated films (not rated, 95 minutes) at Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH
Trailer: youtu.be/tHb7WlgyaUc
The latest installment in the adventures of the swashbuckling ginger cat kicks off with a swooping, flying, visually fun opening battle, and Puss (Antonio Banderas) learns that he has just run through his eighth of nine lives. The imminent loss of quasi-immortality sends Puss into a funk. Eliminating all risk is the only thing Puss can think of to do, so he eats and sleeps and not much else — until learning of a magical star that can reset his nine lives if he wishes on it. He reunites with Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek) from the last film and sets off. The bar isn’t terribly high here, but Puss and company clear it comfortably, landing — but of course — on their feet. (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post) Oscar nominee, comedy/animation, rated PG, 100 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14
3 chiles — TURN EVERY PAGE
Trailer: youtu.be/gv3CRojrbeE
A documentary about the remarkable 50-year relationship between two literary legends, writer Robert Caro and his longtime editor, Robert Gottlieb. Now 86, Caro is working to complete the final volume of his masterwork, The Years of Lyndon Johnson; Gottlieb, 90, waits to edit it. The task of finishing their life’s work looms before them. “Although the documentary ultimately lacks focus, the subjects of Turn Every Page are so interesting that it would be a pleasure to go on listening to them long after the credits roll.” (Jennifer Levin/For The New Mexican) Documentary, rated PG, 112 minutes, CCAC
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, santafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jean cocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes .com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
STREAMING
BRUISER
Trailer: youtu.be/7OCuqI_ibyY
Jalyn Hall (Till) stars in Bruiser, a coming-of-age drama about 14-year-old Darious and his relationships with his strict but loving father (Shamier Anderson) and a charismatic drifter (Trevante Rhodes). Drama, rated TV-MA, 97 minutes, Hulu
DEVIL’S PEAK
Trailer: youtu.be/x_LRIj_DTUo
Devil’s Peak is a love story set around America’s real favorite pastimes: meth and hating your dad. Based on the novel Where All Light Tends to Go by David Joy, the film follows Jacob McNeely (Hopper Penn), a high school dropout stuck in a small North Carolina town under the thumb of his drug kingpin father, Charlie (Billy Bob Thornton). Burdened by his family name, Jacob finds redemption through the women in his life, including his mother (Robin Wright, Penn’s real-life mother, by actor Sean Penn). But Jacob’s light is his blue-blooded love interest, Maggie (Katelyn Nacon), a rural Juliet to his Romeo. Jacob must decide whether he wants to continue down the path his father has set for him or forge his own way. Mystery/drama, not rated, 97 minutes
HEART OF A CHAMPION
Trailer: youtu.be/FBncXZ0TkJM
Casper Van Dien and Edward Furlong star in Heart of a Champion, a coming-of-age film about a 14-year-old (YaYa Gosselin) coping with the divorce of her parents, a new school, and miscellaneous adolescent angst who finds direction and purpose by caring for a lost horse in preparation for a state equestrian competition. Drama, rated PG, 88 minutes
LAMYA’S POEM
Trailer: youtu.be/PDoq_QH3fSk
Shortlisted for an animated feature Oscar, Lamya’s Poem tells the story of a 12-year-old Syrian refugee (voice of Millie Davis) who, after fleeing the violence of her country, takes solace in a book of verse by the 13th-century poet Rumi. Animated adventure, not rated, 88 minutes
WHO ARE YOU PEOPLE
Trailer: youtu.be/ajyUqlAgMDs
In the coming-of-age drama — yes, another one — Who Are You People, a 16-year-old-girl (Ema Horvath) runs away from boarding school after a botched attempt to seduce her teacher, seeking the biological father (Devon Sawa) that her mother (Alyssa Milano) and presumed father (John Ales) have kept hidden from her. Drama, not rated, 103 minutes
