Trailer: https://youtu.be/OXNtn537z4I
Exploring the pursuit of the Chinese Dream in modern society, Ascension presents a contemporary vision of China that prioritizes productivity and innovation above all. “Slyly observes China’s transition from the world’s factory to a massive consumer society.” (Guardian) Documentary, not rated, 97 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts
GREAT FREEDOM
Trailer: https://youtu.be/IGEk5SVJFco
In post-war Germany, liberation by the Allies does not mean freedom for all. Hans experiences repeated imprisonment under paragraph 175 of the penal code, which criminalizes homosexuality and systematically destroys his desire for freedom. Over the decades, he develops an unlikely bond with his cellmate, Viktor, a convicted murderer. What starts as revulsion grows into affection. “Chronicling an ignominious chapter in queer history, Great Freedom is also a contemplative psychological study of the effects of incarceration and, beyond that, an unconventional love story, tender but unsentimental.” (Hollywood Reporter) Drama, not rated, 116 minutes, CCAC
INFINITE STORM
Trailer: https://youtu.be/lT-fhZh7_e8
As an experienced climber (Naomi Watts) ascends Mt. Washington, she turns back before she reaches the summit as a huge blizzard approaches. But on her way down, she encounters a lone, stranded man, and takes it upon herself to get them both down the mountain before nightfall arrives and they succumb to the storm. Based on a true story. “Watts’ stoic, sturdy performance and the films affecting and formula-busting third act make this Infinite Storm well worth weathering.” (Movie Nation) Drama/thriller, rated R, 104 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — THE LOST CITY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/nfKO9rYDmE8
Reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) writes about exotic places in her popular adventure novels that feature a handsome cover model named Alan (Channing Tatum). While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta gets kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes she can lead him to an ancient city’s lost treasure from her latest story. Determined to prove he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. “Bullock and Tatum take hold of the material and turn it into an enchanted screwball.” (Seattle Times) Comedy/action, rated PG-13, 112 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
RRR
Trailer: https://youtu.be/xo1P2sQdhC0
A tale of two legendary revolutionaries and their journey far away from home. After freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju return, they mount a fight against British colonialists in the 1920s. Drama/action, not rated, 188 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2 CHILES — SING 2 SING-ALONG
Trailer: https://youtu.be/EPZu5MA2uqI
You could do worse than this sequel to 2016’s Sing, which follows a ragtag musical menagerie looking to take their act to the film’s version of Las Vegas. As in the original film, they’re led by Buster the koala (Matthew McConaughey), who wants to take the show to Redshore City, but he’s told the group’s potatoes are just too small to make it in Not Vegas. In desperation, Buster promises an appearance by a retired and reclusive rock star/lion (Bono). What begins as a dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart. A cinematic masterpiece it is not. But Sing 2 is good enough. (Kristen Page-Kirby/For The Washington Post) Comedy/musical, rated PG, 110 minutes, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
2022 OSCAR NOMINATED SHORTS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/ckTmBX5qUOI
For the 17th consecutive year, ShortsTV and Magnolia Pictures present the 2022 Oscar-nominated short films in all three categories offered: animated, live action and documentary. Not rated, 140 minutes, CCAC
1.5 CHILES — THE BATMAN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/mqqft2x_Aa4
The Batman director Matt Reeves has fully bought into the darker-equals-deeper myth, delivering a film that’s as ponderous as it is convoluted and, ultimately, devoid of meaningful stakes. Robert Pattinson gets back to his vampire roots in The Batman, in which he plays the title character with the same moody, broody intensity he brought to his breakout role in Twilight. Ostensibly, The Batman is about Pattinson’s character solving a string of sadistic murders, but thematically it’s about his personal transformation. In Reeves’ murky, dystopian vision, Batman’s evolution from pariah to messiah isn’t a triumph so much as a grunge-worthy shrug. He may be fueled by newfound righteousness, but The Batman is still kind of a drag. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 176 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — CYRANO
Trailer: https://youtu.be/5e8apSFDXsQ
Joe Wright gives Cyrano de Bergerac a timely, smartly conceived refresh with Cyrano, his adaptation of an adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play. Cyrano (Peter Dinklage) dazzles everyone with his brilliant wordplay and swordplay, but he’s convinced his appearance renders him unworthy of the affections of the luminous Roxanne (Haley Bennett), a devoted friend in love with someone else. What ensues is one of the great tragedies of romantic literature, a heartbreaking exercise in classic irony that serves as a commentary on appearance and reality, facade and authenticity, and human beings’ enduring inability to get out of our own way. Cyrano is unmistakably a period piece, but it’s also infused with anachronistic touches that give it a jolt of offhand humor and fierce urgency. It also joins a crop of recent movies that have sought to revivify the musical form; here, the effort is uneven, if ultimately deeply moving. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Musical/romance, rated PG-13, 123 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — DEATH ON THE NILE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/dZRqB0JLizw
Death on the Nile is an undeniably handsome, old-fashioned affair — a classic “locked room” murder mystery set on a photogenic river boat in Egypt where a cluster of well-dressed guests have gathered to celebrate the marriage of two pretty people (Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer), until someone gets killed. Make that several someones. Director Kenneth Branagh does double duty as the eccentric Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. It’s a surprisingly intimate portrayal, in a tale that has two mysteries at its center: one involving a killing and the other having to do with a human enigma. The crime’s solution is fine and dandy, but it’s Poirot himself who most fascinates. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Mystery/crime, rated PG-13, 127 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — DOG
Trailer: https://youtu.be/V4tAtp-TyzQ
With a dog named Lulu by his side, Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) races down the Pacific Coast to make it to a soldier’s funeral on time. Along the way, Briggs and Lulu drive each other completely crazy, break a handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards to have a fighting chance of finding happiness. While Dog is often funny, it’s not a comedy. Though it’s often sad, it’s not a tragedy either. Instead, it’s a sensitive, engaging, realistic look at what happens when a soldier’s toughest battle starts when they come home. (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post) Comedy, rated PG-13, 90 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — JACKASS FOREVER
Trailer: https://youtu.be/p74bzf-beGc
Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and the rest of the gang — which has added a few new faces, including a women — return for another round of masterfully dumb stunts that are funny as ever. This deep into the Jackass franchise, most of you have probably already decided how funny you find scatological and pain-based humor. But even Jackass newbies would probably admit that these people seem to be having the time of their lives. Jackass Forever feels like a victory lap of sorts for Knoxville and company, who can rest their broken bones and concussed heads knowing that they have cemented their place in the pantheon of cinematic dumdums. (Hau Chu/The Washington Post) Comedy/action, rated R, 104 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
JUJUTSU KAISEN 0
Trailer: https://youtu.be/UPRqnFnnrr8
Yuta Okkotsu gains control of an extremely powerful, cursed spirit and gets enrolled in the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School by sorcerers to help him control his power and keep an eye on him. Based on the Japanese manga series. “Bolstered by an electrifying score, this cathartic ode to the triumph of love is a treat for ardent fans and newcomers alike.” (Guardian) Action/fantasy, rated PG-13, 105 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — THE OUTFIT
Trailer: https://youtu.be/3UgJL23HxyU
From the Academy Award-winning writer of The Imitation Game (Graham Moore) comes The Outfit, a gripping and masterful thriller in which an expert tailor (Academy Award-winner Mark Rylance) must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive a fateful night. “Sure, Graham Moore’s directorial debut is stylish, but it’s the way he lets the performances shine that impresses most about this well-made gangster picture.” (Variety) Crime drama/mystery, rated R, 105 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
Trailer: https://youtu.be/JfVOs4VSpmA
No Way Home is a Spider-Man sundae with extra cherries. The concept of a multiverse is the engine that drives narrative, but the high-test rocket fuel that powers it are its performances. Guided by director Jon Watts, whose credits include both of Tom Holland’s previous headlining performances as the wall-crawler, Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s supporting cast has so much fun here that it’s infectious. With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. As much fun as this movie is, it is, at heart, a story of loss and letting go. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 148 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2.5 CHILES — UNCHARTED
Trailer: https://youtu.be/4wCH1K-ckZw
Nathan Drake and his wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan embark on a dangerous quest for the greatest treasure never found while also tracking clues that may lead to Nate’s long-lost brother. What transpires is part heist flick, part Mission: Impossible-lite, with a dollop of Dan Brown (for the puzzles), the DNA of Nicolas Cage in National Treasure, and mildly zingy buddy-banter dressed up with a bit of The Treasure of the Sierra Madre‘s existential darkness. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 116 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
X
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Awg3cWuHfoc
In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast soon find themselves in a desperate fight for their lives. “A narratively different beast that demonstrates why (director Ti) West should be given full reign to go full throttle on deranged, savage, and intense horror-comedies more often. It’s a blast.” (Bloody Disgusting) Horror/slasher, rated R, 105 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
STREAMING
7 DAYS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/cGdmJMLu-Kg
From the Duplass Brothers (Manson Family Vacation) comes a pandemic-era comedic story about Ravi (Karan Soni) and Rita (Geraldine Viswanathan), who’ve been set up on a date by their old-fashioned Indian parents. The young couple seemingly have nothing in common, and their situation turns awkward and enlightening when they find themselves trapped inside together for a week. “Just because 7 Days knows the beats of the classic rom-com, that doesn’t make it a cover version. Instead, it’s a delightfully new riff, one filled with cultural specificities and timeliness.” (Austin Chronicle) Comedy/drama/romance, not rated, 86 minutes
ALL MY FRIENDS HATE ME
Trailer: https://youtu.be/WP6Q34uRdPM
The debut feature film from director Andrew Gaynord (The Characters) is a comedy-horror mash-up for anyone who’s ever experienced social anxiety and lived to tell about it. The old college gang throws a birthday party out in the country for Pete (Tom Stourton) but their inside jokes and snarky comments threaten what was meant to be a joyful weekend reunion. The atmosphere goes from awkward to terrifying to downright surreal, and an increasingly unnerved Pete is pushed to the breaking point. Is he being paranoid or is he the butt of some elaborate joke? “An incredibly funny look at social anxiety and a send-up to the risks of partying, mixed with a shot of cringe and a dose of horror.” (The Playlist) Comedy/Horror, rated R, 93 minutes
HOW TO SURVIVE A PANDEMIC
Trailer: https://youtu.be/LWvlSySgbkI
From director David France (Welcome to Chechnya) comes a documentary that chronicles the global race to research, develop, manufacture, and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, taking viewers behind the scenes of this ambitious project, the most enormous coordinated public health effort ever undertaken. Available on March 29. Documentary, not rated, 106 minutes, HBO Max
TRUST NO ONE: THE HUNT FOR THE CRYPTO KING
Trailer: https://youtu.be/vW2BPQ15OSw
There’s only one rule in the world of crypto and bitcoin: trust no one. Greed is a matter of life and death in this true crime documentary about $250 million of bitcoin which randomly disappears from QuadrigaCX, once Canada’s largest crypto exchange, and the only person who can get it back mysteriously dies. The film chronicles the rise and fall of QuadrigaCX, the mysterious death of its founder, Gerry Cotton, and the victims left behind to pick up the pieces. Available on Wednesday, March 30. Documentary/crime, not rated, 90 minutes, Netflix
YOU ARE NOT MY MOTHER
Trailer: https://youtu.be/AoNbm72YLqA
The week before Halloween, Char’s (Hazel Doupe) bedridden mother, Angela (Carolyn Bracken) mysteriously goes missing. All that remains is her abandoned car parked in the middle of a field. When Angela returns to their North Dublin estate without explanation, it’s clear to Char and her grandmother, Rita (Ingrid Craigie), that something is amiss. Her behavior is erratic and frightening, as though she’s been replaced by a malevolent force. As Halloween approaches, a night steeped in ancient Irish myth and legend, Char must unearth the dark secrets of her family in order to uncover the truth. “With fantastically committed performances and a deft management of tone, it’s one of the better genre films of 2021.” (RogerEbert.com) Drama/horror, not rated, 93 minutes
— Streaming items compiled by Michael Abatemarco
