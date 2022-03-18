Chile Pages: March 18-24

OPENING
JUJUTSU KAISEN 0
Trailer: https://youtu.be/UPRqnFnnrr8
Yuta Okkotsu gains control of an extremely powerful, cursed spirit and gets enrolled in the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School by sorcerers to help him control his power and keep an eye on him. Based on the Japanese manga series. “Bolstered by an electrifying score, this cathartic ode to the triumph of love is a treat for ardent fans and newcomers alike.” (Guardian) Action/fantasy, rated PG-13, 105 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
THE LONG WALK
Trailer: https://youtu.be/h51LFw-O8SE
An old scavenger living on the fringes of a near-future society exploits a ghostly companion’s ability to traverse time, hoping to prevent his mother’s suffering from a terminal illness. “Blurring the line between good intentions and selfishness, The Long Walk is a chilling and wholly original exploration of destructive human desires.” (Guardian) Sci-fi/drama, unrated, 116 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts
THE OUTFIT
Trailer: https://youtu.be/3UgJL23HxyU
From the Academy Award-winning writer of The Imitation Game (Graham Moore) comes The Outfit, a gripping and masterful thriller in which an expert tailor (Academy Award-winner Mark Rylance) must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive a fateful night. “Sure, Graham Moore’s directorial debut is stylish, but it’s the way he lets the performances shine that impresses most about this well-made gangster picture.” (Variety) Crime drama/mystery, rated R, 105 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
STAND WITH UKRAINE: THE GUIDE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/tAXw24lf-K4
An American boy and blind minstrel are thrown together by fate amidst the turbulent mid-1930s Soviet Ukraine in The Guide, a 2014 drama directed by Oles Sanin. The film was selected as the Ukrainian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 87th Academy Awards. Drama, not rated, 127 minutes, Violet Crown
X
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Awg3cWuHfoc
In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast soon find themselves in a desperate fight for their lives. “A narratively different beast that demonstrates why (director Ti) West should be given full reign to go full throttle on deranged, savage, and intense horror-comedies more often. It’s a blast.” (Bloody Disgusting) Horror/slasher, rated R, 105 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
2022 OSCAR NOMINATED SHORTS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/ckTmBX5qUOI
For the 17th consecutive year, ShortsTV and Magnolia Pictures present the 2022 Oscar-nominated short films in all three categories offered: animated, live action and documentary. Not rated, 140 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown
1.5 CHILES — THE BATMAN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/mqqft2x_Aa4
The Batman director Matt Reeves has fully bought into the darker-equals-deeper myth, delivering a film that’s as ponderous as it is convoluted and, ultimately, devoid of meaningful stakes. Robert Pattinson gets back to his vampire roots in The Batman, in which he plays the title character with the same moody, broody intensity he brought to his breakout role in Twilight. Ostensibly, The Batman is about Pattinson’s character solving a string of sadistic murders, but thematically it’s about his personal transformation. In Reeves’ murky, dystopian vision, Batman’s evolution from pariah to messiah isn’t a triumph so much as a grunge-worthy shrug. He may be fueled by newfound righteousness, but The Batman is still kind of a drag. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 176 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — CYRANO
Trailer: https://youtu.be/5e8apSFDXsQ
Joe Wright gives Cyrano de Bergerac a timely, smartly conceived refresh with Cyrano, his adaptation of an adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play. Cyrano (Peter Dinklage) dazzles everyone with his brilliant wordplay and swordplay, but he’s convinced his appearance renders him unworthy of the affections of the luminous Roxanne (Haley Bennett), a devoted friend in love with someone else. What ensues is one of the great tragedies of romantic literature, a heartbreaking exercise in classic irony that serves as a commentary on appearance and reality, facade and authenticity, and human beings’ enduring inability to get out of our own way. Cyrano is unmistakably a period piece, but it’s also infused with anachronistic touches that give it a jolt of offhand humor and fierce urgency. It also joins a crop of recent movies that have sought to revivify the musical form; here, the effort is uneven, if ultimately deeply moving. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Musical/romance, rated PG-13, 123 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — DEATH ON THE NILE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/dZRqB0JLizw
Death on the Nile is an undeniably handsome, old-fashioned affair — a classic “locked room” murder mystery set on a photogenic river boat in Egypt where a cluster of well-dressed guests have gathered to celebrate the marriage of two pretty people (Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer), until someone gets killed. Make that several someones. Director Kenneth Branagh does double duty as the eccentric Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. It’s a surprisingly intimate portrayal, in a tale that has two mysteries at its center: one involving a killing and the other having to do with a human enigma. The crime’s solution is fine and dandy, but it’s Poirot himself who most fascinates. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Mystery/crime, rated PG-13, 127 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — DOG
Trailer: https://youtu.be/V4tAtp-TyzQ
With a dog named Lulu by his side, Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) races down the Pacific Coast to make it to a soldier’s funeral on time. Along the way, Briggs and Lulu drive each other completely crazy, break a handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards to have a fighting chance of finding happiness. While Dog is often funny, it’s not a comedy. Though it’s often sad, it’s not a tragedy either. Instead, it’s a sensitive, engaging, realistic look at what happens when a soldier’s toughest battle starts when they come home. (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post) Comedy, rated PG-13, 90 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
4 CHILES — DRIVE MY CAR
Trailer: https://youtu.be/6BPKPb_RTwI
Yusuke, an aging, widowed actor, seeks a chauffeur and turns to his go-to mechanic, who recommends 20-year-old Misaki. Despite their initial misgivings, a special relationship develops between them. Both are broken; Yusuke’s wife has died, having betrayed him before that. We don’t learn about Misaki’s wounds until much later, as the driver and her passenger discover what they share. In its quiet way, Drive My Car is a story about listening, or, in a larger sense, paying attention, and it invites you to do the same. It isn’t just about listening, but healing, and the transformative, terrifying, awesome power of art. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama, not rated, 179 minutes, CCAC
HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/aVm4Groct7E
Van Helsing’s mysterious new invention transforms Drac and his pals into humans and Johnny into a monster. With their new mismatched bodies, Drac and the pack must find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent. “Younger viewers who already have an affinity for the Hotel Transylvania film series likely will find enough to keep them entertained in this final installment.” (Los Angles Times) Comedy/adventure, rated PG, 87 minutes, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — JACKASS FOREVER
Trailer: https://youtu.be/p74bzf-beGc
Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and the rest of the gang — which has added a few new faces, including a women — return for another round of masterfully dumb stunts that are funny as ever. This deep into the Jackass franchise, most of you have probably already decided how funny you find scatological and pain-based humor. But even Jackass newbies would probably admit that these people seem to be having the time of their lives. Jackass Forever feels like a victory lap of sorts for Knoxville and company, who can rest their broken bones and concussed heads knowing that they have cemented their place in the pantheon of cinematic dumdums. (Hau Chu/The Washington Post) Comedy/action, rated R, 104 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
3.5 CHILES — SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
Trailer: https://youtu.be/JfVOs4VSpmA
No Way Home is a Spider-Man sundae with extra cherries. The concept of a multiverse is the engine that drives narrative, but the high-test rocket fuel that powers it are its performances. Guided by director Jon Watts, whose credits include both of Tom Holland’s previous headlining performances as the wall-crawler, Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s supporting cast has so much fun here that it’s infectious. With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. As much fun as this movie is, it is, at heart, a story of loss and letting go. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 148 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14
2.5 CHILES — UNCHARTED
Trailer: https://youtu.be/4wCH1K-ckZw
Nathan Drake and his wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan embark on a dangerous quest for the greatest treasure never found while also tracking clues that may lead to Nate’s long-lost brother. What transpires is part heist flick, part Mission: Impossible-lite, with a dollop of Dan Brown (for the puzzles), the DNA of Nicolas Cage in National Treasure, and mildly zingy buddy-banter dressed up with a bit of The Treasure of the Sierra Madre‘s existential darkness. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 116 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
STREAMING
2.5 CHILES — THE ADAM PROJECT
Trailer: https://youtu.be/IE8HIsIrq4o
Adam (Ryan Reynolds) is a time-traveling pilot who teams up with his younger self and his late father in order to come to terms with his past while simultaneously saving the future. “The Adam Project isn’t especially smart, but it does leave you with a warm, fuzzy feeling. Its science grade is only passing, but its emotional IQ is above average.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Science fiction/comedy/adventure, rated PG-13, 106 minutes, Netflix.
DEEP WATER
Trailer: https://youtu.be/h0zqe_As_qo
Based on the celebrated novel by famed mystery writer Patricia Highsmith (The Talented Mr. Ripley), Deep Water takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic and Melinda Van Allen (Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas) to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them. “What a thrill it is to see this sort of film for and about adults, unafraid to be sexually explicit and morally opaque in a day where so many films taste like watered-down juice.” (WeLoveCinema) Drama/thriller, rated R, 115 minutes, Hulu
MEASURE OF REVENGE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/qaHeqT_5Y14
Broadway actress Lillian Cooper (Academy Award-winner Melissa Leo) is making her final on-stage appearance when her famous son, Curtis (Jake Weary), is found dead. When his death is ruled as an accidental overdose, a suspicious Lillian decides to take matters into her own hands. On a quest for answers, she strikes up an unlikely alliance with her son’s drug dealer, Taz (Bella Thorne), setting in motion a bloody warpath to uncover the truth and punish those who killed her son. Thriller, not rated, 92 minutes, AppleTV
MORE THAN ROBOTS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/AjIISbARc20
Follow four teams of teenagers from around the world as they prepare for the 2020 FIRST® Robotics Competition. Get to know teams from Los Angeles, Mexico City, and Chiba, Japan, as they work toward the goal of taking their unique designs all the way to the highly competitive global championships. Faced with overcoming challenges along the way, such as having limited resources within their community or putting everything on hold because of a world-wide pandemic, the kids persevere and learn that there is a lot more to the competition than just robots. Documentary, not rated, 89 minutes, Disney+
PANAMA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/PXX6ftZHteo
Mel Gibson and Cole Hauser star in this edge-of-your-seat action thriller set during the political upheaval of 1989 Panama. When the U.S. is on the brink of invading Panama, Becker (Hauser), a former marine, is hired by a CIA operative (Gibson) for a top secret arms trade mission. Alone and among the most dangerous arms dealers, Becker learns the true nature of political power. Action, rated R, 94 minutes
THE TORCH
Trailer: https://youtu.be/sCTJihkN2lI
Chicago blues legend Buddy Guy, now an octogenarian, is determined to see the art form live on long after he’s gone. This stirring documentary, amplified by electrifying musical performances, charts the guidance Guy received from the likes of Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf before passing it on to guitar phenomenon Quinn Sullivan, who has been mentored by Guy since he was a kid. Documentary, not rated, 107 minutes
— Streaming items compiled by Michael Abatemarco
