Chile Pages: March 11-17

OPENING
HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/aVm4Groct7E
Van Helsing’s mysterious new invention transforms Drac and his pals into humans and Johnny into a monster. With their new mismatched bodies, Drac and the pack must find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent. Comedy/adventure, rated PG, 87 minutes, Violet Crown
REOPENING
3.5 CHILES — BELFAST
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Ja3PPOnJQ2k
This semi-autobiographical film directed by Kenneth Branagh chronicles the life of a working-class family and their young son’s childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland capital. For its frequently painful contours, there’s an abundance of pleasures to be had in Belfast, Kenneth Branagh’s irresistible memoir about growing up amid the Troubles in Northern Ireland. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated PG-13, 97 minutes, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — KING RICHARD
Trailer: https://youtu.be/yniEzTfcjo8
Will Smith delivers a winning performance in King Richard, a thoroughly entertaining portrait of Richard Williams — better known as Venus and Serena’s father. In this inspiring movie, the focus is not on the prodigies who would become legends on the tennis circuit but on the man whose ambition helped make his children champions. The film isn’t perfect, and there’s no doubt that Richard Williams has a darker side. Smith refuses to conceal that darkness, instead keeping his character in the light by embodying parental devotion at its most loving and lionhearted. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Biopic/drama, rated PG-13, 144 minutes, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
2022 OSCAR NOMINATED SHORTS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/ckTmBX5qUOI
For the 17th consecutive year, ShortsTV and Magnolia Pictures present the 2022 Oscar-nominated short films in all three categories offered: animated, live action and documentary. Not rated, 140 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema, Violet Crown
1.5 chiles — THE BATMAN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/mqqft2x_Aa4
The Batman director Matt Reeves has fully bought into the darker-equals-deeper myth, delivering a film that’s as ponderous as it is convoluted and, ultimately, devoid of meaningful stakes. Robert Pattinson gets back to his vampire roots in The Batman, in which he plays the title character with the same moody, broody intensity he brought to his breakout role in Twilight. Ostensibly, The Batman is about Pattinson’s character solving a string of sadistic murders, but thematically it’s about his personal transformation. In Reeves’ murky, dystopian vision, Batman’s evolution from pariah to messiah isn’t a triumph so much as a grunge-worthy shrug. He may be fueled by newfound righteousness, but The Batman is still kind of a drag. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 176 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — CYRANO
Trailer: https://youtu.be/5e8apSFDXsQ
Joe Wright gives Cyrano de Bergerac a timely, smartly conceived refresh with Cyrano, his adaptation of an adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play. Cyrano (Peter Dinklage) dazzles everyone with his brilliant wordplay and swordplay, but he’s convinced his appearance renders him unworthy of the affections of the luminous Roxanne (Haley Bennett), a devoted friend in love with someone else. What ensues is one of the great tragedies of romantic literature, a heartbreaking exercise in classic irony that serves as a commentary on appearance and reality, facade and authenticity, and human beings’ enduring inability to get out of our own way. Cyrano is unmistakably a period piece, but it’s also infused with anachronistic touches that give it a jolt of offhand humor and fierce urgency. It also joins a crop of recent movies that have sought to revivify the musical form; here, the effort is uneven, if ultimately deeply moving. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Musical/romance, rated PG-13, 123 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — DEATH ON THE NILE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/dZRqB0JLizw
Death on the Nile is an undeniably handsome, old-fashioned affair — a classic “locked room” murder mystery set on a photogenic river boat in Egypt where a cluster of well-dressed guests have gathered to celebrate the marriage of two pretty people (Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer), until someone gets killed. Make that several someones. Director Kenneth Branagh does double duty as the eccentric Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. It’s a surprisingly intimate portrayal, in a tale that has two mysteries at its center: one involving a killing and the other having to do with a human enigma. The crime’s solution is fine and dandy, but it’s Poirot himself who most fascinates. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Mystery/crime, rated PG-13, 127 minutes, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — DOG
Trailer: https://youtu.be/V4tAtp-TyzQ
With a dog named Lulu by his side, Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) races down the Pacific Coast to make it to a soldier’s funeral on time. Along the way, Briggs and Lulu drive each other completely crazy, break a handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards to have a fighting chance of finding happiness. While Dog is often funny, it’s not a comedy. Though it’s often sad, it’s not a tragedy either. Instead, it’s a sensitive, engaging, realistic look at what happens when a soldier’s toughest battle starts when they come home. (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post) Comedy, rated PG-13, 90 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
4 CHILES — DRIVE MY CAR
Trailer: https://youtu.be/6BPKPb_RTwI
Yusuke, an aging, widowed actor, seeks a chauffeur and turns to his go-to mechanic, who recommends 20-year-old Misaki. Despite their initial misgivings, a special relationship develops between them. Both are broken; Yusuke’s wife has died, having betrayed him before that. We don’t learn about Misaki’s wounds until much later, as the driver and her passenger discover what they share. In its quiet way, Drive My Car is a story about listening, or, in a larger sense, paying attention, and it invites you to do the same. It isn’t just about listening, but healing, and the transformative, terrifying, awesome power of art. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama, not rated, 179 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown
POLY STYRENE: I AM A CLICHÉ
Trailer: https://youtu.be/stXSFuUOdeU
Featuring unseen archive material and rare diary entries narrated by Oscar-nominee Ruth Negga, this documentary on Poly Styrene from her daughter, Celeste Bell, and co-director Paul Sng follows Celeste as she examines her mother’s unopened artistic archive and traverses three continents to better understand Styrene the icon and Styrene the mother. Styrene was the first woman of color in the UK to front a successful rock band and used her unconventional voice to sing about identity, consumerism, postmodernism, and events unfolding in late 1970s Britain. As the frontwoman of X-Ray Spex, the Anglo-Somali punk musician was also a key inspiration for the riot grrrl and Afropunk movements. Documentary/biography/music, not rated, 134 minutes, CCAC
3.5 CHILES — SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
Trailer: https://youtu.be/JfVOs4VSpmA
No Way Home is a Spider-Man sundae with extra cherries. The concept of a multiverse is the engine that drives narrative, but the high-test rocket fuel that powers it are its performances. Guided by director Jon Watts, whose credits include both of Tom Holland’s previous headlining performances as the wall-crawler, Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s supporting cast has so much fun here that it’s infectious. With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. As much fun as this movie is, it is, at heart, a story of loss and letting go. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 148 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — UNCHARTED
Trailer: https://youtu.be/4wCH1K-ckZw
Nathan Drake and his wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan embark on a dangerous quest to find the greatest treasure never found while also tracking clues that may lead to Nate’s long-lost brother. What transpires is part heist flick, part Mission: Impossible-lite, with a dollop of Dan Brown (for the puzzles), the DNA of Nicolas Cage in National Treasure, and mildly zingy buddy-banter dressed up with a bit of The Treasure of the Sierra Madre‘s existential darkness. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 116 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD
Trailer: https://youtu.be/TDLptdrP-74
A young woman battles indecisiveness as she traverses the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path. “The Worst Person in the World, Norwegian director Joachim Trier’s latest film, hits on a universal truth: None of us know what the hell we’re doing.” (Observer) Romance/drama, rated R, 128 minutes, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
STREAMING
THE ADAM PROJECT
Trailer: https://youtu.be/IE8HIsIrq4o
Adam (Ryan Reynolds) is a time-traveling pilot who teams up with his younger self and his late father in order to come to terms with his past while simultaneously saving the future. Science fiction/comedy/adventure, rated PG-13, 106 minutes, Netflix
THE LAST MOUNTAIN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/DSqN1MUo9LI
In 2019, record-breaking British climber Tom Ballard disappeared on one of the Himalayas’ most deadly mountains, Nanga Parbat. A quarter-century before, his mother, mountaineer Alison Hargreaves, perished on K2, the second highest mountain on Earth. Ballard’s sister, Kate, takes an emotional journey to Nanga Parbat to say goodbye to her brother. Combining years of intimate, unseen family archives with footage of the family that director Chris Terrill shot in the years since Hargreaves died, the documentary tells the unforgettable story of a family who lived — and were prepared to die — for the love of scaling the icy heights of the world’s highest peaks. “This is a story that is compelling, not only because of the vertiginous experience but also the filmmaker’s sincere respect for two courageous people who were determined to face danger to fulfill their desires.” (A Film Life) Available on Monday, March 14. Documentary, rated R, 107 minutes
MOON MANOR
Trailer: https://youtu.be/xd6DpM5ex-g
On his last day alive, Jimmy (James Carrozo) will show his estranged brother, salt-of-the earth caretaker, sharp-witted death doula, a novice obituary writer, a cosmic being, and the guests at his FUNeral that sometimes the art of living just may be the art of dying. An exploration of what it means to have a “good death” and inspired by the life stories of Carrozo, its 84-year-old lead actor, Moon Manor is the debut feature from female filmmaking duo KnifeRock and features the first original score by Coldplay producers The Dream Team. “An extremely entertaining movie about life, death, and going out on your own terms. It is a beautifully done, heartfelt film.” (Mama’s Geeky) Comedy/drama, not rated, 103 minutes
OFFSEASON
Trailer: https://youtu.be/nUINMPV0GGM
After receiving a mysterious letter stating that her mother’s grave site has been vandalized, Marie (Jocelyn Donahue) quickly returns to the isolated offshore island where her late mother is buried. When she arrives, she discovers that the island is closing for the offseason with the bridges raised until spring, leaving her stranded. Marie soon realizes that something is not quite right in this small town. She must unveil the mystery behind her mother’s troubled past in order to make it out alive. “Writer-director Mickey Keating conjures the spirits of Lucio Fulci, John Carpenter and H.P. Lovecraft for a retro-layered reimagining of the myth of Persephone.” (Sight & Sound) Horror/mystery/thriller, not rated, 83 minutes
4 CHILES — TURNING RED
Trailer: https://youtu.be/XdKzUbAiswE
Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang) is a confident, dorky 13-year-old girl who’s torn between remaining a dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voiced by Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter — an unfortunate reality for the teenager. If changes to her interests, relationships, and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically always), she “poofs” into a giant red panda. “The hyper-specificity of the film’s temporal, geographic, and cultural setting — vividly rendered, as we have come to expect from a Pixar film — makes Turning Red seem like a version of filmmaker Domee Shi’s own coming-of-age story.” (The Washington Post) Animation/comedy/family, rated PG, 100 minutes, Disney Plus
— Streaming items compiled by Michael Abatemarco
