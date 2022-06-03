Chile pages: June 3-9

OPENING
24 HOUR PARTY PEOPLE (2002)
Trailer: https://youtu.be/HFiyEegpKUM
Manchester, 1976. Tony Wilson (Steve Coogan) is an ambitious but frustrated local TV news reporter looking for a way to make his mark. After witnessing a life-changing concert by the Sex Pistols, he persuades his station to televise one of their performances, and soon Manchester’s punk groups are clamoring for him to manage them. Riding the wave of a musical revolution, Wilson and his friends create the legendary Factory Records label and The Hacienda nightclub. “A scrappy pop docudrama that’s as mod, odd, and ironic as its subject.” (Entertainment Weekly) Screened Thursday, June 9. Drama/comedy, rated R, 117 minutes, Violet Crown
A CHIARA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/q4CyALlHx5w
A 15-year-old girl in Calabria, Italy, is suddenly abandoned by her father. The teenager soon realizes that she probably will have to leave Calabria soon too. “In the neorealist tradition, A Chiara is a slice-of-life drama built around an idea and animated by a profound moral quandary.” (New York Times) Drama, rated R, 121 minutes, CCAC
CRIMES OF THE FUTURE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/xyCI741MqPY (age-restricted video)
As humans adapt to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes transformations and mutations. Accompanied by his partner, celebrity performance artist Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen) showcases the metamorphosis of his organs. Meanwhile, a mysterious group tries to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution. From director David Cronenberg. “Crimes is classic Cronenberg: a sci-fi fable about evolution, complete with fleshy incisions.” (Thrillist) Body horror/sci-fi, rated R, 107 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema, Violet Crown
PARIAH (2011)
Trailer: https://youtu.be/dc3d5qPLVAM
Lesbian teenager Alike (Adepero Oduye) quietly embraces her identity and is looking for her first lover, but she wonders how much she can truly confide in her family, especially with her parents’ marriage already strained. When Alike’s mother presses her to befriend a colleague’s daughter (Aasha Davis), Alike finds her to be a pleasant companion. “Pariah feels a lot like life at its most confusing, contradictory, and exhilarating.” (The Washington Post) Screened Friday, June 3, and Sunday, June 5. Drama/LGBTQ+, rated R, 96 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
SAVING FACE (2004)
Trailer: https://youtu.be/HF6rNrh60hI
A gay Chinese American (Michelle Krusiec) and her traditionalist mother (Joan Chen) are reluctant to go public with secret loves that clash against cultural expectations. “A frothy delight, robust with strong and conflicted characters.” (Hollywood Reporter) Screened Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5. Romance/comedy/LGBTQ+, rated R, 96 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
VIKRAM
Trailer: https://youtu.be/L4LWIXngIG0
Two siblings — one a gangster and the other a politician — kidnap a high-ranking government official and trap him in their own prison. Vikram (Kamal Haasan), a retired police officer, is assigned to save him in this Indian Tamil language film written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Action/thriller, not rated, 173 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
RETURNING
MORBIUS (REISSUE)
Trailer: https://youtu.be/oZ6iiRrz1SY
Biochemist Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but when his experiment goes wrong, he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. “Logic and plot flow are generally treated like civilian casualties, but the movie, with its canny mix of whiz-bang violence, goth atmosphere, and high camp, feels pleasingly pulpy and urgent up until its last minutes.” (Entertainment Weekly) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 110 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
CONTINUING
3.5 CHILES — THE BAD GUYS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/m8Xt0yXaDPU
Based on a series of graphic novels by Aaron Blabey, this animated comedy follows a group of animal criminals who are having a really great time stealing stuff. The Bad Guys addresses an intriguing question: Why are the bad guys bad? They have no choice, says Wolf (voice of Sam Rockwell), the leader of the pack. After years as the world’s most-wanted villains, the gang is finally caught, and Wolf brokers a deal to save them all from prison: The Bad Guys will go good. The moral of the story doesn’t pack a huge wallop. Still, The Bad Guys is clever, visually interesting, and very, very funny. It’s a heist film with heart and humor, and where’s the crime in that? (Kristen Page-Kirby/For The Washington Post) Comedy/ animation, rated PG, 100 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/hldGGWN9HcI
A ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope as they try to get back behind the counter. “The strange appeal of Burgers, both the television show and the film, is precisely in its mix of the mundane and the pointless.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Comedy/musical, rated PG-13, 102 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Rt_UqUm38BI
Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle. There’s stuff to like in Multiverse, such as amazing effects and surprise cameos. But there’s also stuff that’s just, for lack of a better word, annoying. Much of this has to do with the film’s obsessive focus on delivering for its hardest-core fan base. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post). With Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong. Adventure/action, rated PG-13, 126 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3 CHILES — DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/wN0Spmq610Q
While Lady Mary remains at Downton Abbey to oversee a movie crew that has rented the estate for the filming of a talkie, the rest of the Crawley family goes on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of matriarch Violet Crawley’s newly inherited villa. Speculation runs rampant as to the nature and extent of a secret relationship from the dowager countess’ past and whether her son Robert might really be — quelle horreur! — half French. This sequel’s subtitle refers not only to the twilight of the 1920s but to a changing of the guard in this entertainment franchise as well, paying shameless but crowd-pleasing fan service as it brings the saga to a close. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama/comedy, rated PG, 124 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
THE DUKE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/2B2bxcnt4S4
In 1961, a 60-year-old taxi driver (Jim Broadbent) steals Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London. He sends ransom notes saying that he will return the painting if the government invests more in care for the elderly. “Broadbent is darned near perfect as a man whose Robin Hood-like principles won out in the most unlikely of scenarios.” (Associated Press) Drama/comedy, rated R, 96 minutes, CCAC
2.5 CHILES — EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/wxN1T1uxQ2g
This sci-fi-inflected meditation on the meaning of life stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, a humble laundromat operator who discovers the multiverse, in which there are uncountable alternate versions of her with amazing skills that she must learn to defeat a malevolent being. It’s hard to know what to make of Everything Everywhere All at Once. It’s a tour de force — but of what? It’s exhausting. It’s funny. It’s confusing. By one measure, Everything is an exhilarating roller-coaster ride of sci-fi gobbledygook. On another, it’s an intergenerational mother-daughter family drama masquerading as a philosophical dissertation on the nature of existence — with martial arts action. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Sci-fi/action-adventure, rated R, 140 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Y9dr2zw-TXQ
The latest installment of movie prequels based on characters from the Harry Potter universe, The Secrets of Dumbledore is only nominally about Dumbledore family secrets. Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches. It may not be the most spellbinding of the prequels so far, but it does advance this saga in an entertaining, if less than fantastic way. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Fantasy/adventure, rated PG-13, 143 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
3.5 CHILES — MEMORIA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/oP-o8UMPZsg
In filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s eerily poetic, unforgettable Memoria, Tilda Swinton plays Jessica, a British botanist in Colombia who awakens one night to a mysterious, loud boom that, over the course of successive days — or maybe weeks, it is deliberately unclear — seems to haunt her, both figuratively and literally. She seeks help but is left with more questionable impressions of her life, including the complete erasure of her friend from the world. But beneath this straightforward (if enigmatic) premise, it’s as if the plate tectonics of Weerasethakul’s seemingly solid medical/mental mystery were subtly rearranging themselves, like puzzle pieces shifted by an unseen hand. As they lose their narrative mooring, the various parts of the whole have the effect of rearranging your own consciousness, in a way that leaves your perceptions feeling profoundly altered, perhaps permanently. Is that not the measure of all great art? Memoria won the Palme d’Or at last year’s Cannes Film Festival. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama/fantasy, rated PG, 136 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
2 CHILES — SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2
Trailer: https://youtu.be/em294WkOS-I
In Sonic the Hedgehog 2, there is no problem that can’t be outrun by its titular speed demon. With that in mind, it’s perplexing that this video game-inspired sequel should be, of all things, a bit sluggish. Though the follow-up to the 2020 original gets bogged down in some muddled franchise bloat, there’s no denying that kids will delight in Sonic 2‘s zany antics, explosive set pieces, and commendable lessons, while older viewers should get a kick out of the punning dialogue and meta-humor. (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Adventure/comedy, rated PG, 122 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
3.5 CHILES — TOP GUN: MAVERICK
Trailer: https://youtu.be/g4U4BQW9OEk
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. “Like the hyper-competent aces at the story’s core, this is a movie that defines its lane early and sticks to it, with finesse, unfussy style, and more than a few sneak attacks of emotion.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 137 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT
Trailer: https://youtu.be/x2YHPZMj8r4
Nicolas Cage is at the top of his protean, in-for-a-penny game in this giddy exercise in self-referential humor run gloriously amok. Cage plays Nick Cage, a version of himself who is facing financial ruin. His agent (Neil Patrick Harris) sets up a private gig with a billionaire who will pay Nick $1 million just to hang out with him. It turns out that Javi (Pedro Pascal) is not just an olive mogul but a Nick Cage superfan who has written a movie for his idol to star in. As the film gains momentum, it shape-shifts from a winking critique of actorly excess and celebrity worship to a playful cri de coeur about the state of American cinema. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/comedy, rated R, 106 minutes, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jeancocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
SOURCE: Google, YouTube.com
STREAMING
DOUBLE THREAT
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Ie_QknawC9w
Jimmy (Matthew Lawrence) promises to scatter his brother’s ashes in the ocean, but his plans are derailed when a normal convenience store pit-stop becomes a mob attack on a cashier named Natasha (Danielle C. Ryan). Jimmy flees and discovers Natasha hiding in the back seat. He learns that she isn’t some random cashier, but a woman on the run from the mob with a split personality: Nat and Tasha. After some convincing, Nat and Tasha tag along with Jimmy on a road trip across the country, with mobsters in hot pursuit. Comedy/action/thriller, not rated, 92 minutes, Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu
FIRE ISLAND
Trailer: https://youtu.be/ASN_qGMUREY
Director Andrew Ahn (Driveways) puts an unapologetic, modern-day spin on the rom-com, showcasing a diverse, multicultural examination of queerness and romance. Inspired by the timeless pursuits from Jane Austen’s classic Pride and Prejudice, the story centers around two best friends, Noah (Joel Kim Booster) and Harry (Bowen Yang), who set out to have a legendary summer adventure with the help of cheap rosé and their cadre of eclectic friends. “Straddles the divide between an early 19th century comedy of manners and a frothy modern-day rom-com with disarming sweetness.” (Hollywood Reporter) Comedy/romance, rated R, 105 minutes, Hulu
STRANGER THINGS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/yQEondeGvKo
After defeating the Mind Flayer at the battle of Starcourt Mall in Season 3, the Scooby gang returns for the highly anticipated fourth season to solve a new mystery: why are teens in the seemingly cursed town of Hawkins being targeted by an alleged serial killer? In an effort to restore her missing powers, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), confronts the memory of a traumatic childhood event, and a new and terrifying threat emerges from the Upside Down. Meanwhile, the intrepid young heroes of Hawkins come under suspicion as tensions surrounding the killings boil over. “Stranger Things is bigger, older, somewhat sadder — and as lovable as ever.” (Guardian) Horror/sci-fi/drama, rated TV-14, Netflix
THE TIME CAPSULE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/LbMjr0FA4Z0
In the near future, a jaded politician (Todd Grinnell), fresh off an electoral loss, escapes with his wife (KaDee Strickland) to the Southern lake house where he spent summers as a teen. Their vacation is disrupted by the appearance of his first love (Brianna Hildebrand), who has just returned from a 20-year space voyage and hasn’t aged a day. “Embracing a quaint romance with heady consequences, The Time Capsule flicks its wrist for a little magic without sacrificing the seriousness of its premise’s implications.” (Every Movie Has a Lesson) Drama/sci-fi/romance, not rated, 105 minutes
WOLF HOUND
Trailer: https://youtu.be/fQxrQ1oOPQM
On a recon mission over Nazi-occupied France, pilot David Holden (James Maslow) is shot down along with a B-17 bomber. He lands near an airfield, where he learns the Germans are loading the U.S.-marked aircraft with a city-destroying super bomb that could help the Axis win the war. Now, Holden must evade search patrols and a vengeful Nazi soldier to rescue the captured crew and stop the doomsday plot. Action/adventure/war, rated R, 90 minutes
— Streaming items compiled by Michael Abatemarco