OPENING
BENEDICTION
Trailer: https://youtu.be/rHPcubS9XbM
Decorated for bravery during World War I, British soldier Siegfried Sassoon (Jack Lowden) returns from service and becomes a vocal critic of the government’s continuation of the war. Adored by the aristocracy and the stars of London’s literary and stage world, Sassoon’s experiences inspire him to write poetry about the horrors of battle. “[Director] Terence Davies perfectly balances heavy themes with the champagne fizz of a London society that just wants to forget everything.” (Time Out) War/drama/LGBTQ+, rated PG-13, 137 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION
Trailer: https://youtu.be/fb5ELWi-ekk
The future of mankind hangs in the balance as humans and dinosaurs coexist following the destruction of Isla Nublar. In this epic conclusion to the Jurassic franchise, two generations unite for the first time with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard joining Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill. Adventure/sci-fi, rated PG-13, 146 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
NEPTUNE FROST
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Pss6jTzwxQ8
A group of escaped coltan miners forms an anti-colonialist computer hacker collective in the hilltops of Burundi. They soon attempt a takeover of the authoritarian regime that’s exploiting the region’s natural resources — and its people. “A treasury of ideas and provocations — a pocket full of possibilities.” (New York Times) Sci-fi/musical, not rated, 105 minutes, John Cocteau Cinema
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
FEMME FATALISM + RESONANCE
No trailer available.
No Name Cinema hosts a two-part program of films by experimental artists on Saturday, June 11. The first half, titled “Femme Fatalism” and curated by Nicole Baker Peterson, features six short films/videos on the female experience by independent and underrepresented female-identifying filmmakers from across the United States and abroad. The second half of the night’s program,”Resonance” and curated by filmmaker Susan DeLeo, features 10 shorts created by members of the AgX Film Collective based in Massachusetts. These poetic works were all shot on actual film, and there will be a post-screening Q&A with DeLeo. Experimental, not rated, 40 and 42 minutes, No Name Cinema
MOONLIGHT (2016)
Trailer: https://youtu.be/9NJj12tJzqc
A look at three defining chapters in the life of Chiron, a young Black man growing up in Miami. His epic journey to manhood is guided by the kindness, support, and love of the community that helps raise him. Directed by Barry Jenkins. “A rarely seen portrait of what it really means to be a Black gay man in America today. It’s a stunning achievement.” (Guardian) Screened Wednesday, June 15. Drama/LGBTQ+, rated R, 111 minutes, Violet Crown
QUEERCORE: HOW TO PUNK A REVOLUTION (2017)
Trailer: https://youtu.be/wJ5ccAF2cVg
This documentary examines the cultural and social movement that began as an offshoot of punk and was distinguished by its discontent with society’s disapproval of the gay, bisexual, lesbian, and transgender communities. Screened Saturday, June 11. With art show by Leslie Mah. “Goes beyond cultural anthropology, exploring how queer activism briefly allied itself to the punk movement before becoming its own movement with the gay liberation movement.” (Toronto Star) Documentary/LGBTQ+, not rated, 83 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
TO WONG FOO, THANKS FOR EVERYTHING! JULIE NEWMAR (1995)
Trailer: https://youtu.be/sH0zihZWIK0
Three drag queens (Patrick Swayze, Wesley Snipes, John Leguizamo) set off on a mad-cap cross-country road trip to compete in a national competition. The trip is interrupted when their car breaks down, leaving them stranded in a small town. “For some, the film’s unabashed sentimentality and fairy-tale quality may go too far, but To Wong Foo is such a delight that it’s easy to overlook the few awkward moments.” (Austin Chronicle) Screened Sunday, June 12. Comedy/LGBTQ+, rated PG-13, 108 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
CONTINUING
3.5 CHILES — THE BAD GUYS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/m8Xt0yXaDPU
Based on a series of graphic novels by Aaron Blabey, this animated comedy follows a group of animal criminals who are having a really great time stealing stuff. The Bad Guys addresses an intriguing question: Why are the bad guys bad? They have no choice, says Wolf (voice of Sam Rockwell), the leader of the pack. After years as the world’s most-wanted villains, the gang is finally caught, and Wolf brokers a deal to save them all from prison: The Bad Guys will go good. The moral of the story doesn’t pack a huge wallop. Still, The Bad Guys is clever, visually interesting, and very, very funny. It’s a heist film with heart and humor, and where’s the crime in that? (Kristen Page-Kirby/For The Washington Post) Comedy/ animation, rated PG, 100 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/hldGGWN9HcI
Fox’s animated TV series Bob’s Burgers, which centers on restaurateur Bob Belcher and his titular beachside burger joint, may be something of an acquired taste, but it has developed a cult following, proof of which would seem to be the new feature film based on it, titled, simply enough, The Bob’s Burgers Movie. The story begins with the deliberately dull — Bob’s efforts to get an extension on a loan payment — before quickly segueing to the deliciously bizarre: a six-year-old, unsolved murder case, which comes to light only when a sinkhole opens in the road in front of Bob’s establishment. While Bob and his wife, Linda, struggle to keep the business afloat, their kids try to solve the mystery that could save the family’s restaurant. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Comedy/musical, rated PG-13, 102 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
1 CHILES —CRIMES OF THE FUTURE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/xyCI741MqPY (age-restricted video)
As humans adapt to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes transformations and mutations. Accompanied by his partner, celebrity performance artist Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen) showcases the metamorphosis of his organs. Meanwhile, a mysterious group tries to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution. From director David Cronenberg. “With Crimes of the Future, Cronenberg returns to territory he’s visited before, that discomfiting no man’s land between science fiction, body horror, social commentary, and good ol’ sex and death.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Body horror/sci-fi, rated R, 107 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown. REVIEW
2.5 CHILES — DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Rt_UqUm38BI
Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle. There’s stuff to like in Multiverse, such as amazing effects and surprise cameos. But there’s also stuff that’s just, for lack of a better word, annoying. Much of this has to do with the film’s obsessive focus on delivering for its hardest-core fan base. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post). With Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong. Adventure/action, rated PG-13, 126 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3 CHILES — DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/wN0Spmq610Q
While Lady Mary remains at Downton Abbey to oversee a movie crew that has rented the estate for the filming of a talkie, the rest of the Crawley family goes on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of matriarch Violet Crawley’s newly inherited villa. Speculation runs rampant as to the nature and extent of a secret relationship from the dowager countess’ past and whether her son Robert might really be — quelle horreur! — half French. This sequel’s subtitle refers not only to the twilight of the 1920s but to a changing of the guard in this entertainment franchise as well, paying shameless but crowd-pleasing fan service as it brings the saga to a close. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama/comedy, rated PG, 124 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/wxN1T1uxQ2g
This sci-fi-inflected meditation on the meaning of life stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, a humble laundromat operator who discovers the multiverse, in which there are uncountable alternate versions of her with amazing skills that she must learn to defeat a malevolent being. It’s hard to know what to make of Everything Everywhere All at Once. It’s a tour de force — but of what? It’s exhausting. It’s funny. It’s confusing. By one measure, Everything is an exhilarating roller-coaster ride of sci-fi gobbledygook. On another, it’s an intergenerational mother-daughter family drama masquerading as a philosophical dissertation on the nature of existence — with martial arts action. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Sci-fi/action-adventure, rated R, 140 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Y9dr2zw-TXQ
The latest installment of movie prequels based on characters from the Harry Potter universe, The Secrets of Dumbledore is only nominally about Dumbledore family secrets. Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches. It may not be the most spellbinding of the prequels so far, but it does advance this saga in an entertaining, if less than fantastic way. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Fantasy/adventure, rated PG-13, 143 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON (2010)
Trailer: https://youtu.be/2AKsAxrhqgM
A hapless young Viking who aspires to hunt dragons becomes the unlikely friend of a young dragon himself and learns there may be more to the creatures than he assumed. Part of the 2022 Free Family Film Series at Violet Crown, which offers a new title every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are free and available to the public starting one week prior to the screening on a first-come, first-served basis at the cinema until capacity is reached. Tickets for these free screenings will not be made available online. How to Train Your Dragon screens Wednesday, June 15. Family/adventure, rated PG, 98 minutes, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2
Trailer: https://youtu.be/em294WkOS-I
In Sonic the Hedgehog 2, there is no problem that can’t be outrun by its titular speed demon. With that in mind, it’s perplexing that this video game-inspired sequel should be, of all things, a bit sluggish. Though the follow-up to the 2020 original gets bogged down in some muddled franchise bloat, there’s no denying that kids will delight in Sonic 2‘s zany antics, explosive set pieces, and commendable lessons, while older viewers should get a kick out of the punning dialogue and meta-humor. (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Adventure/comedy, rated PG, 122 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
3.5 CHILES — TOP GUN: MAVERICK
Trailer: https://youtu.be/g4U4BQW9OEk
Replaying the prologue of its predecessor nearly beat for beat, Top Gun: Maverick knows exactly what it’s doing and how to execute the plan. Like the hyper-competent aces at the story’s core, this is a movie that defines its lane early and sticks to it, with finesse, unfussy style, and more than a few sneak attacks of emotion. After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is a test pilot dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Soon enough, Pete is called back to the Top Gun aviator school in San Diego, where he’s tasked with teaching a new class of elite pilots to fly a tactically impossible mission. Top Gun: Maverick doesn’t feel like a video game or a three-dimensional comic book or an ad for a TV show. It splashes extravagantly across the screen in its own battle against obsolescence, as if to say: This is what movies looked like, once. And this is what they can look like again. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 137 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jeancocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
STREAMING
DARK WINDS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/TcmY-9eeBIM
Based on the novels of crime writer Tony Hillerman (The Dark Wind, Skinwalkers), AMC’s original series Dark Winds follows the adventures of iconic characters Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) of the Navajo Tribal Police. Set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Leaphorn finds himself besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. The closer he digs to the truth, the more he exposes the wounds of his past. He is joined on this journey by Chee, his new deputy, who has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation. Together, the two men battle the forces of evil, each other, and their own personal demons on the path to salvation. Premieres Sunday, June 12. Crime/thriller, rated TV-MA, AMC, AMC+
END OF THE LINE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/xR0VSSWQX04
Award-winning filmmaker Emmett Adler’s feature documentary is a character-driven political drama about the New York City subway crisis and a long overdue reckoning on infrastructure. The film dives into the subway system’s dire modern-day troubles, picking up in the late 2010s when flooding, overcrowding, power failures, and derailments have become commonplace. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo proclaims a state of emergency and hires a new international wunderkind, an executive named Andy Byford. The political turmoil behind the subway’s decline comes into sharp focus as business owners and residents get caught in the middle. Available on Tuesday, June 14. Documentary, not rated, 65 minutes, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Vudu
HUSTLE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/nM4iy0reaCA
After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime basketball player with a rocky past in Barcelona, Spain, Stanley Sugerman (Adam Sandler), a down on his luck basketball scout, takes it upon himself to bring the phenomenon to the United States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA. “Sandler plays Stanley with an inner sadness, a blend of weariness and resilience, and a stubborn faith in the game that leaves you moved, stoked, and utterly convinced.” (Variety) Comedy/drama, rated R, 117 minutes, Netflix
THE SCORE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/YNmNMj3EB9A
Two small time crooks, Mike (Johnny Flynn) and Troy (Will Poulter), are on a mission — the “score” — that they both expect will transform their circumstances. At a roadside café, as they wait for a rendezvous hand-over, Troy falls in love with the waitress, Gloria (Naomi Ackie), and begins to question his life choices, while the threat of real danger is driving to meet them soon. “The execution is novel, fascinating, and just musically/romantically entertaining enough to not totally muck up the suspense that’s built in.” (Movie Nation) Crime/music/romance, not rated, 100 minutes
SMALL TOWN WISCONSIN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/iWSxiPKtoSw
After losing a custody battle, perpetual teenager Wayne Stobierski (David Sullivan) steals his son away for one last father-son weekend to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the city of their dreams. What’s supposed to be a light-hearted adventure soon transforms into a journey of profound redemption. “Small Town Wisconsin is always proving itself to be more than its familiar premise thanks to [screenwriter Jason] Naczek’s ability to infuse a lot more drama into the mix than one custody battle.” (The Film Stage) Comedy/drama, not rated, 109 minutes
WYRM
Trailer: https://youtu.be/IcRrtsNkmCo
Set in an alternate reality in the mid-1990s, Wyrm follows a lonely, adolescent youth in his struggles to complete his Level One sexuality requirement (kissing), but he risks being held back in school and faces a lifetime of embarrassment. “Wyrm is amusing and heartfelt and I recommend it to anyone who likes quirky films about sad people.” (Hammer to Nail) Comedy, not rated, 97 minutes — Streaming items compiled by Michael Abatemarco