OPENING
BEBA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/EKo1ehlPURw
First-time feature filmmaker Rebeca “Beba” Huntt, a NYC born and bred Afro-Latina, stares down historical, societal, and generational trauma with unflinching courage. “A captivating snapshot of a young artist trying to make sense of her complicated self.” (Screen International) Documentary, rated R, 89 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
LOST HIGHWAY (1997, 4K RESTORATION)
Trailer: https://youtu.be/1nKjO9QCSic
Boundary-pushing auteur David Lynch fashions two separate but intersecting realities, one about a jazz musician (Bill Pullman), tortured by the notion that his wife is having an affair. He finds himself accused of her murder. The other is about a young mechanic (Balthazar Getty) drawn into a web of deceit by a temptress who is cheating on her gangster boyfriend. These two tales are linked by Patricia Arquette, who plays both women. In this Janus Films 4K restoration theatrical re-release, Lost Highway exhibits the more radical end of Lynch’s cinematic career. Drama, rated R, 135 minutes, CCAC
2.5 CHILES — THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Go8nTmfrQd8
Thor (Chris Hemsworth) embarks on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — a quest for inner peace. However, his retirement is interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods. With Natalie Portman and Russell Crowe. “Thor: Love and Thunder may not define a high point in the MCU’s ongoing mission of world domination, but it’s not a low point either.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action, rated PG-13, 120 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown. Review
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
THE SPECIAL PEOPLE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/YVpXYj9vmtw
The Special People is a darkly humorous art film that asks the viewer to consider the hypnotic state induced by smart technology and the human desire for authenticity. The feature-length narrative carries the audience through a hero’s journey while bathing in sparkling storybook sets, an eerie combination of VHS nostalgia and foreboding dilemmas. Erica Schreiner, who wrote, directed, and stars in the film, will be in attendance for a Q&A after the Friday, July 8, screening. Sci-fi/experimental, not rated, 120 minutes, No Name Cinema
CONTINUING
3 CHILES — THE BLACK PHONE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/nQWAVkx8O74
The boogeyman in this 1978-set, fiendishly shivery thriller is known simply as the Grabber (Ethan Hawke), a child-snatching psychopath of the sort found in urban legend and, unfortunately, on the front pages of newspapers. The Black Phone centers on the Grabber’s latest victim, middle-schooler Finney Blake (Mason Thames), and his efforts to escape. While imprisoned in a soundproof bunker beneath the Grabber’s home, Finney discovers a broken telephone whose severed wires should not produce a dial tone. They do, though, and whom Finney communicates with, and what he learns from them, are the pleasures slowly parceled out by this puzzle film. There’s nothing unheard of here: a bad guy, a haunted house, a hero. But it’s what The Black Phone does with those simple parts that sparks a spooky connection. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post). Horror, rated R, 102 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
CITY OF A MILLION DREAMS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/44aV2Thx4eA
CCA & Lost Padre Records’ music and film series CCA Amplified presents City of a Million Dreams: Parading for the Dead in New Orleans, a powerful documentary on how New Orleans jazz funerals and Sunday second line parades absorb the pain of death and the legacy of racism, soaring to the transcendent joy of rebirth. A 20-year endeavor for director Jason Berry, the film follows clarinetist Dr. Michael White and culture carrier Deb “Big Red” Cotton in a search for the city’s soul. Documentary, not rated, 89 minutes, CCAC
1.5 CHILES — ELVIS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Gp2BNHwbwvI
The best way to appreciate Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s audacious, frenetic, occasionally astonishing, and ultimately confounding movie about Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), is simply to surrender to it. The story of Presley’s life is narrated by his manager, Col. Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), a sulfurous and tiresome guide through Presley’s life story, which Luhrmann illustrates with a bricolage of musical numbers, set pieces, and melodramatic encounters. Elvis is aware that the audience knows exactly where this story is going: In rapid succession, using dramatized and real-life news clips, Luhrmann revisits the highs, lows, and most dismal depths of Presley’s life. The result is a dizzying, almost hallucinatory experience — akin to being thrown into a washing machine and mercilessly churned for 2 1/2 hours. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Musical/drama, rated PG-13, 159 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
1.5 CHILES — JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION
Trailer: https://youtu.be/fb5ELWi-ekk
The future of humanity hangs in the balance as humans and dinosaurs coexist following the destruction of Isla Nublar. In this epic conclusion to the Jurassic franchise, two generations unite for the first time with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard joining Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill. “Although the return of [Jurassic Park‘s] stars ... offers some welcome nostalgia, there’s only so much they can do to salvage an ill-calculated, algorithmic misfire.” (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Adventure/sci-fi, rated PG-13, 146 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU
Trailer: https://youtu.be/pN1HNkoL2QA
In the 1970s, young Gru (Steve Carrell) tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader — the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails. Luckily, he finds an unlikely source for guidance — Wild Knuckles himself — and soon discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. “Audiences know what to expect, and Illumination delivers, offering another feel-good dose of bad behavior.” (Variety) Animated comedy, rated PG, 90 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3 CHILES — MR. MALCOLM’S LIST
Trailer: https://youtu.be/4ONCEOWbl4s
When she fails to meet an item on his list of requirements for a bride, Julia Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton) is jilted by London’s most eligible bachelor, Mr. Malcolm (Sope Dìrísù). Feeling humiliated and determined to exact revenge, she convinces her friend Selina Dalton (Freida Pinto) to play the role of his ideal match. Soon, Mr. Malcolm wonders whether he’s found the perfect woman ... or the perfect hoax. “This amiable and engaging cinematic truffle is tasty fun for romance fans.” (San Jose Mercury News) Period drama/comedy, rated PG, 157 minutes, Violet Crown. Review
OFFICIAL COMPETITION
Trailer: https://youtu.be/JXPssXjnmQI
Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas star as two egomaniacs commissioned by a millionaire to make a movie together in this Spanish language comedy skewering wealth, art, and pride. “A coy satire that makes welcome use of biting meta-commentary and self-reflexive critique.” (Los Angeles Times) Comedy/drama, rated R, 114 minutes, CCAC
3.5 CHILES — TOP GUN: MAVERICK
Trailer: https://youtu.be/g4U4BQW9OEk
Replaying the prologue of its predecessor nearly beat for beat, Top Gun: Maverick knows exactly what it’s doing and how to execute the plan. Like the hyper-competent aces at the story’s core, this is a movie that defines its lane early and sticks to it, with finesse, unfussy style, and more than a few sneak attacks of emotion. After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is a test pilot dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Soon enough, Pete is called back to the Top Gun aviator school in San Diego, where he’s tasked with teaching a new class of elite pilots to fly a tactically impossible mission. Top Gun: Maverick doesn’t feel like a video game or a three-dimensional comic book or an ad for a TV show. It splashes extravagantly across the screen in its own battle against obsolescence, as if to say: This is what movies looked like, once. And this is what they can look like again. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 137 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
VIVO (2021)
Trailer: https://youtu.be/BOe8L69JpVI
A music-loving kinkajou embarks on the journey of a lifetime to fulfill his destiny and deliver a love song for an old friend. Featuring original songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda. Part of the 2022 Free Family Film Series at Violet Crown, which offers a new title every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are free and available to the public starting one week prior to the screening on a first-come, first-served basis at the cinema until capacity is reached. Tickets for these free screenings will not be made available online. Vivo screens Wednesday, July 13. Family/adventure, rated PG, 104 minutes, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jeancocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
SOURCE: Google, RottenTomatoes.com, YouTube.com
STREAMING
DREAMING WALLS: INSIDE THE CHELSEA HOTEL
Trailer: https://youtu.be/DR5yGo0BY7o
The legendary Chelsea Hotel, an icon of 1960s counterculture and a haven for famous artists and intellectuals, including Patti Smith, Janis Joplin, and the superstars of Andy Warhol’s Factory, is under renovation. Soon it will reopen to the public as one of New York’s most fashionable luxury hotels. Against this chaotic backdrop, the film takes us through the hotel’s storied halls, exploring bohemian origins that contributed to its mythical stature. Its residents and the walls themselves now face a turning point in their common history. “Aficionados of New York history will devour Dreaming Walls, though it obviously comes with hefty melancholy. There are pieces of beauty interspersed with the wistfulness, though, often manifesting in unexpected ways.” (Hyperallergic) Documentary, not rated, 80 minutes
NEON LIGHTS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/lhjtNuKQi_k
Tech tycoon Clay Amani (Dana Abraham) retreats to an off-grid location in search of meaning and peace, along with his disconnected, misguided siblings and their offspring, only to be caught in a bone-chilling killing spree within his new estate as the guests begin disappearing one by one. Horror/thriller, rated R, 90 minutes
THE ROAD TO GALENA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/eXTubKka3HE
Cole Baird (Ben Winchell) has everything: a beautiful wife, successful career, large home, and fancy toys. Behind the façade, however, is a man trapped by his surroundings and falling ever behind in the pursuit of his life’s dream. Not strong enough to confront his father’s expectations, he left his true love, his best friend, and a fulfilling small-town life to embark on a legal career — intent, one day, to return. Now the rising star in Washington social circles and the youngest managing partner in the history of a powerhouse D.C. law firm, Cole is given the choice to continue the path of success in a life to which he never aspired or to return to the community that nurtured him. Drama, rated R, 110 minutes
THE SEA BEAST
Trailer: https://youtu.be/P-E-IGQCsPo
Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero Six), takes us to where the map ends and the adventure begins. In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes, and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland (voiced by Karl Urban). But when young Maisie Brumble (voiced by Zaris-Angel Hator) stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history. “An old-fashioned ripping yarn which pays tribute to generations of monster movies past, showcasing some genuinely dazzling animation while also delivering an unexpectedly sophisticated message.” (Screen International) Animation/adventure/comedy, rated PG, 115 minutes, Netflix
TAKE THE NIGHT
Trailer: https://youtu.be/k09Y4mCARYY
Take the Night is a twisted, inventive crime thriller about sibling rivalry and family secrets. An elaborate surprise birthday stunt heads into increasingly dark places when career criminals that are hired to stage a fake kidnapping go rogue. Older brother William (Roy Huang) secures a crew to stage a fake kidnapping of his brother Robert (Sam Song Li), but the crew has plans of their own. The brothers must put aside their sibling rivalry if they want to save the family fortune. Crime/thriller, rated PG-13, 82 minutes
— Streaming items compiled by Michael Abatemarco