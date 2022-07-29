OPENING
DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS
Trailer: youtu.be/xEbpPP-_1Ig
Krypto the Super-Dog (Dwayne Johnson) and Superman (John Krasinski) are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a ragtag group of animals to master their own newfound powers for a rescue mission. With Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, Natasha Lyonne, and Keanu Reeves. Comedy/adventure/animation, rated PG, 105 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
VENGEANCE
Trailer: youtu.be/1GT1jFsNnPw
A journalist and podcaster travels from New York City to Texas to investigate the death of a woman he once hooked up with. The directorial debut from writer and star B.J. Novak. “A one-of-a-kind movie that’s so wide awake and sharp-edged it marks the arrival of a potentially major filmmaker.” (Variety) Thriller/dark comedy, rated R, 94 minutes, Violet Crown
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
DRUNKTOWN’S FINEST (2014)
Trailer: youtu.be/Kl2Yh6YcMBU
The Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema, partnering with SITE Santa Fe and artist Jeffrey Gibson, presents a series of films curated to complement and inform the exhibition of Gibson’s The Body Electric, currently on view at SITE Santa Fe until Sept. 11. Gibson’s selections showcase a wide range of stunning films, both classic and contemporary, that highlight Native and Indigenous voices and issues across the globe. With screenings Saturdays through Aug. 20, the series culminates in an in-person discussion and Q&A featuring Gibson and moderated by CCA’s Head of Cinema Programming Luke Henley. The schedule kicks off July 30 with Drunktown’s Finest, which follows three young Native Americans — an adopted Christian girl, a rebellious father-to-be, and a promiscuous transsexual — striving to escape the hardships of life on an Indian reservation. Drama, not rated, 95 minutes, CCAC
THE SANDMAN
Trailer: youtu.be/83ClbRPRDXU
When the Sandman, a.k.a. Dream — the powerful cosmic being that controls dreams — is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for over a century, he must journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused. Beastly Books and the Jean Cocteau Cinema are hosting a special screening of the new Netflix series The Sandman on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Based on Neil Gaiman’s award-winning DC comic book series, this exclusive event showcases the first two episodes. The free event is first come, first served, with wristbands available starting at 4 p.m. outside Beastly Books. Music and happy hour with specialty cocktail precede the 7 p.m. screening. Cosplay encouraged. Horror/superhero, rated TV-MA, run time not available, Jean Cocteau Cinema
TROLL 2 (1990)
Trailer: youtu.be/CkNB0w1fYKk
When young Joshua learns that he will be going on vacation with his family to a small town called Nilbog, he protests adamantly. He is warned by the spirit of his deceased grandfather that goblins populate the town. Widely considered one of the greatest worst films ever made. Troll 2 screens Friday, July 29. There will be themed cocktails and prizes for attendees in costume. Horror, rated PG-13, 95 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
RETURNING
2.5 CHILES — EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
Trailer: youtu.be/wxN1T1uxQ2g
This sci-fi-inflected meditation on the meaning of life stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, a humble laundromat operator who discovers the multiverse, in which there are uncountable alternate versions of her with amazing skills that she must learn to defeat a malevolent being. It’s hard to know what to make of Everything Everywhere All at Once. It’s a tour de force — but of what? It’s exhausting. It’s funny. It’s confusing. By one measure, Everything is an exhilarating roller-coaster ride of sci-fi gobbledygook. On another, it’s an intergenerational mother-daughter family drama masquerading as a philosophical dissertation on the nature of existence — with martial arts action. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Sci-fi/action-adventure, rated R, 140 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
BATMAN: MASK OF THE PHANTASM
Trailer: youtu.be/4PK5CYZlHMA
Batman is wrongly implicated in a series of murders of mob bosses actually done by a new vigilante assassin. Part of the 2022 Free Family Film Series at Violet Crown, which offers a new title at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Tickets are free and available to the public starting one week prior to the screening on a first-come, first-served basis at the cinema until capacity is reached. Tickets for these free screenings will not be made available online. Batman: Mask of the Phantasm screens Wednesday, Aug. 3. Animated/adventure, rated PG, 76 minutes, Violet Crown
3 CHILES — THE BLACK PHONE
Trailer: youtu.be/nQWAVkx8O74
The boogeyman in this 1978-set, fiendishly shivery thriller is known simply as the Grabber (Ethan Hawke), a child-snatching psychopath of the sort found in urban legend and, unfortunately, on the front pages of newspapers. The Black Phone centers on the Grabber’s latest victim, middle-schooler Finney Blake (Mason Thames), and his efforts to escape. While imprisoned in a soundproof bunker beneath the Grabber’s home, Finney discovers a broken telephone whose severed wires should not produce a dial tone. They do, though, and whom Finney communicates with, and what he learns from them, are the pleasures slowly parceled out by this puzzle film. There’s nothing unheard of here: a bad guy, a haunted house, a hero. But it’s what The Black Phone does with those simple parts that sparks a spooky connection. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post). Horror, rated R, 102 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
1.5 CHILES — ELVIS
Trailer: youtu.be/Gp2BNHwbwvI
The best way to appreciate Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s audacious, frenetic, occasionally astonishing, and ultimately confounding movie about Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), is simply to surrender to it. The story of Presley’s life is narrated by his manager, Col. Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), a sulfurous and tiresome guide through Presley’s life story, which Luhrmann illustrates with a bricolage of musical numbers, set pieces, and melodramatic encounters. Elvis is aware that the audience knows exactly where this story is going: In rapid succession, using dramatized and real-life news clips, Luhrmann revisits the highs, lows, and most dismal depths of Presley’s life. The result is a dizzying, almost hallucinatory experience — akin to being thrown into a washing machine and mercilessly churned for 2 1/2 hours. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Musical/drama, rated PG-13, 159 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
FIRE OF LOVE
Trailer: youtu.be/suQLAPVvPRw
Intrepid scientists and lovers Katia and Maurice Krafft die in a volcanic explosion doing the very thing that brought them together, unravelling the mysteries of volcanoes by capturing some of nature’s most explosive imagery. “The doc is a capsule history lesson on an eons-old natural phenomenon. But it’s also the greatest lava-fueled love story ever told.” (Rolling Stone) Documentary, rated PG, 93 minutes, CCAC
1.5 CHILES — JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION
Trailer: youtu.be/fb5ELWi-ekk
The future of humanity hangs in the balance as humans and dinosaurs coexist following the destruction of Isla Nublar. In this epic conclusion to the Jurassic franchise, two generations unite for the first time with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard joining Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill. “Although the return of [Jurassic Park‘s] stars ... offers some welcome nostalgia, there’s only so much they can do to salvage an ill-calculated, algorithmic misfire.” (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Adventure/sci-fi, rated PG-13, 146 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON
Trailer: youtu.be/k98Afd7Nf3Y
Marcel is an adorable, 1-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother, Connie, and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. However, when a documentary filmmaker discovers them, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope of finding his long-lost family. “The ideal family film should be equally enjoyed by kids and adults, then handed down from one generation to the next. ... And this delightful heart-warmer belongs in that category.” (San Jose Mercury News) Comedy/animation, rated PG, 89 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown
MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU
Trailer: youtu.be/pN1HNkoL2QA
In the 1970s, young Gru (Steve Carrell) tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader — the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails. Luckily, he finds an unlikely source for guidance — Wild Knuckles himself — and soon discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. “Audiences know what to expect, and Illumination delivers, offering another feel-good dose of bad behavior.” (Variety) Animated comedy, rated PG, 90 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS
Trailer: youtu.be/iO9JcPbbmAA
This warmhearted confection, based on Paul Gallico’s 1958 novel, provides a stunning glimpse of mid-century Christian Dior designs, presented in a soignée showcase in the maestro’s Paris atelier. There, a Battersea house cleaner named Ada Harris (Lesley Manville) feasts her eyes on a collection of beautifully constructed “frocks,” as she calls them. How she came to arrive at this particular moment is part of the fun of Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, a Cinderella tale of postwar grit and stiff-upper-lip optimism that becomes ever more fanciful as its sturdy, unfailingly kind heroine overcomes the obstacles in her path. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Historical drama, rated PG, 115 minutes, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — NOPE
Trailer: youtu.be/HUgmq_8PlRY
Caretakers at a California horse ranch encounter a mysterious force that affects human and animal behavior. Written, directed, and co-produced by Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us). “It’s quintessential Peele: memorably surreal, spooky, and a little bit silly.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Horror/thriller, rated R, 131 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown. Review
PAWS OF FURY: THE LEGEND OF HANK
Trailer: youtu.be/A_hkjvjx2ek
A down-on-his-luck hound (Michael Cera) finds himself in a town full of cats who need a hero to defend them from a ruthless villain’s plot to wipe their village off the map. With help from a reluctant trainer (Samuel L. Jackson), the underdog must assume the role of fearsome samurai and team up with the felines to save the day. The only problem is they all hate dogs. Animation/comedy/family, rated PG, 103 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2.5 CHILES — THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER
Trailer: youtu.be/Go8nTmfrQd8
Chris Hemsworth as Thor has distinguished himself as one of the funniest, most self-aware players in the Avengers, a group known for a cheerful brand of winking irreverence. The title character of Thor: Love and Thunder arrives on-screen with scads of goodwill in a film that is out for a good time, even if the journey doesn’t feel quite so novel or giddily buoyant as director Taika Waititi’s 2017 Thor: Ragnarok. Christian Bale joins this installment as bad guy Gorr the God Butcher, and Natalie Portman returns as Jane. Love and Thunder may not define a high point in the MCU’s ongoing mission of world domination, but it’s not a low point either. It gets the job done, with a smile, a tear and the promise — or is it a threat? — that this story is far from over. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action, rated PG-13, 120 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — TOP GUN: MAVERICK
Trailer: youtu.be/g4U4BQW9OEk
Replaying the prologue of its predecessor nearly beat for beat, Top Gun: Maverick knows exactly what it’s doing and how to execute the plan. Like the hyper-competent aces at the story’s core, this is a movie that defines its lane early and sticks to it, with finesse, unfussy style, and more than a few sneak attacks of emotion. After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is a test pilot dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him but is called back to the Top Gun aviator school in San Diego, where he’s tasked with teaching a new class of elite pilots to fly a tactically impossible mission. Top Gun: Maverick doesn’t feel like a video game or a three-dimensional comic book or an ad for a TV show. It splashes extravagantly across the screen in its own battle against obsolescence, as if to say: This is what movies looked like, once. And this is what they can look like again. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 137 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING
Trailer: youtu.be/ZRXAYFfRs4M
Abandoned as a girl, Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) raised herself in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumors of the marsh girl haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, she opens herself to a new and startling world. “This is a movie about fighting back against male intransigence that has the courage of its outsider spirit.” (Variety) Drama, rated PG-13, 125 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jeancocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie-theaters /regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
STREAMING
ALONE TOGETHER
Trailer: youtu.be/AMNouWP4zVs
Going upstate for a short romantic getaway to escape the pandemic, New York food critic June’s (Katie Holmes) plans go wrong from the start. Arriving in advance of her boyfriend, John (Derek Luke), she is shocked to discover the rental has been double-booked by recently single Charlie (Jim Sturgess). When John decides to stay in the city to take care of his parents, June settles in for the long haul, spring begins to unfold, and June and Charlie make the most of the sudden break in their routines and develop an unexpected intimacy as they bond over their goals, ambitions and, of course, relationships. “Its simplicity and lack of cinematic fancy strikes a tone of surprising relief.” (New York Times) Drama/romance, rated R, 98 minutes
GONE IN THE NIGHT
Trailer: youtu.be/bnb_yOzLleg
Upon arriving at a remote cabin in the redwoods, Kath (Winona Ryder) and her boyfriend (John Gallagher Jr.) find a mysterious young couple (Owen Teague and Brianne Tju) already there. With nowhere else to go, they decide to share the cabin with these strangers. When her boyfriend mysteriously disappears with the young woman, Kath becomes obsessed and enlists an unlikely supporter (Dermot Mulroney) with finding an explanation for their sudden breakup, but the truth is far stranger than she could have ever imagined. “The film’s ominous atmosphere derives less from the mystery of a disappearance and more from the scary business of getting older.” (Slant Magazine). Available on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Mystery/thriller, rated R, 90 minutes
HONOR SOCIETY
Trailer: youtu.be/L4z67u7TNFY
Honor (Angourie Rice) is an ambitious high school senior whose sole focus is getting into Harvard, assuming she can first score the coveted recommendation from her guidance counselor, Mr. Calvin (Christopher Mintz-Plasse). Willing to do whatever it takes, Honor concocts a Machiavellian plan to take down her top three student competitors, until things take a turn when she unexpectedly falls for her biggest competition, Michael (Gaten Matarazzo). Comedy, not rated, runtime unavailable, Paramount+
NYC POINT GODS
Trailer: youtu.be/hnzzi0QDK-w
Against the backdrop of New York City’s epidemic of drugs and crime in the 1980s and 1990s, a unique style of basketball emerged on the city’s courts, one defined by toughness, talent, and swagger. Fashion and a fusion with hip-hop converged with basketball to change the game forever. Legends were born on playgrounds, high school gyms, and in community centers. Documentary, rated TV-MA, runtime unavailable, Showtime
PARADISE HIGHWAY
Trailer: youtu.be/zjv83li96BE
Academy Award-winners Juliette Binoche (The English Patient) and Morgan Freeman (Se7en, Invictus) lead this riveting thriller set in the trucking industry and its seamy underbelly of human trafficking. To save the life of her brother (Frank Grillo), Sally (Binoche), a truck driver, reluctantly agrees to smuggle illicit cargo: a girl named Leila (Hala Finley). As Sally and Leila begin a danger-fraught journey across state lines, a dogged FBI operative (Freeman) sets out on their trail, determined to do whatever it takes to terminate a human-trafficking operation and bring Sally and Leila to safety. Thriller, rated R, 115 minutes
— Streaming items compiled by Michael Abatemarco