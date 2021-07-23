Chile Pages: July 23-29

OPENING
OLD - 2.5 CHILES
Trailer youtube.com/watch?v=A4U2pMRV9_k
Visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller. In it, a family discovers a secluded beach that is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives into a single day. Thriller, rated PG-13, 108 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6, Violet Crown
PIG
Trailer youtube.com/watch?v=1i-_CRKdh4Y
Living alone in the Oregon wilderness, a truffle hunter returns to Portland to find the person who stole his beloved pig. Drama, rated R, 92 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6, Violet Crown
SNAKE EYES
Trailer youtube.com/watch?v=Vd2sm63Xwfw
An ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage welcomes tenacious loner Snake Eyes after he saves the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach him the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing him something he’s been longing for: a home. However, when secrets from Snake Eyes’ past are revealed, his honor and allegiance get tested — even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.
Adventure, action, rated R, 121 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6,
Violet Crown
VAL
Trailer youtube.com/watch?v=YqNnhgEyQCU
Forty years of never-before-seen footage chronicle the life of Val Kilmer. Documentary, rated R, 109 minutes, Violet Crown
I CARRY YOU WITH ME
Trailer youtube.com/watch?v=WobMTYSa1bg
An epic love story spanning decades is sparked by a chance encounter between two men in provincial Mexico. Based on a true story, ambition and societal pressure propel an aspiring chef to leave his soul mate and make the treacherous journey to New York, where life will never be the same. Drama, rated R, 111 minutes, Violet Crown
JOE BELL
Trailer youtube.com/watch?v=Q9hNIzP6ycM
Joe Bell walks from La Grande, Oregon, to New York City to pay tribute to his son, Jadin, a gay teen who committed suicide after being bullied. Drama, rated R, 93 minutes, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
BLACK WIDOW
Trailer youtube.com/watch?v=ybji16u608U
It’s taken almost 20 years for Marvel fans to get the Black Widow movie many of them have been craving. Johansson has gotten short shrift over the course of several Avengers movies in which Natasha has been little more than eye candy, despite her skills, sober-minded pragmatism, and roots that intersect with geopolitical history in tantalizing ways. So it seems oddly appropriate, if unfair, that when Widow finally arrives, it’s virtually stolen from under her. In it, Natasha (Scarlett Johannsen) collides with younger sister Yelena (Florence Pugh) — who, like Natasha, was a precocious KGB trainee — while on a mission in Europe. Pugh is a standout as a sibling with a smart mouth and certain skills. As gratifying as it is that Johansson has finally gotten the movie her character has long deserved (not to mention an equally watchable foil in Pugh) Black Widow simultaneously feels like too much and too little. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action, rated PG-13, 133 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6, Violet Crown, Paramount Plus
THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS
Trailer youtube.com/watch?v=8Q_V9sn-bVE
Now adults, Theodore Templeton (voiced by Alec Baldwin) and his estranged brother Tim (James Marsden) take a magical formula that transforms them into babies for 48 hours. Together, they must now go undercover to prevent an evil genius from turning fellow toddlers into monstrous brats. Animation, comedy, rated PG, 107 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6
ESCAPE ROOM 2: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS
Trailer youtube.com/watch?v=KlfUbZJVInA
Survivors of previous escape rooms find themselves in a new and increasingly elaborate game filled with deadly traps. Horror, thriller, rated PG-13, 88 minutes, Violet Crown
F9: THE FAST SAGA
Trailer youtube.com/watch?v=aSiDu3Ywi8E
Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) is living the quiet life off the grid with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son, but they know that danger always lurks just over the peaceful horizon. This time, that threat forces Dom to confront the sins of his past to save those he loves most. His crew soon comes together to stop a world-shattering plot by the most skilled assassin and high performance driver they’ve ever encountered: Dom’s forsaken brother. Action, adventure, crime, rated PG-13, 145 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6, Violet Crown
THE FOREVER PURGE
Trailer youtube.com/watch?v=xOrXpK-rUaI
On the run from a drug cartel, a Mexican couple battles vicious thugs who plan to continue the violent tradition of the now-
outlawed Purge. Horror, action, rated R, 103 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6, Violet Crown
LONG STORY SHORT - 3 CHILES
Trailer youtube.com/watch?v=1npDGG5xJ38
Rafe Spall (Hot Fuzz, The Ritual) stars as man with a tendency toward procrastination who learns a lesson in making the most of his time when mysterious circumstances cause him to jump forward a year at time, with no memory of what happened in between. On the occasion of Teddy’s (Spall) marriage to Leanne (Wentworth actress Zahra Newman), a meeting with a stranger launches him forward in time, always on his anniversary. He watches friends come and go, his children grow older in the space of mere moments, and his marriage falter. A delightful romantic comedy with fantasy elements, Long Story Short is less about Teddy’s unusual predicament, which is merely a MacGuffin, than it is about the reason it’s happening to him in particular. It’s a funny, heartbreaking, and ultimately uplifting story about commitments and the value of love. (Michael Abatemarco) Comedy, romance, rated R, 90 minutes,
On Demand and digital
PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY
Trailer youtube.com/watch?v=PWBCz7l_c
Bea (Rose Byrne), Thomas (Domhnall Gleeson), and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter (James Cordon) can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Venturing out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated. However, when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be. Adventure, fantasy, comedy, rated PG, 93 minutes, Violet Crown
ROADRUNNER: A FILM ABOUT ANTHONY BOURDAIN
Trailer youtube.com/watch?v=ihEEjwRlghQ
From Morgan Neville, the Academy Award-winning director of 20 Feet From Stardom and Won’t You Be My Neighbor? The journey changes you. Documentary, rated R, 118 minutes, Regal 6 Santa Fe , Violet Crown
SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY
Trailer youtube.com/watch?v=olXYZOsXw_o
Superstar LeBron James and his young son, Dom, get trapped in digital space by a rogue AI. To get home safely, LeBron teams up with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang for a high-stakes basketball game against the AI’s digitized champions of the court — a powered-up roster called the
Goon Squad. Family, comedy, rated PG, 120 minutes, Regal 6
Santa Fe , Violet Crown
SUMMER OF SOUL (OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED)
Trailer youtube.com/watch?v=slFiJpAxZyQ
Over the course of six weeks during the summer of 1969, thousands of people attend the Harlem Cultural Festival to celebrate Black history, culture, music, and fashion. Directed by Questlove and appearances by Chris Rock, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Steve Wonder. Documentary, rated PG-13, 117 minutes, Violet Crown
WEREWOLVES WITHIN - 3 CHILES
Trailer youtube.com/watch?v=X0WzPQNIBJ4
Based on a popular role-playing game, Werewolves Within combines all the elements of a whodunnit with a possible werewolf as the “who.” Finn (Sam Richardson) is the new forest ranger in the town of Beaverfield, where an oddball assortment of characters begin to suspect each other of werewolfism. Petty resentments come to the fore as suspicions turn to murder, making it all the easier for any actual werewolf to rid the town of its pesky human beings. Can Finn keep the peace and solve the mystery? Or is he, in fact, the werewolf? This one keeps you guessing until the last. (M.A.) Comedy, horror, rated R,
97 minutes, Violet Crown , Amazon Prime, DirecTV, Hulu
Regal 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482) and Violet Crown (106 Alcadesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com) for movie times. Source: Google and YouTube.com
