Chile pages: July 22-28

OPENING
FIRE OF LOVE
Trailer: youtu.be/suQLAPVvPRw
Intrepid scientists and lovers Katia and Maurice Krafft die in a volcanic explosion doing the very thing that brought them together, unravelling the mysteries of volcanoes by capturing some of nature’s most explosive imagery. “The doc is a capsule history lesson on an eons-old natural phenomenon. But it’s also the greatest lava-fueled love story ever told.” (Rolling Stone) Documentary, rated PG, 93 minutes, Center for Contemporary Art Cinema
THE FORGIVEN
Trailer: youtu.be/Y1QlyBcH8QA
While driving to a party at a grand villa, a wealthy couple (Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain) on the verge of divorce accidentally hit and kill a young Moroccan man who was selling fossils on the roadside. “Scripted, directed and acted with intelligence and panache, it’s a very grown-up film but never a bore, a morally alert drama that leaves the scolding to us.” (Hollywood Reporter) Drama/mystery, rated R, 117 minutes, CCAC
MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON
Trailer: youtu.be/k98Afd7Nf3Y
Marcel is an adorable, 1-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother, Connie, and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. However, when a documentary filmmaker discovers them, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope of finding his long-lost family. “The ideal family film should be equally enjoyed by kids and adults, then handed down from one generation to the next. ... And this delightful heart-warmer belongs in that category.” (San Jose Mercury News) Comedy/animation, rated PG, 89 minutes, Violet Crown
NOPE
Trailer: youtu.be/HUgmq_8PlRY
Caretakers at a California horse ranch encounter a mysterious force that affects human and animal behavior. Written, directed, and co-produced by Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us). “Peele has assembled a first-rate cast, and the results are electric. ... It won’t be to everyone’s taste, but Nope offers up a glutton’s feast for Peele disciples and fans of brainy sci-fi thrillers.” (The Hollywood Reporter) Horror/thriller, rated R, 131 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
CAT VIDEO FEST 2022
Trailer: youtu.be/ob6qq8z_xQs
Cat Video Fest is a compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses. Cat Video Fest is presented in partnership with Santa Fe Animal Shelter, which will receive a portion of each ticket sold. Screened Saturday, July 23. Not rated, 75 minutes, Violet Crown
REFLECTIONS OF EVIL (2002)
Trailer: youtu.be/e2w6zsCnZuE
No Name Cinema celebrates the 20th anniversary of underground film legend Damon Packard’s 2002 magnum opus, Reflections of Evil, with a two-day retrospective that includes rarely screened short films created from 1988-2022. The Friday, July 22, screening of the feature-length film — about a woman who died of an overdose as a teen in the early ‘70s searching from beyond for her brother, Bob (Packard), an obese watch-seller, who is dying of sucrose intolerance, in the early ‘90s — will be preceded by a 20-minute behind-the-scenes documentary on the making of Reflections, and an advert for Packard’s masterclass in filmmaking. On Saturday, July 23, a retrospective spanning 34 years of filmmaking showcases Packard’s humor, talent, and singular vision. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; films begin at 7 p.m. Horror/underground, unrated, 164 minutes (Friday, July 22) and 120 minutes (Saturday, July 23), No Name Cinema
CONTINUING
3 CHILES — THE BLACK PHONE
Trailer: youtu.be/nQWAVkx8O74
The boogeyman in this 1978-set, fiendishly shivery thriller is known simply as the Grabber (Ethan Hawke), a child-snatching psychopath of the sort found in urban legend and, unfortunately, on the front pages of newspapers. The Black Phone centers on the Grabber’s latest victim, middle-schooler Finney Blake (Mason Thames), and his efforts to escape. While imprisoned in a soundproof bunker beneath the Grabber’s home, Finney discovers a broken telephone whose severed wires should not produce a dial tone. They do, though, and whom Finney communicates with, and what he learns from them, are the pleasures slowly parceled out by this puzzle film. There’s nothing unheard of here: a bad guy, a haunted house, a hero. But it’s what The Black Phone does with those simple parts that sparks a spooky connection. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post). Horror, rated R, 102 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD (2019)
Trailer: youtu.be/gUTtJjV852c
Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle, nothing could prepare Dora for her most dangerous adventure yet — high school. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the mystery behind a lost civilization. Part of the 2022 Free Family Film Series at Violet Crown, which offers a new title at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Tickets are free and available to the public starting one week prior to the screening on a first-come, first-served basis at the cinema until capacity is reached. Tickets for these free screenings will not be made available online. Dora and the Lost City of Gold screens Wednesday, July 27. Family/adventure, rated PG, 102 minutes, Violet Crown
1.5 CHILES — ELVIS
Trailer ￼ youtu.be/Gp2BNHwbwvI
The best way to appreciate Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s audacious, frenetic, occasionally astonishing, and ultimately confounding movie about Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), is simply to surrender to it. The story of Presley’s life is narrated by his manager, Col. Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), a sulfurous and tiresome guide through Presley’s life story, which Luhrmann illustrates with a bricolage of musical numbers, set pieces, and melodramatic encounters. Elvis is aware that the audience knows exactly where this story is going: In rapid succession, using dramatized and real-life news clips, Luhrmann revisits the highs, lows, and most dismal depths of Presley’s life. The result is a dizzying, almost hallucinatory experience — akin to being thrown into a washing machine and mercilessly churned for 2 1/2 hours. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Musical/drama, rated PG-13, 159 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
1.5 CHILES — JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION
Trailer: youtu.be/fb5ELWi-ekk
The future of humanity hangs in the balance as humans and dinosaurs coexist following the destruction of Isla Nublar. In this epic conclusion to the Jurassic franchise, two generations unite for the first time with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard joining Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill. “Although the return of [Jurassic Park‘s] stars ... offers some welcome nostalgia, there’s only so much they can do to salvage an ill-calculated, algorithmic misfire.” (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Adventure/sci-fi, rated PG-13, 146 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU
Trailer: youtu.be/pN1HNkoL2QA
In the 1970s, young Gru (Steve Carrell) tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader — the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails. Luckily, he finds an unlikely source for guidance — Wild Knuckles himself — and soon discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. “Audiences know what to expect, and Illumination delivers, offering another feel-good dose of bad behavior.” (Variety) Animated comedy, rated PG, 90 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS
Trailer ￼ youtu.be/iO9JcPbbmAA
In 1950s London, a widowed cleaning lady falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress, deciding she must have one of her own. After working to raise the funds to pursue her dream, she embarks on an adventure to Paris that will change not only her own outlook, but the very future of the House of Dior. “Enchanting.” (Hollywood Reporter) Historical drama, rated PG, 115 minutes, Violet Crown. Review
PAWS OF FURY: THE LEGEND OF HANK
Trailer: youtu.be/A_hkjvjx2ek
A down-on-his-luck hound (Michael Cera) finds himself in a town full of cats who need a hero to defend them from a ruthless villain’s plot to wipe their village off the map. With help from a reluctant trainer (Samuel L. Jackson), the underdog must assume the role of fearsome samurai and team up with the felines to save the day. The only problem is they all hate dogs. Animation/comedy/family, rated PG, 103 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER
Trailer: youtu.be/Go8nTmfrQd8
Chris Hemsworth as Thor has distinguished himself as one of the funniest, most self-aware players in the Avengers, a group known for a cheerful brand of winking irreverence. The title character of Thor: Love and Thunder arrives on-screen with scads of goodwill in a film that is out for a good time, even if the journey doesn’t feel quite so novel or giddily buoyant as director Taika Waititi’s 2017 Thor: Ragnarok. Christian Bale joins this installment as bad guy Gorr the God Butcher, and Natalie Portman returns as Jane. Love and Thunder may not define a high point in the MCU’s ongoing mission of world domination, but it’s not a low point either. It gets the job done, with a smile, a tear and the promise — or is it a threat? — that this story is far from over. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action, rated PG-13, 120 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — TOP GUN: MAVERICK
Trailer: youtu.be/g4U4BQW9OEk
Replaying the prologue of its predecessor nearly beat for beat, Top Gun: Maverick knows exactly what it’s doing and how to execute the plan. Like the hyper-competent aces at the story’s core, this is a movie that defines its lane early and sticks to it, with finesse, unfussy style, and more than a few sneak attacks of emotion. After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is a test pilot dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Soon enough, Pete is called back to the Top Gun aviator school in San Diego, where he’s tasked with teaching a new class of elite pilots to fly a tactically impossible mission. Top Gun: Maverick doesn’t feel like a video game or a three-dimensional comic book or an ad for a TV show. It splashes extravagantly across the screen in its own battle against obsolescence, as if to say: This is what movies looked like, once. And this is what they can look like again. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 137 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING
Trailer: youtu.be/ZRXAYFfRs4M
Abandoned as a girl, Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) raised herself in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumors of the marsh girl haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, she opens herself to a new and startling world. “This is a movie about fighting back against male intransigence that has the courage of its outsider spirit.” (Variety) Drama, rated PG-13, 125 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jeancocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie-theaters /regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
STREAMING
ANYTHING’S POSSIBLE
Trailer: youtu.be/20WlagB4vFU
This delightful modern coming-of-age story follows Kelsa (Eva Reign), a confident trans high school girl, as she navigates through senior year. A classmate gets a crush on her and musters up the courage to ask her out, despite the drama he knows it could cause. What transpires is a romance that showcases the joy, tenderness, and pain of young love. “With edgy, alarmingly hard stuff like Euphoria at the opposite extreme, it’s nice to find a teen movie that’s more preoccupied with matters of gender than sex.” (Variety) Drama/romance, rated PG-13, 96 minutes, Amazon
THE GRAY MAN
Trailer: youtu.be/BmllggGO4pM
Ryan Gosling (Blue Valentine, Drive) is the Gray Man, and Chris Evans (The Avengers) is his psychopathic adversary in this spy thriller based on the novel by Mark Greaney. CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling), aka Sierra Six, is plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton). Once a highly skilled, agency-sanctioned merchant of death, the tables have turned and Six is the target of Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. “For all the sensory overload — it’s a bit like being trapped inside a first-person shooter challenge being played by a 12-year-old gaming prodigy — The Gray Man is undeniably entertaining.” (Observer) Action/thriller, rated PG-13, 122 minutes, Netflix
HE’S WATCHING
Trailer: youtu.be/8rQWOoEraRA
When happy-go-lucky siblings Iris and Lucas (Iris Serana Estes and Lucas Steel Estes playing fictionalized versions of themselves) are left alone while their parents recover from an illness, a series of playful pranks they play on each other escalate when they start receiving unsettling images and videos on their phones. With the incoming messages becoming increasingly nightmarish, Iris and Lucas realize something sinister has taken root in their home. Horror, not rated, runtime unavailable
KILLER WHALES
Trailer: youtu.be/vBcLORh5g5A
When aspiring documentarian Donny Wunder (Wyatt Bunce) stumbles across an unsolved murder, he sets out to make Killer Whales, the next big true crime documentary. But as scatter-brained suspects and a tyrannical director wreak havoc on set, the production crumbles in spectacular fashion, culminating with Donny’s arrest. One year later, Donny and the producers sit for interviews and revisit the failure that was Killer Whales. That’s when the shocking fraud that put Donny behind bars is revealed. Available on Tuesday, July 26. Comedy, not rated, 88 minutes
WE MET IN VIRTUAL REALITY
Trailer: youtu.be/UMBxESl38o0
Filmed entirely inside the world of virtual reality (VR), director Joe Hunting’s immersive and revealing documentary roots itself in several unique communities within VR Chat, a burgeoning virtual reality platform. The film reveals the growing power and intimacy of several relationships formed in the virtual world. Although remaining wholly within the VR domain of avatars and imagined worlds, the film has elements of humor, serendipitous interactions, and unexpected events that characterize real life, including love, loss, and unexpected connections. “Come for the gimmick, stay for the poignance of Joe Hunting’s We Met in Virtual Reality, a documentary that starts out odd and ends up oddly sweet.” (Hollywood Reporter) Available on Wednesday, July 27. Documentary, not rated, 91 minutes, HBO Max
— Streaming items compiled by Michael Abatemarco