THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=8Q_V9sn-bVE
Now adults, Theodore Templeton (voiced by Alec Baldwin) and his estranged brother Tim (James Marsden) take a magical formula that transforms them into babies for 48 hours. Together, they must now go undercover to prevent an evil genius from turning fellow toddlers into monstrous brats. Animation, comedy, rated PG, 107 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6
THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=h9Q4zZS2v1k
Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmega) take on one of the most sensational cases of their careers after a cop stumbles upon a dazed and bloodied young man walking down the road. Accused of murder, the suspect claims demonic possession as his defense, forcing the Warrens into a supernatural inquiry unlike anything they’ve ever seen before. Horror, mystery, thriller, rated R, 112 minutes, Violet Crown
CRUELLA
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=gmRKv7n2If8
Estella (Emma Stone) is a young and clever grifter who’s determined to make a name for herself in the fashion world. She soon meets a pair of thieves, who appreciate her appetite for mischief. Together, they build a life for themselves on the streets of London. However, when Estella befriends fashion legend Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), she embraces her wicked side to become the raucous and revenge-bent Cruella. Comedy, rated PG-13, 134 minutes, Violet Crown
THE FOREVER PURGE
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=xOrXpK-rUaI
On the run from a drug cartel, a Mexican couple battles vicious thugs who plan to continue the violent tradition of the now-outlawed Purge. Horror, action, rated R, 103 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6, Violet Crown
F9: THE FAST SAGA
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=aSiDu3Ywi8E
Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) is living the quiet life off the grid with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son, but they know that danger always lurks just over the peaceful horizon. This time, that threat forces Dom to confront the sins of his past to save those he loves most. His crew soon comes together to stop a world-shattering plot by the most skilled assassin and high- performance driver they’ve ever encountered: Dom’s forsaken brother. Action, adventure, crime, rated PG-13, 145 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6, Violet Crown
HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=9C0l31YcahQ
The world’s most lethal odd couple — bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) — are back for another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius’ even more volatile wife. Soon, all three are in over their heads when a madman’s sinister plot threatens to leave Europe in total chaos. Action, Comedy, rated R, 100 minutes, Violet Crown
IN THE HEIGHTS
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=U0CL-ZSuCrQ
The streets are made of music and little dreams become big in the Heights. The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines, and sings about a better life. In the Heights fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda’s kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu’s lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience. From the creator of Hamilton and the director of Crazy Rich Asians. Musical, rated PG-13, 143 minutes, Violet Crown
LONG STORY SHORT
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=1npDGG5xJ38
Comedy, romance rated R, 90 minutes, On Demand and digital. See review, P. 30.
PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=PWBcqCz7l_c
Bea (Rose Byrne), Thomas (Domhnall Gleeson), and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter (James Cordon) can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Venturing out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated. However, when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be. Adventure, fantasy, comedy, rated PG, 93 minutes, Violet Crown
A QUIET PLACE, PART II
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=BpdDN9d9Jio
Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Starring Emily Blunt. Horror, rated PG-13, 97 minutes, Violet Crown
SUMMER OF SOUL (OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED)
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=slFiJpAxZyQ
Over the course of six weeks during the summer of 1969, thousands of people attend the Harlem Cultural Festival to celebrate Black history, culture, music, and fashion. Directed by Questlove and appearances by Chris Rock, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Steve Wonder. Documentary, rated PG-13, 117 minutes, Violet Crown
WEREWOLVES WITHIN
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=X0WzPQNIBJ4
A snowstorm traps town residents together inside the local inn, where newly arrived forest ranger Finn (Sam Richardson) and postal worker Cecily (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community. Horror, mystery, rated R, 97 minutes, Violet Crown
ZOLA
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=24KbaKlCDDI
Zola (Taylour Paige), a Detroit waitress, is seduced into a weekend of stripping in Florida for some quick cash. But the trip becomes a sleepless 48-hour odyssey involving a nefarious friend, her pimp, and her idiot boyfriend. Comedy, drama, rated R, 90 minutes, Violet Crown
Regal 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes.com /movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482) and Violet Crown (106 Alcadesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com) for movie times. Google and YouTube.com contributed to this story.
