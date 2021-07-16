Opening
ESCAPE ROOM 2: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=KlfUbZJVInA
Survivors of previous escape rooms find themselves in a new and increasingly elaborate game filled with deadly traps. Horror, thriller, rated PG-13, 88 minutes, Violet Crown
ROADRUNNER: A FILM ABOUT ANTHONY BOURDAIN
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=ihEEjwRlghQ
From Morgan Neville, the Academy Award-winning director of 20 Feet From Stardom and Won’t You Be My Neighbor? The journey changes you. Documentary, rated R, 118 minutes, Violet Crown
SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=olXYZOsXw_o
Superstar LeBron James and his young son, Dom, get trapped in digital space by a rogue AI. To get home safely, LeBron teams up with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang for a high-stakes basketball game against the AI’s digitized champions of the court, a powered-up roster called the Goon Squad. Family, comedy, rated PG, 120 minutes, Regal 6 Santa Fe, Violet Crown
BLACK WIDOW
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=ybji16u608U
Action, rated PG-13, 133 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6, Violet Crown See review, Page 37. }
THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=8Q_V9sn-bVE
Now adults, Theodore Templeton (voiced by Alec Baldwin) and his estranged brother Tim (James Marsden) take a magical formula that transforms them into babies for 48 hours. Together, they must now go undercover to prevent an evil genius from turning fellow toddlers into monstrous brats. Animation, comedy, rated PG, 107 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6
F9: THE FAST SAGA
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=aSiDu3Ywi8E
Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) is living the quiet life off the grid with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son, but they know that danger always lurks just over the peaceful horizon. This time, that threat forces Dom to confront the sins of his past to save those he loves most. His crew soon comes together to stop a world-shattering plot by the most skilled assassin and high performance driver they’ve ever encountered: Dom’s forsaken brother. Action, adventure, crime, rated PG-13, 145 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6, Violet Crown
THE FOREVER PURGE
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=xOrXpK-rUaI
On the run from a drug cartel, a Mexican couple battles vicious thugs who plan to continue the violent tradition of the now-outlawed Purge. Horror, action, rated R, 103 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6, Violet Crown
IN THE HEIGHTS
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=9C0l31YcahQ
The streets are made of music and little dreams become big in The Heights. At the intersection of it all is the likable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines, and sings about a better life. In the Heights fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda’s kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu’s lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience. From the creator of Hamilton and the director of Crazy Rich Asians. Musical, rated PG-13, 143 minutes, Violet Crown
(3 Chiles) LONG STORY SHORT
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=1npDGG5xJ38
Rafe Spall (Hot Fuzz, The Ritual) stars as man with a tendency toward procrastination who learns a lesson in making the most of his time when mysterious circumstances cause him to jump forward a year at time, with no memory of what happened in between. On the occasion of Teddy’s (Spall) marriage to Leanne (Wentworth actress Zahra Newman), a meeting with a stranger launches him forward in time, always on his anniversary. He watches friends come and go, his children grow older in the space of mere moments, and his marriage falter. A delightful romantic comedy with fantasy elements, Long Story Short is less about Teddy’s unusual predicament, which is merely a MacGuffin, than it is about the reason it’s happening to him in particular. It’s a funny, heartbreaking, and ultimately uplifting story about commitments and the value of love. Comedy, romance, rated R, 90 minutes, in theaters and On Demand and Digital — Michael Abatemarco
PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=PWBcqCz7l_c
Bea (Rose Byrne), Thomas (Domhnall Gleeson), and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter (James Cordon) can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Venturing out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated. However, when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be. Adventure, fantasy, comedy, rated PG, 93 minutes, Violet Crown
A QUIET PLACE, PART II
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=BpdDN9d9Jio
Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Starring Emily Blunt. Horror, rated PG-13, 97 minutes, Violet Crown
SUMMER OF SOUL (OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED)
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=slFiJpAxZyQ
Over the course of six weeks during the summer of 1969, thousands of people attend the Harlem Cultural Festival to celebrate Black history, culture, music, and fashion. Directed by Questlove and appearances by Chris Rock, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Steve Wonder. Documentary, rated PG-13, 117 minutes, Violet Crown
(3 Chiles) WEREWOLVES WITHIN
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=X0WzPQNIBJ4
Based on a popular role-playing game, Werewolves Within combines all the elements of a whodunnit with a possible werewolf as the “who.” Finn (Sam Richardson) is the new forest ranger in the town of Beaverfield, where an oddball assortment of kooky characters begin to suspect each other of werewolfism. Petty resentments come to the fore as suspicions turn to murder, making it all the easier for any actual werewolf to rid the town of its pesky human beings. Complicating matters is a proposed pipeline that’s divided the town. Can Finn keep the peace and solve the mystery? Or is he, in fact, the werewolf? This one keeps you guessing until the last. Comedy, horror, rated R, 97 minutes, Amazon Prime, DirecTV, Hulu,Violet Crown — M.A.
