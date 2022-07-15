Opening
BOTH SIDES OF THE BLADE
Trailer: youtu.be/6FRxtKXxMcU
Juliette Binoche is Sara, a woman whose life spirals out of control when she becomes involved in a passionate love triangle. From acclaimed writer-director Claire Denis. “In this simultaneously small and cavernous love story, even a whisper echoes for days.” (Variety) Romance/drama, not rated, 116 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS
Trailer: youtu.be/iO9JcPbbmAA
In 1950s London, a widowed cleaning lady falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress, deciding she must have one of her own. After working to raise the funds to pursue her dream, she embarks on an adventure to Paris that will change not only her own outlook, but the very future of the House of Dior. “Enchanting.” (Hollywood Reporter) Historical drama, rated PG, 115 minutes, Violet Crown
PAWS OF FURY: THE LEGEND OF HANK
Trailer: youtu.be/A_hkjvjx2ek
A down-on-his-luck hound (Michael Cera) finds himself in a town full of cats who need a hero to defend them from a ruthless villain’s plot to wipe their village off the map. With help from a reluctant trainer (Samuel L. Jackson), the underdog must assume the role of fearsome samurai and team up with the felines to save the day. The only problem is they all hate dogs. Animation/comedy/family, rated PG, 103 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING
Trailer: youtu.be/ZRXAYFfRs4M
Abandoned as a girl, Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) raised herself in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumors of the marsh girl haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, she opens herself to a new and startling world. “This is a movie about fighting back against male intransigence that has the courage of its outsider spirit.” (Variety) Drama, rated PG-13, 125 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
Special Screenings
CABARET — 50th ANNIVERSARY
Trailer: youtu.be/Paa33qFek1k
In Berlin in 1931, American cabaret singer Sally Bowles (Liza Minnelli) meets British academic Brian Roberts (Michael York), who is finishing his university studies. Despite Brian’s confusion over his sexuality, the pair become lovers, but the arrival of a wealthy and decadent playboy complicates matters for them both. This love triangle plays out against the rise of the Nazi party and the collapse of the Weimar Republic. An eight-time Academy Award winner. Bob Fosse directs. Screens Sunday, July 17, and Wednesday, July 20. Musical/romance, rated PG, 135 minutes, Violet Crown
DEFENDING THE FIRE (2017)
Trailer: vimeo.com/217551306
Screening as a fundraiser for Silver Bullet Productions, a non-profit educational film company that helps fund Native filmmaking projects, Defending the Fire follows the journey of the Native American Warrior as he (and she) continues conflict resolution in order to survive and secure resources and culture. Vietnam War veteran and actor Wes Studi (Geronimo, Last of the Mohicans) narrates and appears in the film. Tickets for the Wednesday, July 20, screening are $35. Documentary, not rated, 57 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
SATURDAY MORNING CARTOONS
Viewers can expect classic characters alongside unusual offerings interspersed with commercials and other ephemera to truly recreate the classic Saturday morning experience. For this space-themed edition, there will be mischievous Martians, interstellar superheroes, and some experimental offerings to boot. Two 45-minute programs will be separated by a brief intermission. A free cereal bar will be provided before the screenings and during intermission to refuel your jets. Pajamas and/or themed costumes are encouraged. Screens Saturday, July 16. Animation/family, ages 2 and up, 90 minutes, No Name Cinema
Continuing
3 CHILES - THE BLACK PHONE
Trailer: youtu.be/nQWAVkx8O74
The boogeyman in this 1978-set, fiendishly shivery thriller is known simply as the Grabber (Ethan Hawke), a child-snatching psychopath of the sort found in urban legend and, unfortunately, on the front pages of newspapers. The Black Phone centers on the Grabber’s latest victim, middle-schooler Finney Blake (Mason Thames), and his efforts to escape. While imprisoned in a soundproof bunker beneath the Grabber’s home, Finney discovers a broken telephone whose severed wires should not produce a dial tone. They do, though, and whom Finney communicates with, and what he learns from them, are the pleasures slowly parceled out by this puzzle film. There’s nothing unheard of here: a bad guy, a haunted house, a hero. But it’s what The Black Phone does with those simple parts that sparks a spooky connection. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post). Horror, rated R, 102 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
CLOAK & DAGGER (1994)
Trailer: youtu.be/ibWY6Ix4btk
A young boy (Henry Thomas) and his imaginary friend end up on the run while in possession of a top-secret spy gadget. Part of the 2022 Free Family Film Series at Violet Crown, which offers a new title every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are free and available to the public starting one week prior to the screening on a first-come, first-served basis at the cinema until capacity is reached. Tickets for these free screenings will not be made available online. Cloak & Dagger screens Wednesday, July 20. Adventure/thriller, rated PG, 101 minutes, Violet Crown
1.5 CHILES - ELVIS
Trailer: youtu.be/Gp2BNHwbwvI
The best way to appreciate Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s audacious, frenetic, occasionally astonishing, and ultimately confounding movie about Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), is simply to surrender to it. The story of Presley’s life is narrated by his manager, Col. Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), a sulfurous and tiresome guide through Presley’s life story, which Luhrmann illustrates with a bricolage of musical numbers, set pieces, and melodramatic encounters. Elvis is aware that the audience knows exactly where this story is going: In rapid succession, using dramatized and real-life news clips, Luhrmann revisits the highs, lows, and most dismal depths of Presley’s life. The result is a dizzying, almost hallucinatory experience — akin to being thrown into a washing machine and mercilessly churned for 2 1/2 hours. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Musical/drama, rated PG-13, 159 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
LOST HIGHWAY (1997, 4K RESTORATION)
Trailer: youtu.be/1nKjO9QCSic
Boundary-pushing auteur David Lynch fashions two separate but intersecting realities, one about a jazz musician (Bill Pullman) tortured by the notion that his wife is having an affair. He finds himself accused of her murder. The other is about a young mechanic (Balthazar Getty) drawn into a web of deceit by a temptress who is cheating on her gangster boyfriend. These two tales are linked by Patricia Arquette, who plays both women. In this Janus Films 4K restoration theatrical re-release, Lost Highway exhibits the more radical end of Lynch’s cinematic career. Drama, rated R, 135 minutes, CCAC
1.5 CHILES - JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION
Trailer: youtu.be/fb5ELWi-ekk
The future of humanity hangs in the balance as humans and dinosaurs coexist following the destruction of Isla Nublar. In this epic conclusion to the Jurassic franchise, two generations unite for the first time with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard joining Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill. “Although the return of [Jurassic Park‘s] stars ... offers some welcome nostalgia, there’s only so much they can do to salvage an ill-calculated, algorithmic misfire.” (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Adventure/sci-fi, rated PG-13, 146 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU
Trailer: youtu.be/pN1HNkoL2QA
In the 1970s, young Gru (Steve Carrell) tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader — the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails. Luckily, he finds an unlikely source for guidance — Wild Knuckles himself — and soon discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. “Audiences know what to expect, and Illumination delivers, offering another feel-good dose of bad behavior.” (Variety) Animated comedy, rated PG, 90 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
OFFICIAL COMPETITION
Trailer: youtu.be/JXPssXjnmQI
Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas star as two egomaniacs commissioned by a millionaire to make a movie together in this Spanish language comedy skewering wealth, art, and pride. “A coy satire that makes welcome use of biting meta-commentary and self-reflexive critique.” (Los Angeles Times) Comedy/drama, rated R, 114 minutes, CCAC
2.5 CHILES - THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER
Trailer: youtu.be/Go8nTmfrQd8
Chris Hemsworth as Thor has distinguished himself as one of the funniest, most self-aware players in the Avengers, a group known for a cheerful brand of winking irreverence. The title character of Thor: Love and Thunder arrives on-screen with scads of goodwill in a film that is out for a good time, even if the journey doesn’t feel quite so novel or giddily buoyant as director Taika Waititi’s 2017 Thor: Ragnarok. Christian Bale joins this installment as bad guy Gorr the God Butcher, and Natalie Portman returns as Jane. Love and Thunder may not define a high point in the MCU’s ongoing mission of world domination, but it’s not a low point either. It gets the job done, with a smile, a tear and the promise — or is it a threat? — that this story is far from over. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action, rated PG-13, 120 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES - TOP GUN: MAVERICK
Trailer: youtu.be/g4U4BQW9OEk
Replaying the prologue of its predecessor nearly beat for beat, Top Gun: Maverick knows exactly what it’s doing and how to execute the plan. Like the hyper-competent aces at the story’s core, this is a movie that defines its lane early and sticks to it, with finesse, unfussy style, and more than a few sneak attacks of emotion. After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is a test pilot dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Soon enough, Pete is called back to the Top Gun aviator school in San Diego, where he’s tasked with teaching a new class of elite pilots to fly a tactically impossible mission. Top Gun: Maverick doesn’t feel like a video game or a three-dimensional comic book or an ad for a TV show. It splashes extravagantly across the screen in its own battle against obsolescence, as if to say: This is what movies looked like, once. And this is what they can look like again. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 137 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jeancocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
Streaming
AMERICAN CARNAGE
Trailer: youtu.be/m_P47WoyZX4
After a governor issues an executive order to arrest the children of undocumented immigrants, the newly detained youth are offered an opportunity to have their charges dropped by volunteering to provide care to the elderly. Once inside the eldercare facility, the volunteers discover the governor and the facility’s supervisor have cooked up a horrifyingly depraved conspiracy that endangers the young and old alike. Horror/comedy, rated R, 98 minutes
DON’T MAKE ME GO
Trailer: youtu.be/NYxOe7kOl7I
When single father Max (John Cho) discovers he has a terminal disease, he tries to cram all the years of love and support he will miss with his teenage daughter, Wally (Mia Isaac), into the time he has left. With the promise of long-awaited driving lessons, he convinces Wally to accompany him on a road trip from California to New Orleans for his 20th college reunion, where he secretly hopes to reunite her with her mother, who left them long ago. “Don’t Make Me Go almost instantly presents a credible, loving, complicated bond between Cho and Isaac.” (indieWire) Drama, rated R, 109 minutes, Amazon
KARMALINK
Trailer: youtu.be/aNzT8NiNy_0
In Phnom Penh in the near future, the rich and privileged are augmented with nanotech, and new skyscrapers crowd the skyline. In Tralop Bek, a tight-knit community threatened with forced eviction, 13-year-old Leng Heng (Leng Heng Prak) is having vivid dreams of his past lives. He and his friends are convinced they are meant to find a buried Buddhist statue to save their homes, and they seek help from a street-smart girl in the neighborhood, Srey Leak (Srey Leak Chhith). Together they follow clues across town and into the past, uncovering a link with a genius neuroscientist on a quest for digital nirvana. Karmalink is an “imaginative debut from director Jake Wachtel that highlights the struggles of Phnom Penh’s poverty-stricken community and blends it with thought-provoking allusions to the nature of Buddhist spirituality.” (Pasatiempo) Science fiction, not rated, 101 minutes, in Central Khmer with English subtitles, Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu
PERSUASION
Trailer: youtu.be/Fz7HmgPJQak
Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson) is a nonconformist with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis), the dashing suitor she once sent away, crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances in this adaptation of the Jane Austen novel. “The novel’s long-suffering protagonist, Anne Elliot, has been given irrepressible spirit and an irreverent sense of irony in Dakota Johnson’s incandescent performance.” (Hollywood Reporter) Drama/romance, rated PG, 107 minutes, Netflix
SHE WILL
Trailer: youtu.be/Gh3tVvJdgnk
The debut feature-length film from director Charlotte Colbert explores the story of aging film star Veronica Ghent (Alice Krige) who, after a double mastectomy, goes to a healing retreat in rural Scotland with her young nurse Desi (Kota Eberhardt). She discovers that the process of such surgery opens up notions about her very existence, leading her to question and confront past traumas. The two develop an unlikely bond as mysterious forces give Veronica the power to enact revenge within her dreams. “Between the haunting score and Colbert’s effortless style, She Will eschews a conventional narrative and instead casts an atmospheric spell through tactile, dreamy visuals.” (Bloody Disgusting) Horror/mystery/thriller, not rated, 95 minutes
— Streaming items compiled by Michael Abatemarco