MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU
Trailer: https://youtu.be/pN1HNkoL2QA
In the 1970s, young Gru (Steve Carrell) tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader — the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails. Luckily, he finds an unlikely source for guidance — Wild Knuckles himself — and soon discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. “Audiences know what to expect, and Illumination delivers, offering another feel-good dose of bad behavior.” (Variety) Animated comedy, rated PG, 90 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
MR. MALCOLM’S LIST
Trailer: https://youtu.be/4ONCEOWbl4s
When she fails to meet an item on his list of requirements for a bride, Julia Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton) is jilted by London’s most eligible bachelor, Mr. Malcolm (Sope Dìrísù). Feeling humiliated and determined to exact revenge, she convinces her friend Selina Dalton (Freida Pinto) to play the role of his ideal match. Soon, Mr. Malcolm wonders whether he’s found the perfect woman ... or the perfect hoax. “This amiable and engaging cinematic truffle is tasty fun for romance fans.” (San Jose Mercury News) Period drama/comedy, rated PG, 157 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
OFFICIAL COMPETITION
Trailer: https://youtu.be/JXPssXjnmQI
Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas star as two egomaniacs commissioned by a millionaire to make a movie together in this Spanish language comedy skewering wealth, art, and pride. “A coy satire that makes welcome use of biting meta-commentary and self-reflexive critique.” (Los Angeles Times) Comedy/drama, rated R, 114 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
CITY OF A MILLION DREAMS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/44aV2Thx4eA
This installment of CCA and Lost Padre Records’ music and film series CCA Amplified is a one-time special screening of City of a Million Dreams: Parading for the Dead in New Orleans, a powerful documentary on how New Orleans jazz funerals and Sunday second line parades absorb the pain of death and the legacy of racism, soaring to the transcendent joy of rebirth. A 20-year endeavor for director Jason Berry, the film follows clarinetist Dr. Michael White and culture carrier Deb “Big Red” Cotton in a search for the city’s soul. The film includes a live, in-person Q&A with White, Berry, and CCA Head of Cinema Programming Luke Henley. Documentary, not rated, 89 minutes, CCAC
3 CHILES — THE BLACK PHONE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/nQWAVkx8O74
Finney Shaw is a shy but clever 13-year-old boy being held in a soundproof basement by a sadistic masked killer (Ethan Hawke). When a disconnected phone on the wall starts to ring, he soon discovers that he can hear the voices of the murderer’s previous victims — and they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney. “There’s nothing unheard of here: a bad guy, a haunted house, a hero. But it’s what The Black Phone does with those simple parts that sparks a spooky connection.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post). Horror, rated R, 102 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown. Review
2.5 CHILES — EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/wxN1T1uxQ2g
This sci-fi-inflected meditation on the meaning of life stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, a humble laundromat operator who discovers the multiverse, in which there are uncountable alternate versions of her with amazing skills that she must learn to defeat a malevolent being. It’s hard to know what to make of Everything Everywhere All at Once. It’s a tour de force — but of what? It’s exhausting. It’s funny. It’s confusing. By one measure, Everything is an exhilarating roller-coaster ride of sci-fi gobbledygook. On another, it’s an intergenerational mother-daughter family drama masquerading as a philosophical dissertation on the nature of existence — with martial arts action. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Sci-fi/action-adventure, rated R, 140 minutes, Violet Crown
1.5 CHILES — ELVIS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Gp2BNHwbwvI
Baz Luhrmann’s film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge). “Elvis is a dizzying, almost hallucinatory experience — akin to being thrown into a washing machine and mercilessly churned for 2 1/2 hours.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Musical/drama, rated PG-13, 159 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown. Review
PADDINGTON 2 (2017)
Trailer: https://youtu.be/07Um1PY_P4o
Paddington, now happily settled with the Brown family and a popular member of the local community, picks up a series of odd jobs to buy the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday, only for the gift to be stolen. Part of the 2022 Free Family Film Series at Violet Crown, which offers a new title every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are free and available to the public starting one week prior to the screening on a first-come, first-served basis at the cinema until capacity is reached. Tickets for these free screenings will not be made available online. Paddington 2 screens Wednesday, July 6. Family/adventure, rated PG, 104 minutes, Violet Crown
1.5 CHILES — JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION
Trailer: https://youtu.be/fb5ELWi-ekk
The future of humanity hangs in the balance as humans and dinosaurs coexist following the destruction of Isla Nublar. In this epic conclusion to the Jurassic franchise, two generations unite for the first time with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard joining Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill. “Although the return of [Jurassic Park‘s] stars ... offers some welcome nostalgia, there’s only so much they can do to salvage an ill-calculated, algorithmic misfire.” (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Adventure/sci-fi, rated PG-13, 146 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
LIGHTYEAR
Trailer: https://youtu.be/wHBBoUtJHhA
In this Toy Story spinoff, Buzz Lightyear embarks on an intergalactic adventure with a group of ambitious recruits and his robot companion. “Though this is an animated film, producers have characterized Lightyear as a ‘live-action film within the Toy Story universe’ — meaning it’s meant to be taken as live action from the point of view of animated human characters. It’s a confusing distinction, regardless of how good computer effects have gotten since the 1990s.” (The Washington Post) Family/animated, rated PG, 105 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPEN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/--1xTrNvvX4
Amateur golfer Maurice Flitcroft (Mark Rylance) achieves his late-in-life goal of participating in the British Open Golf Championship, much to the ire of the staid golfing community. “A fond and funny exploration of how one ordinary chap discovered renewal on life’s back nine.” (Wall Street Journal) Drama/sport, rated PG-13, 132 minutes, CCAC
3.5 CHILES — TOP GUN: MAVERICK
Trailer: https://youtu.be/g4U4BQW9OEk
Replaying the prologue of its predecessor nearly beat for beat, Top Gun: Maverick knows exactly what it’s doing and how to execute the plan. Like the hyper-competent aces at the story’s core, this is a movie that defines its lane early and sticks to it, with finesse, unfussy style, and more than a few sneak attacks of emotion. After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is a test pilot dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Soon enough, Pete is called back to the Top Gun aviator school in San Diego, where he’s tasked with teaching a new class of elite pilots to fly a tactically impossible mission. Top Gun: Maverick doesn’t feel like a video game or a three-dimensional comic book or an ad for a TV show. It splashes extravagantly across the screen in its own battle against obsolescence, as if to say: This is what movies looked like, once. And this is what they can look like again. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 137 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jeancocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
ACCEPTED
Trailer: https://youtu.be/puja1hvIak0
In rural Louisiana, the T.M. Landry Prep School boasted a remarkable 100 percent college acceptance rate for its ambitious, underprivileged high school graduates. Adherence to the strict discipline and unconventional teaching program created by its charismatic founder, Mike Landry, all but guaranteed admission into the country’s most elite colleges, but did the means justify the ends? When the New York Times reported on the school’s secret to success, their exposé blew the lid off Landry’s controversial methods, and the school buckled under the scrutiny, leaving the students’ fates hanging in the balance. “The doc provides a sobering and emotional look at what, if any, options exist for those who aren’t white or wealthy in an unequal system.” (Hollywood Reporter) Documentary, not rated, 92 minutes
THE ART OF INCARCERATION
Trailer: https://youtu.be/nVnX7eROZ_M
Prisoners at the Fulham Correctional Centre in Victoria, Australia, find an empowering, life-changing source of healing in art, which provides them with the means of breaking free of unjust cycles of imprisonment. The film explores how art and culture can empower Australia’s First Nations people on their quest for cultural identity and spiritual healing as they prepare for life on the outside. Available on Sunday, July 3. Documentary, not rated, 81 minutes, Netflix
HELLO, GOODBYE, AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/MX6wAGuIMCg
After making a pact to break up before college, Clare (Talia Ryder) and Aidan (Jordan Fisher) spend their last evening as a couple on one final epic date. As they retrace the steps of their relationship, from their first kiss to their first argument, they edge towards a turning point in search of answers — should they stay together or say goodbye forever? Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between is based on the best-selling book by Jennifer E. Smith. Available Wednesday, July 6. Comedy/romance, not rated, 82 minutes, Netflix
THE PRINCESS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/6kFCkfdOfMU
An action-packed fight to the death set in a fairy tale world, The Princess is directed by Le-Van Kiet (Furie) and stars Emmy Award-nominee Joey King (The Act, The Kissing Booth) as a beautiful, strong-willed princess who refuses to wed the sociopath to whom she is betrothed and is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father’s castle. With her scorned, vindictive suitor intent on taking her father’s throne, the princess must protect her family and save the kingdom. Action/adventure/fantasy, rated R, Hulu
RUBIKON
Trailer: https://youtu.be/S4rB8KsnbAI
Set in 2056, a time when the Earth is enveloped by toxic gas, the world’s nations have dissolved, and power is in the hands of a few giant corporations, a group of astronauts must decide whether to risk their lives searching for survivors or stay safe in space. Against the vast canvas of the cosmos, three people with different world views debate their moral responsibility to the species, all while grappling with the timely agony of isolation. “Rubikon is a sharp sci-fi thriller about the deadly consequences of unfettered human behavior. The film tackles sobering themes of environmental disaster, economic disparity, and interpersonal relationships in a critical situation.” (MovieWeb) Science fiction, not rated, 110 minutes
— Streaming items compiled by Michael Abatemarco