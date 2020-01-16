Chile pages, Jan. 17-23

OPENING THIS WEEK
BAD BOYS FOR LIFE
Now 17 years after Bad Boys II, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return as Michael Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively — two police officers who play by their own rules. The game has changed, however, and they find themselves unable to relate to the younger cops. On the verge of retirement, they’re pulled back into action to take down a mob boss (Jacob Scipio) who is out to get them for killing his brother. Action-comedy, rated R, 123 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6, Regal Stadium 14, and Violet Crown. (Not reviewed)
DOLITTLE
With Iron Man behind him, Robert Downey Jr. occupies his time by playing Hugh Lofting’s literary doctor with the ability to speak with animals. In this telling, Dolittle is a hermit who, when Queen Victoria (Jessie Buckley) takes ill, is forced to embark on an epic adventure to find the cure. Antonio Banderas and Michael Shannon also star, while Ralph Fiennes, Tom Holland, Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, and Emma Thompson voice some animals in Dolittle’s menagerie. Family comedy-adventure, rated PG, 106 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6, Regal Stadium 14, and Violet Crown. (Not reviewed)
VARDA BY AGNÈS
Documentary, not rated, 115 minutes, in English and French with subtitles, Center for Contemporary Arts. See review, Page 30.
NOW IN THEATERS
3.5 chiles - 63 UP
This project began in 1964 as a television study about the hopes, dreams, and daily lives of 14 British schoolchildren — all aged 7 — from different schools and walks of life and layers of the class system. Now the moppets of Michael Apted’s extraordinary documentary series are 63, thinking about retirement, doting on grandchildren, closer to the exit than to the entrance. This ninth iteration of the series catches up with 11 of the original 14 subjects: One dropped out after 21 Up, another passed on this film after having participated in the others, and a third recently died after an accident. Apted mixes in clips from all the past episodes, and takes stock of how and where his subjects are today. There’s an easy, familial comfort between Apted and the group. They tease him, they find fault with him, they open up to him, and they reflect on their lives and what this series has meant to them. Documentary, not rated,
139 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts. (Jonathan Richards)
3 chiles -1917
British director Sam Mendes’ slice of life and death in The Great War is based on war tales told to Mendes by his grandfather, a WW I vet. The story is an odyssey, one that sends two young lance corporals on a probable suicide mission to carry an urgent dispatch to a company preparing to launch a disastrous attack. Mendes’ characters go through scenes that carry the unmistakable whiff of screenwriting. But what is truly magnificent about this movie is Roger Deakins’ cinematography, which reaches its peak in a scene amidst the smoldering ruins of a blasted French town at night, with flares and bombs bursting in air to create a fabulous nightmare-scape of jagged walls and terrifying shadows. The two corporals are Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) and Schofield (George MacKay). The screen is mostly theirs alone, though the cast is filled out with a few name actors like Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch, who probably log five minutes between them and, good as they are, distract with their star power. Nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including best director and best picture. Military drama, rated R, 119 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6, Regal Stadium 14, and Violet Crown. (Jonathan Richards)
2.5 chiles - BOMBSHELL
This docudrama depicts the corporate culture of sexual harassment at Fox News through the perspectives of three women: star anchor Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron), Fox & Friends star Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman), and a fictional composite associate producer named Katya Pospisil (Margot Robbie). This is the story behind the toppling of Roger Ailes (John Lithgow), who was eventually ousted from the network he had long ruled as a powerful media fiefdom. Director Jay Roach’s camera snakes through those offices, capturing how the predatory climate filtered through the newsroom’s power structure. We get a sense of whispers and rumors and careless misogyny everywhere, capturing just how difficult it is for each woman to come forward. That makes their stories heroic but complicated. The question, ultimately, is whether the stories ought to have spun quite so snappy a movie. Robbie and Theron have been nominated for Academy Awards for their performances. Drama, rated R, 108 minutes, Violet Crown. (Jake Coyle/The Associated Press)
FANTASTIC FUNGI
Brie Larson narrates this documentary that shows us the inside world of mushrooms, molds, and other fungi. Director Louie Schwartzberg takes viewers on a time-lapse journey that describes the ancient history of these organisms and their power in the present to heal and to sustain life. Some of the most renowned mycologists in the world also offer their thoughts on the potential of fungi to help humans across a wide variety of uses. Documentary, not rated, 81 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts. (Not reviewed)
FORD V. FERRARI
At France’s 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1966, a team of American engineers led by designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) are dispatched by Lee Iacocca (Jon Bernthal) to do the impossible: design and assemble a Ford capable of beating the dominant Ferrari racing team. Shelby enlists British driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale), and the slightly eccentric, highly competitive men try to make it work. Director James Mangold captured this dramatization of the resulting preparation and race. Nominated for four Academy Awards including Best Picture. Drama, rated PG-13, 152 minutes, Regal Stadium 14. (Not reviewed)
2 chiles - FROZEN II
It’s been a few years since Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel) learned to embrace her icy powers and settled on her throne. Little sister Anna (Kristen Bell) is still with hunky lunk Kristoff (Jonathan Groff). Living snowman Olaf (Josh Gad) continues to hang around. Otherwise, things are going well in the charmingly Nordic kingdom, right up until Elsa begins hearing a lone voice singing from afar. Not long after the song begins — although only Elsa can hear it — the people of Arendelle experience some oddities, culminating in an earthquake that sends the entire population heading for the hills. Frozen II starts off on shaky ground, largely because it backtracks on much of the character development Anna and Elsa went though in the first movie. The biggest disappointment? The music. Yes, it is a letdown when compared with the original. But it’s also a lackluster disappointment on its own. Animated adventure, rated PG, 103 minutes, Regal Stadium 14. (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post)
THE GRUDGE
In 2002, Japanese director Takashi Shimizu released the horror film Ju-On: The Grudge. It was popular enough to spawn eight Japanese sequels and three American remakes and sequels. The latest reboot of this franchise stars John Cho and Betty Gilpin, and centers on a house inhabited by a vengeful and bloodthirsty ghost, which dooms visitors to a violent death. Rated R. 93 minutes. Regal Stadium 14. (Not reviewed)
3 chiles - JOJO RABBIT
Writer and director Taika Waititi presents a twee version of World War II-era Berlin in Jojo Rabbit that is seen through the eyes of a child. Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) is an only child whose father, he thinks, is off fighting the war for Germany. He lives with his mother, Rosie (Scarlett Johansson, Oscar nominated), in a middle-class section of Berlin. His only friend is imaginary: a fatherly Adolf Hitler with a tendency to fly off the handle whenever Jews are mentioned. Ten-year-old Jojo is one of the Hitlerjugend, or Hitler Youth, and decorates his room with swastikas and posters of the Führer. The comedy is fast-paced, at times approaching slapstick. It takes its time to find its emotional core and, as it does, the humor settles down and the drama mostly takes over, edging, at times, into rank sentimentalism. Jojo Rabbit may strain your credulity, but never at the expense of its young protagonists, who shine throughout. Nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Comedy, rated PG-13, 108 minutes, Violet Crown. (Michael Abatemarco)
2 chiles - JOKER
In Joker, director Todd Phillips takes a grim, shallow, and distractingly derivative homage to 1970s movies to an even more grisly, nihilistic level. Arthur Fleck is an aspiring stand-up comedian whose day job is working as a clown. Portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix in a florid, Pagliacci-like turn as sad-clown-turned-mad-clown, Fleck is a pathetic man-child who nurses a deluded ambition to appear on a late-night show hosted by a comic named Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro). Joker is so monotonously grandiose and full of its own pretensions that it winds up feeling puny and predictable. Like the antihero at its center, it’s a movie trying so hard to be capital-b Big that it can’t help looking small. Nominated for 11 Oscars, including best picture, best director, and best actor. Drama, rated R, 121 minutes, Regal Stadium 14 and Violet Crown. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post)
2.5 chiles - JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL
This sequel brings together the same director, writers, and actors who made the 2017 Jumanji reboot so fun and then layers in more stars — Danny Glover, Danny DeVito, and Awkwafina — plus more locations and special effects. The result is a successful, if unbalanced ride. It starts like the first, with four mismatched young people getting sucked into a video game. There, they transform into avatars played by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan. Glover and DeVito, playing two estranged friends, also get pulled into the game, and everyone has a new avatar. Now The Rock employs both a honking “Noo Yawk” accent and an elderly man’s befuddlement at what’s happening, since he’s controlled by DeVito. Meanwhile, Glover gets handed Hart. The plot is insane, as you might expect from an adventure video game quest, and takes our ragtag group from arid deserts to snowy mountains in search of a jewel. Like all sequels, the second suffers from not having the delicious surprise of the first. Family adventure, rated PG-13, 123 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6, Regal Stadium 14, and Violet Crown. (Mark Kennedy/The Washington Post)
3.5 chiles - JUST MERCY
Based on factual events, Just Mercy is the story of Walter McMillian, who in 1987 was arrested for a murder he didn’t commit, but who was railroaded by a racist and incompetent legal system in Alabama. McMillian’s case became famous by way of the memoir of Bryan Stevenson, a brilliant attorney who came to his defense and has gone on to become a leader in criminal justice reform. Just Mercy might feel like something we’ve seen before. But in the judicious hands of director and co-writer Destin Daniel Cretton, it feels fresh and urgent and more timely than ever. It begins when McMillian — played in an astonishing comeback performance by Jamie Foxx — is arrested. He insists he couldn’t have committed the crime. Still, he winds up on death row. Stevenson is the main protagonist, played by Michael B. Jordan with his usual combination of composure and submerged fire, but this isn’t a biopic. There are moments when the film threatens to become as meandering as McMillian’s case itself. But Cretton keeps the narrative on course, leading the audience through the stakes and specifics of Stevenson’s quest with welcome clarity. Drama, rated PG-13, 136 minutes, Regal Stadium 14 and Violet Crown. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post)
KNIVES OUT
Writer and director Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) takes a break from galactic adventures to dial the stakes down into a simple whodunit, for which he was nominated for an Oscar for best original screenplay. Daniel Craig plays Detective Benoit Blanc, a private eye who is called upon to investigate the murder of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). The suspects? His family members, who are played by Toni Colette, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford, Michael Shannon, and others. Mystery, rated PG-13, 130 minutes, Regal Stadium 14 and Violet Crown. (Not reviewed)
1.5 chiles - LIKE A BOSS
With Rose Byrne, the normally hilarious Tiffany Haddish plays the co-owner of a small, bricks-and-mortar cosmetics shop named Mel & Mia’s. A half-million dollars in debt, Mel (Byrne) and Mia (Haddish) are miraculously bailed out by Claire Luna (Salma Hayek), a predatory makeup mogul who immediately begins driving a psychological wedge between the business partners, playing Mel (the money-minded one) off against Mia (the creative one) so that Claire herself can assume a controlling interest in their company. But the power of female friendship is too great, in a movie that keeps hammering that point home, in between jokes about sex, marijuana and a baby-shower cake with a doll’s head emerging from what looks like an anatomically correct 3-D model you’d find in an ob-gyn’s office. The roster of otherwise funny supporting actors does little to leaven this flat loaf, which isn’t just flavorless but half-baked. Comedy, rated R, 83 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6 and Regal Stadium 14. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post)
4 chiles - LITTLE WOMEN
There is a wild urgency to Greta Gerwig’s Little Women that hardly seems possible for a film based on a 150-year-old book. Gerwig flips Alcott’s narrative to allow her characters to be women first, instead of children. Jo (Saoirse Ronan, nominated for an Academy Award) is introduced when she is already on her own trying to be a writer and making compromises all over the place. Meg (Emma Watson) is living her life with two kids, a husband, and a yearning for finer things. Beth (Eliza Scanlen) is still at home. And Amy (Florence Pugh, also nominated) is in Paris with Aunt March (Meryl Streep), studying to paint and strategically plotting out a future that involves a wealthy husband. In their adult present, Gerwig finds thematically similar chapters in their past to flash back to. These are always in warmer tones, while the present has a bluish starkness. This structure is a bold choice, but using the past to reveal and illuminate things about the present makes for a richer experience overall. Nominated for six Oscars in total, including Best Picture. Drama, rated PG, 134 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, The Screen, and Violet Crown. (Lindsey Bahr/The Associated Press)
3.5 CHILES - ONCE UPON A TIME … IN HOLLYWOOD
The most nuanced and arguably the most accomplished movie in Quentin Tarantino’s oeuvre, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood finds the filmmaker utilizing exceptional art direction and sketching crisscrossing stories across 1969-era Tinseltown. Leonardo DiCaprio (Oscar nominated) stars as Rick Dalton, a past-his-prime, alcoholic actor who once starred in a TV Western and spirals through decreasingly attractive job opportunities in search of his mojo. Brad Pitt (also nominated) plays Cliff Booth, his stunt double, a man content as a sidekick close in orbit to Dalton’s stardom. The movie doesn’t serve a particular story so much as evoke an evolving Hollywood, which is shifting slowly from its Golden Era to something more shaggy, while losing little of its allure to dreamers and grifters alike. The relaxed nature of the plot suits Tarantino, who is allowed to invest himself deeply in the individual scenes and subvert expectations at every turn. Nominated for nine Academy Awards, including best picture and best director. Drama, rated R, 161 minutes, Regal Stadium 14. (Robert Ker)
4 chiles - PAIN AND GLORY
As he grows older, Pedro Almodovar grows more reflective. Pain and Glory is not strictly autobiographical, but it is strewn with deeply personal breadcrumbs to lead us through passages of the great director’s life. The central character is Salvador Mallo, a famous Spanish filmmaker played by Antonio Banderas, nominated for an Academy Award. The time frame shifts between memories of his character’s childhood, where his mother is portrayed by Penelope Cruz, and the present, when Julieta Serrano takes over the role. If the mood is more somber than in earlier Almodovar classics, the color scheme is as riotously rich as ever. As he casts an eye back over his life, the septuagenarian director may have lost some of his youthful exuberance, but he hasn’t lost his touch. Nominated for best foreign language film. Drama, rated R, 113 minutes, in Spanish with subtitles, Regal Stadium 14 and The Screen. (Jonathan Richards)
3 chiles - PARASITE
Director Bong Joon Ho creates specific spaces and faces that are in service to universal ideas about human dignity, class, and life itself. That’s a good way of telegraphing the larger catastrophe represented by the cramped, gloomy, and altogether disordered basement apartment where Kim Ki-taek (the great Song Kang Ho) benignly reigns. A sedentary lump, Ki-taek doesn’t have a lot obviously going for him. Fortunes change after the son, Ki-woo (Choi Woo Shik), lands a lucrative job as an English-language tutor for the teenage daughter, Da-hye (Jung Ziso), of the wealthy Park family. The other Kims soon secure their positions as art tutor, housekeeper, and chauffeur. In outsourcing their lives, all the cooking and cleaning and caring for their children, the Parks are as parasitical as their humorously opportunistic interlopers. Nominated for six Academy Awards, including best picture and best director. Drama, rated R, 132 minutes, in Korean with subtitles, Violet Crown. (Manohla Dargis/The New York Times)
3 chiles - SPIES IN DISGUISE
To all appearances, this animated comedy is just another rollicking send up of super spy thrillers. Walter (voiced by Tom Holland) is a neurotic gadgets expert tasked with outfitting Lance Sterling (Will Smith), the star operative for a U.S. government spy organization known as the Agency. When Killian (Ben Mendelsohn), a villain with a robotic arm and a grudge, frames Lance for treason, the Agency puts a no-nonsense internal affairs agent (Rashida Jones) on the spy’s trail. Walter has an insane solution: a serum that transforms our hero into a pigeon. It then turns into a buddy movie as Walter and his now-feathered friend elude capture and thwart Killian’s evil plan. The humor includes enough slapstick and gross-out gags to keep the kids entertained, but there are clever callbacks and meta-jokes for older audiences to chuckle at as well. It’s also kind of weird, and that’s why it works. Animated family film, rated PG, 101 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6 and Regal Stadium 14. (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post)
2 chiles - STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
Rey, Finn, and Poe are back, played with conviction by Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac. Also back is everyone’s favorite bad boyfriend, Kylo Ren, formerly known as Ben Solo and embodied by Adam Driver. The Rise of Skywalker has at least five hours worth of plot. Suffice it to say that various items need to be collected from planets with exotic names, and that bad guys cackle and rant on the bridges of massive spaceships while good guys zip around doing the work of resistance. The director is J.J. Abrams, who has shepherded George Lucas’ creations in the Disney era. He is too slick and shallow a filmmaker to endow the dramas of repression and insurgency, of family fate and individual destiny, of solidarity and the will to power, with their full moral and metaphysical weight. The struggle of good against evil feels less like a cosmic battle than a long-standing sports rivalry between teams whose glory days are receding. Nominated for three Academy Awards (for original music score, visual effects, and sound editing). Science-fiction adventure, rated PG-13, 141 minutes. Screens in 3D and 2D at Regal Stadium 14, screens in 2D only at Violet Crown. (A.O. Scott/The New York Times)
3 chiles - THE TWO POPES
This is really three movies: a behind-the-scenes tale of Vatican politics, a mini-biopic about the current pontiff, and a two-man study of friendship, rivalry, and major British acting. The first is more puzzling than illuminating. The second feels a bit like a Wikipedia page, albeit one with first-rate cinematography. The third is absolutely riveting — a subtle and engaging portrait that touches on complicated matters of faith, ambition, and moral responsibility. Directed by Fernando Meirelles, the film begins in 2005, after the death of Pope John Paul II. The cardinals of the Roman Catholic Church gather at St. Peter’s to elect a successor, settling on Joseph Ratzinger (Anthony Hopkins), who becomes Pope Benedict XVI. The runner-up is Jorge Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce), an Argentine priest who will replace Benedict eight years later, becoming Pope Francis in a highly unusual transfer of ecclesiastical authority. Hopkins and Pryce were both nominated for Academy Awards, as was screenwriter Anthony McCarten. Biopic, rated PG-13, 125 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts. (A.O. Scott/The New York Times)
3.5 chiles - UNCUT GEMS
By now, it’s obvious that Adam Sandler, the actor, is capable of extraordinary range — of films painfully bad and incredibly good again, as in Uncut Gems, a compulsively watchable, exhausting, and exhilarating collaboration with Josh and Benny Safdie. The year is 2012. Kevin Garnett is still playing for the Boston Celtics. One day, Garnett pays a visit to the shop of jeweler and gambling addict Howard Ratner (Sandler). Howard’s beloved black opal has arrived by mail from Ethiopia, and he can’t resist showing it off to Garnett. The Celtics star decides he needs the gem for luck in his playoff game that night. He asks Howard to lend it to him, leaving his NBA ring as collateral. Howard says yes, then pawns the ring. A frantic chase ensues to recover the gem. Meanwhile, nasty loan collectors are chasing Howard down. His personal life is no less precarious; he’s trying to hold onto the last vestiges of his failing marriage. Sandler again proves that with the right material, he has an uncanny ability to reach deep within us. Drama, rated R, 135 minutes, Regal Stadium 14 and Violet Crown. (Jocelyn Noveck/The Associated Press)
UNDERWATER
In this deep-sea twist on the Alien formula, Kristen Stewart plays an aquatic researcher who, along with a whole crew, travels seven miles under the ocean surface in a subterranean laboratory. When an earthquake on the ocean floor destroys their lab, they must scramble to survive. That’s just the start of their problems, however — the earthquake also awakened mysterious creatures that are hungry for human flesh. Horror, rated PG-13, 95 minutes, Regal Stadium 14 and Violet Crown. (Not reviewed)
PERFORMANCE AND OTHER SCREENINGS
Center for Contemporary Arts
▼ 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19: Cleo from 5 to 7 (1962).
Jean Cocteau Cinema
▼ 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17: 1000 Times Good Night.
▼ 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22: Color Out of Space.
Violet Crown
▼ 7:10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23: Groove (2000).
