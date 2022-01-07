Chile Pages: Jan. 7-13

OPENING
THE 355
Trailer: https://youtu.be/SV0s2S9reT0
CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Jessica Chastain) joins forces with a rival German agent (Diane Kruger), a former MI6 ally (Lupita Nyong’o) , and a Colombian psychologist (Penélope Cruz) when a top-secret weapon falls into the hands of a group of mercenaries. Together, the four women embark on a breakneck mission to save the world while staying one step ahead of a mysterious figure who’s tracking their every move. Action/thriller, rated PG-13, 122 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
A HERO
Trailer: https://youtu.be/zAJ6_lmr_HQ
A man in prison for debt tries to convince his creditor to withdraw his complaint during a two-day leave, but things don’t go as planned. From two-time Academy Award-winning director Asghar Farhadi, A Hero won the Grand Prix award at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. “A deliciously ironic, exquisitely complex and mysteriously stirring tale of a man, his son, and family, and the staining of multiple reputations by what seems, at the outset, to be a fairly minor lie.” (Wall Street Journal) Drama, rated PG-13, 127 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
CONTINUING
The 3-MINUTE FILM FESTIVAL
Santa Fe Reporter revived their 3-Minute Film Festival, a program that features films created by local filmmakers and artists that clock in at 3 minutes or less, spanning a variety of genres and themes. 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 50 minutes, CCAC
AMERICAN UNDERDOG
Trailer: https://youtu.be/_6rn-6lKBJ8
The inspirational true story of Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi), who overcomes years of challenges and setbacks to become a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. Just when his dreams seem all but out of reach, it’s only with the support of his wife, Brenda (Anna Paquin), and the encouragement of his family, coaches, and teammates that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is. “This down-the-middle crowd pleaser ultimately makes for a rousing enough portrayal of against-the-odds fortitude, pad-crunching gridiron action, and good old-fashioned Midwestern decency.” (Washington Post) Drama/biography, rated PG, 112 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place
3 CHILES — ENCANTO
Trailer: https://youtu.be/CaimKeDcudo
Mirabel Madrigal, the 15-year-old hero of Disney’s Encanto, and her very special family live in a magical house high in the mountains of Colombia. Every member of the Madrigal family is given a special ability as a child, but Mirabel has no gift. When the house’s foundations start to crack and her relatives’ gifts begin to dim and disappear, Mirabel decides to track down the problem. Encanto is a creative, fresh take on a story that is much more complex than your standard fairy tale. (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post) Musical/comedy, rated G, 109 minutes, Violet Crown
EL PLANETA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/KM70DaZfo30
Amidst the devastation of post-crisis Spain, a mother and daughter bluff and grift to keep up the lifestyle they think they deserve, bonding over common tragedy and an impending eviction. “A captivating throwback to the shaggy aesthetic of micro-budget ‘90s New York indies that plays like Grey Gardens with a hint of early Almodóvar.” (Hollywood Reporter) Comedy, not rated, 79 minutes, CCAC
2 CHILES — THE KING’S MAN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/_0vKejp3rvA
Matthew Vaughn’s The King’s Man, a prequel to the filmmaker’s two entertainingly comic-book-y action-adventure spy-larks Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, is at once more bonkers and more staid than either of its predecessors. Set against the backdrop of World War I, this story posits a revisionist theory about the causes of the global conflict with one man, fictional pacifist the Duke of Oxford (Ralph Fiennes), racing against time to stop history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they plot a war that could destroy humanity. Vaughn’s stylistic signature of balletic brutality is among the film’s pleasures, although the narrative’s hybrid tone — part academic, part acid trip — is not. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/comedy, rated R, 131 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — LICORICE PIZZA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/ofnXPwUPENo
In this coming-of-age film, writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson once again turns his affectionate, somewhat pitiless lens on the entertainment world. But now it’s the wilderness of child stardom and C-list celebrity, which forms the alternately amusing and bemusing backdrop for a portrait of young love, elusive purpose, knowingness, innocence, and the knockabout appeal of just hanging out. At its idiosyncratic best, the film captures the in-betweenness of life, when love isn’t exactly romance, and the future turns out to be another version of the present. It might be most rewarding to view Licorice Pizza as a dream: It doesn’t always add up, or even go anywhere in particular. But it makes its own kind of offbeat, freewheeling sense. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Comedy/romance, rated R, 133 minutes, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — THE LOST DAUGHTER
Trailer: https://youtu.be/xNq9YOfL0Zs
Maggie Gyllenhaal makes a quietly astonishing directorial debut with The Lost Daughter, a crafty treatise on maternal ambivalence that delivers an unsettling emotional wallop. Olivia Colman plays Leda, a professor on sabbatical spending time in Greece while working on her next book. Irritated at having her splendid isolation interrupted, Leda becomes entranced by Nina, a young mom on vacation with her noisily quarrelsome extended family. Soon, Leda is transported back in time, when she tried in vain to balance the demands of a family and a burgeoning academic career. Past and present eventually collide in The Lost Daughter, as Leda and Nina give in to their mutually magnetic pull, with disquietingly explosive results. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Psychological drama, rated R, 124 minutes, CCAC
2 CHILES — THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/nNpvWBuTfrc
The familiar cascade of green hieroglyphics greets viewers of The Matrix Resurrections, assuring them of the dopamine hit they’ve been looking for. As one character observes in the course of this alternately pandering and perplexing sequel, there’s no better cure for anxious times than nostalgia. Mr. Anderson, aka Neo (Keanu Reeves) is pulled into yet another arcane plot involving alternate realities, corporate control, and the ongoing battle between free will and destiny. The film is loaded with winks and nods to the original, and almost everything in Resurrections is meant to conjure something else, which is fun for a while but loses interest as the plot reaches what’s supposed to be an epic moment of fated romance but feels grandiose and predictable. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/sci-fi, rated R, 148 minutes, Violet Crown
3 CHILES — NIGHTMARE ALLEY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/QPYkZHPwC8E
Guillermo del Toro’s gorgeously atmospheric Nightmare Alley may be the filmmaker’s best-looking film yet, as well as the one with the most sour outlook on humanity. Handsome, charismatic drifter and con artist Stan Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) parlays some quick manual labor for a carnival boss into a regular job. Stan’s a quick study, and he’s soon picking up the tricks of the trade, particularly a mind-reading act. He uses his newly acquired knowledge to craft a golden ticket to success by swindling the elite and wealthy. Nightmare Alley is a cautionary tale, an allegory of ambition, hubris, and despair. No matter how far Stan climbs up the ladder of high society, you know he’s going to fall. And there’s a certain perverse satisfaction in watching him when he does. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Crime/thriller, rated R, 140 minutes, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — SING 2
Trailer: https://youtu.be/EPZu5MA2uqI
You could do worse than this sequel to 2016’s Sing, which follows a ragtag musical menagerie looking to take their act to the film’s version of Las Vegas. As in the original film, they’re led by Buster the koala (Matthew McConaughey), who wants to take the show to Redshore City, but he’s told the group’s potatoes are just too small to make it in Not Vegas. In desperation, Buster promises an appearance by a retired and reclusive rock star/lion (Bono). What begins as a dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart. A cinematic masterpiece it is not. But Sing 2 is good enough. (Kristen Page-Kirby/For The Washington Post) Comedy/musical, rated PG, 110 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
Trailer: https://youtu.be/JfVOs4VSpmA
No Way Home is a Spider-Man sundae with extra cherries. The concept of a multiverse is the engine that drives the new film’s narrative, but the high-test rocket fuel that powers it are its performances. Guided by director Jon Watts, whose credits include both of Tom Holland’s previous headlining performances as the wall-crawler, the supporting cast has so much fun here that it’s infectious. With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. As much fun as this movie is, it is, at heart, a story of loss and letting go. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 148 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
4 CHILES — THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH
Trailer: https://youtu.be/HM3hsVrBMA4
From director Joel Coen, a Scottish lord (Denzel Washington) becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland. His ambitious wife (Frances McDormand) will do anything to support him in his plans of seizing power. “Within the world that Coen and his prodigious cast have created ... becomes both a filmy dreamscape and taut documentary, of how love and loyalty, mythologizing and madness can feed into desperate acts of entitlement and self-belief.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama/thriller, rated R, 105 minutes, Violet Crown
Joel Coen, directing his first feature film without his brother Ethan, brings a spare, coolheaded elegance to William Shakespeare's blasted heath in The Tragedy of Macbeth.
4 CHILES — WEST SIDE STORY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/A5GJLwWiYSg
In this respectful but smartly tweaked version of West Side Story, director Steven Spielberg proves that the best works of art are simultaneously strong and elastic enough to withstand a wide range of interpretations. The story still centers on star-crossed love amid a fatal feud between the Sharks and the Jets. It doesn’t take much for West Side Story‘s themes — immigration, racial anxiety, abuse of police power, the casual dehumanization of the Other — to feel of the moment, but screenwriter Tony Kushner makes subtle work of making sure they resonate. This West Side Story sends viewers on a journey that, for all its familiarity, once again feels thrilling, romantic, drenched in movement, life, and color — and, ultimately, aching sadness. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Musical/romance, rated PG-13, 156 minutes, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
STREAMING
BRAZEN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/WJPSSL2lSjU
Alyssa Milano (Charmed, Insatiable) plays Grace, a prominent mystery writer and crime expert who hurries back to her family home in Washington, D.C., when summoned by her estranged sister. When her sister is killed and her double life as a webcam performer is revealed, Grace ignores the warnings of Ed (Sam Page), a cool-headed detective, and gets involved in the case. Available on Thursday, Jan. 13. Crime/drama/mystery, not rated, 94 minutes, Netflix
ETERNALS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/x_me3xsvDgk
Following the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), an unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years, out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants. Directed by Chloé Zhao (Songs My Brother Taught Me), Eternals features an A-list cast, including Angelina Jolie (Maleficent), Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Gemma Chan (Humans), and Salma Hayek (Frida). “This is a film that asks on a grand scale questions we grapple with every day. How do we navigate and understand difference? Why do we value humanity so much when humans often do not seem to value each other?” (Observer) Available on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Action/adventure/fantasy, rated PG-13, 156 minutes, Disney+
THE KINDRED
Trailer: https://youtu.be/IyMI2VYFQC0
After her father’s suicide, Helen (April Pearson), a young mother haunted by spirits, investigates what led to his death. But when she unearths an unsolved mystery from 30 years ago, she discovers a dark family history that could prove deadly for her child. Thriller, not rated, 94 minutes
THE TENDER BAR
Trailer: https://youtu.be/5-DS9vtLeEs
Directed by Academy Award-winner George Clooney and based on the best-selling memoir by J.R. Moehringer, The Tender Bar tells the story of J.R. (Tye Sheridan), a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a Long Island bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), is the sharpest and most colorful of an assortment of quirky and demonstrative father figures. J.R.’s determined mother (Lily Rabe) struggles to provide her son with opportunities denied to her, and he begins to gamely, if not always gracefully, pursue his romantic and professional dreams. “The film sneaks up on you, like a sweet cocktail in which you can’t taste the alcohol, delivering a powerful yet unexpected punch.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 106 minutes, Amazon Prime — Compiled by Michael Abatemarco
