Chile pages: Jan. 6-12

CORSAGE
Trailer: youtu.be/zb41KREJPdA
Faced with a future of strict ceremonies and royal duties, Empress Elisabeth of Austria (Vicky Krieps) rebels against her public image and comes up with a plan to protect her legacy. “[A] bold, visually striking and ingeniously anachronistic portrait of an empress in complicated rebellion.” (New York Times) Historical drama, not rated, 114 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema, Violet Crown
M3GAN
Trailer: youtu.be/OoDHM_A1axc
M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a lifelike doll that’s programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by Gemma (Allison Williams), a brilliant roboticist, M3GAN can listen, watch, and learn as it plays the role of friend and teacher, playmate and protector. When Gemma becomes the unexpected caretaker of her 8-year-old niece, she decides to give the girl a M3GAN prototype, a decision that leads to unimaginable consequences. Horror/suspense, rated PG-13, 102 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
RECKONINGS
Trailer: vimeo.com/672967408
They met in secret to negotiate the unthinkable: compensation for the survivors of the largest mass genocide in history. Survivors were in urgent need of help, but how could reparations be determined for the unprecedented destruction and suffering of a people? Presented by Santa Fe Jewish Film Festival, Reckonings explores this untold true story set in the aftermath of the Holocaust. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Roberta Grossman, Reckonings recounts the tense negotiations between Jewish and German leaders. Under the constant threat of violence, they forged ahead, knowing it would never be enough but hoping it could at least be an acknowledgment and a step toward healing. Screens Sunday, Jan 8. Documentary, not rated, 74 minutes, CCAC
SHIN ULTRAMAN
Trailer: youtu.be/HzF4LS733OE
After the accidental death of a human during battle, Ultraman takes on the man’s appearance and place at the S-Class Species Suppression Protocol to protect Earth from further threats. “Tongue-in-cheek but never campy, Shin Ultraman is an object lesson in how to reboot a superhero franchise for modern times.” (Variety) Screens Wednesday, Jan 11 (subtitles), and Thursday, Jan. 12 (dubbed). Sci-fi/action, not rated, 117 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
THE SUBTLE ART OF NOT GIVING A #@%!
Trailer: youtu.be/3gU1yoYiCEo
Filled with ruthless humor and entertaining stories, bestselling author Mark Manson reveals his counterintuitive approach to living a more contented, grounded life. Screens Friday, Jan. 6, through Sunday, Jan. 8. Documentary, rated R, 93 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
2 chiles — AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
Trailer: youtu.be/d9MyW72ELq0
It’s been 13 years since the original Avatar, one of the most overrated and forgettable “important” movies of the 21st century. So forgettable that viewers will be forgiven for not quite remembering who’s who and what’s what in Avatar: The Way of Water. The sequel catches up with Avatar‘s protagonist, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a decade after he’s decided to retire from service with the Marines and take up residence on Pandora (the planet he was sent to colonize), become a member of the native Na’vi tribe, and marry Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans. The Way of Water is frequently clunky and ham-handed in its storytelling, and the words spoken by its characters aren’t particularly memorable. But there’s no denying the power of images that can only be described as transporting — literally and figuratively. With Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Sci-fi/action, rated PG-13, 192 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
1.5 chiles — BABYLON
Trailer: youtu.be/5muQK7CuFtY
Damien Chazelle’s Babylon is a lavish, febrile, ultimately ambiguous portrait of American cinema before the moralizing censors and Wall Street moguls got their mitts on a once-glorious tribe of outlaws, reprobates, perverts, and pirates. Raffish, ungovernable, and not a little unhinged, the early settlers of 1920s Hollywoodland were, by Chazelle’s reckoning, a motley crew of wackos and visionaries, prone to self-destruction but also to soaring flights of inspiration and ecstasy. At least, I think that’s Babylon‘s point. Quite honestly, by the time this muddled, overcrowded, tiresomely digressive trip finally crashes like so many post-binge hangovers, Chazelle’s point has gotten lost in a self-indulgent, manically erratic shuffle. Like so many recent films ... Babylon wants to pay tribute to the medium that brings us all together in the dark. But it also doesn’t miss an opportunity to alienate the audience at every turn. With Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart, and Tobey Maguire (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 188 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2 chiles — BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
Trailer: youtu.be/_Z3QKkl1WyM
In the wake of King T’Challa’s death, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for their kingdom. Wakanda Forever addresses, head on, the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa in 2018’s Black Panther and died of colon cancer in 2020, but this sequel turns out to be one long eulogy, toggling between overbusy storytelling and coping with sadness and loss. It winds up feeling hopelessly stalled, covering up an inability to move on by resorting to repetitive, over-familiar action sequences, maudlin emotional beats, and an uninvolving, occasionally incoherent story. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 161 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3.5 chiles — EO
Trailer: youtu.be/rrBeSQbdXmw
The world is a mysterious place when seen through the eyes of an animal. Eo, a grey donkey with melancholic eyes, meets good and bad people on his life’s path, experiences joy and pain, endures the wheel of fortune randomly turning his luck into disaster and his despair into unexpected bliss. But not even for a moment does he lose his innocence. “Eo’s fate is both shocking and unsurprising, but the sadness of the donkey’s saga is at least partly assuaged by the rapturous empathy with which it’s told.” (Mark Jenkins/For The Washington Post) Drama, not rated, 88 minutes, CCAC
THE FABELMANS
Trailer: youtu.be/D1G2iLSzOe8
Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see The Greatest Show on Earth. Armed with a camera, Sammy starts to make his own films at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother (Michelle Williams). With Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Judd Hirsch. “A love letter from director Steven Spielberg to the people and the art form that made him who he is.” (Newsday) Drama, rated PG-13, 151 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH
Trailer: youtu.be/tHb7WlgyaUc
The latest installment in the adventures of the swashbuckling ginger cat kicks off with a swooping, flying, visually fun opening battle, and Puss (Antonio Banderas) learns that he has just run through his eighth of nine lives. The imminent loss of quasi-immortality sends Puss into a funk. Eliminating all risk is the only thing Puss can think of to do, so he eats and sleeps and not much else — until learning of a magical star that can reset his nine lives if he wishes on it. He reunites with Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek) from the last film and sets off. The Last Wish arrives just in time to give families something to do after all the presents have been unwrapped. And sometimes that’s enough. The bar isn’t terribly high here, but Puss and company clear it comfortably, landing — but of course — on their feet. (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post) Comedy/animation, rated PG, 100 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
STRANGE WORLD
Trailer: youtu.be/bKh2G73gCCs
The Clades are a legendary family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission into uncharted and treacherous territory alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog, and a slew of ravenous creatures. Featuring the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal, Alan Tudyk, Dennis Quaid, Gabrielle Union, and Lucy Liu. “The film is cute and funny, but it’s also action-packed and much more thrilling than you might expect from a Disney movie, with the same heartwarming lessons you would expect. It’s a gem in Disney’s new catalog.” (Arizona Republic) Adventure/animation, rated PG, 102 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2.5 chiles — VIOLENT NIGHT
Trailer: youtu.be/a53e4HHnx_s
Ordinarily, one wouldn’t judge a Christmas movie by the quality of its on-screen kills. But as yet another volatile year draws to a close, you might find yourself taking a measure of vicarious satisfaction in the spectacle of a red-suited, skull-crushing hero smiting his enemies. That hero, of course, is Santa Claus in Violent Night, a surprisingly festive action comedy. During his Christmas Eve rounds, Santa (David Harbour) makes a fateful stop at a Connecticut mansion, where a wealthy widow has gathered her money-grubbing adult children for a night of expletive-laden bad cheer. Enter Scrooge (John Leguizamo) whose character leads a gang of mercenaries who take the family hostage. Surely Santa can save the day, but will he use Christmas magic or brute force? Behind all the gore-splattered walls and domestic rancor lies a sweet-and-sour bedtime story of good triumphing over evil. (Pat Padua/For The Washington Post) Action/dark comedy, rated R, 112 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
1.5 chiles — THE WHALE
Trailer: youtu.be/D30r0CwtIKc
It’s impossible not to root for Brendan Fraser, one of Hollywood’s most likable actors, whose comeback has been one of the most heartening movie stories of 2022. But admiring Fraser’s performance in The Whale doesn’t necessarily mean liking the movie he’s in. Darren Aronofsky’s adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter’s play is a murky-looking, claustrophobic exercise in emotionalism at its most trite and ostentatiously maudlin. Fraser plays Charlie, a 600-pound recluse rendered virtually immobilized by shame, itself the result of numbing the losses of his life in trancelike binge-eating sessions. The Whale might start out being about a man struggling to break free of his corporeal and spiritual bonds. But it’s Fraser’s smart, humane, vulnerable performance that too often seems trapped, in this case by a film whose mawkishness so oppressively weighs him down. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 117 minutes, Violet Crown
1.5 chiles — WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY
Trailer: youtu.be/WcBKfSOKYdc
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, director Kasi Lemmons’ frustratingly one-note biopic about the pop songstress, who died in 2012 at age 48, suffers from an egregiously ironic musical sin: It’s all hooks and no bridges. Despite clocking in at nearly 2 1/2 hours, I Wanna Dance barely scratches the surface of its celestial subject and the figures in her orbit. Plot points are raised and dismissed so jarringly that it feels as if the movie had been torn to shreds in the edit, with all the connective tissue sitting on the cutting room floor. That’s a shame for star Naomi Ackie, who gamely embodies Houston’s luminous star power, sharp spunk and, later, world-weary disillusionment. In the movie’s final moments, the filmmaker captures the tragedy of a generational genius undone by her demons. But until that point, there’s little texture to this musical mosaic. (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Music/biography, rated PG-13, 146 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
