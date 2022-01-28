Chile Pages: Jan. 28-Feb. 3

OPENING
FLEE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/WzUVeuX1u04
Flee tells the story of Amin Nawabi as he grapples with a painful secret he has kept hidden for 20 years, one that threatens to derail the life he has built for himself and his soon-to-be husband. Recounted mostly through animation to director Jonas Poher Rasmussen, he tells for the first time the story of his extraordinary journey as a child refugee from Afghanistan. “Flee won the World Cinema Documentary Grand Jury Prize at Sundance, and no wonder: It’s heartbreaking and moving, and hard to forget.” (Vox) Documentary/animation, rated PG-13, 83 minutes, Violet Crown
PARALLEL MOTHERS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/yJB_MtrMINc
Two single women meet in a hospital room where they are both going to give birth. One is middle aged and doesn’t regret it, while the other is adolescent and scared. The two women form a strong bond with one another as they both confront motherhood in this film from director Pedro Almodóvar. “The somber meets the surreal in a gorgeous movie with one of Penelope Cruz’s best performances.” (Chicago Sun-Times) Drama/comedy, rated R, 120 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema, Violet Crown
4 CHILES — STOP-ZEMLIA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/mDRgAcM5lxQ
Life as a teenager can be overwhelmingly beautiful and difficult at the same time. Introverted high school student Masha sees herself as an outsider unless she’s hanging out with her two best friends, Yana and Senia, who share her non-conformist status. While trying to navigate through her last year of school, Masha falls in love in a way that forces her out of her comfort zone. “It’s a slice of life film that invites you in to revel in its ordinariness and in so doing it feels extraordinary and unexpectedly fresh.” (Michael Abatemarco/The New Mexican) Drama, not rated, 122 minutes, CCAC
CONTINUING
THE 355
Trailer: https://youtu.be/SV0s2S9reT0
CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Jessica Chastain) joins forces with a rival German agent (Diane Kruger), a former MI6 ally (Lupita Nyong’o), and a Colombian psychologist (Penélope Cruz) when a top-secret weapon falls into the hands of a group of mercenaries. Together, the four women embark on a breakneck mission to save the world while staying one step ahead of a mysterious figure who’s tracking their every move. “Starry, silly escapism with pop-feminist flare and a passport.” (Entertainment Weekly) Action/thriller, rated PG-13, 122 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
BELLE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/ChneY1MSVFw
For years, shy high school student Suzu has only been a shadow of herself, but when she enters “U,” a massive virtual world, she escapes into her online persona as Belle, a gorgeous and globally beloved singer. When her concert is interrupted by a monstrous creature, Suzu embarks on an emotional and epic quest to uncover the identity of this mysterious “beast” and to discover her true self in a world where you can be anyone. “Belle is a beautifully observed, dazzlingly animated sci-fi fairy tale about our online-offline double lives.” (Daily Telegraph) Fantasy/anime, rated PG, 121 minutes, Violet Crown
4 CHILES — DRIVE MY CAR
Trailer: https://youtu.be/6BPKPb_RTwI
Yusuke, an aging, widowed actor, seeks a chauffeur and turns to his go-to mechanic, who ends up recommending 20-year-old Misaki. Despite their initial misgivings, a special relationship develops between the two. Both are broken; Yusuke’s wife has died, having betrayed him before that. We don’t learn about Misaki’s wounds until much later, as the driver and her passenger discover what they share. In its quiet way, Drive My Car is a story about listening, or, in a larger sense, paying attention, and it invites you to do the same. But Drive My Car isn’t just about listening, but healing, and the transformative, terrifying, awesome power of art. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama, not rated, 179 minutes, CCAC
2.5 CHILES — THE FRENCH DISPATCH
Trailer: https://youtu.be/TcPk2p0Zaw4
Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch pays oblique but ferociously detailed tribute to The New Yorker, with Bill Murray as Arthur Howitzer Jr., the Harold Ross-like editor of the titular magazine published in the fictional French town of Ennui-sur-Blasé. A love letter to journalists, The French Dispatch bears the Anderson signatures that have made his movies an artisanal cottage industry. It is undeniably delightful to look at but keeps things on an attractive but shallow surface. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Romance/comedy, rated R, 103 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — HOUSE OF GUCCI
Trailer: https://youtu.be/eGNnpVKxV6s
House of Gucci is a movie about passion, not fashion. The soap-opera-like tale, which tells the true story of the 1995 murder of fashion heir Maurizio Gucci by thugs hired by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani (played by Lady Gaga), is also about money, family, power, betrayal, sex, loyalty, scandal, ambition, and murder. Directed by Ridley Scott, it’s one of those prestige true-crime dramas that run through a checklist of events without ever seeming to draw any cautionary lesson or larger point. Unfortunately, House of Gucci is not one of those so-bad-it’s-good larks. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Crime/drama, rated R, 158 minutes, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — THE KING’S MAN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/_0vKejp3rvA
Matthew Vaughn’s The King’s Man, a prequel to the filmmaker’s two entertainingly comic-book-y action-adventure spy-larks, Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, is at once more bonkers and more staid than either of its predecessors. Set against the backdrop of World War I, The King’s Man posits a revisionist theory about the causes of the global conflict with one man, fictional pacifist the Duke of Oxford (Ralph Fiennes), racing against time to stop history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they plot a war that could destroy humanity. Vaughn’s stylistic signature of balletic brutality is among the film’s pleasures, although the narrative’s hybrid tone — part academic, part acid trip — is not. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/comedy, rated R, 131 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — LICORICE PIZZA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/ofnXPwUPENo
In this coming-of-age film, writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson once again turns his affectionate, somewhat pitiless lens on the entertainment world. But now it’s the wilderness of child stardom and C-list celebrity, which forms the alternately amusing and bemusing backdrop for a portrait of young love, elusive purpose, knowingness, innocence, and the knockabout appeal of just hanging out. At its idiosyncratic best, the film captures the in-betweenness of life, when love isn’t exactly romance, and the future turns out to be another version of the present. It might be most rewarding to view Licorice Pizza as a dream: It doesn’t always add up, or even go anywhere in particular. But it makes its own kind of offbeat, freewheeling sense. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Comedy/romance, rated R, 133 minutes, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — REDEEMING LOVE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Ev03TgUPqzw
Based on the bestselling novel by Francine Rivers, Redeeming Love is a powerful story of unconditional and all-consuming love as a young couple’s relationship clashes with the harsh realities of the California Gold Rush of 1850. Angel, who was sold into prostitution as a child, has survived hatred and self-loathing, but when she meets Michael Hosea, she discovers there is no brokenness that love can’t heal. Romance/historical drama, rated PG-13, 134 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place
1 CHILE — SCREAM
Trailer: https://youtu.be/beToTslH17s
The Scream franchise began in 1996 as a piece of brilliant meta-horror: a slasher movie that cleverly critiqued the conventions of the genre in a way that was scary, funny, and fun. In the latest installment, a new killer dons the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past, but this Scream is so insufferably self-conscious that watching it feels like it’s watching you back, waiting for your reaction. Try as it might ... to be a “meta-slasher whodunit,” this Scream feels less like a movie than a podcast about a movie, one hosted by a claque of irritating, smarty-pants commentators who don’t know when to shut up. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Comedy/horror, rated R, 111 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — SING 2
Trailer: https://youtu.be/EPZu5MA2uqI
You could do worse than this sequel to 2016’s Sing, which follows a ragtag musical menagerie looking to take their act to the film’s version of Las Vegas. As in the original film, they’re led by Buster the koala (Matthew McConaughey), who wants to take the show to Redshore City, but he’s told the group’s potatoes are just too small to make it in Not Vegas. In desperation, Buster promises an appearance by a retired and reclusive rock star/lion (Bono). What begins as a dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart. A cinematic masterpiece it is not. But Sing 2 is good enough. (Kristen Page-Kirby/For The Washington Post) Comedy/musical, rated PG, 110 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
Trailer: https://youtu.be/JfVOs4VSpmA
No Way Home is a Spider-Man sundae with extra cherries. The concept of a multiverse is the engine that drives the new film’s narrative, but the high-test rocket fuel that powers it are its performances. Guided by director Jon Watts, whose credits include both of Tom Holland’s previous headlining performances as the wall-crawler, No Way Home’s supporting cast has so much fun here that it’s infectious. With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. As much fun as this movie is, it is, at heart, a story of loss and letting go. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 148 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
4 CHILES — THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH
Trailer: https://youtu.be/HM3hsVrBMA4
Director Joel Coen, directing his first feature film without his brother Ethan, brings a spare elegance to William Shakespeare’s blasted heath in The Tragedy of Macbeth, his minimalist-maximalist adaptation of the famous 17th-century play. Urged on by his loving and pathologically ambitious wife, Lady Macbeth (Frances McDormand), a Scottish lord (Denzel Washington) embarks on an addled mission to take the crown from King Duncan (Brendan Gleeson). Within the world that Coen and his prodigious cast have created ... becomes both a filmy dreamscape and taut documentary, of how love and loyalty, mythologizing and madness can feed into desperate acts of entitlement and self-belief. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama/thriller, rated R, 105 minutes, Violet Crown, streaming on AppleTV+
4 CHILES — WEST SIDE STORY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/A5GJLwWiYSg
In this respectful but smartly tweaked and slightly toughened-up version of West Side Story, director Steven Spielberg proves that the best works of art are simultaneously strong and elastic enough to withstand a wide range of interpretations. The story still centers on star-crossed love amid a fatal feud between the Sharks and the Jets. It doesn’t take much for West Side Story‘s themes — immigration, racial anxiety, abuse of police power, the casual dehumanization of the Other — to feel of the moment, but screenwriter Tony Kushner makes subtle work of making sure they resonate. This West Side Story sends viewers on a journey that, for all its familiarity, once again feels thrilling, romantic, drenched in movement, life, and color — and, ultimately, aching sadness. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Musical/romance, rated PG-13, 156 minutes, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
STREAMING
THE FALLS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/mJ_ICkOU9OU
The relationship between a mother and daughter takes an unexpected turn when they are forced to confront their personal obstacles and relationship tensions while quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Carried by two beautiful lead performances and a director whose compassion is limitless, The Falls is, without a doubt, one of the best films of the year.” (AwardsWatch) Available on Saturday, Jan. 29. Drama, not rated, 129 minutes, in Chinese with subtitles, Netflix
HOME TEAM
Trailer: https://youtu.be/xppbyXSxPlo
Kevin James (Paul Blart: Mall Cop, The King of Queens) stars as New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton in this comedic biopic on the aftermath of Payton’s suspension from the NFL for his role in the Bountygate scandal. Payton goes back to his hometown and reconnects with his 12-year-old son by coaching his Pop Warner football team. Comedy/sports, rated PG, 95 minutes, Netflix
THE ICE AGE ADVENTURES OF BUCK WILD
Trailer: https://youtu.be/0U0L4uT0btQ
The escapades of the sub-zero heroes continue as they create more prehistoric pandemonium. Eager for a little independence, the possum brothers Crash (voiced by Vincent Tong) and Eddie (Aaron Harris) set out to find a place of their own but soon find themselves trapped beneath the ice. The one-eyed, adventure-loving weasel Buck Wild (Simon Pegg) comes to the rescue and together, with the help of some new friends, they embark on a mission to save the Lost World from dinosaur domination. Animation/adventure/comedy, rated PG , Disney+
IN THE FOREST
Trailer: https://youtu.be/MSedwSanvUw
When Helen (Debbon Ayer) and her daughter Emily (Cristina Spruell) reluctantly accompany Helen’s father, Stan (Lyman Ward), on a family camping trip, he decides to drive deep into the forest for a real outdoors experience, but an angry landowner, Howard (Don Baldaramos), arrives and forces them to leave. When their RV gets stuck, Helen seeks help and discovers a disturbing secret on the man’s property. She must then fight to protect her family and make it out of the forest alive before being hunted down. Horror/mystery/thriller, not rated, 83 minutes, AppleTV
JANET JACKSON
Trailer: https://youtu.be/XK-Fm-y_0Rc
Five years in the making, this two-night (Friday and Saturday, Jan. 28-29) event on American singer, songwriter, actor, and dancer Janet Jackson is a revealing look at her life. The documentary, made with Jackson’s participation, features never-before-seen footage from Jackson’s childhood and career and exclusive interviews with Whoopi Goldberg, Samuel L. Jackson, and Mariah Carey, among others. Documentary, not rated , A&E, Lifetime
NIGHTMARE ALLEY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Q81Yf46Oj3s
Bradley Cooper (American Hustle, A Star is Born) leads an all-star cast as an ambitious carny in this thriller from director Guillermo del Toro (Pan’s Labyrinth, Hellboy). Stanton Carlisle (Cooper) has a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words, but trouble looms when he hooks up with a female psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who is even more dangerous than he is. “Guillermo del Toro hits us with a spectacular noir melodrama boasting gruesomely enjoyable performances and freaky twists.” (Guardian) Available on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Crime/drama/thriller, rated R, 150 minutes, HBO Max, Hulu. A black and white version of the film also will be presented at Violet Crown. — Compiled by Michael Abatemarco
