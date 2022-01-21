Chile Pages: Jan. 21-27

OPENING
Based on the bestselling novel by Francine Rivers, Redeeming Love is a powerful story of unconditional and all-consuming love as a young couple’s relationship clashes with the harsh realities of the California Gold Rush of 1850. Angel, who was sold into prostitution as a child, has survived hatred and self-loathing, but when she meets Michael Hosea, she discovers there is no brokenness that love can’t heal. (No review available). Romance/historical drama, rated PG-13, 134 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place
TORN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/TIbdmSG1lSk
Torn is the story of legendary mountaineer Alex Lowe’s ill-fated 1999 expedition and his son’s arduous journey to return to the spot where his father perished. Directed by Max Lowe, who was 11 when his father died, the documentary examines the long-buried feelings the journey unearthed for him and his family, including his mother, Jennifer; his younger brothers, Sam and Isaac; and his stepfather, Conrad Anker, Alex’s climbing partner and best friend. “It’s a family drama that, rather than exploiting its jaw-dropping twists, aims for something more contemplative and much more emotional.” (Hollywood Reporter) Documentary, not rated, 92 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
CONTINUING
THE 355
Trailer: https://youtu.be/SV0s2S9reT0
CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Jessica Chastain) joins forces with a rival German agent (Diane Kruger), a former MI6 ally (Lupita Nyong’o), and a Colombian psychologist (Penélope Cruz) when a top-secret weapon falls into the hands of a group of mercenaries. Together, the four women embark on a breakneck mission to save the world while staying one step ahead of a mysterious figure who’s tracking their every move. “Starry, silly escapism with pop-feminist flare and a passport.” (Entertainment Weekly) Action/thriller, rated PG-13, 122 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
3 CHILES — A HERO
Trailer: https://youtu.be/zAJ6_lmr_HQ
Rahim Soltani is serving a jail sentence for failing to pay a creditor. During a two-day home leave, Rahim visits his girlfriend who tells him she’s found a purse containing several gold coins, which Rahim hopes to exchange for cash toward his debt. But things don’t go as planned; the creditor doesn’t want to settle for partial payment, and doubts arise about Rahim’s story, which has been embellished with harmless white lies. It’s a tangled web and not entirely one woven from deception. To a large degree, Rahim’s hands are tied.The hero of A Hero is a good and decent man in a small tragedy not of his making. The movie takes place in Iran, yet it’s really situated in the crack of daylight that separates truth from a lie. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama, rated PG-13, 127 minutes, CCAC, streaming on Amazon Prime
BELLE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/ChneY1MSVFw
For years, shy high school student Suzu has only been a shadow of herself, but when she enters “U,” a massive virtual world, she escapes into her online persona as Belle, a gorgeous and globally-beloved singer. When her concert is interrupted by a monstrous creature, Suzu embarks on an emotional and epic quest to uncover the identity of this mysterious “beast” and to discover her true self in a world where you can be anyone. “Belle is a beautifully observed, dazzlingly animated sci-fi fairy tale about our online-offline double lives.” (Daily Telegraph) Fantasy/anime, rated PG, 121 minutes, Violet Crown
4 CHILES — DRIVE MY CAR
Trailer: https://youtu.be/6BPKPb_RTwI
An aging, widowed actor seeking a chauffeur turns to his go-to mechanic, who ends up recommending a 20-year-old girl. Despite their initial misgivings, a very special relationship develops between the two. “In its quiet way, Drive My Car is a story about listening, or, in a larger sense, paying attention, and it invites you to do the same.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama, not rated, 179 minutes, CCAC
2.5 CHILES — THE FRENCH DISPATCH
Trailer: https://youtu.be/TcPk2p0Zaw4
Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch pays oblique but ferociously detailed tribute to The New Yorker, with Bill Murray as Arthur Howitzer Jr., the Harold Ross-like editor of the titular magazine published in the fictional French town of Ennui-sur-Blasé. A love letter to journalists, The French Dispatch bears the Anderson signatures that have made his movies an artisanal cottage industry. It is undeniably delightful to look at but keeps things on an attractive but shallow surface. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Romance/comedy, rated R, 103 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — HOUSE OF GUCCI
Trailer: https://youtu.be/eGNnpVKxV6s
House of Gucci is a movie about passion, not fashion. The soap-opera-like tale, which tells the true story of the 1995 murder of fashion heir Maurizio Gucci by thugs hired by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani (played by Lady Gaga), is also about money, family, power, betrayal, sex, loyalty, scandal, ambition, and murder. Directed by Ridley Scott, it’s one of those prestige true-crime dramas that run through a checklist of events without ever seeming to draw any cautionary lesson or larger point. Unfortunately, House of Gucci is not one of those so-bad-it’s-good larks. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Crime/drama, rated R, 158 minutes, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — THE KING’S MAN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/_0vKejp3rvA
Matthew Vaughn’s The King’s Man, a prequel to the filmmaker’s two entertainingly comic-book-y action-adventure spy-larks, Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, is at once more bonkers and more staid than either of its predecessors. Set against the backdrop of World War I, this story posits a revisionist theory about the causes of the global conflict with one man, fictional pacifist the Duke of Oxford (Ralph Fiennes), racing against time to stop history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they plot a war that could destroy humanity. Vaughn’s stylistic signature of balletic brutality is among the film’s pleasures, although the narrative’s hybrid tone — part academic, part acid trip — is not. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/comedy, rated R, 131 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — LICORICE PIZZA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/ofnXPwUPENo
In this coming-of-age film, writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson once again turns his affectionate, somewhat pitiless lens on the entertainment world. But now it’s the wilderness of child stardom and C-list celebrity, which forms the alternately amusing and bemusing backdrop for a portrait of young love, elusive purpose, knowingness, innocence, and the knockabout appeal of just hanging out. At its idiosyncratic best, the film captures the in-betweenness of life, when love isn’t exactly romance, and the future turns out to be another version of the present. It might be most rewarding to view Licorice Pizza as a dream: It doesn’t always add up, or even go anywhere in particular. But it makes its own kind of offbeat, freewheeling sense. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Comedy/romance, rated R, 133 minutes, Violet Crown
1 CHILE — SCREAM
Trailer: https://youtu.be/beToTslH17s
Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, California, a new killer dons the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. “Try as it might ... to be a “meta-slasher whodunit,” this Scream feels less like a movie than a podcast about a movie.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Comedy/horror, rated R, 111 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — SING 2
Trailer: https://youtu.be/EPZu5MA2uqI
You could do worse than this sequel to 2016’s Sing, which follows a ragtag musical menagerie looking to take their act to the film’s version of Las Vegas. As in the original film, they’re led by Buster the koala (Matthew McConaughey), who wants to take the show to Redshore City, but he’s told the group’s potatoes are just too small to make it in Not Vegas. In desperation, Buster promises an appearance by a retired and reclusive rock star/lion (Bono). What begins as a dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart. A cinematic masterpiece it is not. But Sing 2 is good enough. (Kristen Page-Kirby/For The Washington Post) Comedy/musical, rated PG, 110 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
Trailer: https://youtu.be/JfVOs4VSpmA
No Way Home is a Spider-Man sundae with extra cherries. The concept of a multiverse is the engine that drives the new film’s narrative, but the high-test rocket fuel that powers it are its performances. Guided by director Jon Watts, whose credits include both of Tom Holland’s previous headlining performances as the wall-crawler, the supporting cast has so much fun here that it’s infectious. With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. As much fun as this movie is, it is, at heart, a story of loss and letting go. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 148 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
4 CHILES — THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH
Trailer: https://youtu.be/HM3hsVrBMA4
Director Joel Coen, directing his first feature film without his brother Ethan, brings a spare elegance to William Shakespeare’s blasted heath in The Tragedy of Macbeth, his minimalist-maximalist adaptation of the famous 17th-century play. Urged on by his loving and pathologically ambitious wife, Lady Macbeth (Frances McDormand), a Scottish lord (Denzel Washington) embarks on an addled mission to take the crown from King Duncan (Brendan Gleeson). Within the world that Coen and his prodigious cast have created ... becomes both a filmy dreamscape and taut documentary, of how love and loyalty, mythologizing and madness can feed into desperate acts of entitlement and self-belief. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama/thriller, rated R, 105 minutes, Violet Crown, streaming on AppleTV+
4 CHILES — WEST SIDE STORY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/A5GJLwWiYSg
In this respectful but smartly tweaked and slightly toughened-up version of West Side Story, director Steven Spielberg proves that the best works of art are simultaneously strong and elastic enough to withstand a wide range of interpretations. The story still centers on star-crossed love amid a fatal feud between the Sharks and the Jets. It doesn’t take much for West Side Story‘s themes — immigration, racial anxiety, abuse of police power, the casual dehumanization of the Other — to feel of the moment, but screenwriter Tony Kushner makes subtle work of making sure they resonate. This West Side Story sends viewers on a journey that, for all its familiarity, once again feels thrilling, romantic, drenched in movement, life, and color — and, ultimately, aching sadness. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Musical/romance, rated PG-13, 156 minutes, Violet Crown
STREAMING
A SHOT THROUGH THE WALL
Trailer: https://youtu.be/y0mNBuTeSzw
After an accidental shooting of an innocent Black man in Brooklyn, the life of Chinese American police officer Mike Tan (Kenny Leu) unravels. Facing trial, he wades through his guilt as he navigates the complicated worlds of media, justice, racial politics, and his own morality. Crime/drama/thriller, not rated, 90 minutes, Apple TV
AMANDLA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/HfJ5MpY6l7I
Years after surviving a childhood tragedy, two brothers, desperate to remain bonded, fall on opposing sides of the law as a gang-linked crime tests their loyalty to one another. Crime/drama, not rated, 106 minutes, Netflix
CONFESSION
Trailer: https://youtu.be/GciczdMifkw
A wounded man takes a priest hostage in his church, hell-bent on confessing a vengeful truth before he dies. However, this seemingly random encounter is soon revealed to be anything but chance, as the two men’s lives have always been inextricably linked. True Blood’s Stephen Moyer and Golden Globe-nominee Colm Meaney (Gangs Of London) star in this tense thriller about revenge and redemption from the director of One Last Heist. Available on Jan. 25. Mystery/thriller, not rated, 100 minutes
GOLDEN VOICES
Trailer: https://youtu.be/5Qe4BOk2aNc
Raya (Maria Belkin) and Victor (Vladimir Friedman)built a shared career as the Soviet Union’s most beloved film dubbers, translating the work of Federico Fellini and Stanley Kubrick into Russian over the decades. Upon the collapse of the USSR in 1990, the Jewish couple must immigrate to Israel and reinvent themselves to find employment. As they strive to acclimate to their adopted home, opportunities for first-rate vocal performances are few and far between. Raya finds work as a phone-sex operator, while Victor falls in with a band of black market film pirates.“The challenge of starting life anew in an unfamiliar country receives a poignant spin in this well-acted Israeli dramedy.” (Variety) Available on Jan. 25. Comedy/drama/romance, not rated, 88 minutes, in Russian and Hebrew with subtitles
MUNICH: THE EDGE OF WAR
Trailer: https://youtu.be/AQ7x8odi-OU
It is Autumn 1938 and Europe stands on the brink of war. Adolf Hitler is preparing to invade Czechoslovakia and the government of Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons) desperately seeks a peaceful solution. With the pressure building, British civil servant Hugh Legat (George MacKay) and German diplomat Paul von Hartmann (Jannis Niewöhner) travel to Munich for the emergency conference. As negotiations begin, the two old friends find themselves at the center of a web of political subterfuge and very real danger. “A mixture of well-researched historical fact and pure fiction, Munich: The Edge of War is a smart and entertaining thriller that suffers from just one thing: we all know how it ends.” (Michael O’Sullivan/Washington Post) Biography/drama/thriller, rated PG-13, 123 minutes, Netflix — Compiled by Michael Abatemarco
